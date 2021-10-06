Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

On September 27, Ford Motor (F) shook the automotive world when it announced it would "Lead America's Shift to Electric Vehicles" with the development of a new mega campus in Tennessee and twin battery plants in Kentucky. In this article we will identify which REITs might benefit in the Louisville, Kentucky market. In a subsequent report we will detail REIT holdings in the Memphis market as Ford's Blue Oval City comes online.

Grey Kentucky Turns Green

Representing the nation's fifth largest coal producing state, Kentucky politicians Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul each voiced their approval when Ford announced it would spend $5.8B and create 5,000 new jobs in building its BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale, KY, about 50 miles south of Louisville.

Source: US Energy Information Administration

Ford already has two production facilities in Louisville, but it was the area's lower electricity cost that really determined the new battery plants' location. According to Ford CEO Jim Farley, battery factories use about 5x the electricity of a typical assembly plant, so energy costs are a big factor.

So, Which REITs Might Win?

Ford's Investment is the largest single manufacturing expenditure in U.S. automotive industry, but it doesn't happen overnight. The Twin co-located plants of the BlueOvalSK Battery Park will be capable of producing 86 gigawatt hours annually in the manufacture of batteries to power the next-generation electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles, but the plants won't open until 2025.

Because Glendale does not yet resemble what it will become in the next few years, it would be hard to say who the property players will be when the new industrial town is complete. But, in the interim we can look at who already has holdings in the state and how they might benefit.

Using Portfolio Income Solutions' Property Directory, a search of all property types shows that publicly owned real estate companies currently hold 799 properties ranging from shopping centers to office buildings to healthcare to prisons and more. For our purposes of identifying which companies might benefit in the near term though, we will focus on residential, hotels, and industrial.

Residential

Glendale is actually in the Elizabethtown-KY MSA, not in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN MSA, so we ran a residential screen for the entire state of Kentucky.

Multifamily

At present REITs own 23 multifamily properties in the state. It looks sort of evenly split over 4 or 5 companies, but when you consider Independence Realty Trust's (IRT) recently announced merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT, IRT will now control nearly 2,800 Apt. units (49%) of 5,689 units listed above. The IRT/Steadfast merger looked synergistic in that they were active in many shared markets; The Ford announcement, with the new jobs it will bring, makes IRT the clear beneficiary here.

Manufactured Housing

Headquartered in Erlanger, KY, Flagship Communities REIT's (OTCPK:FLGMF) 33 Kentucky communities with 5,293 homesites make FLGMF the only game in town. Indeed, with 8 communities located along HWY 65 on the road from Louisville to Glendale, they likely face on-sight expansion opportunities.

Single Family Rental

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH) have demonstrated impressive insight in identifying which submarkets would experience the best migration and job growth patterns. Neither company has operations in Kentucky, but maybe their perspectives will change with developments at Ford. Similarly, none of the major homebuilders (HOV, KBH, TOL, BZH), is active in Kentucky so they may leave the opportunity to independent local contractors.

Hotels

Our scan reveals that REITs own 13 properties in Kentucky, but that doesn't really focus on the opportunity over the next 4 years of constructing the BlueOvalSK Battery Park. With groundbreaking beginning now, Ford, its building contractors, and its vendors will shuffle staff in and out of central Kentucky. If they are smart, they will do it on a budget and that narrows our search to extended stay hotels.

Extended Stay Hotels

The table shows 4 publicly owned extended stay properties in the state, but the information is misleading. Earlier this year a division of Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Starwood formed a partnership to acquire and take private Extended Stay America (nee STAY), the Nation's largest owner of extended stay hotels. As it turns out, the STAY portfolio held 5 Kentucky properties (3 in Louisville). Adding in Blackstone's recently announced acquisition of Condor Hospitality's entire hotel portfolio, that brings the BX market share to 6 Kentucky properties. The legacy STAY portfolio will enjoy high occupancy and REVPAR for the next decade.

Industrial

Nationwide, the industrial sector has enjoyed at least six years of high occupancy and rising rents and Kentucky's experience has been no different. The buildings are full, the tenants will pay higher rents on renewal; all landlords are winning in this sector.

After the BlueOvalSK Battery Park announcement though, the strategy has shifted. Glendale, KY used to be nowhere; now it is poised to become the epicenter of North America's EV industry. With that, the focus shifts to development and the advantage tilts to Prologis (PLD). Development has been PLD's driving engine since before the financial crisis and they run at a much faster pace than their peers.

While PLD's dominance can't be denied, you can never rule out Blackstone. With 29 warehouse/distribution properties in Kentucky, Blackstone REIT ranks near the top of industrial owners in the state. Blackstone also has its modus operandi for growth: When you want more of something, you simply buy it and that's precisely how they got 5 additional Kentucky properties with this summer's announced acquisition of WPT Industrial (OTCQX:WPTIF).

The Takeaway

Ford's BlueOvalSK Battery Park has breathed new life into central Kentucky's entire economy. The state's landscape will evolve richer and greener for property owners of all types.

