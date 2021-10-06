Incorporating ESG Into U.S. Equity Benchmarks

Oct. 06, 2021 9:30 AM ET1 Like
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
605 Followers

Summary

  • Investors who want to incorporate ESG considerations into a broad US market passive portfolio have traditionally had to accept a certain (often high) level of deviation from the risk and return characteristics of the underlying benchmark.
  • The Russell US ESG Indexes are a US equity index family that were designed to address this by applying Refinitiv’s ESG scores into FTSE Russell’s Target Exposure index methodology in order to produce an index that is still investable and performs similarly to the benchmark.
  • This paper uses the example of the Russell 1000 ESG Enhanced Target Exposure Index to illustrate the effects of the screening and the target exposure methodology to show that even though more than 5% of stocks are screened out, the industry weights are similar to those of the underlying index.

Papers about ESG Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance and notepad.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

By Tony Campos, Head of Sustainable Investment, Americas, and Carolyn Eagle, Senior Product Manager, Sustainable Investment

Increasingly, investors seek the ability to incorporate sustainable investment considerations within a broad US market portfolio, but without impacting the risk and return characteristics of the underlying benchmark. The Russell US ESG Indexes are a US equity index family that uses the innovative Refinitiv ESG Scores framework to provide an Environmental, Social and Governance lens on the US equity universe.

This paper uses the example of the Russell 1000 ESG Enhanced Target Exposure Index to illustrate the effects of the screening and the target exposure methodology to show that even though more than 5% of stocks are screened out, the industry weights are similar to those of the underlying index. The overall correlations between the Russell 1000 ESG Enhanced Target Exposure index and its underlying benchmarks remain extremely high, with the rolling 24-month correlations for the index around 0.999 over the past several years.

View as PDF
Index Insights
112

Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
605 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.