Acuity Brands, Inc.'s (AYI) CEO Neil Ashe on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Charlotte McLaughlin - Vice President, Investor Relations

Neil Ashe - Chairman, President and CEO

Karen Holcom - Senior Vice President and CFO

Tim Wojs - Baird

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Chris Snyder - UBS

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

John Walsh - Credit Suisse

After the speakers presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session

Charlotte McLaughlin

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning. And welcome to the Acuity Brands’ fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year earnings call. As a reminder, some of our comments today may be forward-looking statements based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management at this time.

These beliefs are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which maybe beyond our control, including those detailed in our periodic SEC filings. Please note that the company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and we undertake no obligation to update these statements.

Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial metrics with their corresponding GAAP measures are available in our 2021 fourth quarter earnings release, which is available on our Investor Relations website at www.investors.acuitybrands.com.

With me this morning is Neil Ashe, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our strategy and detail highlights from the last quarter and the last 12 months, as well as Karen Holcom, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will walk us through our earnings performance.

There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of the call. For those participating, please limit your remarks to one question and one follow-up, if necessary.

Thank you for your interest in Acuity Brands. I will now turn the call over to Neil Ashe.

Neil Ashe

Thank you, Charlotte. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Acuity Brands. I am pleased with our company’s performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. In a challenging global supply chain environment, we grew sales 11% and expanded our gross profit and operating profit margins.

Our performance demonstrated our focus on product vitality and customer service. We allocated capital effectively by closing the acquisition of OSRAM’s North American Digital business and have created permanent value for our shareholders through the repurchase of company shares.

2021 was a pivotal year for us as we advanced our corporate transformation and I’d like to take a few minutes to recap some of those achievements. We returned the company to growth. We grew sales in the third quarter, the fourth quarter and the full year, and we expect this growth to continue. We expanded gross profit margins for the full year, despite a challenging global environment.

We realigned our businesses into ABL our Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls business, and ISG, our Intelligent Spaces Group. This alignment creates the necessary strategic focus on each business and allows us to develop the leadership teams that will deliver on their potential.

We generated strong cash flow and allocated capital in a way that creates permanent value for shareholders. We held our first ever Investor Day. We built a strong and diverse leadership team, and are attracting new talent throughout the organization.

Our continuing improvements around ESG are central tenants to our strategy. We have made significant progress by reaching carbon neutrality in our operations and by committing to the reduction of 100 million metric tons of carbon from our put-in-place products and services by 2030.

We’ve made progress on diversity, equity and inclusion, and on governance and you can read more about all of this in our upcoming 10-K, our annual report, our Annual EarthLIGHT Report and our proxy. And finally, we’ve positioned ourselves well for 2022 and beyond.

I now want to update you on our ongoing transformation in each of our businesses and I will start with ABL. We’ve had a good year in ABL. Our focus on innovation through product vitality and increasing our service levels for the benefit of our customers has delivered strong results and we are continuing our efforts to drive our product expansion.

The Compact Pro High Bay, which we’ve discussed before continues to deliver from both a revenue and margin perspective in the high growth industrial sector. Our product vitality efforts include improvements to existing products and the introduction of new ones.

In the fourth quarter we introduced the HomeGuard LED Security Floodlight. It’s an exciting addition to our Contractor Select portfolio. This new platform offers a technology upgrade, higher efficacy, greater safety options and ease of installation. Sales have been strong. We are off to a great start in a category where we currently have low share and strong growth opportunities.

We are also continuing to increase our service levels and deliver productivity improvements. We are using better, smarter, faster to improve our processes and our technology for better, more efficient customer service.

Today I’d like to focus on Agile. Agile is our commerce platform that is used by our channel for all of the key steps that they need to do business in Lighting and Lighting Controls, from finding products to creating solutions for large projects, to bidding on those projects, to place in the orders and finally tracking those orders to completion. Our team is constantly improving Agile.

One of our key areas of focus has been to improve the quality of the product data that we provide. This improvement provides many tangible benefits, including ease-of-use and improved order accuracy.

Another area of focus that I’ve spoken about before is order status. I bring this up again because it has been essential during this complicated period. We were able to provide clear information to our channel about their order status, which allows us to better meet their needs in the face of the global supply chain challenges. These examples address significant historical pain points and are foundational, which allow us to improve our service levels today and in the future.

As we enter 2022, the priorities for Trevor and the rest of the ABL team remain the same, maintain high product vitality, continue to elevate our service levels and continue to use technology to differentiate ourselves.

Now moving to the Intelligent Spaces Group. The mission of ISG is to use technology to solve problems in spaces by making them smarter, safer and greener. We believe that each of these provides ample opportunities for future growth. This tech control is a collection of open protocol products necessary to effectively operate spaces. Atrius provides applications which use data to deliver value in those spaces.

We are having success across Europe and North America with our Distech platform, especially around campuses, data centers and spaces that require a significant amount of control around the operation of the facilities.

We continue to add products to this ISG portfolio. During the quarter we added the Eclipse Connected Thermostat, an open protocol device that reduces installation costs, helps manage energy cost and improves the comfort of spaces.

Now before I turn the call over to Karen, I’d like to conclude with thoughts on our transformation and the opportunity ahead. In the face of a challenging global environment we have demonstrably improved our company and its performance. We’ve demonstrated our ability to grow sales through innovation and our ability to service our customers.

We’ve improved our gross profit margins through product and productivity improvements. We have improved our operating profit margin by leveraging our costs. We’ve allocated capital efficiently through reinvestment in the business, acquisitions and share repurchase. We have the talent and the tools to build upon the operating strength we have developed over the last 18 months.

As we look forward, we expect to continue this performance. We are strategically positioned at the intersection of sustainability and technology. We’ve assembled a world-class team. We’ve demonstrated the ability to both build and acquire businesses. We have strong organic cash generation and we have demonstrated that we know what to do with it to create value.

Now I will turn the call over to Karen who will take a deeper dive into our performance and outlook for 2022 and then I will be back for Q&A and closing remarks.

Karen Holcom

Thank you, Neil. I want to start by recognizing the accomplishments of the team this year. We’ve made progress on our transformational priorities, improved the financial performance of the business and continued to thoughtfully allocate capital.

Our fourth quarter performance was solid. Net sales were $992 million, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year. This performance was driven by strong customer demand, improved execution across our go-to-market channel and the addition of the OSRAM acquisition, which added approximately 200 basis points.

Gross profit margin was 42.2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 10 basis points over the prior year, despite rising costs from raw material, electrical component supply chain interruptions and a significant escalation of freight costs.

We were able to offset the increased cost with higher sales volume, product and productivity improvement, and a benefit from price increases. I am extremely pleased with the team’s execution around our gross profit margin that led to such a great result in a volatile cost environment.

Reported operating profit margin was 13.4% of net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 150 basis points over the prior year. Adjusted operating profit margin was 15.8% of net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 110 basis points over the prior year. The majority of this improvement was driven by the higher gross profit margins and leverage of our operating expenses.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was 21.9%, compared with 24.5% in the prior year due to the impact of several discrete items.

Finally, we saw significant improvement in diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Diluted EPS of $2.72 increased $0.85 or 46% over the prior year and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.27 increased $0.92 or 39% over the prior year. Our share repurchase program favorably impacted diluted EPS by $0.24 versus the prior year.

Before I move on to the segment results, I want to highlight a few numbers in our full year 2021 operating results. Net sales were $3.5 billion, an increase of 4% compared to the prior year, driven by improved sales performance in the second half of 2021. We delivered a full year gross profit margin of 42.6%, an increase of 40 basis points over the prior year.

Reported operating profit margin was 12.4% of net sales for fiscal 2021, an increase of 180 basis points over the prior year, with adjusted operating profit margin at 14.6% for fiscal 2021, an increase of 90 basis points over the prior year.

The effective tax rate for fiscal 2021 was 22.7%, compared with 23.5% in the prior year. We expect this rate to be approximately 23% for the full year in fiscal 2022 excluding any unusual discrete items and assuming no change to the corporate tax rate.

Diluted earnings per share of $8.38 was a 34% increase over the prior year and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $10.17 was a 23% increase over the prior year. We had 36.6 million diluted shares outstanded -- outstanding during fiscal 2021, with our share repurchase program favorably impacting diluted EPS by $0.57 versus the prior year.

Moving on to our segments, during the quarter, the Lighting and Lighting Controls segment delivered a sales increase of 11% versus the prior year. This was driven by improvements within our independent sales network, which grew approximately 10% and the direct sales network, which grew about 15% in the current quarter, as a direct result of our strong go-to-market efforts, as well as recovery in the construction market.

Our corporate accounts channel continued the positive momentum and saw an increase in sales of 16% compared to the prior year, as large retailers move forward with previously deferred renovation spends. The performance in this channel is dependent upon our customer’s renovation cycles and can be uneven quarter-to-quarter.

Sales in the retail channel declined approximately 20% as compared to the prior year and will continue to be impacted through the remainder of the calendar year, as a result of a customer inventory rebalancing. The retail channel continues to be an attractive channel for Acuity.

During the quarter we closed the acquisition of OSRAM’s DS business. The acquisition contributed around 200 basis points of growth to ABL revenue and we expect a similar level of impact in 2022.

Now moving to ABL operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021, which increased 23% to $149 million versus the $122 million in the prior year with operating profit margin improving 150 basis points to 15.8%. Adjusted operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 improved 21% versus the prior year, with adjusted operating profit margin improving 140 basis points to 16.8%.

2021 was a year of improvements. To summarize the full year, the ABL business saw sales growth of 3% to $3.3 billion versus the prior year and an improvement across profitability metrics.

Operating profit for the full year increased 12% to $476 million versus the prior year, with operating profit margin improving 110 basis points to 14.5%. Adjusted operating profit for fiscal 2021 improved 10% to $515 million versus the prior year and adjusted operating profit margin improved 100 basis points to 15.7%.

Now, moving on to the results for our Intelligent Spaces Group. For the fourth quarter of 2021, sales in Spaces increased approximately 24% to $51 million, reflecting continued demand with strength across our building and HVAC controls.

Spaces operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $3.6 million to $2 million versus the prior year. Adjusted operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $6 million was $3.9 million greater than the prior year as a result of continued sales growth.

The Spaces team had a great year. We recruited an incredible leadership team and broke the business out into a standalone segment. The team ended fiscal 2021 with sales growth of 21% to $190 million versus the prior year.

Operating profit increased $13.8 million to $9.9 million versus the prior year and operating profit margin of 5.2% for fiscal 2021 improved 770 basis points versus the prior year, with adjusted operating profit margin improving 400 basis points to 13.5%.

Now turning to cash flow, we continue to generate solid cash flow. The net cash from operating activities for fiscal 2021 was $409 million. This was a decrease of $96 million or 19% compared to the prior year, largely due to the increase in working capital needed to support the higher level of sales.

We invested $44 million or 1.3% of net sales in capital expenditures during fiscal 2021 and we continue to believe that capital expenditures of around 1.5% of net sales is an appropriate annual level as we head into 2022.

We continue to allocate capital effectively by prioritizing growth investments, M&A, maintaining our dividend and creating permanent value for shareholders through share repurchases.

During the year, we repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares of common stock for $435 million at an average price of $114 per share. We have around 3.8 million shares still remaining under our current Board authorization.

I would now like to spend a few minutes reviewing some of the most important conversations around our company and offer insight into how we are thinking about them. This is a complicated global environment and input costs have been changing frequently, for example, freight cost. I’d like to use this as a window into how we are managing these challenges.

We balance our long-term freight contracts which are at favorable cost, with additional capacity at current cost to deliver high levels of service to our customers. We have passed along some of these costs through price increases and we are balancing delivering on our margin expectations, and delivering on our most important promise which is to be the company which our customers can rely upon.

As we head into 2022, we are confident in our businesses and in our team. We expect ABL to grow net sales in the high-single digits for the full year of 2022. We expect ISG to deliver net sales growth in the mid-teens. We expect a 42% plus annualized gross profit margin for the full year of 2022 and we believe we can continue to leverage our operating cost as we increase net sales.

Finally, we will continue to allocate capital effectively. We are transforming our business and focusing on our customers, our investors and our associates. We enter 2022 a much stronger company and with clear opportunities.

Thank you for joining us today. I will now pass it back to the Operator to take your questions.

Tim Wojs

Hey. Hey, everybody. Good morning and nice job here. Congrats on the fiscal. I guess maybe just to start topic de jour is really the supply chain and it looks to us and you have managed it really well, if you can maybe talk through a little bit at just some of the key pinpoints that you are seeing from a supply chain perspective, kind of what components are [tied] (ph) and how you are managing some of the kind of trends, trend specific kind of transportation issues? And I guess, we hear kind of broad chip constraints, but I guess, I am curious how broad that pressure is for the chips that you actually buy?

Neil Ashe

Yeah. Tim, thank you, and thanks for the comments and thank you for the question. Obviously, this is the topic of the day as you point out. This is probably a challenging a global environment as any of us have seen certainly and as long as we can remember.

As we think about, and Karen, used freight as an example, we have seen -- we haven’t seen a consistence either one directional price increase on all of our commodities number one or number two, consistent lack of availability on commodities.

So, it’s been a moving target, really throughout the process and we expect that all to continue basically through the next, at least 12 months to 15 months or 18 months. So our adaptability to that has been key to us delivering, most importantly, the ability to ship to customers, and then, secondarily, the ability to deliver on margin.

As we look through to what has been most challenging. As you point out, chip constraints are a broad term, and obviously, we have a lot of different chips that we use in different products and that too has been a little bit of a moving target.

We got out in front early with some of our suppliers and partners and we have worked hard to be a good partner to them through this process, which is we have tried to give them as clear a direction as to what we need as possible and so what that’s allowed us to do is, is be more predictable for them, which has allowed them to be more predictable for us.

Now those challenges have impacted us in different ways. So, for example, we would make a sensor, which has a certain chip and we might be down for a week on the development of that sensor which holds up some of our orders. But we’ve been able to sequence those such that we delivered the results that you’ve seen.

Now this -- as I pointed out, we don’t expect the world to get any better in the foreseeable future. So we are using all the levers we have to continue to prioritize, as I said earlier, one, to be as, Karen, used the expression, be the customer -- be the partner that our customers can rely upon, and second, to meet our margin expectations.

Tim Wojs

Okay. Okay. That’s great. And then maybe just kind of as a follow on, on pricing, is there any way to provide some context around pricing. I noted it wasn’t really like the primary driver of kind of the offset that you had to some of the cost headwinds. So, I guess, what was the benefit in the fourth quarter and how are you thinking about the contribution from price to revenue growth in fiscal 2022?

Neil Ashe

So we’ve been able to get price, Tim, and we are starting to see the benefit of that little bit in the fourth quarter to impact to mitigate these cost increases. And as you remember, the industry has gone through a series of -- collectively has gone through a series of price increases.

We’ve done three and we are seeing the benefit of that. And obviously, those will be cumulative and they will layer in later, the further along we get. So, obviously, our channels are placing orders today, which turns into backlog for us, which turns into shipments later and filing net sales. So you will see us trying to balance that relationship.

But as I said on the last call and I want to emphasize this point is, we are trying to be the company that our customers can rely upon and that means we ship on a regular basis and we are as predictable as we can be for them around what their cost will be as they plan their projects to grow.

So we are able to get -- we are getting price. It is having an impact which is mitigating some of the impacts of the -- of these cost issues and we are also, obviously, improving our product and productivity improvements to also contribute to that performance.

Tim Wojs

Okay. Okay. Great. Well, congrats again and good luck in fiscal 2022. Thanks everybody.

Neil Ashe

Thank you.

Karen Holcom

Thank you.

Ryan Merkel

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions.

Neil Ashe

Good morning, Ryan.

Ryan Merkel

So -- good morning. So, I guess, just a follow-up on gross margin. What are some of the bigger pluses and minuses for fiscal 2022 as you aim to hit 42%, obviously, passing along price as one, but what are some of the other key drivers?

Neil Ashe

Karen, do you want to take that?

Karen Holcom

Sure. Yeah. Ryan, as we mentioned, we do have price as one of our levers that we used to offset the rising cost. It’s not the only lever. We focus heavily on our product and productivity improvements.

We’ve used the Compact Pro High Bay as an example of things that we do to our portfolio to remove cost, to make it more efficient, to make it easier for the customer, to install and that ultimately impacts our profitability.

We also worked with our supply chain to improve productivity of their performance. So, there’s a lot of different levers that we are using. And then, finally, we will get some benefit from the sales growth, as well as we are able to leverage some of the volume across our facilities.

Neil Ashe

And Karen, can I build on that, to just put in context that kind of where we are in the transformation. So as I got here, I focused the company and you on gross margin to demonstrate that we could manage price cost relationship and I believe that we have done that in what has obviously been a very challenging environment.

We are also now as we return the company to growth, as Karen mentioned, we are demonstrating the ability to leverage cost and increase our operating margins as well. So I feel good with where we are and we will start -- you will hear us start to talk more and more about operating profit and EBITDA and cash flow as we look forward.

Ryan Merkel

Very helpful. Okay. And then second question, I guess, it is a two part question on China, so can you remind us what percent of sales and what percent of COGS you import from China? And then, secondly, do you expect any shortages as China is facing a power crunch in some of the factories just aren’t running [Indiscernible] week?

Neil Ashe

Yeah. It’s a good question. So, first of all, we have a pretty dynamic supply chain. So we -- just we don’t break out specific numbers, but directionally think about like 20% from Asia, 60% in Mexico and 20% in the U.S. and Canada, and the rest of North America. So we have some dexterity in our supply chain that we use to our benefit, and well, really always, but especially in times like these.

Part of what we are developing with our new product portfolios, as we have increased vitality we’ve also increased this dexterity, so that those products can be manufactured some and the same products can be manufactured both in Asia and North America.

At the moment, our key constraint is access to containers and which is why Karen brought up freight. I think everybody is dealing that -- dealing with that. As she indicated, we’ve obviously planned in advance for that and so we’ve locked in both availability and price for certain periods and now we are accelerating some of that.

As we look out, let’s add this -- let’s add China power issues to the 768 other ways that the supply chain is being impacted by these global challenges and we will adapt to that the same way we are adapting to all the other challenges.

Ryan Merkel

Perfect. I will pass it on. Thanks. Nice quarter.

Neil Ashe

Thank you.

Karen Holcom

Thank you.

Christopher Glynn

Yeah. Thanks. Good morning. Congrats on a great year. I am curious the demand environment generally appreciate the segment topline guidance. As we look at linearity and moving into the new quarters, we kind of just use normal seasonality as a guide or any other key prevailing puts and takes?

Neil Ashe

Yeah. Chris, thanks for the question. I think the level of demand will mildly mitigate the normal seasonal impacts. So I think you will see -- we will see some higher -- a little bit higher growth in the first part of the year and where we have more clarity, and we will see for the back half of the year. That’s part of the reason we provided outlook for the full year.

And our expectation is that given kind of where the state of the world, number one, kind of nothing is normal at this point, so the number one, and number two is, we are adapting as you can see through our performance. And so while the -- there is -- we will get to the new normal at some point, we are not quite there yet.

So on the broader demand question, obviously, the outlook we’ve provided for the Lighting and Lighting Controls business demonstrates that we feel good about our business and where it’s going to be for full year. And we will work through a series of step along a way to get there in quarters, some will be a little higher, and probably, we expect some will be little lower, but we will get there.

Christopher Glynn

Okay. And my follow up is just on kind of margin puts and takes. Clearly things got worse since your third quarter in the macro and in particular August, September. You may have had a little help on the timing of your fiscal year relative to how people will report later in the month. So just curious, you do also have ramping price realizations. Do you see the net-net of incremental supply chain logistics challenges and incremental price kind of is your best call kind of a neutral on the sequential?

Neil Ashe

So, Chris, let me abate your premise. So when we presented gross margin in the second quarter, we highlighted that we have the highest margins in the industry by a margin and we delayed our price increases as a result.

And now you are starting to see us do two things in tandem, which is one realize price and two mitigate the impact of cost changes, which as Karen indicated are volatile. They are not straight line in one direction or the other and I don’t think our performance is different based on a month, so I am not sure that’s accurate.

Having said that, as we look forward, we’ve balanced the year going forward around the expectations that Karen outlined. So ABL continue -- will continue to grow in the high-single digits, ICU will continue to grow in the mid-teens and we will continue to deliver around the 42% greater gross margin, which is a demonstration of us managing that relationship.

And then, finally, we’ve demonstrated we can cash the check as the company gets larger, so we are turning those net sales into profits and cash flow. And that’s ultimately how we create value, we will grow net sales, we will turn it into cash and we will grow to the balance sheet not as fast. So that’s our long-term model for value creation.

Christopher Glynn

Thanks for the color.

Chris Snyder

Thank you. I also wanted to follow up on the gross margin comments. The guidance for next year is 42% plus, which is basically in line with fiscal Q4 levels. Can you maybe talk about the quarterly cadence here? It feels like over the next couple of quarters cost pressure is increasing and may be get some back half relief. Is that the cadence that we should expect with gross margin and could we see quarters below 42% and then others above 42% that kind of shake out in that 42% plus?

Karen Holcom

Yeah. Hey, Chris. Thank you for joining us today. For the full year we do think a 42% plus is achievable. But as you said there will be some volatility between the quarters. As our sales increase will get leverage from the higher cost, we will have help timing of the benefits of price increases, and then we are continuing to manage through the price -- the cost increases that we see.

As I talked about earlier, we have some benefit from contacts that are locked in over the longer term, but we still have to buy things on the stock market, which can be very volatile. So, you will see variability and our focus is really managing for the full year to that 42 plus%.

Chris Snyder

I appreciate that. And then with cost pressure picking up here over the next couple of quarters, it feels like the commodity realization is probably higher. Some of these -- I am assuming some of your long duration freight contracts are likely going to replace higher. I guess on the price offset. So I know the company did three price increases. Is it that the one, I think, the one we saw in July, has that not yet fully shown through yet, because I believe the September one was a bit more targeted, and I guess, is it just that or that comes to on a lag, so even costs are going higher in subsequent quarters, pricing is getting incrementally better, even if you guys don’t put in further price increases, so sorry if that’s confusing?

Karen Holcom

No. I think I understand what you are asking. As Neil said, we do have a backlog. So, some of the backlog will have different impacts of the price increase. So we had our first price increase announced in March, which was impacting late in the fourth quarter very, very little and we saw some of that realization in our results this time.

The other two price increases, if you will sitting in the backlog and then can translate into shipments and net sales as we go in to fiscal 2022, so that’s where you see a little bit of that timing difference. So certainly we didn’t see the benefit of all the price increases that we’ve announced in the fourth quarter and do expect that to increase sequentially as we head into next year.

Chris Snyder

Thank you.

Karen Holcom

Thank you.

Jeff Sprague

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I wonder if you could just speak a little bit to the kind of just the customer conversation and the mix dynamics that you are seeing in the business. I was interesting that the renovations side of the equation and deferred maintenance might be coming back. Is there something kind of more ongoing to glean from that? What’s your initial conclusion on that?

Neil Ashe

Yeah. Jeff, that’s a great question. And just as an interesting anecdote, there is a construction project in the office above us right now that we have to go shutdown for the call, because you wouldn’t been able to hear it. So it turns out office renovation at least in the Atlanta market is strong.

The -- I would say that the trends that we identified before have continued. So the high growth areas around industrial, for example, where there is a lot of new investment have continued. We’ve seen, as Karen indicated, through the disaggregated revenue. We’ve seen strength pretty much across the Board through other channels, which means that there is strength in really all of the main categories. So demand has not been an issue for us and we don’t think it’s going to be an issue for us for the foreseeable future.

Jeff Sprague

Are there any other verticals you point out, you touched on industrial a couple of times just now in your opening remarks. What about education and healthcare, et cetera? Is there any other kind of discernible trends emerging?

Neil Ashe

Yeah. It’s a good question. Thanks for following up and let me dive in a little bit deeper there. Yes. Education has been very strong. Obviously, that will be seasonal now going forward, but we continue -- we expect that to continue to be strong and we are well-positioned for what we expect to be strength in the next season for education.

Healthcare is a place where we have the opportunity to gain more share, obviously, the strength there. And we have highlighted the HomeGuard LED Light, because obviously, that’s an area where we have the opportunity to take share and there is -- and we have a relatively low share to begin with.

So, we are -- that -- I think one of the key strengths of our business is that we have a broad footprint, which allows us to participate where there is strength and that strength is in the places that you would expect.

The only thing that I would say is, we are probably may be our expectation slightly different is as we indicated earlier. I think where I joked about the office upstairs, the renovation market we think is going to be there going forward and we are positioned well for that as well.

Jeff Sprague

Sorry, just one quick housekeeping one. Just let me disaggregated revenues will be house revenues pretty much be a proportionate running to each of those maybe perhaps X retail? How do you think about that?

Karen Holcom

No. You see that the OSRAM retail in the other channel in the ABL disaggregated revenue line.

Jeff Sprague

Great. Thank you.

Karen Holcom

You are welcome.

John Walsh

Yeah. Good morning, everybody, and nice quarter.

Neil Ashe

Thanks John.

Karen Holcom

Thank you.

John Walsh

I guess maybe the first question is, it looks like inventories ticked up sequentially, obviously you had good growth this quarter better than we were all modeling. You are talking about good growth the first half of your fiscal 2022. Could you maybe talk about if you were building some buffer inventory there so that you get ahead of any kind of incremental change in the supply chain or is it that’s kind of stuff that you know is going out of the door for maybe some of your customers. I don’t know if that would fall under corporate or somebody else there in the disaggregated revenue?

Karen Holcom

Yeah. So, John, there are two things going on in inventory. One would be exactly what you described, we are trying to build a little bit ahead for inventory to serve as the demand that we see. So you see a little bit of impact to that in the quarter, but you also see the addition of the OSRAM inventory. So that’s also coming through in that inventory line as the inventory that we purchased with the acquisition and the components that go into making this product. Days, yeah, days are only up, because of the OSRAM. Days on the other portion of the business are steady.

John Walsh

Got you. Okay. That makes sense. And then, you talked a little bit, you have talked a lot about supply chain, in an earlier question you did highlight how you both have your operations, your manufacturing in Mexico and United States. Can you talk about kind of your labor availability in those different regions if you are seeing anything different? I think most of us might not be as close to the Mexico labor markets, but obviously the U.S. labor markets are very tight right now? We just love to understand kind of the dynamic there and what you are seeing from your own operations?

Neil Ashe

Yeah. John, let me address that one. So first on the U.S. labor market. The labor market is tight as you indicated. My view is that people -- all people are taking a step back as a result of the impact of the pandemic and the general changes in their lives and saying, kind of what do I really want to do.

And so we are aggressively working to be the place where the best people want to come because they can do their best work and that for us is everybody, whether you are a maintenance employee at one of our manufacturing facilities that sell cell operator a focused factory manager, distribution, employee driver, et cetera. So that’s tight. So availability has been tight and there will be wage inflation over the course of the next year or so. We are currently working through that but we are paying hyperattention to that.

Mexico, we have a larger presence there. Obviously, we’ve been a leader in IDX, which is the Maquiladora group of companies down there around the COVID response, around vaccination and around kind of the general experience of our associates there. And so we feel really -- we have a strong bond with our associates there and we’ve not had the same labor tightness there that we have -- that I think everybody has seen in the U.S.

John Walsh

Great. Really appreciate the detailed responses. Thank you.

Neil Ashe

Thanks John.

Neil Ashe

Thank you all again for joining us and thank you for your interest in Acuity. We feel like that our fiscal year just completed in August is a really important milestone in the transformation of the company. As we indicated, we’ve returned the company to growth, we’ve demonstrated the ability to deliver margins, we’ve demonstrated the ability to leverage our expenses as we grow our net sales and we are confident about both of our businesses ABL, the Lighting and Lighting Controls business and ISG, the Spaces Group. And so we expect this to continue to be a challenging global environment and we are pleased with our position in it going forward. So thank you for your time and we will look forward to catching up with you in a few months.

