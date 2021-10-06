Natural Gas Market: Bad Trades And Bad Policies

filmfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Natural gas price has been going up relentlessly. There are two major reasons for that. However, before I mention the reasons, I would just like to say a few words about the U.S. fundamentals.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending Oct. 1), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) plunged by 17% w-o-w (from 47 to 39). Total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 17.2% below the 30-year average and 16.9% below last year's level.

This week

This week (ending Oct. 8), the weather conditions in the contiguous United States have been cooling down but only slightly. I estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will edge down by 0.6% w-o-w (from 38.9 to 38.7). The total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 67 bcf/d and 69 bcf/d. The total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should drop by as much as 20.4% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will turn even more negative (-27.4%).

Next week

Next week (ending Oct. 15), the weather conditions are expected to cool down (due to seasonal factors). The number of nationwide heating degree days (HDDs) is currently projected to surge by 156% w-o-w (from 9 to 23). However, the total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) will drop by 12.4% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain negative but will moderate to -17.1%.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Market Variables

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that over the next 15 days, TDDs should stay below the norm. There's almost no disagreement between the models in terms of scale. The latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 60.52 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 60.58 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

In relative terms, the latest short-range weather models were neutral-to-slightly-bullish (vs. the previous update). Specifically, ECMWF 00z Ensemble has "added" just three bcf of potential natural gas consumption compared to yesterday's 12z results. In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are 18.2% below last year's level and 24.5% below the norm.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

The latest extended-range ECMWF model shows fewer HDDs in all five forecast weeks. Consumption-wise, the model is bearish vs. the previous update (issued on Oct. 30). However, the model continued to show below-normal HDDs in October.

Source: ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

Over the next 30-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 86.7 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), 4.9 bcf/d lower than a year ago. A seasonal bottom in daily consumption will probably be reached on Oct. 9 (60.1 bcf/d) - see the chart below. Natural gas consumption is then projected to trend higher but to remain mostly below last year's level - primarily due to lower coal-to-gas switching levels and stronger wind generation.

Despite rising exports, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is also projected to remain below last year's level due to very low domestic consumption.

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

I estimate that dry gas production currently stands at 91.5 bcf/d (-0.4 bcf/d from yesterday). However, it is likely to be revised higher later today or tomorrow. Net exports (calculated as "exports minus imports") are estimated at 9.7 bcf/d (+0.7 bcf/d y-o-y).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Over the next two weeks (Oct. 15 - Oct. 22), I currently expect total supply (production + imports) to average 99.2 bcf/d (+4.3 bcf/d y-o-y) and I expect total demand (consumption + exports) to average 85.3 bcf/d (-3.3 bcf/d y-o-y). The total balance should be looser vs. a year ago at around +9.4 bcf/d y-o-y (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. I anticipate seeing an injection of 106 bcf (7 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 31 bcf larger than a year ago, and 25 bcf larger vs. the five-year average for this time of the year). The annual storage deficit is currently projected to shrink by 261 bcf by Oct. 29. The storage deficit relative to the five-year average is projected to shrink by 117 bcf over the same period (from -188 bcf to -71 bcf).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Why U.S. natural gas price is so high?

Reason 1 - The Spread

One of the most popular natural gas trading strategies has backfired. For years, the prices of European (TTF) and US natural gas have traded within a well-defined range. When the spread between the two reaches one extreme or the other, traders bought one and sold the other (see the chart below).

Source: NYMEX, ICE, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

As the spread between TTF and Henry Hub widened to the extreme, big commodity traders started to place bets that the spread will narrow. In other words, they started to buy Henry Hub futures and short TTF futures. According to Reuters, trading houses and other players had together accumulated $30 billion worth of short positions in the TTF market, with European utilities taking the opposite long side of the play (see the article).

Clearly, this arbitrage trade (which began in late June) has gone wrong because TTF price went up much more sharply than did the Henry Hub price, and instead of narrowing, the spread actually widened even more. Commodity traders now face margin calls and some may be capitulating. Thus, we may be witnessing a "spike top" forming on TTF chart today. At the time of writing, TTF is down -8.9%.

Reason 2 - Europe

There are five additional reasons for European gas woes:

New regulatory environment - specifically, Third Energy Package (a shift from long-term contracts to spot trading + unbundling rules, pipeline capacity auctions, etc); Too much trust in renewables (green energy is great but it turns out that sometimes wind can stop blowing + the price of carbon credits is unbearable for some industries - particularly, in Poland and Greece); Phasing out of nuclear and coal; Delay in North Stream II construction (first, it was delayed due to the U.S. sanctions; now it is delayed due to certification) + unbundling rules do not allow Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) to use more than 50% of that pipeline; Declining natural gas production in Europe.

European natural gas price (TTF) price is obviously too high (there is no doubt about that) but until European politicians and EU bureaucrats recognize that the current market situation is the result of man-made rules and regulations (and not the result of excessive demand or lack of supply), there may be no relief.