IHS Holding Proposes Terms For $506 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- IHS Holding Limited has filed anticipated terms for a $506 million IPO.
- The firm acquires and operates telecommunications towers in emerging markets.
- IHS has produced consistent revenue growth, is generating earnings, strong free cash flow and is well positioned in a growing industry.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) has filed to raise $506 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm owns and operates mobile telecommunications tower facilities in various regions worldwide.
Given IHS’s growth trajectory, strong free cash flow yield of 5.6%, industry growth prospects and reasonable IPO valuation expectations, my opinion on the IPO is that it's worth a close look.
Company & Technology
London, UK-based IHS was founded to acquire and operate mobile transmission towers to mobile network operators in emerging markets.
Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Sam Darwish, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously the Deputy Managing Director of CELIA Motophone Ltd., a GSM operator in Nigeria.
Below is a brief overview video of IHS in Africa:
(Source)
The company’s tower holdings by region include:
Africa
Latin America
Middle East
IHS has received at least $4.5 billion in equity investment from investors including Mobile Telephone Networks (Netherlands), Wendel, ECP, Korea Investment Corporation, Warrington Investment Pte, International Finance Corporation, AIIF2 Towers Mauritius, IFC Global Infrastructure Fund, Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V., ELQ Investors and Ninety One.
Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks to expand its operations through direct sales and marketing efforts or acquisitions in selected growth markets with what it calls 'compelling underlying fundamentals.'
IHS recently completed the acquisition of 1,005 towers in Brazil and prior to that acquired a total of 1,022 towers in Kuwait.
Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Administrative
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
20.1%
|
2020
|
16.8%
|
2019
|
45.2%
(Source)
The Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Administrative spend, dropped to 0.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Administrative
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
0.6
|
2020
|
0.7
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Verified Market Research, the global market for telecom towers was an estimated $39.5 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $114 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.54% from 2019 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are growing placements in off-grid and rural areas as well as continued smartphone penetration and need for internet and call services.
Also, below is a chart showing the estimated growth trajectory of the global telecom tower market through 2026:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
ATC
Helios Towers Plc
SBA Communications
Smaller companies
IHS Holdings' Financial Performance
IHS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Consistently growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Strong growth in operating profit and operating margin
Growing cash flow from operations in 2021
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$763,569,000
|
15.0%
|
2020
|
$1,403,149,000
|
14.0%
|
2019
|
$1,231,056,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$363,529,000
|
59.3%
|
2020
|
$564,726,000
|
34.4%
|
2019
|
$420,089,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
47.61%
|
2020
|
40.25%
|
2019
|
34.12%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$253,958,000
|
33.3%
|
2020
|
$331,945,000
|
23.7%
|
2019
|
$(157,104,000)
|
-12.8%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$76,606,000
|
2020
|
$(322,682,000)
|
2019
|
$(423,492,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$369,395,000
|
2020
|
$635,256,000
|
2019
|
$641,940,000
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, IHS had $542 million in cash and $3.4 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $413 million.
IPO Details
IHS intends to raise $506 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, with the company selling 18 million shares and certain shareholders selling 4.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $22.50 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $9.1 billion.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.86%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund organic and inorganic growth and for other general corporate purposes. We have not quantified or allocated any specific portion or range of the net proceeds to us for any particular purpose.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it does not believe any legal or regulatory claims it is subject to would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and several other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$7,381,212,053
|
Enterprise Value
|
$9,063,335,053
|
Price / Sales
|
4.91
|
EV / Revenue
|
6.03
|
EV / EBITDA
|
18.96
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.32
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
6.86%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$22.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$412,686,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
5.59%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
14.98%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable would be SBA Communications (SBAC); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
SBA Communications
|
IHS Holding
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
16.72
|
4.91
|
-70.6%
|
EV / Revenue
|
23.17
|
6.03
|
-74.0%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
34.99
|
18.96
|
-45.8%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$2.38
|
$0.32
|
-86.5%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
6.7%
|
14.98%
|
122.56%
(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Commentary
IHS is seeking U.S. public market capital to fund its organic growth but also likely tower acquisition plans.
The company’s financials show consistent topline revenue growth and gross profit growth as well as a swing to positive earnings and strong cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was an impressive $413 million.
Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased consistently; its Administrative efficiency rate dropped slightly to 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for providing telecommunications tower services is large and expected to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years, so IHS has a very positive industry growth dynamic in its favor.
Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 33.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its revenue concentration in a number of its markets, as there are typically few mobile network operators in each country or region. Also, revenue from its top three customers accounted for above 95% of its revenue since 2018.
As to valuation, compared to SBA Communications, a prominent tower service provider in Latin America, management is seeking a far lower valuation in terms of revenue multiples and EV/EBITDA multiple.
Although IHS does have significant revenue concentration, management intends to use the IPO proceeds, in part, to diversify its revenue sources.
Given the firm’s growth trajectory, strong free cash flow yield of 5.6%, industry growth prospects and reasonable IPO valuation expectations, the IPO is worth consideration.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 13, 2021
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.