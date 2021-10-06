AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the nickel miners news for September. The past month saw record nickel prices, reports of huge nickel demand ahead but also new supply coming in 2022 from Indonesia. It was a steady month of nickel company news with plenty of good news from the nickel juniors.

Nickel price news

As of September 29, the nickel spot price was USD 8.38, down from USD 8.56 last month. LME shows the price at USD 18,600/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was significantly lower than last month at 160,230 tonnes (195,252 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot prices - long-term chart - current price = USD 8.38/lb

Source: Mining.com

Nickel Long-term Price Projection

Source: Kalkine Media courtesy DIS

Nickel demand vs. supply charts

Battery nickel demand is set to surge over tenfold this decade as the EV boom takes off:

Source: Bloomberg

2019 to 2030 'battery' demand increase forecast for EV metals - Nickel 'battery' demand forecast to increase by 14x

Source: Courtesy BloombergNEF

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast

Source: BloombergNEF

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit

Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vincens LinkedIn

Nickel demand vs. supply forecast - Deficits widening from 2021/22 onwards

Source: Garibaldi Resources March 2021 presentation and courtesy of Wood Mackenzie

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report

On June 30, Mining.com reported:

CHART: Study predicts over 400% increase in copper, lithium, nickel battery demand. BNEF predicts annual demand for lithium-ion batteries will pass 2.7 terawatt-hours per year by 2030 - a 35% increase from the analytics company's forecast made last year.

Nickel Market News

On September 2, 2021, Statista published:

Global nickel mining industry - statistics & facts... Global production of nickel from mines was estimated to amount to a total of 2.5 million metric tons in 2020. The major countries in nickel mining include Indonesia, Philippines, Russia, and New Caledonia. Indonesia is also the country with the largest reserves of nickel, followed by Australia and Brazil. Interestingly, nickel reserves are among the metals and minerals with the least remaining life years, however, because nickel is a highly recyclable material, this poses less of a problem.

Nickel mining stats from 2020

Source: Statista

On September 8, FNArena reported:

Material Matters: Cobalt, Nickel, Gold, Kaolin & HPA. Nickel/manganese/cobalt use forecast to double in 20 years... Macquarie notes that the nickel market has pivoted to a large (125kt) deficit between supply and demand following extraordinary growth in nickel demand of 400kt and estimated stock declines globally totalling over 150kt year-to-date. However, after factoring in an upward revision of the potential supply growth from Indonesia in 2022, Macquarie is projecting growth of almost 450kt year-on-year in 2022, which is sufficient to shift the market into large oversupply (of 176kt nickel).

On September 10, Nasdaq reported:

Nickel prices soar alongside demand and shortages. Nickel prices jumped on Friday to their highest in more than seven years due to shortages created by a sharp rise in demand from stainless steel mills and electric vehicle battery makers and sliding stocks... Macquarie analyst Jim Lennon expects nickel consumption to grow 17% this year to 2.8 million tonnes. "Stainless steel production, the main use of nickel, is set to grow by 16% this year, adding 250,000 tonnes to nickel demand. Nickel used in batteries is set to grow by 100,000 tonnes this year to around 290,000 tonnes," Lennon said.

On September 20, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced:

Indonesian nickel export tax rumours. On Friday 17 September 2021, the Indonesian Investment Minister was reported as suggesting that Indonesia is exploring the possibility of levying an export tax on nickel products with less than 70% nickel content, before adding that "discussions were at an early stage and no details had been decided yet"

On September 21, BusinessLine reported:

Nickel prices may ease by year-end as supply could exceed demand... "Refined nickel prices should weaken over the latter part of 2021 and in Q122 (first quarter next year) as the acute market tightness that developed during recent quarters eases," said US rating agency Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (FSCRIR)... However, UK-based business intelligence firm CRU group sees prices ruling firm until the year-end. "CRU expects the nickel price to remain firm until the end of 2021 as the fundamentals of the market are forecast to support the price... "While Chinese stainless steel production is reported to have increased by 25 per cent in the first half of this year, restrictions on production to curb pollution before the winter Olympics early next year is likely to result in much muted growth for the full year," said ICRA's Das.

On September 22, Bloomberg Green reported:

Biden doubles climate pledge in test to spur global action. U.S. is now offering $11.4 billion to fight climate change.

On September 28, Reuters reported:

Australia to set up $1.5 billion [~A$2 billion] loan facility for critical minerals projects... Morrison, who visited the United States for a Quad nations meeting last week, said on Saturday the group would work to improve the security of supply chains for critical technologies such as clean energy and ease a global chip shortage.

On September 28, Mining Technology reported:

Appian Capital in advanced discussions for $1bn sale of Atlantic Nickel. UK-based private equity fund Appian Capital Advisory is reportedly in advanced talks with Canada's Teck Resources for the sale of its Brazilian subsidiary Atlantic Nickel for around $1bn... According to the sources, Atlantic Nickel is working with Goldman Sachs on the option of going public through a combination with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC)... Atlantic Nickel operates the Santa Rita open pit nickel-copper-cobalt mine, in the northeastern state of Bahia. It is claimed to be one of the largest open-pit nickel sulphide mines in the world. The fully permitted, past-producing nickel mine has an estimated production capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (VALE)

Vale plans a USD 1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.

On September 28, BusinessWire reported:

Rescue effort continues... for the remaining four workers who are still underground at Vale's Totten Mine. Earlier today, 35 workers were safely evacuated and are now resting at home.

Note: The Totten Mine is in Northern Ontario and mines copper and nickel.

Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)

On September 6, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel's Palladium Fund issues carbon-neutral nickel ETC on the Wiener Börse. Targeting institutional investors, the new ETC has a low investment cost, its total expense ratio stands at 0.75%. The minimum investment is $100,000 and daily valuations are available on Wiener Börse (the Vienna Stock Exchange). Prior to the issue on the exchange, the carbon-neutral metal was tokenized on Atomyze, a Blockchain platform.

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. BHP's new Kwinana Nickel Refinery is due for completion in the first half of FY2021, with first product due in the second half of FY2021, Stage 1 production is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.

Some news from August, Fastmarkets reported:

BHP close to completion of world's largest nickel sulfate plant. Global commodities producer BHP's nickel sulfate plant in Australia is nearing completion and is now at the commissioning stage, BHP Nickel West asset president Eduard Haegel said on Tuesday August 3... The plant at the Kwinana nickel refinery in Western Australia has begun production, Haegel said. Tankage is being filled, and the first batch of nickel sulfate is scheduled to reach customers for product testing in the September quarter of this year, he added. Nickel West is a fully integrated mine-to-market nickel business with its own open-cut and underground mines, concentrators, a smelter and a refinery.

On September 20, BHP Group announced: "2021 Annual Reporting Suite."

BHP's Nickel West operations

Source: BHP Group/ Nickel West

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On September 6, Jinchuan Group announced:

Jinchuan International included in the Southbound Stock List under Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (the "Company" or "Jinchuan International", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to the "Group", Stock Code: 2362.HK), is pleased to announce that the Company has been included in the southbound stock list under Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect ("SZ-HK Stock Connect"), which officially took effect today.

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

No nickel news for the month.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No news for the month.

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

No nickel related news.

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On September 8, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Signature of an agreement with Meridiam and the Gabonese State regarding their acquisition of an equity interest in Setrag, operator of the Transgabonese railway."

On September 9, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Validation of the Group's CO2 emissions reduction target by the SBTi."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF) [TSX:S]

On September 20, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt releases its 2020 Sustainability Report and upgraded ESG targets."

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On August 31, IGO Limited announced: "FY21 financial results year ended 30 June 2021." Highlights include:

Record net profit after tax [NPAT] for the year of A$549M, a 254% improvement over FY20.

Record revenue and other income for the year of A$919M, generating underlying EBITDA of A$475M at a margin of 52% for the Group.

Nova production above guidance for all metals, including nickel production of 29,002t, at a cash cost of A$1.85 per payable pound of nickel.

Transformational transaction to form a new lithium joint venture between IGO and Tianqi completed on 30 June 2021.

Funding for the above transaction delivered through both the successful divestment of Tropicana to Regis Resources Limited in May 2021 for proceeds of A$889M, and the successful completion of a capital raising generating A$749M, net of costs.

Cash on balance sheet of A$529M and no debt with newly established A$450M debt facility, currently undrawn.

Continued focus on generating organic and inorganic growth opportunities. FY21 exploration activity focused on drilling targets at the Fraser Range, Lake Mackay and the Paterson Projects.

Final fully franked dividend declared of 10c per share in line with establishment of revised Shareholder returns policy."

On August 31, IGO Limited announced: "2021 Sustainability Report."

On September 21, IGO Limited announced:

Response to media speculation - Western Areas... regarding a potential change of control transaction. While IGO does not comment on media speculation, the Company advises that discussions remain at an early stage with due diligence having commenced in recent days. IGO will progress due diligence over coming weeks, however there is no certainty that a definitive transaction will result once this period of diligence is complete.

On September 28, IGO Limited announced:

Update on Joint Venture activities and Yalbra Graphite Project. Discovery of outcropping Ni-Cu mineralisation coincident with EM targets and hosted by the Ruins Dolerite.

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA] (OTCPK:WNARF)

On August 31, Metal Hawk Limited announced: "Drilling commences at Emu Lake." Highlights include:

12,000m nickel and gold Aircore program underway.

Western Areas' maiden nickel drilling campaign at Emu Lake to test fertile ultramafic belt.

Geochemical and structural gold targets to be drilled by Metal Hawk.

Additional infill and extensional gold auger drilling completed."

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper, and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On August 31, Panoramic Resources announced: "Financial Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021."

On September 13, Panoramic Resources announced: "2021 Sustainability Report."

On September 13, Panoramic Resources announced: "2021 Annual Report."

On September 14, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah Nickel operations update." Highlights include:

Underground mining progressing well with ore production ramping up month-on-month as planned.

Ore stockpiled at surface of 54,644t at the end of August is on track for the 100,000t target for when the processing plant restarts in November.

Grade control drilling on the first mining level at Savannah North has confirmed strong and continuous mineralisation and provides increased confidence in stope designs.

Activities on track for first nickel-copper-cobalt concentrate shipment in December 2021."

Nickel Mines Ltd (OTCPK:NICMF) [ASX:NIC]

On September 2, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced:

Memorandum of Agreement signed for Siduarsi Nickel-Cobalt Project. The Directors of Nickel Mines Limited ('Nickel Mines' or 'the Company') are pleased to announce that the Company has signed a binding Memorandum of Agreement ('MoA') with PT Iriana Mutiara Mining ('IMM') for the staged acquisition of a 100% interest in the Siduarsi Nickel-Cobalt project ('Siduarsi') in Papua province, Indonesia.

On September 9, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced: "Completion of US$150m issuance of Senior Unsecured Notes."

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCPK:CONXF) [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

On August 31, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 announces Q2 2021 financial results." Highlights include:

The Company's principal asset, an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt ("Ramu") integrated operation in Papua New Guinea, continued to have another strong quarter in terms of sales and cash flow. Highlights from Ramu during the quarter include:

Expected repayment of the Company's operating debt from Ramu's quarterly results, the first of two debt tranches from Ramu, which triggers cash flow to the Company.

Nickel 28's cash generation from Ramu in Q2 2021 of US$7.7 million.

Project revenue in Q2 2021 of over US$218 million, as a result of strong nickel/cobalt commodity prices and improved payability for mixed hydroxide (MHP).

Quarterly sales of 10,975 tonnes of contained nickel and 1,004 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP.

Quarterly production of 7,773 tonnes of contained nickel and 718 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP placing Ramu as the number one producer of MHP globally.

Average cash costs for the quarter, net of by-product credits, of US$2.83/lb. of contained nickel." Nickel 28 Highlights: Strong quarter end cash balance of US$4.6 million, providing ample liquidity for the Company.

Non-recourse joint-venture debt, as of June 30, 2021, of US$94.0 million, consisting of US$10.2 million of operating debt and US$83.8 million of construction debt. The Company's semi-annual repayment of joint-venture debt from Ramu's H1 2021's cash flow generation is expected to be finalized in the next 6 weeks and the Company believes this cash flow will be in excess of the remaining operating debt of US$10.2 million."

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco-Nevada (FNV) [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) (OTCPK:SHTLF) [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL].

Nickel juniors

Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR] (OTCPK:MCRZF)

Owns the Cassini nickel sulphide mine, just south of Kambalda in Western Australia. First nickel concentrate is set to begin in Q1 2022.

On August 30, Mincor Resources announced: "FY2021 Financial Report."

On September 7, Mincor Resources announced:

$65m capital raising to further strengthen and de-risk mincor's production runway at Kambalda. Proceeds to be used to construct a modern new camp at Cassini, implement an improved and reduced debt structure via a $30.0m Revolving Credit Facility and increase exploration optionality...

On September 17, Mincor Resources announced:

New massive sulphide hits extend high-grade nickel zone at emerging "Hartley" Prospect. Continuous high-grade nickel now intersected over a 200m strike length, opening up a significant new search space at the renamed Location 1 prospect north-west of Cassini. Two new holes [MDD373W1 & MDD373W2] were drilled further south along strike from the high-grade intercepts announced on 25 August 2021, all within a 3km long untested zone. The holes returned the following assay results: MDD373W1 - 1.4m @ 3.0 % Ni (on contact). MDD373W2 - 4.5m @ 3.3 % Ni (including 0.6m @ 6.9% Ni, on contact)

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZMMF) [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM]

Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil's next major ferronickel mine.

On September 13, Horizonte announced:

Horizonte secures approval from export credit agencies for the development of the Araguaia Project... it has received formal credit and board approval from two export credit agencies (the "ECAs") for US$146.2 million of the senior secured project finance facility (the "Senior Debt Facility") to part fund construction and development of its Araguaia ferro-nickel project ("Araguaia" or the "Project"). The ECAs are EKF, Denmark's Export Credit Agency ("EKF") and Finnvera plc, Finland's Export Credit Agency ("Finnvera")... The ECA approvals are a key step forward in the project financing process, and Horizonte is now nearing completion of the credit approvals by the Senior Lenders for the balance of the project financing of Araguaia.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On August 30, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Share Purchase Plan closes heavily oversubscribed."

On August 31, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Final assays received for Golden Swan." Highlights include:

The last assays have been received from the Golden Swan Resource drilling program. Results as follows:

PGSD053: 3.8m @ 5.06% Ni from 245.6m: including 0.6m @ 12% Ni from 245.6m. and 3.1m @ 2.21% Ni from 262.9m. including 0.3m @ 8.59% Ni from 262.9m.

PGSD054: 0.55m @ 4.22% Ni from 182.7m.

PGSD056: 2.5m @ 3.58% Ni from 270.5m, including 0.45m @ 7.59% Ni from 270.5m.

PGSD059: 5.15m @ 8.62% Ni from 227.35m, including 3m @ 12% Ni from 227.35m, including 0.65m @ 13.9% Ni from 227.35m, and 1m @ 7.32% Ni from 228m, and 0.5m @ 13.1% Ni from 229m, and 0.5m @ 14.7% Ni from 229.5m, and 0.35m @ 16.1% Ni from 230m."

On September 9, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Black Swan restart update - Fill the mill strategy." Highlights include:

New strategy to focus on restarting the 1.1Mtpa concentrator at Black Swan to maximise production of nickel given: Large resource base of close to 200kt Ni. Low estimated refurbishment capex, circa $22 million. Low estimated operating expenditure compared to other options. Short time frame for plant refurbishment and mining ramp up. Attractive payment terms of nickel in concentrates globally. Positive outlook for the nickel price. Potential to treat Windarra ore and 3rd party feeds.

Targeting Financial Investment Decision in May 2022 and mill commissioning by December 2022."

On September 15, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Silver Swan Tailings - Maiden Resource estimate." Highlights include:

JORC 2012 Mineral Resource for Silver Swan Tailings [SST]. 675 kt grading 0.92% Ni and 683 ppm Co containing 6,200 tonnes of nickel and 460 tonnes of cobalt.

Key results from metallurgical testwork on four composites selected to represent the four quadrants of the SST dam: Ni-recovery of 48% to a rougher flotation concentrate.

Results support concept to 'co-process' SST with Black Swan Disseminated [BSD] open pit ore to increase the Fe:MgO ratio thereby improving product marketability. Low proportion of SST required to be 'co-processed' (<10%). Opportunity to improve on the Fe:MgO ratio further by incorporating a cleaner flotation stage...

Poseidon has signed five-year agreement with Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd [NGF] to access large standing water reserves at NGF's Golden Cities and Mulgarrie open cut mines: Access to water would utilise Poseidon's existing 24 km Federal Pit pipeline infrastructure. The agreement complements proposed restart at Black Swan Concentrator and facilitates the potential to ramp-up to nameplate throughput (2.2 Mtpa), subject to availability of ore feed and market conditions."

On September 23, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2021."

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

No news for the month.

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals is earning in to own a 51% share by March 2022, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On September 13, Talon Metals announced: "US EV battery supply chain: Talon Metals announces record grades drilled at Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota." Highlights include:

Assay results from three [3] additional drill holes in the CGO West area (outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project's resource area).

Drill hole 21TK0330 intersected 4.44 meters (14.6 feet) of mixed and massive nickel-copper mineralization grading 7.97% Ni, 11.25% Cu (14.08% NiEq[1] or 37.56% CuEq[2]) starting at only 269.13 meters."

On September 27, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals secures 51% ownership of Tamarack Nickel Project 6 months ahead of schedule. In accordance with a November 2018 agreement between a subsidiary of Talon and a subsidiary of Rio Tinto that established a number of milestones for Talon to earn up to a 60% total interest in the Tamarack Nickel Project, Talon has completed a stock-based transaction to earn a 51% interest in the Tamarack Nickel Project. Under the agreement, Talon had until March 2022 to pay US$5 million to Rio Tinto to complete the 51% ownership interest in the Tamarack Nickel Project. Talon has elected to accelerate the transaction, and rather than receiving US$5 million in cash, Rio Tinto has agreed to accept 10,543,333 units of Talon (the "Units") at a deemed issuance price of C$0.60 per Unit in full satisfaction of this obligation. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of Talon and one-half of one purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire a Talon share for a period of one year at an exercise price C$0.80 per share. Going forward, Talon will have until March 2026 to earn an additional 9% interest in the Tamarack Nickel Project (for a total 60% interest).

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

On September 3, Garibaldi Resources announced:

Garibaldi completes airborne geophysical surveys arranges $12 million finance facility with Alumina Partners... Preliminary 2D Geotech ZTEM survey data over the Nickel Mountain Gabbroic Complex (NMGC) has detected several responses that support results from earlier VTEM surveys. Five conductors occur along and within the northeast trending gabbroic complex starting from E&L in the southwest to Mount Shirley in the northeast, and add to the potential for new discovery.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.

On September 22, OZ Minerals announced: "West Musgrave positioning as long-life, low-cost sustainable producer." Highlights include:

West Musgrave study - scheduled market progress update Final study phase progressively de-risking technical fundamentals.

Opportunities being considered to further maximise stakeholder value beyond robust base case.

Further low carbon and modern mining opportunities being evaluated for the project.

Final investment decision expected H2 2022 pending progress on value uplift options and local operating and construction environment."

St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands, and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On September 13, St George Mining Ltd announced: "Drilling confirms prospectivity of new targets at high-grade Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project." Highlights include:

Drilling at new Carnac prospect confirms prospective intrusive unit as source of strong East-West oriented linear magnetic trend: Maiden reverse circulation [RC] drilling at the Carnac Prospect on E29/1041 (100% St George) has intersected a number of mafic-ultramafic horizons up to 85m thick.

Mafic-ultramafic rocks at Carnac are analogous to the intrusive-host unit at the Cathedrals Belt where significant nickel-copper sulphides have been discovered.

Further exploration activity will be planned for Carnac once laboratory assays from the current drilling are received... Seismic survey is underway: First ever seismic survey at the Cathedrals Belt has commenced.

Survey will focus on mapping the intrusive horizon at the West End Prospect and the western section of the Investigators Prospect up to depths of 1.5km."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR:8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

On September 2, Sama Resources announced: "Ivanhoe Electric completes 30% earn-in of Ivory Coast projects and commences Phase 2 earn-in agreement. New zone discovered 5 kilometres East of Samapleu deposit." Highlights include:

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. continues with Earn-in agreement.

Ivanhoe Electric commits an additional CAD$1.1M into Sama Nickel Corporation.

Discovery of a new zone at Grata 5 km East of Samapleu deposit.

Hole YE47-361408b intersected 45 metres of highly disseminated sulphides including 1.15 metres of massive sulphide at Yepleu deposit."

North American Nickel (WSCRF) [TSXV:NAN]

No news for the month.

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC] (OTCQB:CNIKF)

On September 7, Canada Nickel announced:

OTC Markets Group welcomes Canada Nickel Company Inc. to OTCQX... Canada Nickel Company Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Investors can view a CEO video here, or my CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA][FSE: BRR2] (OTCQX:HNCKF)

No news for the month.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

On September 24, Ardea Resources announced:

Annual Report 2021... Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) Feasibility Studywork streams continue to be accelerated with a focus on development of the Goongarrie Hub... The flowsheet is being optimised with three separate leaching circuits for specific ore types, designed to minimise the KNP carbon footprint. Nickel sulphide exploration within KNP tenements for standalone sulphide concentrator production, but also as a potential adjunct to the High-Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) flowsheet. Completion of the Kalgoorlie-focussed gold spin-out, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KalGold) with In-Specie share distribution at nil cost to Ardea Shareholders.

Note: Ardea proposes a demerger and IPO of its Kalgoorlie gold assets into Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (KalGold). More details in a presentation here.

Centaurus Metals (CTTZF) [ASX:CTM]

Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Northern Brazil.

On August 25, Centaurus Metals announced: "Step-out drilling at Jaguar reinforces outstanding potential for continued resource growth." Highlights include:

Drilling (principally step-out) at the Jaguar South Deposit continues to return consistent high-grade nickel intersections: 16.0m at 1.32% Ni from 363.4m, including 6.8m at 2.29% Ni from 366.4m in JAG-DD-21-164. 5.0m at 2.56% Ni from 26.5m in JAG-DD-21-155. 9.7m at 1.21% Ni from 52.9m, including 3.0m at 2.18% Ni from 58.0m in JAG-DD-21-155. 13.5m at 0.72% Ni from 245.0m in JAG-DD-21-157. 4.0m at 1.80% Ni from 315.0m, including 2.0m at 2.90% Ni from 315.0m in JAG-DD-21-157. 5.1m at 1.23% Ni from 325.0m in JAG-DD-21-157.

Strike extension drilling at the Jaguar Central Deposit outlines a 60m extension to the east of the Resource limits, with visuals confirming the continuation of the Jaguar Central high-grade shoot: 14.4m at 1.10% Ni from 297.0m...

In-fill drilling at the Jaguar West and Jaguar Central North Deposits continues to highlight the consistency of mineralisation in the deposits and the robust nature of the existing Resource model: 16.5m at 0.92% Ni from 160.1m...

Newly-acquired Down Hole Electromagnetic [DHEM] survey equipment has arrived on site, increasing the Company's capacity to survey down to depths of 750m. Equipment has already delivered a new significant conductor plate below the deepest drilling at Jaguar South, confirming potential to delineate more nickel sulphide mineralisation and drive resource growth.

Six diamond rigs on site drilling double-shift, with two additional rigs expected to arrive in the coming weeks. One RC rig is on site drilling the Leão & Tigre Prospects with first results expected in 2-3 weeks."

On September 10, Cantaurus Metals announced: "New greenfields nickel sulphide discovery at Jaguar." Highlights include:

Maiden greenfields Reverse Circulation [RC] exploration drilling at the Tigre Prospect has intersected significant percentages of sulphide mineralisation over down-hole thicknesses of up to 10m over a strike length of at least 700m...

The new discovery at Tigre is only 4km from the proposed ROM pad for the Jaguar Nickel Project [JNP], presenting a new opportunity to build on the current Resource of 58.9Mt @ 0.96% Ni for 562,600 tonnes of contained nickel metal and potentially add mine-life to the Project."

On September 16, Cantaurus Metals announced:

Outstanding results from step-out and in-fill drilling reinforce resource growth potential at Jaguar. Step-out drilling extends Jaguar South Deposit at depth with results up to 21m at 1.25% Ni as resource development drilling at Jaguar Central hits 41.5m at 1.64% Ni...

On September 24, Cantaurus Metals announced: "Step-out drilling at Onça Preta deposit hits +30m of semi-massive and massive nickel sulphides"

Other juniors

Artemis Resources (OTCQB:ARTTF) [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines (OTCQB:AMSLF) [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals (OTCQX:BLSTF) [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI], Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electric Royalties (OTCPK:ELECF) [TSXV:ELEC], FPX Nickel (OTCPK:FPOCF) [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp (OTCQB:MSMGF) [TSXV:GRDM], Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSXV:HZM] [LON:HZM] (OTCPK:HZMMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois [ASX:JRV][TSXV:JRV] (OTCPK:JRVMF), New Age Metals (OTCQB:NMTLF) [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation (OTCQB:PUCCF) [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining (PLM) [TSX:POM], Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. (OTC:TLSMF) [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCPK:TTSRF), Transition Metals (OTCPK:TNTMF) [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN] (spin out from Neometals [ASX:NMT], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were slightly lower in September, LME inventory was significantly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Nickel prices soar alongside demand and shortages.

Nickel/manganese/cobalt use forecast to double in 20 years. Macquarie forecasts nickel supply growth from Indonesia in 2022 to shift the market into a large oversupply (of 176kt nickel).

Nickel prices may ease by year-end as supply could exceed demand.

Biden doubles climate pledge in test to spur global action. U.S. is now offering $11.4 billion to fight climate change.

Australia to set up $1.5 billion [~A$2 billion] loan facility for critical minerals projects.

Vale's nickel-copper Totten Mine rescue is proceeding well.

BHP's world's largest nickel sulfate plant at Kwinana has begun production with feed from Nickel West.

IGO Limited reports record net profit after tax [NPAT] for the year of A$549M, a 254% improvement over FY20. In discussions with Western Areas regarding a potential change of control transaction.

Nickel Mines Memorandum of Agreement signed for Siduarsi Nickel-Cobalt Project, in Papua province, Indonesia.

Mincor Resources $65m capital raising to further strengthen and de-risk Mincor's production runway at Kambalda.

Horizonte Minerals secures approval from export credit agencies for the development of the Araguaia Project in Brazil.

Poseidon Nickel Black Swan restart strategy - FID in May 2022 and mill commissioning by December 2022.

Talon Metals drills record grades at Tamarack, has option until March 2026 to earn-in to a project share of 60%.

Sama Resources - Ivanhoe Electric completes 30% earn-in of Ivory Coast projects and commences Phase 2 earn-in agreement.

Ardea Resources proposes a demerger and IPO of its Kalgoorlie gold assets into Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (KalGold).

Centaurus Metals - Step-out drilling at Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project (in Northern Brazil) reinforces outstanding potential for continued resource growth.

As usual, all comments are welcome.