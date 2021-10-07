Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities"

Introduction:

Dividends provide excellent protection against inflation. This might seem counterintuitive because inflation means your cash is losing purchasing power. So how can the answer to inflation be more cash? The answer is simple. When inflation is burning hot at 5.3% (U.S. Consumer Price Index), we find shade under higher yields.

We don't just pick any security with high yield dividends. At High Dividend Opportunities, our retirement strategy focuses on fundamentally strong businesses with tangible assets (or brands) that can be monetized for years to come. This way, our investments can sustain our desired passive income stream. Look at what Mr. Buffett has to say about this:

The best business to own is one that doesn't require continuous reinvestment because it becomes more and more expensive as the value of a dollar drops. A brand is a wonderful thing to own during inflation. - Warren Buffett

Today, we will discuss three picks with yields up to 7.8% from companies producing reliable cash flows using their tangible assets.

Source: Shutterstock

Pick #1: EPD, Yield 7.8%

When we speak of cash flow from tangible assets, nothing stands out stronger than midstream companies. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a diversified mid-stream player with more than 50,000 miles of natural gas liquids ('NGL'), crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and refined products pipelines.

With its investment-grade ratings, EPD has been taking advantage of the low-interest environment by pursuing attractive refinancing. The partnership recently priced a $1.0 billion principal amount of Senior Notes due February 15, 2053, at a nominal interest rate of 3.3%. The proceeds will be used towards repayment of relatively higher interest rate notes due next year. EPD's 8% distribution has a 1.7x coverage, and 32% of common units are owned by management.

EPD's management has consistently shown the discipline to retain capital and expand at a sustainable pace. While this means that EPD usually is not the highest-yielding MLP you will find, it also means that EPD is one of the most consistent for the income investor. EPD has raised its distribution every year for 22 years. With just three more years of raising, EPD will become a part of the exclusive "Dividend Aristocrat" club. In the notoriously volatile energy sector, this strong track record is even more remarkable. EPD's management has guided with a steady hand, being conservative when necessary and ensuring that the company's long-term future is sound and can absorb the markets' gyrations.

In the foreseeable future, EPD will significantly benefit from the bull market in natural gas and NGLs. Natural gas demand increases as electric plants increasingly turn to it as an alternative to oil or coal - a trend that is likely to continue as electricity demand increases.

Longer term, EPD is one of the few MLPs that investors can buy and hold with confidence even through downturns. EPD has proven that it has what it takes to maintain a steady hand through turbulence without putting the distribution to investors at risk.

We are very confident that EPD will raise its distribution in January and continue its path to becoming a "Dividend Aristocrat." You can collect an excellent yield today and have confidence that you will get a raise every year with EPD.

Note: EPD is a limited partnership and issues a K-1 tax form.

Pick #2: DFP Preferred ETF, Yield 6.8%

Mr. Buffett is known to buy and hold securities without giving in to the volatility of the market. His love for preferred equity is no secret. Not only do these provide a reliable stream of income, but are relatively shielded from market fluctuations.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) is a high-quality preferred CEF (Closed-End Fund) operated by Flaherty & Crumrine, the best fund manager in the preferred share space.

DFP holds a combination of preferred shares, bonds, and convertible bonds and is leveraged at approximately 32%.

Source: CEFConnect

The Oracle of Omaha made investments in the preferred shares of Goldman Sachs (GS.PK) and Bank of America (BAC.PK) during the great financial crisis when these banks were struggling. These investments proved highly profitable over the past decade providing large cash-flow to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). At these times of near-zero interest rates, the financial services sector remains grossly undervalued. DFP primarily invests in the banking and insurance sectors. Known for premium quality preferred shares and sectors that are likely to do well as the interest rate curve steepens.

Source: DFP Fact Card

In this yieldless market, this portfolio of high-quality preferred and bonds has been commanding a fairly high premium. DFP saw its premium to NAV climb as high as 15%. Over the past month, we have seen the premium come down materially. Today, DFP is selling for a premium of only 4%, the lowest it has been since January.

Note that even as the premium has come down, DFP's NAV has continued a steady climb. This is very important because, at the end of the day, it is a CEF's NAV that drives returns, generating higher dividends and/or higher prices. The volatility in the market price represents the often capricious whims of the market, but NAV represents the value of the underlying holdings and is the true measure of the manager's performance.

DFP also has a relatively large exposure to "fixed-to-float" investments, at 88%. Typically, rising interest rates are a negative for preferred funds because fixed-income values decline as rates increase. Fixed-to-float counteract that because as interest rates climb, the dividends climb as well when the rate starts floating. DFP's large exposure to FTF makes it very attractive given our outlook on inflation.

Flaherty & Crumrine continues to outperform, growing NAV steadily. This is a great monthly-pay, fixed-income CEF to add to before the market goes on another buying binge.

Pick #3: HT Preferreds, Yield up to 6.9%

Mr. Buffett says brands are excellent assets that can be monetized during inflation. Rising vaccination rates, the rapidly reopening economy, and pent-up travel demand provide strong tailwinds for hotel operators. With leading networks like Hilton (HLT) and Marriott (MAR) expecting to attain occupancy rates similar to pre-pandemic levels in the coming quarters, we would like to profit from this trend using our income method. Hersha Hospitality (HT) has three preferred shares outstanding:

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PC) - Yield 6.9% Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PD) - Yield 6.6% Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PE) - Yield 6.6%

HT owns and operates 36 premium hotels, totaling 5,802 rooms, in some of the most attractive vacation destinations in the U.S. The asset portfolio consists of some of the most premium hotel brands in the world, and we would like to rely on their strength for our passive income.

HT has successfully navigated the worst periods of the pandemic for the travel industry through thoughtful adjustments for mitigating losses and maintaining revenue. During Q2-2021, HT reported continued recovery in the resort and leisure-oriented markets and more robust performance due to the first signs of business travel in urban clusters. As a result, the company reported sequential improvement in RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room), ADR (Average Daily Rate), and occupancy.

Source: Investor Presentation - July 2021

Its recovering performance has been rewarding for its shareholders by distributing all unpaid preferred dividends in March. The preferreds are now current with their distributions and present an opportunity for reliable income for years to come.

HT is managed by a highly efficient and quality leadership team. CEO Jay H. Shah has received several awards in the field for overall operational excellence. What makes things more attractive for individual investors is that HT's insiders own a sizable 14.3% of the company's common stock, making them well aligned with the shareholders in the overall prospects from an investment standpoint. During the peak periods of the pandemic last year, insiders purchased approximately $4 million worth of the common stock. Management's confidence in the "non-dividend-paying" common stock gives us tremendous comfort in owning the high-yielding preferred stock.

All the HT preferreds are redeemable and cumulative - meaning any missed dividends must be paid in full before redemption or before common stock dividends can be issued. It is noteworthy that all the classes of preferreds have consistently traded above par value (at a premium) during pre-pandemic years, reflecting overall confidence in the quality of the properties and the management team's effectiveness.

Source: Preferredstockchannel & Authors calculations

Now trading at a small discount and yielding 6.6%, HT-E becomes callable in just a month, but it is essential to know that the series C (HT-C) has been trading past its call date for almost 3.5 years. All three preferreds have equal footing, with the primary difference being their call dates and coupon rate.

Due to the limited return of business travel and the absence of major conferences and international forums, hotels are still financially weaker during this public health crisis. As such, HT is unlikely to find a better financing opportunity at this time. While the common stock carries some execution risks and doesn't pay a dividend at this time, the preferred series are a fantastic income investment. With the group's furthest call date, HT-E will be the last to be redeemed, and we expect the security to trade past its call date for at least another 2-3 years.

At a modest discount to its par value and governed by an efficient management team with interests closely aligned with common shareholders, the E series preferred will be a cash cow for your income portfolio. Here is how I think of it: After being restricted for almost 18 months, everyone in America wants to travel. And I can collect a small quarterly fee from this trend using HT Preferreds.

Source: Dreamstime

Conclusion

Warren Buffett doesn't take any special precautions during inflation. This is because his investment strategy strictly excludes companies that require continuous cash infusion. Mr. Buffett likes companies that produce mountains of cash flow using their assets, and this is a natural defense against inflation. Berkshire Hathaway doesn't pay dividends to its shareholders. But make no mistake, the Oracle of Omaha loves collecting them with both hands and keeps them within the company to reinvest as he sees fit.

This article discusses three excellent passive income opportunities. There are more where these came from. HDO's principles are aligned with those of Mr. Buffett. We like to find undervalued investment opportunities generating large cash flows. And because we believe in current income generation, we pick those companies that pay out those cash flows in the form of sustainable and high-yield dividends.

You can do it too. Build a portfolio of companies that are producing substantial cash flow and sending it to shareholders as dividends and you will have a large income stream. Just sit back, pursue your hobbies, and enjoy your retirement (or early retirement) while the large dividend paychecks come in!