Median Household Income In August 2021

Oct. 06, 2021 10:03 AM ETSPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, IWM, TZA, SSO, TNA, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, UWM, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, URTY, EPS, TWM, SCHX, VV, RWM, DDM, SRTY, VTWO, QQEW, QQQE, FEX, SPLX, EEH, EQL, QQXT, SPUU, IWL, SYE, SPXE, UDPIX, JHML, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, HUSV, RYRSX, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV5 Comments2 Likes
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • Political Calculations' initial estimate of median household income in August 2021 is $70,305, an increase of $559 (or 0.8%) from the initial estimate of $69,746 for July 2021.
  • August 2021 saw inflation rise more slowly than median household income, with the typical income-earning American household gaining in purchasing power during the month.
  • The BEA made small, upward adjustments to its estimates of aggregate wage and salary income from April through July 2021 in its latest data release.

Close up of woman pay bills taxes on laptop

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Political Calculations' initial estimate of median household income in August 2021 is $70,305, an increase of $559 (or 0.8%) from the initial estimate of $69,746 for July 2021.

The latest update to Political Calculations' chart tracking Median Household Income in the 21st Century shows the nominal (red) and inflation-adjusted (blue) trends for median household income in the United States from January 2000 through August 2021. The inflation-adjusted figures are presented in terms of constant August 2021 U.S. dollars.

August 2021 saw inflation rise more slowly than median household income, with the typical income-earning American household gaining in purchasing power during the month. Adjusted for inflation, median household income remains below the April 2020 peak of $70,943 in terms of constant August 2021 U.S. dollars, but has risen above the December 2020 inflation-adjusted peak of $70,146. That last bit is good news because 2021 has generally seen inflation rise faster than median household income.

Analyst's Notes

The BEA made small, upward adjustments to its estimates of aggregate wage and salary income from April through July 2021 in its latest data release.

References

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Table 2.6. Personal Income and Its Disposition, Monthly, Personal Income and Outlays, Not Seasonally Adjusted, Monthly, Middle of Month. Population. [Online Database (via Federal Reserve Economic Data)]. Last Updated: 1 October 2021. Accessed: 1 October 2021.

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Table 2.6. Personal Income and Its Disposition, Monthly, Personal Income and Outlays, Not Seasonally Adjusted, Monthly, Middle of Month. Compensation of Employees, Received: Wage and Salary Disbursements. [Online Database (via Federal Reserve Economic Data)]. Last Updated: 1 October 2021. Accessed: 1 October 2021.

U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics. Consumer Price Index, All Urban Consumers - (CPI-U), U.S. City Average, All Items, 1982-84=100. [Online Database (via Federal Reserve Economic Data)]. Last Updated: 14 September 2021. Accessed: 14 September 2021.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.18K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Follow
5 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.