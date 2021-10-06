onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Those who’ve followed my work over the years would note that I’ve been a big believer in the notion of mean reversion in the financial markets. Plenty of strategies have been bandied around with much fanfare, but have fallen on the wayside as investors have come to realize the heightened level of overfitting designed to prop up the result of these strategies. Conversely, something simplistic as mean reversion may appear to lack ample marketing oomph on paper but it is something that has stood the test of time.

A couple of months back I had put out some content on The Lead-Lag Report, highlighting how the energy sector had been a notable laggard since the GFC. If you too believe in the notion of mean reversion and think the energy sector could make up for lost time, you may consider looking at the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY), a rather underappreciated option in the energy space that covers around 99 stocks.

Popular alternatives such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE), and the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) may appear to have accumulated larger AUMs ranging from $2.4bn to $27bn (FENY’s AUM is a little less than a billion dollars), but if you want to stick with this sector for the long haul, you’d ideally want an ETF that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. In light of this, FENY probably appears to be an appropriate bet, given that its expense ratio is the lowest in this space at only 0.08%, nearly 6x lower than the average energy ETF expense ratio of 0.47%. You also get to pocket a fairly decent yield of 3.5% which could cushion the impact of significant drawdowns.

Energy market conditions

FENY is dominated by some of the largest names in the energy space with the likes of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) accounting for more than a third of the total portfolio. Various naysayers have been attempting to craft the epitaphs of these carbon-heavy traditional energy players for a while now, whilst simultaneously eulogizing the prospect of green energy, but I believe it would be premature to expect an overnight shift. In fact, even by 2050, the International Energy Agency doesn’t believe we will have the green resources to facilitate net-zero emissions.

The other big misconception that I see is that people think that these traditional energy majors are just sitting on their hands and letting the world pass by. Do note that these majors are also making plans to transition away from carbon-heavy energy to clean energy. As flagged before, Chevron recently announced plans to triple its low-carbon initiatives.

In the medium term, one also has to consider how the pandemic upended this industry and did a world of good in correcting some of the excess supply, most of which were inefficient small players who did not have the necessary financial wherewithal to cope with the down cycle in energy. Last year we saw a number of bankruptcies in the energy space which should aid the prospects of these major energy players.

In addition to that, I’ve also been somewhat enthused by the capital deployment plans of these energy players. Unlike previous cycles, where capital was mercilessly thrown around in unnecessary expansion and drilling work, they’ve done well to be more judicious with their excess cash flow. For instance, in the June-2021 quarter, Chevron’s FCF (TTM) stood at $9.685bn, ~16% higher than its 5-year average. With XOM this position is even stronger with Q2-21 FCF of a whopping $15.2bn, 63% higher than its 5-year average of $9.27bn. With such strong levels of FCF, even if they don’t intend to plug this back into organic investments, these energy majors can even choose to increase their shareholder distributions via buybacks or dividends, which I expect to be the case over the next 12-18 months.

Also consider that these strong FCF levels came about when crude was averaging around $60-$66 a barrel. Over recent weeks, we’ve seen a remarkable surge in the price of oil with the price now at its highest point since 2014. Imagine what the FCF will look like with prices closer to $80 a barrel! On the demand side, global demand is likely to improve with the onset of the holiday season, even as increased vaccination progress helps boost confidence. Note that previously subdued areas like jet fuel prices could help aid the overall blended margin of these oil players. Then on the supply side, OPEC+ recently announced that that they would only increase production by a modest 400,000. This represents less than 0.5% of the world demand.

It isn’t just oil; prospects look rosy even in the broader energy space where natural gas prices are trading at multi-year highs (excluding Feb’s inordinate spike). As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, gas inventories are around ~25% lower than the historical average and recent forecasts also suggest a colder winter season which should help aid prices.

Conclusion

The energy space is seeing good momentum and FENY looks like a cost-efficient option to exploit conditions here. In this week's Leaders-Laggers section of The Lead-Lag Report, I've highlighted how the relative strength ratio of energy stocks vs. the S&P 500, recently crossed over its 20-day moving average. This is often a good sign of bullish conditions. Even if I look at the valuations, I believe there's decent value to be found with FENY trading at a forecasted P/E of only 12.3x, a ~40% discount to the S&P 500 (SPY) which trades at 20x.