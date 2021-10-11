IgorTsarev/iStock via Getty Images

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) is a company that we only recently became aware of as we initiated coverage in the powersports space with Volcon (VLCN). Two things were apparent about the space that made us both intrigued and concerned. The first is that it was a clear beneficiary of COVID-19 accelerated trends, namely outdoorsmanship and activity. The second concern is that their products were exposed to all the same supply-side issues as broader automotive, but these are relatively marginal producers compared to auto manufacturers. While we initially decided to pause on the investment, realizing the potential for capital redeployment at high rates for outstanding periods of time encouraged us to take a position. On a target multiple analysis basis, perfect when there is clear data on return possibilities on incremental investment, we think that DOOO is clearly undervalued, with supply side issues also presenting an opportunity to shield against upstarts. As such, we've taken a patient and small initial position.

Capacity Constraints and Juarez

Currently, the company is growing massively, but it is constrained by both facility capacity, which is at 100% utilization, as well as the shortage in semiconductors also affecting wider automotive. This is all evidenced by the massively declined inventory days outstanding, in the low 20s now, and the fact that retail sales are beginning to falter due to lacking product, although still substantially above 2019 levels.

(Source: Q2 2021 DOOO Pres)

This growth is with customers newly entering the powersports business, and are platforms for cross-selling aftermarket as well as other accessories and services. As such, it makes sense to build out capacity to meet this larger market. Currently, the main production facility for BRP is its Juarez facility, and just now in 2021, the company has announced that they will be expanding the facility with a substantial outlay of 185 million CAD in order to expand facility capacity by about 50%.

Capital to Reinvest means Returns

The option to be able to make substantial capacity investments is an important one in assessing the return opportunity for a stock. With substantial capital redeployment opportunities, the business has the power to compound earnings, more so if those incremental returns, for one reason or another, are robust to competitive pressures like new entrants that might drive those returns down.

The importance of these metrics was somewhat confirmed in our data science initiative on thousands of US listed stocks with historical financial data to see if any fundamental parameters could be justified for use for predicting returns in future periods. The initiative showed that fundamentals are useful for profiling, but not predicting the success of businesses even in complex ML models, except for a few cases where they had some measure of significant predictive power in linear regression on the subset of profitable US companies. Those metrics all referred to earnings reinvestment opportunities.

(Source: VTS)

Capacity to reinvest earnings in the business where outstanding returns were present, i.e there is organic sales growth, R&D opportunity and low debt, were some of the only predictors for future period returns. BRP Inc. has all these characteristics. It has limited leverage, about 2x on EBITDA and FCF, strong sales growth and even a surprising amount of R&D for a manufacturing company at around 5% of sales. Finally, with the Juarez investments being able to offer greater capacity to capitalize on the growing powersports market, the opportunity for return is clear.

Valuation and Conclusions

The outlay for the Juarez facility expansion will be around 185 million CAD. Capacity will grow by 50%. While that is the case according to the recent earnings call, we should also acknowledge that once capacity is built out, it may not be the bottleneck anymore. Supply chain shortages are still a problem. Assuming that the 50% incremental capacity investment will at least unlock some facility for more production, we will consider a 15% increase in NOPAT a reasonable possibility post-investment. With the fact that supply side issues will mean troubles for new entrants like Volcon, these outsized returns on capacity investment should produce a benefit for one year, after which point further investments would run into the issue of lacking inputs. With the facility likely to make new capacity available already soon, in 2022, 1 year ends up being our growth appreciation period to reflect the returns on these post-COVID investments, with Polaris (PII) being the only other major direct competitor unlikely to drive down these high reinvestment opportunities in this short period of time that we conservative allow for exceptional value creation. With all this data, we can value the company based on its scope for high ROIC investments.

(Source: VTS)

This is a much higher multiple than the current one. Admittedly, it has the implicit assumption that all of DOOO's cash flows can be reinvested at this rate. Taking the straight ROIC based on current invested capital book values gives the following.

(Source: VTS)

Where current ROICs based on NOPAT and invested capital are high even without assuming returns on all reinvestment like those on Juarez at this particularly opportune moment in history.

We quite conservatively assumed a 1-year GAP. This value is supposed to reflect the competitive advantage period. While incremental return won't be as high as 113% on investments beyond the next facility increase thanks to current supply side issues, it's reasonable to assume that something between the current 21% and the high-end 113% would be possible over a longer GAP. On balance, the 18x fair value multiple related to 113% ROIC and 1 year GAP ends up being quite tenable in our view, if not conservative due to the power of compounding that even a substantially lower ROIC over a longer GAP would generate.

While there are clear risks for the business, specifically that supply chain issues could damage the topline outlook in the coming 2-4 years, however long these shortages will last, and that electrification concerns could end up hitting this industry substantially as well (although we believe powersports is less of a focus), the company has a very attractive financial profile. FCF to EBITDA conversion rates are almost 100%, the markets are growing, the leverage is tenable and the company is well-positioned to reinvest to capture a share of this growing pie together with peers. While a fully realized fair value multiple is always unlikely, some upside is clear given the payback periods on even just the Juarez facility, but also on the overall capital in the business, being so short. For these reasons, we have taken a small position in BRP with intention to add when opportune.