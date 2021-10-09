Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Even after the market's recent selloff, the S&P 500 is still up 14.49% in 2021. In the past month, the S&P 500 has tumbled from 4,516.51 to 4,286.99 and is currently at 4,364.89, still down -5.18% for the month. The median target on Wall Street is for the S&P 500 to close out 2021 at 4,600 with some firms going as high as 4,800. Some of the most well-known firms see significant upside in the last three months of 2021:

Barclays - 4,600

BMO - 4,800

CFRA - 4,640

Goldman Sachs (GS) -4,700

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - 4,600

Oppenheimer - 4,700

UBS - 4,650

As the markets pulled back a bit, led by a selloff in technology, the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) looks like an interesting fund to navigate the end of 2021 in. As a large-cap growth fund, MGK provides exposure to the largest growth stocks in the United States. Technology is coming off their recent highs, and MGK is stacked with America's largest technology companies throughout its top ten holdings. With names such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL), rounding out the top five holdings now could prove to be a great time to invest in large-cap growth.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Overview

Vanguard is one of the most well-known and trusted fund families responsible for pioneering low-cost mutual fund investing. Vanguard offers various mutual funds and ETFs while providing access to C.D.s & bonds and money market accounts. Overall, 81% of Vanguards funds have performed better than their peer-group averages over the past 10-years. The Mega Cap Growth index fund, MGK, tracks the performance of the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index that measures the investment return of the largest growth stocks within the United States. CRSP classifies growth securities using the following factors: future long-term growth in earnings per share (EPS), future short-term growth in EPS, 3-year historical growth in EPS, 3-year historical growth in sales per share, current investment-to-assets ratio, and return on assets.

Over the past five years, MGK has significantly outperformed the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) throughout almost every period. MGK has generated a 170.26% return compared to VOO's 101.32%. As of 10/4/21, MGK has generated a 14.23% return in 2021. When investing in MGK, you're receiving a diversified portfolio with $12.7 billion in assets across 114 of the largest growth companies in America. Vanguard charges one of the lowest expense ratios at 0.07% for its management fee. MGK leaves very little to complain about as it offers investors a diversified fund growth fund appreciating more than S&P 500 index funds while also spinning off a dividend of $1.09 per share.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

MGK is a technology-heavy ETF with 51.85% of its capital allocated to the sector. Consumer discretionary makes up 24.01% of the fund allocation, with industrials representing 11.32%. The remaining 13% is spread across health care, real estate, basic materials, financials, consumer staples, and telecommunications. By investing in MGK, you're signing up for a growth fund consisting of the largest companies in America, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that technology is more than half the fund's allocation. For the past five years, technology has been the hottest sector and has driven the markets to new highs on a continuous basis. The nice thing about MGK is it's a large-cap fund, so its components are proven winners. Outside of technology, you will find Visa (V) and Home Depot (HD) rounding out the top ten holdings, then the Walt Disney Company (DIS), Mastercard (MA), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Nike (NKE), Costco Wholesale (COST), and McDonald's (MCD) following the top ten.

(Source: Vanguard)

Why I believe MGK will generate positive returns in the ladder of 2021 and into 2022

I agree with the large analyst firms that the S&P will end 2021 over 4,500 and could push to the upper 4,000 range. Just over 48% of MGK's allocation is condensed between AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, FB, AMZN, and NVIDIA (NVDA). I consider GOOG and GOOGL the same thing. If you are bullish on technology and bullish on the market in general, there isn't a scenario where these companies don't lead the market higher. We're going into the Q3 earnings season, and I am predicting big tech will make a gigantic splash. MGK isn't a balanced fund by any means, as it's weighted toward growth, with much of its assets allocated toward the heaviest hitters in the space.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Vanguard)

First, we have AAPL as 12.53% of MGK's holdings. The bullish case on AAPL, especially after its pullback, is extremely logical. AAPL finished 2020 with $274.52 billion in revenue, $104.96 billion of gross profit, and $57.4 billion in net income. In the first nine months of their 2021 fiscal year, AAPL has produced $282.56 billion of revenue, $117.66 billion in gross profit, and $74.13 billion of net income. In the first nine months of 2021, AAPL has exceeded its 2020 fiscal year in these three categories. AAPL has forecasted double-digit YoY growth in Q4 2021, which would place their Q4 revenue at a minimum of $71.16 billion. AAPL has a current gross profit margin of 31.66% and a net income conversion ratio of 26.24%. If AAPL can convert 40% of their revenue to gross profit and 25% to net income, they would finish 2021 with $353.72 billion in revenue, $146.12 billion gross profit, and $91.92 billion in net income. AAPL is about to report a record year not just for them but for the entire market, to my knowledge. I am not aware of a single company that has generated anywhere near $90 billion in net income in a single year. AAPL also added additional capital to its buyback program, so rest assured we're going to see at least $15 billion in shares reproached, if not more, based on previous quarters.

Next, shares of FB have come under pressure due to the whistle-blower. Some people seem to dismiss the fact that the duopoly between FB and GOOGL for advertising isn't going to change. If you're a company, where are you going to allocate your advertising dollars? You're going where the most eyeballs are, and that's Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube. Almost 2.9 billion people are using FB's platforms on a monthly basis. More than 1/3rd of the global population is using FB's ecosystem, and on a daily basis, 1.91 billion people use one of FB's products. Companies aren't going to stop advertising on FB's platforms because of what's occurring on Capitol Hill. No matter what the obstacle is, FB keeps moving forward. 2021 is now projecting to be FB's first $100 billion revenue year as in the first six months of 2021, FB has grown its revenue by $18.83 billion (51.68%) compared to the first six months of 2020. At this point, if FB just stays flat in Q3 and Q4, they will generate over $110 billion in revenue. In Q2 2021, FB generated $29.08 billion in revenue, an all-time quarterly record for them, while Q3 and Q4 have sequentially been larger quarters in the past. This is a company with zero debt, has generated $32.17 billion in FCF over the TTM, could pay off every penny of liabilities from its FCF in less than one year, and has been buying back shares. FB is a financial powerhouse, and I don't think this time will be any different than every other storm they have navigated through.

Then there was AMZN which has been a negative investment for 2021. This doesn't make any sense, as AMZN's growth is something any company would be envious of. In the first six months of operations for 2021, AMZN has generated $221.6 billion in revenue. In 2017, AMZN's first six months of revenue amounted to $73.67 billion, and over the last four fiscal years, AMZN has grown this position by $147.93 billion or 200.81%. AMZN has an average annual growth rate of 31.97% when looking at the increase in revenue from its first six months of operations over the last four years. AMZN has guided that in Q3 2021, they will generate between $106 - $112 billion in revenue, and they have a great chance of generating $450+ billion in revenue for 2021.

Today e-commerce doesn't even account for 20% of total retail sales in the U.S., as it's just above the 15% level. E-commerce is expected to increase to around 19% of total retail sales in 2024, indicating two things. The first is that shopping at physical brick-and-mortar locations is still alive and well, and the second is that there is still a lot of room left for e-commerce sales to close the gap. I don't think people realize that AMZN still has a tremendous amount of room to grow in their traditional business before even discussing AWS. I believe AMZN is going to finish the year strong as we head into their strongest season, and it's going to take the market along with it.

(Source: Statista)

Conclusion

MGK is weighted heavily toward technology, and its largest investments are gearing up to announce Q3 earnings and head into their strongest season. One of the most enticing things about MGK is its diversification into the largest growth companies, with a large emphasis placed on AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, and FB. Instead of taking on single stock risk, your capital is allocated across the largest growth companies in America. If you believe the market is going and want exposure to great growth companies with a history of capital appreciation, MGK should be at the top of the list. Compared to VOO, which is Vanguards traditional S&P 500 index fund MGK has generated an additional 70% over the past five years in returns. I think the bulls are correct and the markets are going higher led by big tech. MGK is a buy-in my opinion, as you're getting a great portfolio of companies from one of the best fund families in the business with one of the lowest expense ratios you can find.