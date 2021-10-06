Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) seeks to gain strength in its core markets, such as wireless, through increased investments in marketing, sales, and network performance. I believe that these measures could improve AT&T's position versus competitors, although it seems pretty clear that AT&T will never turn into a growth stock. At current valuations, however, not a lot of growth is needed for AT&T to be a solid pick, and the total return outlook is very solid.

Why Is AT&T Planning A Multi-Year Brand Image Plan?

AT&T, despite diversifying into other areas over the years, is still highly dependent on core businesses such as wireless and broadband. With the upcoming merger of the entertainment unit with Discovery (DISCA), AT&T's core business will play an even larger role in the remaining company.

Since competition has increased to some degree through the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile US (TMUS), it makes sense for AT&T to focus even more on providing a great service to its customers. AT&T has done well in that regard in the recent past, as the company managed to add around three million postpaid voice customers over the last year, while also adding one million broadband subs, both on a net basis. These are very solid results for the company, but management ambitiously wants to improve its market position further.

This will happen through billions of dollars that the company seeks to invest in its brand image, network, and customer acquisition. This includes measures such as a new iPhone 13 offering that should allow AT&T to capture market share and to improve customer retention, even though its customer churn is already at a pretty low level:

The low churn rate of less than 0.7%, which has also improved significantly over the last year, indicates that the company's offerings are already attractive and able to convince most customers to stay with the company. This is also visible in the steady progress when it comes to AT&T's overall postpaid phone subscriber count. AT&T seeks to improve these metrics further, however, which is why it plans to invest billions into its brand and customer relations.

AT&T's CEO John Stankey explains:

"I'm not sure the brand is positioned well for the next 10 years in terms of a new generation ... and I think we need to do some work to reposition and update it."

To maintain AT&T's momentum and to guarantee that the company will remain relevant with new generations that become increasingly important, AT&T has to update its brand, even though Stankey believes that it is already "remarkable" (source linked above). Stankey's goals include becoming "the best in all cases", i.e., remake AT&T into the absolute leader in all relevant business units through a customer-first perspective. Whether that works out well or not is not guaranteed, of course, but it seems like a good idea to improve customer relations and service quality further. Happy customers that are satisfied with the product they receive are not only willing to stay with the company, but they also are willing to pay premium prices. AT&T will not turn into the next Apple (AAPL), of course, but a more Apple-like mindset when it comes to the way the company sees its customers and works for them could lead to improving business fundamentals for AT&T.

These investments do cost a lot of money, of course, as product quality improvements such as better fiber networks are not available for free. AT&T seeks to finance these investments through cost-saving initiatives primarily. AT&T has identified about $6 billion in potential cost savings a little over a year ago, and so far, around one-third of that has materialized. Stankey explains (Seeking Alpha news item linked above) that most of those cost-savings were reinvested in the business, which includes measures such as those outlined above that seek to improve AT&T's offerings and thereby its market position and growth outlook. Even if the cost-savings initiatives do not fully pay for these measures, it could make sense for AT&T to spend additional cash on its brand image and product, as these investments should pay for themselves eventually, as AT&T will be able to capture market share, which should drive profitability.

AT&T is not a high-growth company, and it won't turn into one. But the company's strategy of identifying ways to improve its offerings and to pay for them through cost-cutting measures could pay off. AT&T has generated solid business growth in its core business areas, and the company should be able to generate some revenue and earnings growth in the coming years as well. AT&T guides for revenue growth of a couple of percentage points annually over the coming years (adjusted for the Media spin-off), while EBITDA and net profits are forecasted to grow at a mid-single-digit rate of 4%-6% a year. That is not especially exciting in absolute terms, but for a company that offers a sizeable dividend yield and that trades at a very low valuation, that could very well be enough to generate attractive returns.

T Stock Valuation

Speaking of AT&T's valuation, the company trades at just 8.4x this year's expected net profits. This equates to an earnings yield of more than 11%. If AT&T does not manage to grow its profits ever again and just maintains its current profitability forever, AT&T could generate a double-digit annual return in the long run, if it were to return its profits to its owners. That makes for a strong starting point regarding AT&T's future total return outlook, I believe.

AT&T also looks pretty inexpensive based on its current enterprise value to EBITDA multiple:

At just above 7x EBITDA, AT&T trades at an inexpensive valuation. Oftentimes, EV/EBITDA multiples of less than 10 are seen as solid value picks. Peers such as Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile US are trading at around 8x EBITDA. If AT&T were to trade in-line with peers, its enterprise value could thus expand by around 10%, which pencils out to a ~20% share price upside potential. AT&T does thus not only look inexpensive on an absolute basis but also relative to peers. Considering that the media spin-off could unlock significant value, this discount does not really seem justified to me.

The spin-off of the media assets will result in a dividend cut, which has angered some investors. But investors might be able to balance that out by selling the media shares they will receive and by deploying the proceeds into additional shares of "core" AT&T. Whether that will be enough to fully offset the dividend cut is not known yet, as it will depend on the price per share following the split. I do, however, believe that investors will still receive a pretty solid dividend yield if they follow that strategy, especially when compared to the yields available from the broad market (1.3%) or from treasuries (1.5%).

Is AT&T Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

AT&T has not been a great investment in the past, as most readers will know. This does, however, not guarantee that AT&T will be an underperforming investment in the future, too. The company is on the right path when it comes to its deleveraging strategy, and I like its recent moves to shed non-core assets to refocus the company and to free up cash for further debt reduction. This includes, for example, the DirecTV deal and recent examples such as the TMZ sale and the $1.4 billion Playdemic sale. AT&T continues to generate vast amounts of cash, even once capital expenditures such as 5G investments are accounted for.

At the current valuation, not too many things have to go right, I assume. Investors get an attractive dividend yield, and with the media spin-off providing potential for the better recognition of HBO Max growth, investors might value this part of the AT&T empire more. AT&T could, through mid-single-digit earnings growth and a solid dividend yield, generate high-single-digit to low-double-digit annual returns over the coming years, even before potential multiple expansion tailwinds.

Investors might decide to wait until the media spin-off is completed before buying into AT&T, and that is not unreasonable, I think. This will lead to better future visibility, but it is, of course, possible that AT&T will be more expensive once that has happened. Overall, I believe that AT&T could be a solid buy at current prices, although it is not a must-own stock.