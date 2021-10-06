Municipal CEF Sector Update: Under Pressure

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on September 29th.

Over the past year-and-a-half, tax-exempt municipal yields have trended down on the back of strong demand from investors, lower risk-free rates, and a supportive macro environment. Now that yields have backed up around 0.35% some investors are questioning the role of munis in income portfolios. Our view remains that, while munis are far from cheap at current levels, there are a number of reasons to maintain some exposure to the asset class in a diversified income portfolio. These include their typically high-quality profile, duration exposure as a potential hedge of a weaker macro picture, supportive tax changes on the horizon, yield curve rolldown in a steep curve environment, negative real rates on cash and others. In this article, we take a look at how the sector has fared year-to-date, key drivers of performance and highlight a number of funds in the sector such as:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities (NMCO)

The Big Picture

There are four key macro and market issues on the horizon for the municipal market. First, the Fed has recently pulled forward its Dot plot to 2022 though the departure of Boston Fed President Rosengren is likely to shift the balance back to 2023.

Secondly, it indicated a likely start to tapering in November when the consensus appeared to be for the start of 2022. Thirdly, the infrastructure deal appears to be making headway with a likely House vote on a $1.2bn bill this week.

Thirdly, the bill passed earlier by the House intended to avert a government shutdown and extend the US debt ceiling failed in the Senate. There are estimates that the Treasury could default on its obligations as early as mid-October.

More broadly, there are a number of proposed tax changes in the pipeline intended to help finance the $3.5trn economic plan which should further increase demand for tax-exempt bonds. These are a proposed top individual income tax to 39.6% from 37%, an increase in the capital gains tax rate to 25% and an increase of the corporate tax to 26.5% from 21%.

In our view, on balance, these key drivers are positive for the asset class in the medium term.

Year-To-Date Performance

Let's break down how the asset class has performed this year across the fund space.

The chart below captures the total NAV performance of the investment-grade focused tax-exempt sector. The chart shows that CEFs (blue bars - blue line is the average CEF performance) have significantly outperformed since the start of the year, followed by mutual funds (green bars) with active ETFs (black bars) not far behind and finally with passive ETFs bringing up the rear.

Source: Systematic Income

It is fair to say that the drivers of outperformance in 2021 have been two factors: leverage (seen from CEF outperformance) and active management (seen from the outperformance of mutual funds and active ETFs over passive ETFs). The reason for the outperformance of leveraged vehicles is obvious - they generate higher level of carry and have benefited from the tailwind of falling municipal yields this year.

The reason for the outperformance of actively managed vehicles is not as clear but likely has to do with the ability of managers to take advantage of relative value opportunities. It is also fair to say that actively managed vehicles are more likely to carry leverage and to allocate to lower-quality bonds, generating additional carry which means it is not an entirely orthogonal driver of performance.

If we look at the high-yield municipal sub-sector we get the following picture. The first obvious thing to say is that this sub-sector has strongly outperformed the broader tax-exempt sector discussed above which focuses primarily on investment-grade bonds.

Source: Systematic Income

What we see is that while high-yield investment funds generated returns around 4-7% depending on the type of fund, investment-grade focused funds generated returns around 1-3%. The strongest performing high-yield focused fund outperformed the strongest-performing investment-grade focused fund by nearly 9% this year.

Separately, CEFs have outperformed open-end funds by about 2% this year with passive and active open-end funds delivering about the same average performance.

The 2 patterns of the broader municipal market are also visible in the high-yield sub-sector. CEFs have outperformed open-end funds by around the same margin while active open-end funds outperformed passive ETFs, though by a squeaker.

Rate Risk Remains Top Of Mind

With the 10-year Treasury yield having risen 0.35% from its early-August low, investors are growing anxious about the potential impact from higher rates on their municipal fund holdings.

The chart below shows how the CEF market has responded to this rise in yields. Taxable munis (green bars and line) have underperformed which makes sense as they have very tight credit spreads and the longest duration of the major municipal sub-sectors.

Source: Systematic Income

High-yield focused funds (red bars and red line) have outperformed. This is a dynamic we have discussed multiple times earlier - high-yield bonds have wider credit spreads which can absorb some of the uptrends in risk-free rates. This won't happen each time risk-free rates rise but it tends to happen more often than not.

In our view, investors who want to remain in the tax-exempt space but want to mitigate the potential fallout from higher rates have two strategies- shorter-duration municipal funds or high-yield focused funds. Whether investors go for one or the other depends on one's yield target and market view. Investors with a higher yield target and who are constructive on credit spreads will likely go for a high-yield municipal fund while investors with a lower yield target and/or those who are concerned about the spillover of higher rates into credit will likely find short-duration municipal funds more appealing.

Underlying Valuations Aren't Cheap

Municipal credit spreads have completed their roundtrip and are trading at or below their pre-COVID levels.

Source: UBS

From a relative value perspective, however, munis have recently underperformed Treasuries and Corporates.

Source: UBS

If we look at municipal yields of longer-term investment-grade munis (orange line) and high-yield munis (blue line) we see that they have trended down and are very close to their pre-COVID levels.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

The yield differential between high-yield and investment-grade bonds has compressed close to decade-low levels.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

However, from a yield ratio perspective, high-yield munis can see further outperformance.

Source: Systematic Income, S&P

This is one reason we remain allocated to high-yield muni funds in our Income Portfolios.

Coupon Changes Will Be A Key Theme

A key theme that is quietly happening in the municipal market is the shift towards lower coupons.

Source: BOA

As a historic convention municipal bonds have been issued at fixed coupons, typically of 4-5%. However, because municipal yields are well below 4-5% and closer to 2% for longer-dated investment-grade bonds, municipal bonds have been issued at high premiums to par.

The reason that municipal CEFs are able to deliver fully covered distribution rates of 4-5% is precisely because of this unusual feature. Once enough of the municipal market shifts to lower coupons, municipal funds will be unable to sustain their high distribution rates and will need to align distributions with the lower coupons of their holdings. This is not something that will happen this year or even in the next couple of years, but it is a market shift that will eventually force an adjustment in the sector distribution rates.

Some CEF Ideas

In the investment-grade focused sub-sector we like the following CEFs:

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

BTT can be attractive for investors who don't mind a below-average distribution rate of 2.93% versus sector average of 4.41%. BTT is unusual in that its distribution rate is overly conservative given its enormous distribution coverage of 129% - well above the sector average of 97% - and a strongly upward trending UNII.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The upshot is that the fund's covered yield (i.e., net investment income yield on price) is only 0.6% below the sector average.

The fund has delivered sector-beating historic NAV returns over the last 3 and 5 years.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The fund's valuation is unusually cheap relative to the sector, trading at a discount of around 4% wider to the sector (left chart) which is at the lower end of its historic range (right chart).

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

BTT also has a term structure with a scheduled termination date in 2030. The fund's current discount of 5% translates into an additional potential 0.54% per-annum return which we call the Pull-to-NAV yield. When we take this additional yield into account with the fund's 3.76% covered yield, we get to 4.30% which is actually higher than the average tax-exempt covered yield of 4.07% in the sector.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

NAD is a large fund and a core of the Nuveen municipal suite of funds, trading at a 3.9% discount and a 4.58% current yield.

The fund's valuation has compressed relative to the sector over the last year and a half, but it still trades more than 3% wider than the sector average.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

This is despite posting sector-beating 3 and 5-year total NAV returns.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The fund's coverage has held up well and its UNII has trended up over the last year.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The fund added additional borrowings earlier in the year which has added income-producing securities to its balance sheet.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

In the high-yield sub-sector we continue to like the more pure-play high-yield fund Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities (NMCO), trading at a 4.90% current yield and a 2.2% discount. We have been overweight the fund in our High Income Portfolio since August of last year. Over the past year, the fund delivered a total NAV return of 25.2% versus 7% for the average tax-exempt fund. Although we don't expect this type of outperformance going forward, the fund's higher-yielding assets as well as a supportive backdrop should provide tailwinds for its performance.

The fund has enjoyed a stable distribution coverage profile and an uptrending UNII.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Takeaways

Municipal bonds remain core holdings in many income portfolios. The broader backdrop remains supportive of tax-exempt allocations due to a steep yield curve, negative real cash yields, likely upcoming tax changes, high-quality assets in an uncertain macro environment and more. The recent backup in yields has provided an improved investment environment for value-based investors.