microgen/iStock via Getty Images

McCormick (NYSE:NYSE:MKC) is a global leader in the flavor industry and is among the great American companies that have stood the test of time. McCormick products are widely available, and chances are that you have consumed one of their products at least once today, if not more than once. McCormick easily qualifies as a dividend aristocrat with 35 years of consecutive dividend increases, and appears to be well on track to deliver on further growth. I see a six month target share price of $83.01.

Source for image, data and information: McCormick

The Company

In the true American tradition, McCormick began in 1889 with three people working out of cellar and offering their flavors and extracts door to door. Now, over 130 years later, McCormick is a juggernaut of a company in its industry, with over $5 billion in annual sales and over 13,000 full time employees worldwide.

McCormick's reach is impressive as it provides its products to the entire food industry. McCormick manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other products to retailers, and food manufacturers, along with other food service business. The name "McCormick" is a well-recognized brand in its own right, but the company's product brands include many other well-known names such as "French's", "Lawry's", "Zatarain's", and "Cholula" just to name a few. As of FY 2020, approximately 40% of McCormick's sales were in foreign countries, with several region specific brand names employed in those areas as well.

The company identifies two major business segments - consumer, and flavor solutions. The consumer segment contributes over three quarters of overall operating income and it has the highest profit margins. The consumer segment includes those popular retail brands that are purchased directly by consumers, or indirectly through other wholesalers and distributors. About half of these sales are for their spices, herbs, and seasonings; and McCormick states that they are the category leader in their primary markets. Consumer products are sold in various outlets such as grocers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, discounters, and e-commerce. McCormick is also a leading supplier of private label items, such as those known as "generic" or "store brands". Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and PepsiCo (PEP) are among the larger outlets for sales. Combined sales with these two companies represented over 20% of McCormick's FY 2020 sales.

McCormick's flavor solutions segment is where the company provides various products to multinational food manufacturers and other foodservice businesses. These products are branded, packaged products that are sold directly, or sold indirectly through distributors. In some cases the products are customized just for the customer, and often the relationship with that customer has been established for decades. Products are used as ingredients for the customer's finished products whether it be as part of pre-prepared meal or for dine-in or take-out operations.

Source: McCormick

Competition and Growth Potential

McCormick sees competition in the consumer segment from numerous other brands of spices, herbs, and seasonings. These brands may come from a large food manufacturer or from smaller privately owned companies. Similarly, the flavor solutions segments includes several competitors. Some of these may specialize in a certain range of products or focus on certain geographic regions. Some competitors may be larger in overall sales and have more of a global reach, but McCormick finds that even these companies tend to have a more narrow focus area than McCormick, in the product areas where they compete.

While competition is real and formidable, I don't see many companies that appear to be a clear and direct competitor to McCormick, in something of a one to one type basis. McCormick could be the industry leader in that light. I believe McCormick may have a certain competitive advantage, based on its variety of offerings and long standing industry relationships. McCormick believes that they can further increase sales and profit (and perhaps competitive advantages) with its brand marketing, innovation, and with the unique analytical tools that they possess.

McCormick looks to grow its business by expanding on its base, introducing new products, and through acquisition. Brand marketing is standard for base growth, but the company is finding that it's direct consumer relationships through digital marketing is resulting in some of highest returns on investment. Digital marketing allows for recipe suggestions, cooking advice, and a means for the company to introduce customers to new products. The company is constantly introducing new product offerings from premium items, to value oriented items, to new flavorings for its flavor solutions segment.

Source: McCormick (new products)

McCormick is also very active in acquisitions, adding 2 companies in the last two years, and 9 acquisitions since 2015. The two most recent acquisitions includes one that supports the flavor solutions segment, and the other brought in a popular hot sauce product to McCormick's extensive line of brands. The company states that acquisitions are expected to approximate one-third of sales growth over time.

McCormick also sees its Comprehensive Continuous Improvement [CCI] program as an important factor to fuel growth. CCI is an ongoing plan to improve productivity and reduce costs throughout all the company's operations. McCormick saw $113 million in costs savings due to CCI in 2020, and the company targets approximately $110 million in savings for 2021 from CCI.

Whether dining out or cooking at home, McCormick has numerous products and offerings, and this may explain solid financial results, even during the pandemic. McCormick states that demand for flavor is growing globally and their products are available in the form of traditional products, or products serving new trends such as organic, reduced sodium, gluten free, or non-GMO.

Valuation

McCormick projects net sales for 2021 to grow by 12% to 13% considering favorable currency rates, contributions from recent acquisitions, new product sales, and pricing actions to offset increased costs. Inflation will affect McCormick just as it has with many other industries, and the company expects gross margin to decrease a by 1.5% to 1.7% over 2020. The CCI program is expected to help minimize the impact of inflation. All factors considered, McCormick expects diluted earnings per share to grow by 5% to 7% which equates to an expected $2.97 to $3.02 EPS for 2021.

McCormick's historic results indicate solid performance and substantial growth. From the image below, which includes several key metrics, you can get a picture of McCormick's recent achievements. In the last 4 years since 2016, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 6.75% and diluted EPS has grown at a CAGR of 10.42%. In the same period, common dividends grew at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Source: McCormick

McCormick provides a graph shown below that demonstrates historic total shareholder returns for various time-frames:

Source: McCormick

McCormick's dividend increase rate should remain approximately intact with it looking to be at least $1.36 for 2021, compared with $1.27 for 2020, or a 7.1% increase. And with three quarters into 2021 the EPS estimates of $2.97 to $3.02 appear to be achievable. The estimates require a fourth quarter EPS addition of $.90 to $.95 above the existing $2.07 already achieved. That seems proportionally more at first glance when averaged over the first three quarters, and would appear to indicate an issue, but an important factor to consider is that McCormick's sales are seasonal with significantly higher sales occurring in the fourth quarter, with the year's most major festive holidays. Considering this factor, I believe the company guidance may be considered as reasonable.

As another check, sales for the first three quarters were approximately $4.6 billion. The 2021 projected net sales is approximately $6.3 billion (5.6 x 1.12). If fourth quarter sales were to only match third quarter sales of $1.5 billion, then McCormick would be very close to achieving their 2021 goal with $6.1 billion. But again, the fourth quarter can be expected to outperform the earlier quarters. Being this close, I would not be surprised if the company exceeded 2021 sales projections, but for this analysis I will assume that expectations will at least be met.

On a P/E based valuation, the current typical P/E for food processing in general is 19.24 according to CSI Market.

However, McCormick is a leader in the industry, and as mentioned, a dividend aristocrat. This should afford some premium to the standard, and in fact, a typical P/E for McCormick is 27.67. As of this writing the company share price is $80.04 and has a forward P/E of 26.8, which makes McCormick basically fairly valued.

Source: YCharts

Using the company guidance for 2021 of $2.97 - $3.02, then for my purposes I will split the difference and assume a reasonable EPS expectation of about $3.00. I take the $3.00 and apply the average P/E of 27.67, and allow for some time. This should imply a 3 month target of $83.01 for McCormick. I am a bit concerned for inflationary pressures, and also allow for the time it takes for companies to report yearly results, so for McCormick I project a six month price target of $83.01.

While that is "only" about a 4% increase over 6 months, and could be beat, in either case I believe McCormick is a great company to hold on to, to purchase at these levels, or per chance to buy on a dip. The share price may prove to provide a good positive return, in addition to the expectation of substantial dividends. Of course actual results, may vary, but bellwether companies such as McCormick do tend to meet or exceed expectations.

Risks

McCormick provides a full analysis of risks in its annual statement, and that is the place to get a comprehensive idea of the risks involved. But I'll name a few I consider worth an extra mention.

McCormick's products are farm grown. Some products or ingredients are obtained domestically while others are imported. Significant risk comes from transportation costs. Currently, international shipping is experiencing a period of delays and inflationary pressure.

Also, farm products and pricing for farm products are subject to being affected by weather conditions. McCormick's inventories are obtained from a variety of sources and geographic areas, but the company is exposed to risk from weather, and that could affect one or several of its product offerings.

Competition is a major risk for most companies, including McCormick. As mentioned, McCormick has some advantages in its wider focus and long standing relationships that are not easily replicated by new competitors.

Loss of one or more major customers could impact McCormick. I consider that a risk, but I have to wonder how many other companies there are that can bring the variety and assortment of products to any given large customer, that McCormick can.

Final Thoughts

I don't know who first said that the best products are those that everyone needs, those that are consumed frequently, and that are constantly needing replaced. Countless businesses fit that description just by offering food products. That may be a protein supplier, a grocer, or a restaurant but in each case, they each are getting a piece of the consumer demand.

McCormick really figured it out though, and took the best product concept one step further. Everyone eats to live, and does so multiple times a day. It doesn't matter where you get your nourishment, by cooking it yourself or dining out, chances are that a McCormick product made it to your table from one source or another. Seasoning is applied to so much of our diet, and McCormick has any number of products available whether you see their name on a label, or whether it is already a part of the finished food product that is consumed. From the standpoint of a perfect product, what better business is there to be in?

Source: McCormick

You might argue that smaller competitors with popular niche products could pull business away from McCormick, and it is likely that they do. Then multiply that out and you might think that all small competitors combined could really "eat" away at McCormick's sales. I suspect McCormick has a plan for that too, as they acquired nine other companies just in the last several years. Small competition may very often just appear as another potential new revenue generating opportunity for a large company like McCormick.

I see McCormick as one of those companies that you try to catch on a bargain, then just let them do the work for you. If the last 130 years is any indication, an investment in McCormick may show that an investor has good "taste" in their stock choices. Just another "boring" company that actually has treated shareholders very well.