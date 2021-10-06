vorDa/E+ via Getty Images

Today we take an in-depth look at a 'Busted IPO' that, despite some positive developments, the stock is down some 70% from its highs in February. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is a San Francisco based direct-to-consumer telehealth company with a focus on making certain products that treat stigmatized conditions more accessible, affordable, and convenient to obtain. In fact, all four of the company's primary addressable markets (e.g. erectile dysfunction) are ones in which a would-be customer would prefer easy access to the solution through the relative anonymity of a tele-consultation with a licensed healthcare professional. Hims & Hers (H&H) was launched in 2017 and was birthed as a public entity when special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Oaktree Acquisition Corp merged into it in January 2021. Oaktree went public in 2019, raising net proceeds of $201.3 million at $10 per unit, consisting of one share of common stock and one-third of one warrant to purchase an additional share at $11.50 per. After briefly trading above $25 a share in February 2021, the stock currently trades right at $8.25 a share with an approximate $1.5 billion market capitalization.

The company is capitalized with two classes of stock. The publicly traded Class A shares bestow one vote per share, whereas the privately held Class V shares are exchangeable into Class A shares at a one-to-one ratio but bestow 175 votes per share. Owing to this arrangement, Co-Founder & CEO Andrew Dudum controls ~90% of the voting power.

Source: Hims & Hers Health

The company's business model is fairly simple. A customer accesses the H&H website and answers a few questions about him or herself and the condition he or she is trying to correct. The customer is then connected to a medical advisor online for a chat to discuss treatment options. Once a treatment option has been both deemed appropriate and selected, the healthcare professional writes a prescription, and the treatment is shipped right to the customer's address. H&H earns revenue on the product's sale with its costs going mostly towards customer acquisition (marketing), paying the independently contracted healthcare providers, as well as general & administrative expenses, such as fulfillment and shipping.

Source: Hims & Hers Health

The company currently has agreements with partnered pharmacies for the latter tasks but has also opened its own facility in Columbus, Ohio, which handles approximately half of all orders now, with an expectation of full integration by YE22, driving operating leverage across its platform. This model is different from telehealth leader Teladoc (TDOC), which collects fees from employers and health plans for access to its army of healthcare professionals.

Source: Hims & Hers Health

Significant Market Opportunities:

This model works well for products that treat stigmatized conditions, have cash pay characteristics, and are abundant in generic form. The four product lines sold by H&H both feature all these attributes and have large addressable markets: Hair Loss is an estimated ~$3 billion domestic opportunity; ED (~$4 billion); Anxiety & Depression (~$14 billion); and Dermatology (~$44 billion). Another like opportunity exists in the $15 billion infertility market. Management also believes it can expand its model into less-stigmatized indications such as sleep disorders, diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension, representing $15 billion, $70 billion, $21 billion, and $7 billion market opportunities, respectively. It can also grow by onboarding third-party payors, which it anticipates having an update on by YE21.

Since inception, H&H has experienced substantial growth, having facilitated over four million telehealth consultations in all 50 states and Washington DC. And customers seem to love the service, awarding it a net promoter score (with a scale of -100 to +100) of +65 versus a +9 average for traditional healthcare providers. Gross margins for 1H21 are running at 77%, up from 54% in FY19 and 74% in FY20. Top-line growth in 1H21 was 71% versus 80% for FY20 over FY19. Net orders were up 32% 1H21 versus 1H20 and average order value was up 35% over the same period to $74. The number of customers that are billed on a regular basis (subscribers) has increased 76% over the past twelve months (ending June 30, 2021) to 453,000.

Acquisitions Aid Growth

H&H believes it can also expand its platform overseas, which was boosted by the June 2021 acquisition of London-based Honest Health. The modest $4.8 million purchase (with potential earnouts of $10 million) for a platform featuring hair-loss products allowed it to expand its footprint in the UK. H&H then made a much bigger splash with the buyout of Apostrophe (YoDerm Inc.) for an upfront consideration of $150 million with $50 million in potential earnouts. The July 2021 acquisition significantly broadened its dermatology offerings domestically - allowing it to better compete (in this instance) with retailers such as LVMH's (OTCPK:LVMHF) Sephora that don't provide personalized dermatological solutions - and expanded its pharmacy fulfillment capabilities.

Top-Line Projections Continue to Rise

When the company announced earnings on August 11, 2021, reporting 2Q21 Adj. EBITDA of negative $4.7 million on revenue of $60.7 million versus an Adj. EBITDA of positive $1.2 million on revenue of $35.9 million in the prior year period, it raised its FY21 top-line forecast for the second time in a five-month span. After projecting $40 million Adj. EBITDA loss and $200 million in revenue in March 2020 concurrent to its 4Q20 earnings release, H&H now anticipates generating FY21 Adj. EBITDA of negative $37.5 million on revenue of $253 million. All projections are based on range midpoints.

Perceived Headwinds

So with plenty of additional product lines and geographies to exploit, satisfied customers, and significant organic growth, it begs the question, why are shares of HIMS down more than 70% in the past seven months?

The reasons are manifold but the largest is a lack of barriers to entry in its business. Even though H&H has carved out a niche in the healthcare service industry, there is nothing to prevent deep-pocketed competition from getting involved, which is precisely what UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) OptumHealth is doing, offering free two-day shipping on orders over $50 at its Optum Store. Amazon (AMZN) Pharmacy is also targeting cash pay and uninsured markets. This is a clear and present danger to H&H's direct-to-consumer model.

A second concern is the perception that H&H was the beneficiary of the pandemic, which impelled would-be doctor visits into telehealth sessions and now that vaccines are allegedly going to end the pandemic, telehealth sessions will taper off, as will the company's revenue growth. This perception is incorrect for two reasons. First, the pandemic hurt H&H from the perspective that it forced traditional healthcare providers into the company's business model, speeding up the competitive threat. Also, although 80% of its customers are first-time buyers, with its focus on stigmatized conditions and a majority of its customers Millennials, it can be reasoned that the vast majority of H&H's customers would have pursued the more anonymous online route irrespective of the pandemic.

A third concern is the company's lack of profitability - something to be expected during its growth phase, but given the low barriers to entry, the investment community appears to be placing a disproportionate emphasis on its bottom line.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Switching to its balance sheet, the company cleaned that up in early August with the redemption of all outstanding SPAC warrants, with each warrant holder receiving 0.267 shares of HIMS in exchange for each warrant. The company did exit 2Q21 with $317.3 million in cash and investments; however $50 million was earmarked for the cash portion of the Apostrophe acquisition, which closed in July. The company has no debt.

The Street is divided on H&H's prospects, featuring two buys and one outperform against four hold ratings. Their median twelve-month price target is $12. They expect the company to lose $0.37 a share on revenue of $253.9 million in FY21 and lose $0.16 a share on revenue of $322.1 million in FY22. Piper Sadler reiterated a hold rating and lowered its price objective from $12 to $11 pursuant to its 2Q21 earnings report, citing its skepticism regarding its expansions both internationally and outside of stigmatized conditions.

Board member David Wells has been using the busted IPO price as an opportunity to initiate a sizable position, purchasing 360,000 shares at an average price of $8.24 in mid-August, marking the company's first insider buying.

Verdict:

H&H bulls will point to the fact that it trades at around five times FY22E revenue, whereas Teladoc trades at roughly eight times FY22E revenue. However, Teladoc will generate ~$250 million in Adj. EBITDA in FY21 versus a negative ~$37.5 million for H&H.

With that said, H&H has built a niche business with considerable brand recognition in a giant industry and continues to grow significantly, which could make it a nice bolt-on acquisition for a large player looking to augment its presence in telehealth. That scenario notwithstanding, whether it can turn a meaningful profit while defending its turf from deep-pocketed intruders or successfully expand into less-stigmatized indications remains to be seen. With plenty of loyal fans - both of its offerings and its stock - pitted against those (such as the few Street analysts) who don't see the feasibility of its business model over the long term, look for this busted IPO to remain range bound between $7 and $10 as investors look for signs that it can grow into profitability, making it a solid covered call candidate. This is how I have positioned this name within my own portfolio.

Note: At time of article submission, the last trade on the May $7.50 call strikes on this stock was $1.85 a share.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum