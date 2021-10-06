Inflation And How It Ends

CasPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

The One Pandemic Economy Chart

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

Since the pandemic began, that chart is the first thing I look at when the monthly personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, numbers come out. To me, it encapsulates a large part of the pandemic economy. There was a huge pivot from a particular set of services that I have been calling “high density” (blue line) to durable goods for nest feathering, recreation and transportation (green line). My mantra has been that the pandemic economy is not over until that blue line crosses 100, and the green line comes back to earth. That has not happened yet, and August saw a setback as COVID cases surged, especially in the sunbelt, like last summer.

Data from CDC. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

The sunbelt is coming down fast, but cases are the leading indicator — the important things, hospitalizations and deaths, follow. But for the economics of it, the experience of 2020 was that when COVID cases go over roughly 400 per million, it has an effect on mobility and economic activity. People stay home, avoid crowds, and order more TVs.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

I keep asking myself when will people have all the TVs they need, and the answer is still “not yet.” The flip side of those TVs is movie theaters, still struggling badly, even with a relatively strong August showing.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

That’s now two summer blockbuster seasons gone for the theater chains. We see these sorts of substitutions happening economy-wide. Recreational goods for recreational services. Vehicles for transportation services. Nest feathering for the lost travel opportunities.

This has upended supply chains because of this:

That line is durable goods as a percentage of all consumption. Until the 2001 recession, you see what became thought of as the typical cyclical pattern of durables consumption, rising from the beginning of the cycle, and then falling off sharply sometime near the end of the cycle. Then in 2001, durables consumption as a portion of all consumption began declining, fell off a cliff in the 2008-2009 recession, and never came back until the pandemic kept everyone spending much more time at home.

So over 18 years, supply chains adjusted to this new normal of durables demand from 2001-2019. Until the pandemic, these categories were highly deflationary due to price stability and quality increases across a range of goods from smartphones to vehicles.

That line is YoY durables inflation. Modern supply chains built around keeping inventories low with just-in-time delivery kept products incrementally improving year after year, and prices stable or declining. That changed with pandemic-induced demand, and snarled supply chains. Those strengths became weaknesses everywhere from primary materials to freight transportation.

So we are seeing surges of price inflation all over commodities markets as thinned supply chains try and adapt to this unexpected surge of demand. This shock on both demand and supply sides is what is causing the large YoY inflation numbers we are seeing.

Transitory Inflation

To understand what “transitory inflation” means, we should first understand what it stands in opposition to — structural inflation. The 1970s are the best case of structural inflation — aggregate supply and demand out of balance. But even the 1970s is not a pure case because of two oil shocks in 1973-1974 and 1979-1980, and inflationary policies from the Nixon White House and the Democratic Congresses. It was sort of the perfect storm.

In a structurally inflationary environment, everything is inflating at once, because the supply of everything from capital to labor to commodities cannot meet the growth in demand. As I mentioned in the last paragraph, there were major event-driven parts to this, but this is largely a function of demographics.

That is the labor force participation rate for “prime working age” Americans: 25-54, which are the years of highest employment, earnings, spending and savings. It incapsulates two trends:

Women of all ages entering the workforce en masse. This trend predates this chart, but continued very strongly though the 1970s and 1980s.

Baby Boomers began entering prime working years in 1971, slowly at first. They began exiting in 2001, right about where that line peaks.

So you have a large group of young, new earners, many of whom have not had children yet. They went on a spending spree, only interrupted by those oil shocks, and the recessions they brought on.

That’s inflation-adjusted core consumption (excluding food and energy) growth in the blue line. For reference the dotted red line is 2019’s number, 2.3%. The 1970s were very inflationary, but they were hardly stagnant, as is thought in the popular imagination. Stagflation is a myth.

But the inflation part is not a myth. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, gives us a better sense of inflation economy-wide. The Dallas Fed also has “trimmed mean inflation”. Like in Olympic gymnastics scoring, they trim off the most inflationary and deflationary categories, and take a weighted average of the rest. Their data set only begins in 1978, but it is my favorite measure of the base level of aggregate inflation in the economy, around which there is a lot of variation.

So while trimmed mean inflation was a little lower than the top line inflation rates as they peaked in 1980, they are pretty close. This tells us inflation was widespread, not just in energy.

Interest rates followed, with short term benchmark rates exceeding long term by quite a lot by the end of the decade.

Despite these crazy rates, US firms tried desperately to keep up with demand, and inflation-adjusted investment grew at astounding rates between the oil shocks.

The red line is again, 2019 for reference, 3.2%.

This is what structural inflation looks like:

Very high labor force participation.

Very high inflation throughout the inflation reports, not just in some categories.

Very high interest rates, with short term rates exceeding long term rates.

Both nominal and real demand growing very fast.

Nominal and real investment also growing fast, despite the high cost of capital.

Where I am going with this trip down memory lane is that none of these things are happening now, in fact, quite the opposite. Labor force participation is at a level not seen since the oldest Boomers were 31.

PCE inflation is high, at 4.3%, but that is not widespread through the tables. It is heavily concentrated in gas, used cars and other durables, food service, airfares, car rentals and public transportation.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

If we compare January 2020 when YoY PCE inflation was 1.9% and August 2021 when it was 4.3%, of the 2.3 percentage points difference, 96% of it comes from those categories. 76% of it is just durables and gas.

We also see this in the Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean, which has stayed right around 2%, reflecting the large effects on top line measurements of these few categories.

So the first thing we see is that PCE (red) and core PCE (green) swung down wildly at first in 2020 and then back up in January through March 2021 as stimulus checks went out. Unlike in the 1970s when trimmed mean got very high, the base rate of the inflation remains stable, and right around the Fed’s 2% target.

The big 2020 dive in inflation also brings up another thing, which is that the YoY inflation numbers are being pumped up by base effects. Base effects are when you are comparing a current period to an abnormal period in the past, like August 2020 when the inflation rate was only 1.3%. We can get rid of base effect by looking at an annualized two-year rate — comparing to 2019 instead of 2020.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

So when we break it down:

Energy is the one thing genuinely inflating fast in the two-year window.

Due to durables inflation and their unusually high weightings, goods inflation is at its highest in many years, just under 2%.

Services inflation is right around the pre-pandemic rate of 2.7%.

When we pull out base effects, inflation is still not that high in the two-year window with the top line number at 2.8% and core inflation at 2.6%.

High inflation rates are not widespread throughout the report, and are narrowly confined to durables, gas, and travel-related services. In the two-year window, rates are not even that high. Ironically, next year the YoY numbers will be depressed by base effects versus 2021. I will probably be comparing to 2019 for a while.

As far as the rest of our 1970s inflation bullets:

Interest rates are near all-time lows, and inflation-adjusted rates remain negative. Long-term rates are well above short term rates.

Nominal and real demand and investment are back to their pre-pandemic trajectory, but are hardly growing at rates like they did in the 1970s.

Transitory inflation means inflation is coming from shocks that can be worked out, not from any sort of structural imbalance between supply and demand. So we see commodities markets looking like this:

Source: CME

These sorts of shocks are moving throughout durables categories, and will continue so long as demand remains hot.

Services Inflation

The other part of core inflation right now is coming from some of the recovering high density services. 24% of August YoY inflation came from restaurants, hotels, airfares, car rentals and public transit.

By far, the most recovered high density service now is food services.

The blue line is fast food and the orange line is full service restaurants Source: BEA

So now both fast food and full service are back above 2019 inflation-adjusted levels. That inflation has been considerable, even in the two-year window.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

Again, the problem is on both the supply and demand sides. Demand is growing fast from pandemic lows, and the two main costs are inflating quickly.

There are again substantial base effects in that red line due to the negative inflation rates in 2020, but restaurants are being forced to raise prices to make up for these higher costs. The bigger issue is wage inflation in leisure and hospitality jobs.

The other big area of services inflation is in travel transportation services. Here we have substantial base effects with 2020.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

In the two-year window, airfares are just returning to positive inflation. But even in the 2019 comparison, car rentals are inflating at over 20% annually, with the Hertz bankruptcy as a complicating factor.

How Does This End?

This ends the way inflation always does: less demand or more supply or a combination of the two. Let’s look at durables first, starting on the demand side:

As you see durables demand is off the peaks, but still very elevated compared to the highs of the last cycle. I believe this is entirely a function of the pandemic, and so it ends when the pandemic ends. If you have been reading my macro takes, you will know I was far too optimistic through late July about the effects of the vaccines, and people’s willingness to take them, and the US’ ability to help vaccinate key trading partners. The new Merck (MRK) COVID drug will help a lot, but I am trying to temper my expectations.

So we are in a bit of pandemic limbo. Something that has gotten lost in the discussion is how much worse this summer’s delta variant surge was than 2020’s alpha surge:

Source: worldindata.org

The dashed line in the summer 2020 peak case rate, and you can see that summer 2021 began later, but was much worse. It never got as bad as the fall/winter 2020 surge, and my biggest fear is that fall/winter 2021 will dwarf that with the stalled vaccination campaign in the US, child vaccinations still not approved, and limited booster shot distribution.

If that happens, people will again be spending more time at home, presumably still ordering new TVs.

So on the demand side, it will depend on the course of the pandemic, and people’s willingness to get out of the house like they used to.. My favorite real time proxy measurement is passengers through TSA checkpoints. Air travel is among the riskier activities outside the house while COVID is raging, and we get daily updates from TSA.

Source: TSA

Surely a lot of that -22% is reduced business and international travel, which may never fully recover. But as COVID cases rose after July 4th, the airline recovery stalled. We see the same thing — August flattening — in the BEA’s quantity index for consumer air travel, which is roughly equivalent to passenger-miles.

Source: BEA

You will also note the stalled recovery during 2020’s fall/winter surge in that line as well. More people stuck at home means less services consumption, and more durables. For what it’s worth, Google Mobility shows people spending less time at home as case rates eased in September.

So the demand side will be highly dependent on the pandemic, and in the near term, so too will the supply side. An underappreciated aspect of this is vaccinating the supply chain, from miners in sub-Saharan Africa to merchant mariners and stevedores everywhere. That is some time off. There will continue to be hiccups throughout global supply chains, putting more strain on the supply side.

But looking ahead, there is a ton of new investment that has been announced this year. After 18 soft years, and high inventories in 2019, manufacturers were slow to add new capacity at first, but now we see a rash of announcements.

Since it gets a lot of headlines, let’s look at the semiconductor shortage as an example. Many of the durable categories we are talking about come with semiconductors and so demand has exploded. The problem is mostly at the low end of the business — cheap commoditized microcontrollers. These are the lowest margin part of the industry, chronically underinvested, and in 2019 orders were drying up. Manufacturers were actually idling capacity in 2019, and idled more when the pandemic first hit. Modern vehicles use dozens of these cheap microcontrollers, which is why we are seeing the auto industry hit so hard.

But in 2021 we have seen a rash of announcements from Intel (INTC), TSM (TSM), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Global Foundries, and other manufacturers. Intel has already broken ground on their new Arizona facility, initially priced at $20 billion, and they are negotiating with governments for another $150-$200 billion worth of foundries by my count. The first Arizona facility is due to open in 2023.

If demand for durable goods remains hot all the way through 2023, these will look like very good investments. If demand returns to 2001-2019 levels, we could see a glut of capacity, and crashing prices. I think the latter is the more likely outcome.

So the course of durables inflation is going to be largely determined by the course of the pandemic in the next year-plus. But even in the worst-case, there is an end in sight, and it may look like a return to the negative durables inflation rates of 2009-2019.

On the services side, this will also be determined by the course of the pandemic. We are talking about a fairly narrow set of categories, but were 18% of all consumption pre-pandemic, now back up to 16% after dipping as low as 11%. With recovering demand, we see the broad categories of transportation, recreation, food and accommodation services all in the 3%-4% inflation range in the two-year window, above the 2%-3% range pre-pandemic. With the exception of food service, the largest of the categories, this is still pretty modest. If the pandemic ended tomorrow, we would see a huge surge in these categories, coupled with huge inflationary pressures.

The big thing now is labor costs. With the exception of unionized air travel, these businesses have largely relied on low-wage labor to keep price inflation down:

Even after the recent surge in leisure and hospitality wages (blue line), a worker can get a 38% pay bump on average by getting a retail job (green line). We are seeing tight labor markets because labor force participation is back to 1977 levels. This is largely seen in women and workers over 55 leaving the workforce. In all, about three million workers have left the labor force. About 58% of labor force exits are women, and about 31% are 55 or over (these categories overlap).

So businesses in the leisure and hospitality categories are seeing one of their primary costs, which they have successfully kept low for decades, begin to rise fast. But these wages are still not that competitive, even with retail wages. In a generally tight labor market because of those three million labor force exits, they go to the back of the hiring line.

So unless labor force participation picks up to previous levels, and I don’t believe it will absent much higher wages, these businesses will continue to see increased wage pressure. This is a problem you cannot just throw capital at, because these are businesses that largely cannot be automated. This may turn out to be the one area coming out of this with high structural inflation.

Finally, let’s talk about energy inflation, by itself 23% of August YoY PCE inflation. The big problem here is that US producers were scarred by the losses in oil production in 2020, and production is coming back very slowly.

Source: Baker-Hughes

Even gas rigs are not back to pre-pandemic levels. Like with durables, this is an easier fix than services by throwing some capital at the problem, but investors are being much more cautious here. I expect that to end soon if energy prices remain high.

The Two Big Dogs That Haven’t Barked

About a third of consumption is housing/utilities and health care services. If we add in pharmaceuticals and other medical goods, net nonprofit health care services, net health insurance, and residential medical, that brings it up to 40% of all consumption. These categories have a huge effect on the top line inflation number. The reduction of health care inflation after the Affordable Care Act went into effect was a big impetus for low inflation from 2011-2019.

Housing and health care services typically account for around one percentage point of overall inflation. Going back to our inflation components chart, we see that in the YoY window, they are actually contributing less in August than they were pre-pandemic.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

The dark red boxes are housing and health care, and that actually ticked down in the YoY contributions from January 2020 to August 2021. We have already seen a brief breakout in health care inflation that seems to be subsiding, but it looks like housing and utilities are next.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

I see a lot of confusion about that housing number. People see that the Case-Shiller home price index is up 20% YoY in July, and the Zillow Observed Rent Index up 7.4% in August. In the first place, these are heavily influenced by base effects. The Case-Shiller index is up 12% annualized in the two-year window and the Zillow Index 4.3%. But still, those are much higher than the PCE number.

The reason is that those indexes measure market prices, and so they only reflect what is being paid for newly purchased homes and new rentals. People who didn’t move make up the vast majority of what PCE inflation is measuring, so movements there lag market prices, sometimes by many months.

Furthermore, even with the huge rise in home prices, monthly payments are still not coming up that fast because of all-time low rates and a wave of deflationary refinancing in 2020.

Stripping out utilities, we see that housing inflation has bottomed in both the one and two-year windows.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

So it is likely that we will see increased upward pressure on top line inflation measures from housing, and that may take more time to work itself out than durables. The big problem is local zoning and preservation laws making it hard to increase density in high-demand cities.

The blue line is the number of new housing units per new person. The red dashed line is the median since 1968, when that data set begins, about 0.6 new units per new person. We have not been building enough housing for population growth for three decades now. A common misconception about the 2008 housing crisis was that too much housing was built. The problem was that it was the wrong type of housing — single family detached — in places no one wanted to live. In the places people do want to live, local zoning and preservation laws prevent infilling higher density.

Fortunately, we are seeing cities and states finally grapple with the problem. Seattle was the first, upzoning 27 neighborhoods in November 2017.

Seattle went from some of the highest rent inflation in the country, to some of the lowest. California just eased upzoning all single-family residences to duplexes or more. But local control means we can’t set national policy, and progress here will be piecemeal. This is the part of inflation I worry about the most long term, because housing inflation also has all sorts of negative secondary effects.

The Money Supply Theory of Inflation

I want to address the primary argument I see that we are entering a long period of high inflation like the 1970s. Many analysts are pointing to the money supply theory of inflation. This states that the money supply cannot rise faster than an economy’s potential output. If it does, demand will grow faster than supply can keep up, and thus inflation spikes until potential output can catch up.

Indeed, with all the government and central bank action in the pandemic, we are seeing a historical surge in the money supply, and potential GDP growth has not kept up.

Those lines are growth rates. M2 is currency, checking, savings and small timed deposits — the most liquid of accounts. As you see, M2 growth was rising faster than potential output even before the pandemic when inflation was still under 2% after the longest expansion ever.

But the story is that all that cash in bank accounts becomes a 1970s-like surge in nominal consumption that blows up inflation. That is not happening, at least not yet.

Data from BEA. Calculations and chart by Trading Places Research

After a $1.1 trillion hole in consumption from the pandemic, nominal demand is back on its pre-pandemic trajectory, but hardly surging. Rather, we are seeing a pivot from one kind of consumption to another, from services to goods. Instead of a consumption surge, we have a record-high savings rate.

The dashed line is the 2019 average, 7.5%. Households have saved $2.4 trillion in excess of the incoming trend during the pandemic, a cumulative savings rate of 16.4%. The August savings rate was 9.4%. The last time the savings rate was that high for more than a month or two, the 10-year Treasury paid over 10% interest, and I was still in high school.

So that is where the money supply theory breaks down. If people want to save the money and not spend it, it becomes capital supply, not nominal goods and services demand. In contrast to the 1970s when capital supply could not keep up with demand, now we have an abundance of capital, and close to two decades of weak investment growth on the demand side. In the 1970s, real investment grew at 4.7% annualized. From 2011-2019 it grew at 2.7% annualized

The result of all this saving-not-spending is that the velocity of M2 — the number of times each dollar is transacted in a quarter on average — has plummeted.

Until August, my base case had been that the vaccine campaign would be effective enough so that everyone would feel free to go back into movie theaters, cruise ships, airplanes, subways, and other crowded indoor spaces, and that we would see a substantial surge in spending on expensive vacations and other leisure activities. In that case, we would see very high inflation in those categories, but durables demand and inflation coming back down.

And while we are certainly seeing these businesses off of their lows, they are still doing poorly, and it is clear that it will take some time before almost all people feel free to resume the activities of 2019. Part of the limbo we are in is that high savings rate which is highly concentrated in high income households.

Summing Up

Bullets, for the busy:

The pandemic has seen a huge shift in consumption patterns away from a set of services, and towards a set of goods, mostly durables.

The surge of inflation is largely coming from gas and durables, and also a narrow set of recovering services.

Unlike in the 1970s, inflation is not widespread throughout the economy, but narrowly confined to certain categories.

Durables inflation is coming from both the supply and demand sides, with demand not seen for 20 years, and supply chains still snarled by the pandemic.

On the demand side, we will not see the surge end until the pandemic ends.

On the supply side, companies are throwing a lot of capital at the durables supply chain, but that cannot fix the pandemic.

Services inflation is largely because of wage inflation in the leisure and hospitality categories. Even with the recent rise, these are still not very competitive wages, even versus retail. This may turn out to be the one area where inflation persists long term coming out of this.

There is a lot of spare energy capacity in the US to alleviate energy inflation, but investors are being much more cautious there.

Housing and health care inflation are the largest categories. Even in the two-year window, housing inflation has bottomed and will begin following the steep rise in market prices.

The money supply theory of inflation falls down if everyone decides to save.

So overall, it is a very mixed picture. I expected a lot of what we are seeing with prices, but I was far too optimistic regarding the near-term effects of the vaccine campaign. We are stuck in limbo, and the emergence of the far more contagious delta variant complicated that.

But what some are predicting — an extended period of economy-wide inflation like the 1970s — still seems highly unlikely to me. The base conditions are not there, and many are pointing in the opposite direction.

