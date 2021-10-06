scotto72/E+ via Getty Images

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) has filed to raise $506 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm owns and operates mobile telecommunications tower facilities in various regions worldwide.

Given IHS’s growth trajectory, strong free cash flow yield of 5.6%, industry growth prospects and reasonable IPO valuation expectations, my opinion on the IPO is that it's worth a close look.

Company & Technology

London, UK-based IHS was founded to acquire and operate mobile transmission towers to mobile network operators in emerging markets.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Sam Darwish, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously the Deputy Managing Director of CELIA Motophone Ltd., a GSM operator in Nigeria.

The company’s tower holdings by region include:

Africa

Latin America

Middle East

IHS has received at least $4.5 billion in equity investment from investors including Mobile Telephone Networks (Netherlands), Wendel, ECP, Korea Investment Corporation, Warrington Investment Pte, International Finance Corporation, AIIF2 Towers Mauritius, IFC Global Infrastructure Fund, Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V., ELQ Investors and Ninety One.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks to expand its operations through direct sales and marketing efforts or acquisitions in selected growth markets with what it calls 'compelling underlying fundamentals.'

IHS recently completed the acquisition of 1,005 towers in Brazil and prior to that acquired a total of 1,022 towers in Kuwait.

Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 20.1% 2020 16.8% 2019 45.2%

The Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Administrative spend, dropped to 0.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.6 2020 0.7

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Verified Market Research, the global market for telecom towers was an estimated $39.5 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $114 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.54% from 2019 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing placements in off-grid and rural areas as well as continued smartphone penetration and need for internet and call services.

Also, below is a chart showing the estimated growth trajectory of the global telecom tower market through 2026:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

ATC

Helios Towers Plc

SBA Communications

Smaller companies

IHS Holdings' Financial Performance

IHS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Consistently growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Strong growth in operating profit and operating margin

Growing cash flow from operations in 2021

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $763,569,000 15.0% 2020 $1,403,149,000 14.0% 2019 $1,231,056,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $363,529,000 59.3% 2020 $564,726,000 34.4% 2019 $420,089,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 47.61% 2020 40.25% 2019 34.12% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $253,958,000 33.3% 2020 $331,945,000 23.7% 2019 $(157,104,000) -12.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $76,606,000 2020 $(322,682,000) 2019 $(423,492,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $369,395,000 2020 $635,256,000 2019 $641,940,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, IHS had $542 million in cash and $3.4 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $413 million.

IPO Details

IHS intends to raise $506 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, with the company selling 18 million shares and certain shareholders selling 4.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $22.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $9.1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.86%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund organic and inorganic growth and for other general corporate purposes. We have not quantified or allocated any specific portion or range of the net proceeds to us for any particular purpose. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it does not believe any legal or regulatory claims it is subject to would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and several other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $7,381,212,053 Enterprise Value $9,063,335,053 Price / Sales 4.91 EV / Revenue 6.03 EV / EBITDA 18.96 Earnings Per Share $0.32 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 6.86% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $22.50 Net Free Cash Flow $412,686,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 5.59% Revenue Growth Rate 14.98%

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be SBA Communications (SBAC); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric SBA Communications IHS Holding Variance Price / Sales 16.72 4.91 -70.6% EV / Revenue 23.17 6.03 -74.0% EV / EBITDA 34.99 18.96 -45.8% Earnings Per Share $2.38 $0.32 -86.5% Revenue Growth Rate 6.7% 14.98% 122.56%

(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

IHS is seeking U.S. public market capital to fund its organic growth but also likely tower acquisition plans.

The company’s financials show consistent topline revenue growth and gross profit growth as well as a swing to positive earnings and strong cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was an impressive $413 million.

Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased consistently; its Administrative efficiency rate dropped slightly to 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing telecommunications tower services is large and expected to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years, so IHS has a very positive industry growth dynamic in its favor.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 33.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its revenue concentration in a number of its markets, as there are typically few mobile network operators in each country or region. Also, revenue from its top three customers accounted for above 95% of its revenue since 2018.

As to valuation, compared to SBA Communications, a prominent tower service provider in Latin America, management is seeking a far lower valuation in terms of revenue multiples and EV/EBITDA multiple.

Although IHS does have significant revenue concentration, management intends to use the IPO proceeds, in part, to diversify its revenue sources.

Given the firm’s growth trajectory, strong free cash flow yield of 5.6%, industry growth prospects and reasonable IPO valuation expectations, the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 13, 2021