Company Overview

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) is an e-commerce Point of Sale (POS) lease financing fintech company that serves non-prime consumers with low credit scores who either do not have access to credit from traditional lenders such as banks and financial institutions or are expected to pay a high cost of credit with a risk of getting into insurmountable debt.

Large Addressable Market

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 10.5% of the U.S adult population does not have credit and 30.5% of the formal credit economy have subprime credit. Katapult has a large addressable market to serve as 38% or 97 million out of the 252 million U.S adult population falls under the non-prime credit category.

These non-prime consumers often have nowhere else to turn to when they are in need of credit to make essential purchases such as a refrigerator for their home, replacing a broken laptop for work or a new bed to sleep in. They have no access to credit cards like the rest of the prime consumers who enjoy much better Annual Percentage Rate (APR) interest.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Katapult is looking at an addressable market of roughly $40-50 billion in the durable goods ecommerce market by making it possible to provide LTO financing options to the 38% of non-prime consumers.

Responsible Lending

Most investors are worried about non-prime lending due to the bad connotation with the 2008 subprime crisis. The effects are so great that some people are still recovering from it today. In a market downturn, the assumption is that the most badly affected group of consumers is the non-prime category. This is why Katapult is trading at a much cheaper valuation as compared to other BNPL peers who are serving prime consumers. The risks are real and Katapult's management team is aware of the underlying risks in lending to non-prime consumers. Katapult has a culture of responsible lending as they focus on providing financing options only on essential purchases such as home furniture, electrical appliances and automotive. There is little incentive for the consumer to purchase 2 sets of sofas or 2 sets of refrigerator unlike discretionary spending like clothing and jewelry. Katapult wants to help the non-prime consumer get back on track to be productive. For the non-prime consumer, replacing a broken laptop for work or a broken refrigerator without any credit would be a costly purchase. For example, if the refrigerator is broken, it would cost significantly more money to eat out then to prepare meals at home. The refrigerator would actually save them more money in the long run allowing them to be in a much better financial position than constantly eating out. However, the odds are stacked against the non-prime consumer as without an acceptable credit score, the cost of financing from traditional lenders would be costly. This is where Katapult steps in to provide a fair, transparent and reasonable LTO financing option. Customers of Katapult are often grateful to Katapult for providing them financing without hidden costs and running the risk of getting into insurmountable debt.

Source: Trust Pilot

Lease To Own

If these non-prime consumers were to take out a loan from private label credit card providers or other traditional Lease -To-Own (LTO) providers to make these essential purchases, they end up paying a much higher cost.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Katapult's customer would pay a total maximum financed cost of $1323 for a refrigerator with a cash price of $639 from the retailer which implies 2x multiple on the original $639 cash price. As compared to other legacy, branch-based LTO competitors or other alternative forms of credit like private label credit cards, the consumer would end up paying roughly 35% more.

Katapult also encourages its customers to pay within 90 days in order to not incur the maximum financed cost. Katapult charges a $45 initiation fee and 5% fee for the 90 days of credit extended to the customer. A refrigerator that retails for $639 would only cost $716 ($45 and 5% fee) with 90 days of credit extended to Katapult's customers.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Katapult is determined to differentiate themselves from traditional banks and credit card companies by ensuring their customers that they will not incur insurmountable debt that cannot be repaid by the non-prime consumer, ultimately enslaving them. Katapult's customers can be rest assured that they are getting the lowest possible cost of financing with a maximum cap of 2x multiple the retail price of the item they are purchasing. It is no wonder that Katapult has a 4.4 stars rating on Trust Pilot with over 14,500 reviews.

Source: Trust Pilot

Predatory Lending

The first thought that usually comes to mind is whether Katapult is a predatory lender who is out to take advantage of the non-prime consumer by charging a 2x multiple on the original cash price. However, one has to take into consideration the percentage of defaults across the pool of non-prime customers and factoring in the costs associated with running the business while still being able to turn a profit for shareholders.

A delicate balance between offering the lowest possible financing option for the underserved non-prime consumer and earning a profit for stakeholders must be achieved in a for-profit organization like Katapult. In case one has forgotten, Katapult is not a charity organization. In order to be able to stay in business to offer the lowest possible cost of financing to the non-prime consumer, Katapult needs to turn a profit to be sustainable in the long term. Whichever company maintains this delicate balance of having the ability to offer the lowest possible cost of financing to the underserved non-prime consumer while turning a profit to be sustainable long term will win and Katapult is the leader here.

Competitive Advantage

The non-prime consumer is underserved due to their low credit scores and high default rates and on the other hand, the prime consumers are spoilt for choice when it comes to having credit. Katapult is currently the leading e-commerce POS, LTO financing provider.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Katapult is trying to serve the underserved segment of the market and they are able to do it better than the legacy, branch-based LTO competitors and the private label credit card companies because of data and much lesser competition. It is a very crowded space in the prime consumer financing business for both the online and in-store commerce due to low default rates among prime consumers. Companies like Klarna and Affirm are the newer kids on the block and both are growing fast in the online commerce space. On the other hand, legacy prime lenders like Synchrony Financials, CitiBank and Wells Fargo have been serving prime consumers for many decades. Similarly for the non-prime in-store commerce segment. Companies like Progressive Leasing have started since 1999 and Preferred Lease started in 2005. The LTO business has been around for many decades and many of these companies have gone through the 2008 financial crisis and managed to stay alive. However these companies have not innovated fast enough as consumers started to shop online more. There is a gap in the market as the shopping habits of consumers cross over from in-store to online.

Katapult had managed to innovate faster by utilizing Artificial Intelligence (A.I) to design a risk proprietary model using 7 inputs from the customer and leveraging over 100 gathered user attributes such as lease history, prior payment behavior, mobile device and cart information, etc. along with 2000 3rd party data elements to build an end-to-end ecommerce POS, lease financing fintech platform.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The digital footprint left by the consumer when shopping online allowed fintech companies like Katapult to harness the data points and innovate better than the incumbents. By having a more data centric risk based model allows Katapult to have high approval rates while keeping the default rates in check, allowing them to serve more customers which drives efficiency and higher profitability. Higher profitability would mean Katapult is able to pass down the cost savings to their customer which in turn allows them to provide a lower cost of financing then their competitors.

Network Effects

Being a technology company, Katapult focuses on a seamless digital consumer experience. A LTO financing can be done in a 3 step application with a less than 5 second approval decision using A.I and machine learning. This allows Katapult to scale their offering very quickly. While being growth minded, management also tracks key important risk metrics such as fraud and lease charge-offs.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Katapult has already processed more than 500,000 lease-to-own transactions which means that their A.I and machine learning algorithms are much more efficient then the newer competition who have just awoken to the new consumer shopping habits moving from in-store to online.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Having more data points such as consumer repayment histories and approval limit utilizations would improve Katapult's technology putting them ahead of the competition. Katapult currently enjoys the first mover advantage in A.I and machine learning algorithms for LTO financing approvals.

As more customers use Katapult's solution, more data is gathered by the A.I and machine learning further improves the algorithms which enable a much better user experiences such as faster approval rates and lesser defaults which ultimately improves customer satisfaction and profitability. These network effects are working very well for Katapult as they grow stronger over time.

Source: What are Network effects?

Ease of Scalability (Merchants)

Being a tech centric company, Katapult has worked on seamless integrations with their merchant partners as well. A business relationship will only last if all parties bring something of value to the table. We need to invest in win-win situations which increases the productivity of both parties. Merchants who partner with Katapult would be able to reach more customers which they previously have no access to due to limited financing options. This increases the cart size per order for the merchant and they would also now have access to the remaining 39% of the non-prime consumer. This is a significant chunk of business which the merchants would otherwise miss out on without the Katapult partnership. Having access to the remaining 39% of the non-prime consumer drives incremental revenue and lower customer acquisition costs.

Merchants in partnership with Katapult are also seeing a 45% higher repeat purchases from satisfied customers and higher conversion rates due to reduced abandoned cart during checkout due to the LTO financing options that Katapult provides.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Other than working with online retailers, Katapult also has integrations with other Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and LTO partners. This allows Katapult to have a much wider reach and variety of merchants for their customers who are looking to shop online. The most notable integration is with Affirm which is a leading ecommerce BNPL company serving prime consumers. Katapult and Affirm have a close partnership as it creates a win-win situation for both companies. Affirm would incur a much higher cost of capital if it decides to provide financing for the non-prime consumer due to higher risk profiles associated with non-prime lending. This increase in cost of capital would decrease the profitability of its core prime lending business as its cost of capital would now be much higher compared to its competitors. BNPL companies that serve the prime consumer typically have much higher quality balance sheets with lower default rates which is why creditors are willing to lend money at much lower interest rates. The willingness to lend money at low interest rates immediately goes away when BNPL companies serve non-prime customers as non-prime customers are associated with high default rates which ultimately compromises the quality of the balance sheets. Thus Affirm would be much better off if they pass on the non-prime customer to Katapult and earn a referral fee for every transaction that Katapult approves.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Recent Guidance Removal

In the Q2 recent earnings report, management has pulled guidance for FY2021 just a few weeks after they had reaffirmed their guidance. This sent shockwaves across the market and Katapult's share plummeted more than 60%. Katapult is immediately placed in the penalty box as investors deemed the management to be untrustworthy. As many investors started to question the management for pulling the guidance it just reiterated a few weeks ago, we decided to take a look at both the CEO and CFO's stock holdings and compensations in Year 2020.

Source: SEC Filings

CEO Zayas owns 5.7% of the company and he too also suffered the 60% drawdown after pulling the guidance in the Q2 earnings report.

Source: SEC Filings

CEO Zayas was remunerated $8.25 million in FY2020 with over 89% of the remuneration coming from stock awards. This would mean that CEO Zaya's FY 2020 has taken a huge haircut along with the decline in stock prices after pulling guidance in Q2 FY2021.

Similarly for CFO Cupito, her remuneration was $3.13 million in FY2020 with over 87% of the remuneration coming from stock awards.

After the stock had plummeted, none of the insiders had sold any stock but on the contrary had purchased more stock instead.

Source: SEC Form 4

Zooming in on CEO Zayas' stock purchase, he spent a total of U$195,000 purchasing stock from the open market at an average price of $3.91. Although the amount of U$195,000 might not seem a lot, it is over 25% of his cash salary of $360,444 and cash bonus of $400,000.

This gives us more confidence in the company and its management after both CEO Zayas and CFO Cupito purchased more shares after the stock sold off and the insiders collectively own more than 50% of the company. I would say that the insiders and management team have ample skin in the game and their interests are aligned with minority shareholders.

Risks

Firstly, Katapult's LTO financing approval runs primarily on a set of proprietary algorithms. If there are any bugs or errors which cause the approvals to be more slack in order to boost lease applications, the default rates would increase dramatically which would put the balance sheet at risk.

To Katapult's public shareholders, there is a certain level of opaqueness around the set of proprietary algorithms due to competitive reasons. We would just have to trust that the management has a set of checks and balances to ensure high credit quality and the technology is free from bugs or errors which could compromise the business.

Secondly, the incumbents who are more established and well capitalized are waking up to the fact that they need an ecommerce POS LTO financing platform to capture the online sales and competition is heating up this space. Although Katapult has the first mover advantage and the largest pool of LTO data for non-prime consumers, Katapult would need to continually press on this advantage and continuously innovate to stay ahead of the competition. The incumbents could do M&A and catch up to Katapult really quickly. Lastly, the risks of the non-prime consumers are constantly lurking behind. Default rates need to be continuously monitored and kept in check to prevent catastrophic losses. non-prime consumers are also the most vulnerable to economic disruptions and sudden jobs displacement. Katapult needs to be ready for such economic disruptions and be on top of such situations when it occurs to manage the risks properly. Management needs to delicately balance between tightening up the lending approvals when the economy is overheating to prevent over borrowing and loosening lending approvals when the economy is recovering to capture more market share.

Valuation

We believe that the market has priced in the worst for Katapult along with a large penalty due to removal of guidance, its multiple is also being written down despite the recent announcement of Affirm's partnership with Amazon which would signify potential waterfall LTO financing applications to Katapult.

Even if we assumed 0% growth for the next 1 year, we believe a fair EV / EBIT multiple of a fintech business like Katapult warrants a 12.5x EV / EBIT multiple and we see an upside of 38.5% with an implied stock price of $5.47.

Source: Created by Author as of 6 October 2021

Closing Thoughts

We believe most of the downside risks for the business have been priced into the stock and its multiples are way too low at this moment in writing. Any slight positive growth would allow Katapult's stock price multiple to revert to the mean in due time. The business is not broken and has a chance of growing well over the next 3 years. Despite the risks highlighted above, we believe Katapult's risk/reward ratio is skewed favorably to investors who are in it for the long haul.