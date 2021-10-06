Semiconductors Winners And Losers Heading Into Q4 2021

seanami/E+ via Getty Images

Semiconductors continue to be one of the better performing sectors with the first three quarters of 2021 done and over with. However, while many semis have outperformed, others have not done as well. In addition, there are growing concerns about the future of the semiconductor industry as constituted, which may cause some investors to take a step back, even though semis are doing very well at the moment. Why will be covered next.

Semis continue the slowdown in Q3 that started in Q2

As mentioned in a previous article, semis started the year on fire. However, things started slowing down in Q2 and this continued in Q3. For instance, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has gained 17.59% YTD, but most of it came in the first quarter. SOXX has gained just 1.43% in the last six months.

While SOXX does not include every semiconductor company out there, it does contain most of the big names with up to 30 stocks. The companies are Intel (INTC), Broadcom (AVGO), Nvidia (NVDA), Texas Instruments (TXN), Qualcomm (QCOM), Marvell (MRVL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Applied Materials (AMAT), Micron (MU), Xilinx (XLNX), Analog Devices (ADI), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Lam Research (LRCX), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), ASML (ASML), Microchip Technology (MCHP), KLA Corp (KLAC), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), On Semiconductor (ON), Qorvo (QRVO), Teradyne (TER), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), Entegris (ENTG), Cree/Wolfspeed (WOLF), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), MKS Instruments (MKSI), STMicroelectronics (STM), Universal Display Corporation (OLED), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and ASE Technology Holding (ASX). The table below lists each of the companies in SOXX, their weight and their gains or losses.

Stock Weight % Change – 12 months Change – 6 months Change – 3 months Change – 1 month Change - YTD INTC 8.26% +2.90% -17.46% -4.87% -1.44% +6.95% AVGO 8.22% +33.11% +1.89% +3.26% -2.47% +10.75% NVDA 7.65% +53.11% +49.99% +2.49% -7.46% +58.68% TXN 6.02% +34.61% +0.08% +0.72% +0.68% +17.11% QCOM 5.25% +9.60% -6.39% -8.39% -12.07% -15.33% ADI 4.33% +43.46% +4.43% -1.00% +2.78% +13.37% KLAC 4.12% +72.66% -3.68% +7.30% -1.60% +29.20% MRVL 4.10% +51.91% +21.45% +5.09% -1.44% +26.86% MU 4.06% +51.15% -23.19% -11.40% -3.69% -5.59% MCHP 3.99% +49.37% -4.17% +3.92% -2.46% +11.14% AMAT 3.96% +116.53% -9.04% -6.68% -4.74% +49.17% LRCX 3.92% +71.56% -10.97% -10.10% -5.90% +20.51% NXPI 3.86% +56.93% -5.87% -2.97% -8.95% +23.18% AMD 3.78% +25.50% +26.90% +10.28% -7.06% +12.20% TSM 3.59% +37.72% -10.54% -5.72% -6.18% +2.39% XLNX 3.55% +44.85% +16.28% +6.47% -2.96% +6.50% ASML 3.45% +101.78% +16.95% +9.69% -10.56% +52.77% SWKS 2.66% +13.25% -12.21% -12.82% -10.18% +7.78% MPWR 2.03% +73.34% +31.88% +30.93% -2.07% +32.34% ON 1.89% +111.02% +6.71% +20.73% +3.18% +39.84% QRVO 1.82% +29.59% -13.33% -13.45% -11.08% +0.55% TER 1.74% +37.39% -15.25% -15.62% -10.10% -8.94% ENTG 1.65% +69.36% +4.84% +6.24% +4.79% +31.01% STM 1.23% +42.16% +10.88% +19.76% -1.80% +17.54% WOLF 0.89% +26.66% -29.94% -16.46% -5.00% -23.77% UMC 0.88% +138.62% +23.43% +23.30% +0.53% +35.59% LSCC 0.83% +123.24% +32.81% +16.91% +4.07% +41.10% MKSI 0.81% +38.16% -22.94% -11.63% +2.53% +0.31% OLED 0.72% -5.41% -28.21% -21.96% -18.04% -25.60% ASX 0.53% +92.40% -1.51% -2.48% -15.32% +34.42% SOXX +46.37% +1.43% -0.41% -4.77% +17.59% QQQ +28.84% +10.29% +0.96% -5.79% +14.09% SPY +28.14% +7.12% -0.30% -4.97% +14.78%

Source: iShares

In terms of gains YTD, the winner above is NVDA, edging out ASML and AMAT. The last two are both suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, a segment that has outperformed within the semiconductor space. Some less prominent suppliers have seen even bigger gains thanks to a boom in fab building.

However, like semis in general, many equipment suppliers have slowed down after starting out strong. AMAT, for instance, peaked at the end of Q1. NVDA, on the other hand, is an exception with its more consistent gains throughout 2021. The fact that 2021 has been a banner year for cryptocurrencies likely played a role by giving NVDA enough of an added lift to keep it from faltering the way many other semis have.

In terms of losses YTD, OLED is number one, followed by WOLF and QCOM. OLED is also the only one on the list to not have appreciated from where it was a year ago. OLED was flat as recently as early August, but a disappointing outlook combined with lofty valuations caused the stock to collapse. Like OLED, WOLF and QCOM are weighed down by company-specific issues, particularly as it relates to the competition. Another article goes deeper into why WOLF should be concerned about the competition.

What seems to be bothering semis

As shown in the table above, almost all semis have slowed down in Q2 and Q3. SOXX is basically flat since the start of Q2. In contrast, both SPY and QQQ have done better, even though they still lag behind SOXX YTD. It seems semis have fallen out of favor, even though semis continue to post some of the strongest gains you’ll find in the top and the bottom line.

The change in stance is not without reason. Some of it likely had to do with technicals. Semis went on a huge rally in late 2020/early 2021 and they were due for a correction. Still, the fact that so many semis are having difficulties moving forward is worthy of attention. TSM, for example, has gone sideways since the end of Q1 and its barely staying afloat with a gain of 2.39% YTD.

Many semis may be doing well numbers-wise, but there are a number of issues clouding the outlook for semis. For example, while the boom in semiconductor sales has set off a fab-building spree around the world, it has also led to concerns that all the newly added capacity could lead to overcapacity and a downturn in the industry. This issue is covered in greater detail in a previous article.

Some of the companies listed earlier seem to share these concerns. For instance, UMC has recently committed to building a new fab, but it was reluctant to do so even though customers were calling for it. UMC only agreed after clients conceded to its stipulations, which includes predetermined prices, that ensure the newly build fab will be fully utilized and profitable once it’s built, even if market conditions worsens and demand drops. UMC does not want to be left with overcapacity and heavy losses if or when the market turns as elaborated on in another article.

Its larger peer, TSM, has issued similar concerns regarding overcapacity. In late March, the chairman of what could be referred to as the industry’s bellwether commented on how U.S.-China trade tensions led to inventory building by China, creating market tightness, which snowballed with the arrival of COVID-19. An earlier article shows how inventory building in China could have been the ball that got everything rolling.

Real demand for semiconductors could be much less than generally believed and current capacity may already be more than enough, something that could be a big issue with all the new fabs being build. UMC’s behavior suggests it subscribes to this notion. It could be a coincidence, but it’s interesting to note that semiconductor stocks, which had been surging at that point, have not been the same since those comments from TSM were made at the end of Q1.

It’s worth mentioning that U.S.-China tensions continue to reverberate through the industry. For instance, the U.S. is making a concerted effort to increase its share of semiconductor manufacturing. However, these efforts are raising concerns in other countries, especially in East Asia where the vast majority of chips are made. Recent media reports from South Korea express reservations about the approach the U.S. has taken and how U.S. gains could come at the expense of South Korea. Similar viewpoints have popped up in Taiwan, but also in Japan.

The reference in local media to what happened to Japan in the eighties says all you need to know about the thinking going around in East Asia. The U.S., China, Europe and Japan have all expressed their desire to have more chips made at home. Frankly, it’s difficult to see how everybody can be satisfied with everyone wanting to increase the manufacture of semiconductors. No market can sustain too many players. In order for there to be winners, there have to be losers.

U.S. companies could come into conflict with those from Asia since both want the same thing. It’s difficult to see how, for instance, INTC’s focus on the foundry market will not lead to a clash with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and TSM especially. There are many other examples. Companies in Asia could be asking whether they're making themselves vulnerable by depending on input from the U.S. when the latter wants what they have. A possible consequence is that Asian companies could seek contingency plans, which go against the interests of U.S. companies. For example, Japan’s Gigaphoton has developed an EUV light source as an alternative to the one from Cymer in the U.S., but it has struggled to find a customer due to way the industry is currently set up. That could change.

Investor takeaways

There’s a geopolitical aspect to semis that you won’t find with most other industries. It’s this aspect that is clouding the outlook for semis even though they may be doing great strictly by the numbers. Whether it’s companies silently stocking up on chips to hedge against U.S. sanctions or something else, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to semis. Anyone investing in semis needs to keep this aspect in mind when making decisions.

It’s worth asking whether a company can realistically maintain its dominant share of the market when that same market is very likely to split along geographic lines. It’s even more of a challenge when some companies need access to other geographic regions because they, unlike say their counterparts from China, cannot fall back on a big enough home market to sustain themselves. If the answer is no, then perhaps it’s not a good idea to invest in the stocks of these companies.

Having said that, most semis are doing very well YTD as they have benefited from current market conditions for semiconductors. However, if it’s true as some suggest that China was the one who got the ball rolling, then China could also be the one who brings it all to an end. If, hypothetically speaking, market tightness was caused by Chinese companies building inventories and COVID-19, then there's the risk of a market glut if both go away.

At the same time, China is unlikely to stop double ordering as long as it is not certain that domestic chip production can fill the gap. What this means is that the current market tightness is unlikely to ease up in the short term. There could be a problem with overcapacity in the industry longer term, especially with all the fabs being build and if real demand turns out to be much lower than assumed, but it’s not expected to become apparent in the next few years.

In the meantime, semis should continue to benefit from strong sales, whether it’s driven by real demand or not. The combination of strong earnings growth and relatively low multiples should continue to attract buyers, even if some stay away due to doubts about the long-term health of the industry. Semis still offer great opportunities worth looking into, especially those having an advantage against established incumbents with government backing.