When you think of potential beneficiaries of global warming problems, investors first proclaim allegiance to electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) or the largest solar panel maker First Solar (FSLR). They are definitely names to consider if you believe global warming trends across the world will change demographic living styles and the supply/demand dynamics of a variety of goods and services over the coming decade.

A new climate change issue - we have the horrific drought conditions in America's western states to worry about. Record high temperatures and a lack of precipitation from the skies have directly led to one of the worst forest fire seasons in the U.S. and Canada ever during 2021. My investment angle is a continuation of drought in the west over many years, could destroy an unprecedented amount of trees and future lumber supply. With lumber prices already elevated from strong levels of home construction and improvement, and "new" tree capacity taking 10 to 20-years to regrow into an economically-viable forest, owning tree/lumber assets elsewhere in the country could be a productive investment idea.

From my research, the best-positioned timber owner, publicly-traded, with forests concentrated in southeastern and Midwestern U.S. states is PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH). The company is a REIT, paying a decent and rising cash dividend tied to lumber prices. It owns 1.765 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, and Mississippi (37 PCH shares per acre for an equivalent calculation), with 65% located outside of the increasingly fire-prone west and northwest. The enterprise operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a real estate development business (mostly in Arkansas), and a rural timberland sales unit.

Image Source: 2020 10-K

For the company specifically, I am thinking extra moisture in the southeastern U.S. from larger and more frequent hurricane development will increase the health and growth cycle of timberlands in this area of the country. In contrast, decreasing tree growth prospects and quantities of lumber coming from the drought-stricken, fire-ravaged western U.S. and Canadian forests will lead to reduced investment worth, all the result of global warming trends in the weather.

Below is a September 2021 map of anticipated wildfire risks in the U.S. from the National Interagency Fire Center. Notice the southwest is in a below-normal category, while the west is pegged at an above-normal setting.

Image Source: NIFC Maps

Below is a map of average annual precipitation back to 1895, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The global warming prediction by experts is less water will find its way to the west, while more will be part of the Southeast's future.

Image Source: NOAA 200th Visions: Climate Research

You can clearly see the water distribution change during 2021 in the U.S. Drought Monitor map below. If this picture is the new global warming future in U.S. weather, the best areas for tree growth and lumber production in the country could shift dramatically in time.

Image Source: Map Archive | U.S. Drought Monitor (unl.edu)

PotlatchDeltic also sports a truly conservative balance sheet. At the end of June, it held $512 million in cash vs. $745 million in debt and $1.07 billion in total liabilities. The company is flush with cash, participating in the mammoth spike in lumber pricing during the spring of 2021. Tangible book value of $24 per share counts its landholdings at cost, some of it acquired decades ago.

The stock capitalization, plus total liabilities, minus cash, puts the current market valuation of its timberland at less than $2,200 an acre (assuming the sawmills could be liquidated for extra money).

Compared to Weyerhaeuser (WY), the largest similarly-focused and structured forest ownership business in America, PotlatchDeltic appears cheaper and better positioned for global warming. WY's net landholding valuation is closer to $2500 per acre today (excluding leased acreage in Canada, which is worth something). Its concentration of assets in the U.S. northwest is about the same as PCH. However, its leased Canadian forests may become much more susceptible to drought and fire as the planet's temperature rises. Why own forest assets in the new/future drought and fire hotbeds, if mother earth continues to heat as most climate experts expect?

Basic valuation data strongly supports an investment in PCH over WY. While forward 1-year price to sales valuations is nearly identical, price to forward projected earnings is far cheaper for PotlatchDeltic (15x vs. 20x multiples).

In addition, the PCH dividend yield is dramatically superior at 3.1% vs. 1.9%. Something else to think about is both are organized as REITs, which all but requires income be paid out as cash dividends. If lumber prices remain high, the 20-25% payout ratios from earnings today mean huge dividend increases may become reality into 2022. I can see cash dividend payouts rising 50-100% over the next 12-24 months for both timber REITs. In other words, PCH could be selling for a 5-6% annual dividend rate on future distributions annually. Compared to other income investments, the general S&P 500 yield, or bank savings rates in the 1% to 4% range two years out, doesn't a 5% rate sound smarter, backed by a valuable commodity and real estate?

Technical Trading Patterns

Lumber has zigzagged to a double in price the last five years. If wood, timber, and lumber quotes hover around September levels into 2022, the company's stock has a bright future indeed.

The solid +23% total return over the last 12 months and +80% gain over five years could be just the beginning. When you think about it, the doubling in lumber has not completely been factored into a less than double in PotlatchDeltic's quote. Wall Street seems to be confident lumber prices will eventually settle lower. But, what if this projection proves incorrect. Still, ultra-easy Federal Reserve monetary policy, alongside an improved economy could easily generate robust lumber gains again next year.

Reviewing the PCH chart pattern over the last several years, today's current consolidation action around its 200-day moving average could prove a bottoming area. Any upturn soon above $55 will put price nicely above "rising" trends in both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages.

Another potentially bullish development from a technical perspective, the 14-day Average Directional Index is highlighting subdued trading activity with a score below 15. Quieter, basing-like bottoms have occurred a few times since the pandemic panic low of March 2020. I have circled them in green below. The Accumulation/Distribution Index and On Balance Volume readings are also performing as you would expect in a longer-term bull move.

Perhaps the only two standout variables that could trip up the stock quote over the coming months would be a sharp decline in lumber and/or the general U.S. equity market level. Otherwise, I anticipate a flat to rising trend will continue for PCH.

Final Thoughts

I continue to like Resolute Forest Products (RFP), a lumber mill and paper company based in Canada. A link here to my story a week ago explains its extraordinary cash flow generation from the 2020-21 spike in wood/lumber prices. In a sense, PotlatchDeltic is a companion lumber commodity pick, including a global warming angle for investors.

I would absolutely recommend company management look into a strategy of selling its Idaho facilities and timberland, in exchange for more assets in the southeast. Such a change would make the global warming investment thesis even stronger.

The biggest risks to an investment in PotlatchDeltic are macroeconomic in nature. A major bear market on Wall Street and/or an economic recession in the U.S. would likely hurt lumber pricing and the stock quote. Less significant factors to watch (but still important) are fluctuating prices for imported lumber, tariffs on foreign supplies (especially Canada), and fluctuations in the U.S. dollar currency. A falling dollar exchange rate should help lumber prices domestically, assuming other variables remain the same. Lumber is an internationally-traded commodity, so heightened money printing and a debased local currency tend to force commodity prices higher.

With the Federal Reserve all but guaranteeing massive liquidity and higher inflation in our future, holding timberland on the cheap, paying a 3%+ current dividend yield (destined to rise if lumber advances), and positioned for global warming over the long term, PCH appears to be an intelligent purchase idea for almost every portfolio. I cannot think of a logical argument to avoid PotlatchDeltic, outside of a short-term economic downturn or general stock market sell-off. Owning the stock is quite similar to a farmland investment. You get the yearly rent check, plus price appreciation with inflation over time. I rate the name a Buy, with an annualized 10-15% total return expectation the next 5-10 years.

I personally hold a small PCH position in a diversified portfolio, hedged for downside in the overall market. I don't really care if my timber/lumber investments rise or fall for direction, as long as they "outperform" future gains or losses in the S&P 500. For unhedged, buy-and-hold investors, I believe PotlatchDeltic is a worthy risk/reward choice to consider.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.