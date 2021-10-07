Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

From very early on, Square (NYSE:SQ) recognized that its power would not be its hardware, but rather the software inside. This led Square to implement AI in its software to model the risk of potential borrowers within the Sellers ecosystem. Originally, this was implemented through Square Capital, and it was intended to make accessing capital easier for worthy borrowers, even those without a credit score. When Square first implemented this, it would only accept 30-40% of businesses that applied for a credit card, but over time, the system's AI got better, and as it understood more data, it got better at predicting creditworthiness, and the acceptance rate is 99%. This enables Square to lend based on real information like existing bank account data and revolving credit.

In addition to enabling its business customers, Square will look to utilize its new BNPL solution in Afterpay to better enable consumers' access to the financial system. In order for this ecosystem to be fully enabled, consumers need better access to capital and individuals won't need to leave Cash App in order to access capital and enter the economy.

Source: Square Afterpay Acquisition Overview

Afterpay will bring its BNPL solution to Square and this will disrupt the way in which money is facilitated and distributed, making it accessible and promoting an inclusive economic ecosystem.

Square sees an opportunity to invest behind Afterpay's strong unit economics as well as attractive growth synergies, including the opportunity to introduce offerings and drive incremental growth for sellers and increased engagement for Cash App customers." - Square Afterpay Acquisition Press Release

Background

Square's mission is to make commerce easy.

When Square was founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in 2009, they implemented this mission by enabling SMBs to accept transactions through a payment terminal that simply connects with a merchant's smartphone. This revolutionized the way that businesses could receive payments. Square would go on to build a full register and provide businesses with great analytics so they can better understand their customers and improve the customers' buying experience. Square goes a step further by offering Sellers loans as Square employs artificial intelligence to effectively assess the worthiness of its customers within the Sellers ecosystem.

Many of the businesses that we talked to and many small businesses, they don't have good credit or a credit history. They're entrepreneurs who are just getting started, taking a lot of personal risks, financial risk. And it just felt ridiculous to us that for the job of being able to accept money from people, you had to get your credit checked. And as we dug deeper, we realized that that wasn't the intention of the financial industry, but it's the only tool they had available to them to understand authenticity, intent, and predict future behavior." - Jack Dorsey, Square CEO

Over the past decade, Square's gone on to create a full-fledged Sellers ecosystem that caters to SMBs as well as develop Cash App, which now has more than 70 million users.

Source: Square September 2020 Investor Presentation

On August first of 2021, Square announced its acquisition of Afterpay, a BNPL service that resembles the same mission as Square, as both companies strive to enable a financial system that's more "fair, accessible, and inclusive". Afterpay will be an extension of both the Sellers and Cash App ecosystem so that Square can leverage its bank charter to increase the lending power for businesses as well as consumers. The acquisition of Afterpay results in businesses being able to accept more transactions from consumers as merchants won't be limited to accepting or declining credit based on one's FICO score.

Square will use Afterpay to extend its platform's solutions both within the Sellers and Cash App ecosystem to make commerce easy by using proprietary risk modeling to enable businesses or consumers access to BNPL services. As a result, Square is developing a new financial system, not based on credit scores.

Why Afterpay?

Source: Square Afterpay Acquisition Overview

BNPL is better for both the consumers and merchants as it allows consumers to pay for a purchase over time through interest-free installments rather than use cash or pay with a credit or debit card, while still receiving rewards to encourage repayment. Not only does this remove barriers for consumers to access funds, but it also better enables merchants to accept more sales. This is especially true for internet sales as Afterpay's partners see on average a 20% increase in cart conversion at checkout, more repeat buyers, and an increase in average order value.

Source: Square Afterpay Acquisition Overview

By promoting the consumers as well as the merchants, this acquisition makes a lot of sense for Square's entire ecosystem. In the image above, the "Merchants" on the flywheel represent the Sellers ecosystem, while the "Consumers" represent Cash App. Afterpay's BNPL solution is essential in connecting these ecosystems.

Cash App + Sellers

Source: Square Afterpay Acquisition Overview

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and Square will surely integrate the BNPL features with Cash App. Square recently announced that starting in September, Square Sellers can accept Cash App Pay which allows consumers to seamlessly pay from their Cash App account. Cash App Pay works in-store, online and is contactless, while people connect a traditional bank account to transfer funds into Cash App. Dorsey is also focused on developing a hardware wallet to "make bitcoin custody more mainstream", which could act as another source to fund consumers' Cash App if cryptocurrencies and stable coins' role in society evolves.

Source: Square Afterpay Acquisition Overview

As seen above, Afterpay users are integrating into the Cash App ecosystem and it's only a matter of time until Afterpay integrates its BNPL solutions into Cash App Pay. This will be a huge boost for Cash App's 70 million consumers as they will have access to Afterpay and be able to pay through installments directly through Cash App. This further extends consumers buying power and removes the dependency on traditional credit scores to access capital.

Square is engaging with consumers on an individual level, one transaction at a time, so when you combine one's information (data) from bank accounts and revolving credit, Square's risk modeling analyzes the consumer's data in real-time to decide whether to approve someone or not. Afterpay also integrates commerce discovery which allows merchants to engage with customers and offer an online commerce platform through Cash App.

Now let's look at the acquisition from the merchant's perspective.

The Sellers Ecosystem

Sellers are incentivized to use a BNPL solution because they get paid upfront, it minimizes the risk they take on and it's more appealing to consumers if they have the option to pay for something in installments rather than all at once, especially online.

Source

Merchants are willing to accept BNPL for the reasons above and instead of the credit cards because Afterpay is responsible for collecting from the consumer while Afterpay pays the merchant upfront, charging 0% APR. In essence, Square takes the responsibility for any time its customers' default, therefore the merchant gives up a small percentage of the sale, referred to as the merchant discount rate, for the merchant to process more sales using Square's proprietary risk modeling to verify borrowers.

Source: Square Afterpay Acquisition Overview

Afterpay will be integrated with checkout solutions, which will be a good option for millions of merchants already within the Sellers ecosystem. By combining Square's merchants with Afterpay's, it will help expand Square's footprint specifically in Australia and New Zealand.

Source: Square Afterpay Acquisition Overview

This BNPL tool will be an attractive solution to offer to Square Sellers, especially considering the large consumer ecosystem that Square has between Cash App and Afterpay's users as Square vertically integrates BNPL into its two ecosystems.

Square Financial Services, which was approved last year for a bank charter, has begun operations after being approved by the FDIC. Now that Square Financial Services underwrites Square Capital business loans, Square's banking arm could start underwriting loans for its BNPL solutions. This is a huge opportunity for Square because the credit card network will no longer be needed when Square processes transactions through Cash App Pay. This will enable Square to build a super app.

Financials

New Entity Shares Outstanding Combined New Market Cap ($235/share) Fwd 12 Mo. Gross Profit Sustainable Growth Rate (5 yrs) Valuation (P/GP) SQ + AFTPY 650M $150B $7.56B 60-80% 19.7x

Source: Past Note From Beating The Market

Square - $15.93B TTM revenue (143% YoY growth), 24% gross profit margins, $363M in free cash flow last quarter

Afterpay - $695M TTM revenue (98% YoY growth), 73% gross profit margins, (54.4M) in operating income

Both companies are accelerating growth and the acquisition of Afterpay should continue to accelerate Square's growth as it looks to further build out the Cash App ecosystem by offering more for consumers. By empowering consumers, you're essentially fueling Square's Merchants and the Sellers ecosystem.

One of the reasons Square acquired Afterpay is the lack of expertise in data analysis and risk modeling that was established within Afterpay. Afterpay's provision for doubtful accounts was $164 million last quarter, significantly higher than that of Affirm, while Affirms' revenue was more than Afterpay's.

Source: Ycharts.com

Clearly, Square's worked with data and risk modeling since its early days, and this will be crucial to making the most of Afterpay's BNPL. Considering that Square went from accepting 30-40% of businesses within the Seller ecosystem that applied for a credit card to accept 99% with success, I expect it will do the same with Afterpay and eliminating Provision for Doubtful Accounts as Square improves its risk modeling on an individual basis.

Fair Value and Expected Return

Assumptions:

Forward 12-Month Gross Profit [A] (a conservative estimate, excluding bitcoin) $4.75 B Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 50% Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C] ~650 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $3.65 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 35% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Square is worth ~$438 today when accounting for the integration of Afterpay's BNPL platform and its users.

Now let's use the L.A. Stevens Investment Model to project our expected returns.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

At $240 per share, Square is expected to generate a 23% CAGR if we were to invest today. Hence, I am bullish on Square and the ecosystem it is creating that will remove the need for banks and card networks for consumers to borrow money.

Margin of Safety

For Square's free cash flow growth, I used a 32.5% growth rate over the next 10 years. With the addition of Afterpay, Square will leverage its platform to appeal to Cash App's 70 million users to offer a BNPL solution which will expand Square's revenue. Afterpay generated $695 million in revenue over the past 12 months, growing at nearly 100% YoY on strong gross profit margins. Therefore, 32.5% growth should be conservative, as Square's revenues grew by 29.6% in 2020.

For Square's free cash flow margin, I used 50% of Square's future 12-month gross profit estimate, excluding all bitcoin revenues and costs. I used $4.75 billion in future 12-month gross profits as Square generated $3.5 billion in TTM gross profit (excluding Bitcoin) and this should grow steadily as Square leverages its software (risk modeling) to extend commerce for merchants and consumers. Square generates a 55% gross profit margin when you exclude Bitcoin, while Afterpay sports 73% gross profit margins. Using 50% of future gross profits to model FCF per share will prove conservative for Square's FCF margin.

Risks

It will be challenging for Square to implement Afterpay's BNPL solution with Square's prior expertise in risk modeling (i.e. data analytics) that we saw Square implement within the Sellers ecosystem. This may be hard to get off the ground, but Square's integration with Afterpay will be made much easier as both companies use the same payment rails to convert the ISO8583 (the financial transaction interchange message) to a JSON format so that the data can be fully utilized and analyzed by Square. It will be a challenge and could be some time till Square implements its risk modeling (AI) for BNPL loans.

There is an increasing amount of competition from companies such as PayPal, Klarna, and Affirm which all have formidable BNPL solutions and will be competing with Square. PayPal developed its BNPL solution internally and it could be a formidable solution with its Venmo application (a direct competitor of Cash App) and as PayPal looks to create a super app.

Square is challenging the credit card networks, specifically Visa and MasterCard. This will be a challenging feat, but Square is focused on making commerce easy for everyone, and this focus is aligned with the consumer and merchants, while the same can't be said for traditional credit cards.

Conclusion

Square is redefining the traditional financial system and we've seen this from Square since its start from day one. Square continues to evolve this vision that Jack Dorsey has to change the way that people interact with money for good. Jack's always been persistent that before words, people communicated through trading goods, making transactions. Essentially Jack envisions Square will break these barriers and return to a world where entering financial transactions is a choice, rather than a privilege. Hence, I remain bullish on Square.