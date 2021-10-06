CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In my previous article on iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) titled "Hong Kong Is Far From Down And Out", I argued that Hong Kong will continue to offer value for those that want to do business with and in China. For those investors who prefer to use an ETF to gain exposure to markets far away, such as China, EWH offers a good solution.

My bullish call in July has not worked out yet, as it is down 11% since it was published.

However, I take some comfort in what Howard Marks wrote in his book "The most important thing" of 2013:

In the world of investing, being correct about something isn't at all synonymous with being proved correct right away. It's hard to consistently do the right thing at the right time".

Let us look closer at what has happened with EWH.

An update of EWH

I would like to remind the readers about some of the reasons why I am confident in Hong Kong and the economic prospects for many of the listed companies there.

EWH saw some changes to the portfolio since my last article in July.

Galaxy Entertainment (HK.27) is no longer part of the top 10 holdings. That is because the share price has seen a 35% drop since my last article. The bulk of this drop came in just one day when Macau's Secretary for Economy and Finance announced that it would begin a review of the casino industry to tighten government oversight over the operators.

Shares of Macau casino operators listed in Hong Kong, of whom many are controlled by U.S. companies such as Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF) lost roughly $18 billion in one day.

In the top 10 holdings of EWH, we now have CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF) and a shuffling in the order between Link REIT which has overtaken Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK:SUHJY).

EWS - Top 10 Holdings as of 30 Sep 2021 Blackrock iShares

As I pointed out in my previous article, EWH is not invested in Chinese growth companies listed in Hong Kong, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (0700.HK), Alibaba (BABA) (9988.HK), and Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) (OTCPK:MPNGY) (3690.HK). That was a good thing over the last quarter as the increased regulation from the Chinese Government saw these technology stocks go down by 30% for Tencent, 38.6% and for Meituan it was done 27.3%

As a result, EWH did considerably better than the Hang Seng Index.

EWS versus HSI Yahoo Finance

Now let us examine the top ten counters in EWH. These alone account for 66.7% of their portfolio. Their stock code is that of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Number 1: AIA (1299.HK)

During AIG's (AIG) liquidity crises in 2008, AIG started work on reorganization, and finally, a separate listing of AIA took place in Hong Kong in 2010. The main business is life insurance with operation in 18 markets throughout the Asia-Pacific region. They also provide accident and health insurance and savings plans throughout Asia. It has 38 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes. It claims to be the largest listed company in Hong Kong which is incorporated and headquartered there.

Price HKD 87.85

EPS HKD 3.72

P/E 23.65

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 40.51

P/B 2.17

Div yield 1.57%

Tudor Invest's take on AIA: As a value investor it's hard to get excited about AIA. A quick comparison with their obvious peer, Ping An (OTCPK:PNGAY) (OTCPK:PIAIF) (2318.HK), I cannot find any reason to put money to work with AIA. Ping An, on the other hand, is reasonably priced with a P/E of just 5.27 a P/B of just 1.02, and a very generous dividend yield of 5.4%. AIA will not find its way into my portfolio anytime soon.

Number 2: HKEX (388.HK)

HKEX operates the only stock and futures markets in Hong Kong, As in Singapore, it also has a dual purpose of being the regulator of listed issuers in Hong Kong. This is not ideal, in my opinion, as it is a bit like asking a horse to watch the hay.

Price HKD 474.2

EPS HKD 9.11

P/E 52.05

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 38.58

P/B 12.29

Div yield 1.93%

Tudor Invest's take on HKEX: Same as AIA. It's too pricey. I do not see any margin of safety here. Therefore, there are many other companies to allocate capital to.

Number 3: TECHTRONIC IND (OTCPK:TTNDY) (OTCPK:TTNDF) (669.HK)

The principal activities of the Group are the manufacturing and trading of power equipment products. These products are sold worldwide, with roughly 30% in North America. Brands such as Milwaukee and Ryobi are well known. Revenue for FH 2021 was USD 6.4 billion with a net profit of USD 524 million, translating into a profit margin of 8.2%

If you follow me here on SA, you might have seen that I generally have a dislike for companies that are heavily indebted. With the recent news of China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY), it is understandable that some people think that Chinese companies equal high debt. For Hong Kong-listed companies that is not the case. Some have, in fact, very little debt. Techtronic Industries is one such example. They have reduced their gearing from 90% in 2008 to -6% in 2020. In other words, they have more cash than debt.

Price HKD 155.5

EPS HKD 3.40

P/E 45.80

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 16.51

P/B 9.42

Div yield 1.07%

Tudor Invest's take on Techtronic: Apart from the great balance sheet and decent profit margin, it still does not get me excited. Its valuation is too rich for me, and I am not particularly interested to invest in the manufacturing sector. It's just not something I want to own unless you can show me a company with a wide moat. It is the same with airlines, which is also not my cup of tea.

Number 4: LINK REIT (823.HK)

In 2005, Hong Kong got its first REIT when the Hong Kong government established LINK REIT. They hived off assets from Hong Kong Housing Authority, which included 151 retail facilities. It offered units to the public in their IPO with a price of HKD 10.83 per unit. As of 31st March 2021 it now owns 134 properties, which include 5 in China, and 1 property in London and another one in Australia acquired last year. The rest are located in Hong Kong.

Market capitalization is HKD 136 billion.

Price HKD 65.6

EPS HKD 0.57

P/E 115.35

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 76.24

P/B 0.86

Div yield 4.41%

Tudor Invest's take on Link REIT: You have seen I have had little interest in the first three companies on the list, but REITs is at least a segment of business that I have investments in.

If you had bought it when it went public, and just held on to it, you would have done quite well. Apart from the dividend that you had collected, you would be sitting on a six-bagger.

EPS is not a good gauge of how profitable a REIT is. It is better to look at free funds from operation, known as FFO. This is also called the distributable amount, For Link, this worked out to HKD 2.89 per share, which is exactly what they distributed to unitholders. Their Price/Book Value is quite attractive, and the dividend yield is acceptable but not fantastic. I have invested in other REITs which I find more attractive, both from a valuation standpoint and also future growth potentials. In Hong Kong, this is Hui Xian REIT (87001.HK), which is part of number 10 on the list, namely CK Asset.

Number 5: SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES (16.HK)

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK:SUHJY) (OTCPK:SUHJF) is one of Hong Kong's largest property companies. Their main business activities are divided into property development and property investments.

What differentiates Sun Hung Kai from most of its local peers is its big asset concentration on the Hong Kong market. Most of their peers have large investments and activities in mainland China. Sun Hung Kai's earnings from property development business in China account for only 15% and their investment portfolio in China generated just 24% of their earnings.

Price HKD 97.20

EPS HKD 9.21

P/E 10.56.

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 197.31

P/B 0.49

Div yield 5.09%

Tudor Invest's take on Sun Hung Kai Properties16.HK: I like this company, and have known them since my days living in Hong Kong. It is on my watch list to buy and I have covered it here on SA and will continue to do so in the future. You might want to read my last article.

Number 6: HK & CHINA GAS (3.HK)

The Group has been diversified into different fields of businesses and principally engages in the production, distribution and marketing of gas, water supply and emerging environmentally-friendly energy businesses in Hong Kong and China. Through the company it supplies gas to 85% of Hong Kong households, and also to commercial and industrial customers. The gas is imported as LNG from Australia and stored in Shenzhen in China, where it is piped through a 21 miles submarine pipeline to Hong Kong for distribution.

Price HKD 11.62

EPS HKD 0.32

P/E 36.09

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 3.58

P/B 3.25

Div yield 2.92%

Tudor Invest's take on HK & China Gas: The company is controlled by real estate mogul Lee Shau Kee through their company Henderson Land Development. It used to be a staple stock for many retail investors in Hong Kong as its dividend yield was good and secure.

The problem is that the yearly dividend of HKD 0.35 has not changed since 2000. At that time the share cost roughly HKD 3.00 so you would get more than a 10% yield. They have also given bonus shares of 1 for every 10 shares held, every year up to 2018 when they changed to 1 for every 20 shares held. Popular it was, but that is the past. They are expanding the business greatly with 436 projects, mostly in China, ongoing. It remains to be seen if this large expansion will translate into higher earnings per share and ultimately a higher dividend. I am neutral on this stock.

Number 7: CKH HOLDINGS (1.HK)

CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK:CKHUY) (OTCPK:CKHUF) has five core businesses - ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications. It is a large holding company with a market capitalization of HKD 200 billion. One important aspect is that although it is headquartered in Hong Kong, and registered in Cayman Island, its business is truly global with Hong Kong only contributing about 11% of revenues and 3% of its total earning.

Price HKD 51.75

EPS HKD 7.56

P/E 6.85

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 128.18

P/B 0.40

Div yield 4.83%

Tudor Invest's take on CKH Holding: This is the second company that is on my watchlist. I have covered it extensively here on SA and will continue to do so in the future. There are pros and cons about this company, and I do presently have a neutral stance. You might want to read my last article.

Number 8: CLP HOLDINGS (OTCPK:CLPHY) (OTCPK:CLPHF) (2.HK)

The principal activity of the Company is investment and operation of every major segment of the energy value chain, including retail, transmission, distribution, and a diversified portfolio of electricity generation assets. Their operation is in Hong Kong, China, Australia, India, Thailand, and Taiwan.

Price HKD 74.45

EPS HKD 4.53

P/E 16.42

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 44.41

P/B 1.68

Div yield 4.16%

Tudor Invest's take on CLP Holdings: They are doing a great job in navigating the shift away from dirty fuels like coal to LNG. Through long-term deals with the Hong Kong government, it enables them to get a decent return on the large investments required. Their operation in Australia has had its challenges. In the first half of 2021, the Group's total earnings decreased by 23.2% after a one-off charge was booked in their Australian business to settle longstanding litigation and to make provision for the cost of ensuring safe operations in a mine.

On the topic of Chinese utilities, I have just sold my only utility position, which was China Power International (OTC:CPWIF), as the price had doubled, due to the present shortage of electricity in China.

I will be looking at CLP as a substitute investment.

Number 9: HANG SENG BANK (OTCPK:HSNGY) (OTCPK:HSNGF) (11.HK)

The Group is engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates a network of around 260 service outlets in Hong Kong and another 46 outlets in China.

Price HKD 133.90

EPS HKD 8.36

P/E 16.01

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 95.77

P/B 1.40

Div yield 4.33%

Tudor Invest's take on Hang Seng Bank: This is not a bad investment. I would say that it is valued fairly. The problem is that why would you want to invest in 11.HK when you can buy HSBC (HSBC) at considerably better valuation. I will stick to my investment in HSBC.

Number 10: CK ASSET (OTCPK:CHKGF) (OTCPK:CNGKY) (1113.HK)

The Group has diverse activities encompassing property development and investment, hotel and serviced suite operation, property and project management, aircraft leasing, pub operation, and investment in infrastructure and utility asset operation.

Price HKD 44.75

EPS HKD 4.42

P/E 10.12

Net Book Value Per Share HKD 96.02

P/B 0.47

Div yield 4.42%

Tudor Invest's take on CK Asset: When Li Ka Shing merged his two conglomerate holding companies Cheung Kong Holding and Hutchison Whampoa back in 2015, I believe he did so to separate the real estate business from all the other business activities they have. Originally, that might have been the idea, because during that time the real estate portion became CK Properties Holding. Later, they changed the name to CK Asset Holdings. In 2018, when Li Ka Shing passed the Chairmanship to his oldest son, Victor, I guess the new generation wanted to get the company involved in other businesses than just real estate. One year later they took over the U.K. pub chain "Greene King" with 2,700 pubs, restaurants, and hotels. The deal valued the company at GBP 2.7 billion. Pubs and aircraft leasing has struggled seriously during the pandemic.

I just don't understand why they injected these kinds of businesses plus infrastructure and utilities when they also own that under the CK Hutchison Holding's umbrella.

Earlier this year, CK Asset acquired the interests in UK Power Networks, Northumbrian Water, Wales & West Utilities, and Dutch Enviro Energy from Li Ka Shing Foundation for HK$17 billion which was settled by the issue of 333 million shares. They also completed the HK$19.38 billion share buy-back proposal and bought back 380,000,000 shares. I do not know if it was a good and fair deal. There is certainly a potential conflict of interests in such self-dealings.

CK Asset is the manager and large investor in 3 REITS, namely Hui Xian REIT (87001.HK), in which I have a long position, and Fortune REIT (778.HK) plus Prosperity REIT (808.HK).

My stance on CK Asset is neutral.

Conclusion

As I stated earlier, the top ten counters in EWH account for as much as 66.7% of the portfolio. One could argue that it would not be too difficult to mimic their results by holding a similar portfolio of just those ten counters. If you were to use some selective approach and exclude those that you believe is less likely to produce alpha, your performance might be better than that of EWH.

But that would again take time and effort and is probably not what you are looking to do.

The positive is that EWH is now 11% cheaper than what it was when I wrote my last article on it. It can still get even cheaper, for sure.

But to get back to the quote, from Howard Marks, which I started this article with, I would like to share with you how he followed up on his statement.

"The most we value investors can hope for is to be right about an asset's value and buy when it's available for less."

My previous article concluded that there is a strong correlation between the Hang Seng Index and the S&P500 over a long period of time. I still think that this gap will close. It needs more time. That is all. For that reason, and for long-term investors, it is still a good idea, in my opinion, to have a position in EWH.