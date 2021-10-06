Dusan Stankovic/E+ via Getty Images

According to eMarketer, e-commerce retail sales are expected to grow at a 10% CAGR for the next 3 years. The market is well aware of that and that's why e-commerce companies like Etsy (ETSY), Wayfair (W), or Amazon (AMZN) are valued at high multiples. The problem is that the potential return as well as the margin of safety is being reduced as prices go higher. There is also the option of buying Chinese e-commerce companies like Alibaba (BABA) or Pinduoduo (PDD), but the risks associated with these investments are high.

Today we will talk about an e-commerce Australian company that has high growth potential, is profitable, and is valued at a significant discount to United States comparables, even when most of their revenue also comes from occidental countries.

The name of this company is Redbubble (OTCPK:RDBBF, OTCPK:RDBBY), and it operates two marketplaces that have a dominant position in a niche market. Currently, there are 2 drivers that can make the company's revenue grow substantially in the medium and long term. The first driver is an increase in consumer interest in buying unique niche products and the second is the previously mentioned preference of consumers to buy products online rather than in physical stores. Because of that, the executives of the company expect to grow their revenue at a 20-30% CAGR for the next 4 years at the same time they have an EBITDA margin of 13-18%.

To analyze this rare investment case of a high-growth and profitable company which is also valued at a reasonable price, we will start by making a qualitative analysis of the company. Then, we will talk about their current as well as future valuation and finally, we will talk about the risk associated to this investment thesis. So let's start first with what this company does.

What they do

They operate two marketplaces, Redbubble and TeePublic. These marketplaces operate under an asset-light business model called print-on-demand. This business model consists of the following:

Artists make a unique design, they adapt these designs to different products (like shirts, stickers, backpacks, etc.) and when they decide their design looks great, they upload it to their marketplace. When a person decides to buy one of these products, Redbubble places an order with one of the fulfillers, this fulfiller produces and ships the product to the buyer, and then the artist who uploads the design receives a payment in compensation for his art.

Thanks to this business model, Redbubble has created a community of artists interested in uploading designs to its platform, and there are even artists who make a living from the payments they receive from Redbubble. The payments made to artists have been growing at a 49% CAGR since 2017 as shown in the image.

Redbubble selling artists revenue: Investor Presentation FY2021 Results

In addition, there is a community of people interested in buying these designs. This is reflected in their social media numbers where they have more than 400 thousand followers on Instagram, 979 thousand likes on Facebook, and 3.2 million followers on Pinterest. More important, it is also reflected in its more than 9 million unique customers that the company had in their last fiscal year.

Redbubble unique customers: Investor Presentation FY2021 Results

Competitive advantage

As an e-commerce platform, you may be thinking that, if this business model is successful, big e-commerce companies like Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) will easily replicate it and Redbubble may lose a substantial amount of market share. In my opinion, this is not the case because the company has generated a competitive advantage that Redbubble describes as a "flywheel effect." This consists of the following:

Artists are interested in uploading designs to Redbubble because there are buyers interested in purchasing the products. Buyers are also interested in buying the products because there are many designs uploaded by artists.

In fact, Amazon already has its own print-on-demand platform, but it has less designs and there isn't the same customer experience that you get at Redbubble. Still, this is a risk to be aware of, as there are other competitors besides Redbubble and Amazon.

Now that we have analyzed the main aspects of the qualitative analysis, we will now talk about the numeric part of the thesis, the valuation.

Valuation

Currently, the company trades at a PE of 38X, an EV/EBITDA multiple of 24X, and a price to sales multiple of 1.6X. These numbers by themselves do not say anything if we do not compare them with the valuation of similar companies, as well as with the future prospects of the company.

To do so, we will first start looking for similar companies. I selected Etsy, which is a company that most closely resembles Redbubble's business model (although not exactly the same), and Wayfair, which has a different business model but has similar growth potential and return on capital. The parameters to be analyzed will be EV / EBITDA, return on capital, and expected revenue growth. Price to sales multiple, P/E ratio, and operating margins will not be analyzed due to the enormous variations that exist between the companies analyzed. The results of this analysis are as follows:

EV/EBITDA Return on capital Expected revenue CAGR 2023 Etsy 52X 19% 25% Wayfair 45X 21% 12% Redbubble 24X 35% 12%

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha and Marketscreener

As we can see, although all these companies have a high multiple, Redbubble is the company with the best valuation. It also has a superior return on capital and its expected revenue growth is similar to Wayfair.

Also, there is something else about these numbers:

Firstly, Redbubble's EV/EBITDA multiple would be higher if the company had not recorded a loss in its H1 results (we'll talk about that later). If we exclude the loss generated by the H2 results and we take the same EBITDA margins of their H1 results, which were 11%, we will have an adjusted EV/EBITDA of 16X.

Secondly, in my opinion, the expected growth from analysts is low if we take into account the guidance offered by the company in its FY Presentation. This guidance implies that the company expects to increase revenues at a CAGR of 20-30% by the time they improve their EBITDA margin to 13-18%. On the other hand, the analyst consensus expects revenue growth of 12-14% and an EBITDA margin of 9-10%. This means that analysts are very conservative about the future prospects of the company. This, in my opinion, is a good sign because it means that it is easy for the company to exceed expectations.

Redbubble Guidance: Investor presentation FY2021 results

With these information provided below, we can conclude that Redbubble trades at a discount to similar US-listed companies, even when their future prospects as well as their profitability are very similar. When there's such a huge variance in the valuation of similar companies, chances are that there's a reason for this discount. After investigating about this, I have concluded that there are 2 reasons for this discount.

Why it is low-priced

The first reason is because this company is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and there are only 4 analysts covering the company. Etsy, on the other hand, has 20 analysts covering the stock and Wayfair has 31. This means that there is not much interest in this stock and there is the possibility of multiple expansion as the company becomes more known.

The second, and main reason is the short-term results of the company. In their 3rd quarter trading update, they reported spectacular results with a YTD revenue growth of 85%, while also achieving their first profitable nine months with an EBITDA margin of 10%. However, the company warned that this outcome was positively affected by the pandemic and they expected that, as restrictions lift and people return to normal, sales would be negatively affected in the short term. They also said that, to mitigate this effect, the company will invest a significant portion of the profits in marketing, artist, and client retention. This will affect the margins of the company in the short term, but in the long term, it will cause the company to achieve sustainable growth. The market did not like all this news and that day the stock fell more than 20% and in the following days it continued to trade at lower prices.

Currently, the company has already presented its full annual results, and the measures taken have started to have an effect on the financials. They posted a net loss of 1.5 million and reduced revenue by 6%. However, they improved their EBITDA margin expectations from 10-15% to 13-18% while maintaining the rest of the guidance.

In my opinion, the actions taken by the executives were correct. The market for print-on-demand products is still small and has enormous growth potential. The actions taken by executives are necessary to stay ahead of the competition. Furthermore, the new CEO, Michael Ilczinsky, has already proven to be successful by playing a key role in SEEK, helping them to become Australia's number one employment marketplace.

Redbubble new product category: Print on demand caps (Investor Presentation FY2021 Results)

Risks

Like any other investment, not everything is perfect and there are some risks that we must take into consideration before thinking about investing in the company:

Competition: As we said earlier, there are other competitors that do something similar to Redbubble. The main ones are Merch by Amazon, Printify, Printful, and Etsy. Currently, Redbubble has a dominant position in the market and has a differentiated value proposal where artists only need to upload their design to their platform and Redbubble takes care of everything else. Still, there is a threat that a competitor will successfully replicate Redbubble's business model or create something disruptive that will cause Redbubble to lose market share. The company knows this very well and that is why they make the decision to invest their profits in the short term to consolidate the company as a leader in the sector in the long term.

Uncertain outlook: There is also a risk that the print-on-demand segment is just a passing trend and that in the future customers will no longer want the products. The numbers currently say that this is not the case, as the growth in revenue from repeat purchases is greater than that from first purchases. Even so, this is a risk that we must take into account and we must pay special attention to the percentage of growth of repeat purchases in relation to the first purchases.

Redbubble revenue by type of purchase Investor Presentation FY2021 Results

Intellectual Property: The company is constantly facing lawsuits due to copyright infringement due to artists submitting designs, logos, or images that are not their own. The company protects itself from that by asking artists to fill in a box where they say their design is theirs and by removing content that infringes copyright immediately after a complaint has been made. The company had faced these lawsuits on previous occasions and it is very likely that it will continue to do so in the future. In my opinion, this is not a critical risk and it is more likely to be considered a recurring expense. Still, we need to be aware of this risk as there could be a huge demand taking a substantial chunk of Redbubble's earnings in a specific year.

Conclusion

Redbubble is an Australian company with enormous growth potential. Unlike many other high-growth companies, this growth is profitable and has high returns on invested capital. This is due to an asset-light business model with high entry barriers due to a flywheel effect. The multiple you are paying for this business is relatively low if we take into consideration similar companies listed in the United States. Still, growth is not certain and may not come true but in my opinion, the risk-reward ratio works in its favor and that is why I consider this company an attractive investment.