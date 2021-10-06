Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tony Investing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Tevarak/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In anticipation of the release of financial and operational reports for the 3rd quarter, I would like to emphasize an attractive entry point for the purchase of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON), whose quotes have declined by 14.1% over the past 6 months. Ozon continues to demonstrate user growth and increase in purchase frequency, and confirms its forecasts of 2x growth in GMV by the end of 2021.

Overview of the e-commerce market in Russia

According to the data published by the Russian analytical agency Infoline, at the end of 2020, the volume of the e-com market increased to 2.7 trillion. rub. (+34% y/y). Market volume will reach 7.6 trillion. rub (CAGR 25%) by 2025, while online penetration will increase from 9% in 2020 to 16.5% in 2025. The penetration of online trading in Russia lags far behind global peers, which creates the potential for a further increase in the market share of the largest market players (Fig.1). The key drivers of e-com growth in Russia are: investments in logistics, infrastructure, fulfillment, an increase in the penetration of online payments, an increase in demand for e-commerce in regions and small towns.

Separately, it is worth highlighting the growth of the food delivery market, which, according to forecasts, should grow from 43 bn. rub. in 2019 to 1.25 trillion. rub. in 2025 (CAGR 75%) (According to Infoline).

Fig. 1

Source: Q2 2021 Financial Results

Company overview

The company continues to increase the number of buyers and the frequency of purchases on the site, which is a key driver of GMV for Ozon (Fig. 2), and also demonstrates excellent growth rates of GMV and revenue (Fig. 3). The company's revenue increased from RUB 21 bn. in 2017 to RUB 197 bn. in 2020, and GMV increased from RUB 24 bn. in 2017 to RUB 197 bn. in 2020

Fig. 2

Source: Q2 2021 Financial Results

Fig. 3

Source: Q2 2021 Financial Results

One of the most important parts of the company's investment case is achieving positive adjusted EBITDA margin. Before making forecasts, I propose to consider in detail the structure of the SGA and the company's logistics costs, since reducing logistics costs with an increase in the scale of the business will allow the company to significantly increase its own marginality (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4

Source: Q2 2021 Financial Results

The table (Fig. 4) shows that the share of logistics costs (as a percentage of GMV) is the largest cost item, where the share of fulfillment and delivery costs decreased from 19.9% ​​in 2017 to 15.5% in 2020. I believe that the company will be able to further reduce the share of fulfillment and infrastructure costs, which will allow it to achieve positive EBITDA in 2023-2024.

Drivers and initiatives

This year the company announced the launch of new directions (Fintech, Ozon Express), which organically fit into the current business structure of the company. Let's talk about new projects in more detail.

Fintech

This direction looks logical; here the management wants to learn from the experience of the Brazilian company MercadoLibre (MELI), where revenue from the fintech segment make up almost 40% of the entire business. Ozon plans to engage in lending to sellers and buyers on its platform. This will be very convenient for buyers, since it will be possible to take a loan directly on the platform and in a shorter period of time, and besides, you will not have to contact the bank.

Lending to sellers also looks like a promising direction, since, unlike a bank, Ozon has complete information about the well-being of sellers on its own site, the dynamics of their sales, creditworthiness, the amount of money in accounts, etc.

Express delivery

This segment was created to speed up the delivery of orders to customers. Thanks to Ozon Express, the buyer can arrange delivery and receive his goods in 30 minutes.

Firstly, delivery in 30 minutes is a serious competitive advantage. Moreover, the introduction of fast delivery will allow the company to enter into a partnership (which management noted) with a company from the traditional retail sector, where Ozon will exclusively deal with the delivery of products, earning a commission for delivery and attracting new customers by expanding the range at an affordable price.

Company Valuation (DCF)

I decided to use DCF approach to find out the fair value of the stock. I think that DCF is a good way to value the stock when you understand total addressable market and you understand key revenue and cost drivers to model P&L, BS and CF.

Before drawing conclusions about the investment attractiveness, I built a DCF model of the company, using my assumptions and historical projections, where I laid the following forecasts:

Growth in the number of buyers: from 13.8 mn in 2020 to 50 mn in 2025.

This is one of the most important prerequisites for the model. The growth in the number of buyers is associated with the growth of online penetration and an increase in the company's share in the e-commerce market.

Increase in shopping frequency: from 5.4 in 2020 to 17 in 2025.

The frequency of purchases grows proportionally according to the historical rate of growth.

Share of logistics costs: gradual reduction to 10% of GMV by 2025.

The decrease in the share of logistics costs is subjective. I laid down a gradual decrease of 1% per year due to business growth and economies of scale, which is a standard development trajectory for large e-commerce companies.

Target growth rate: 17%

WACC: 17%

USD/RUB: 73

Thus, I got the following indicators in my DCF model (Fig. 5):

As you can see, the fair value of stock is 74$ (upside 54%), and I am bullish on Ozon shares now.

Risks

I would like to start the discussion of risks for the company with competition. The Russian e-commerce market is at an early stage of its development, when there are several large players (Yandex.Market, Wildberries, Aliexpress Russia) on the market that are making aggressive investments in marketing and prices in order to increase their market share. In addition, high growth rates of GMV and revenues are included in the fair value estimate of Ozon. If the company does not manage to meet such high expectations of investors, it could lead to a drop in the share price.

Also, I would like to note the risk of capital adequacy, since the company is currently burning money to achieve economies of scale and become profitable by 2024 (Fig.3: adj. EBITDA is negative). However, if it fails by the announced time, I think the company will have to increase its debt or hold an SPO, which could also be negatively perceived by the market.

Moreover, among the macroeconomic risks, it is worth highlighting the possibility of a weakening of the ruble against the dollar and a slowdown in the rate of online penetration.

Conclusion

I believe that Ozon will continue to be the leader in the e-commerce market in Russia. Despite the growing competition, in my personal opinion, the company creates a unique value proposition in the local market in terms of: the number of SKUs, delivery cost and coverage of geography by pick-up points. After the outbreak of the pandemic, Russian users began to actively use online services to purchase goods and services. I think that the company will continue to attract new users, and the frequency of online purchases by Russian consumers will increase too, making Ozon the main beneficiary of the growth of the e-commerce market in Russia. I think, now is a good time to buy shares of the company. On November 15, 2021, the company will publish operating and financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2021, as well as share plans for the implementation of new initiatives that will be included in the valuation and will give an additional upside to the quotes.