Investment thesis

Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) is a technology holding company that I covered on SA in early June and I think it’s a good time to take a look at it again as the trading volume and its market valuation soared over the past week. It seems that the most likely reason for this was renewed retail investor interest in light of increased optimism an uplisting to NASDAQ could be just around the corner. Examples here and here.

Since my first article, Alpine 4 has posted its Q2 results and they gave insight into what several recently acquired companies bring to the table - Vayu, TDI, and Alt Labs. Pro forma sales for H1 2021 were just $32.1 million and I'm far from impressed. Remember, this was a company that was supposed to have $107 million in annualized revenues by the end of 2018.

Another recent development is that the short borrow fee rate has decreased to 19.06% as of the time of writing and I feel comfortable with changing my rating from neutral to bearish.

Overview of the business and financials

In case you haven’t read my previous article on Alpine 4, here is a quick overview of its operations. In its own words, the company is a leading operator and owner of small market businesses. Alpine 4 had a total of 11 operating subsidiaries as of the middle of August. Here’s a list of them.

Looking at the Q2 2021 financials, we can see that the three main divisions of the group in terms of revenues and net income are QCA, Morris, and Alt Labs.

I've covered QCA and Morris in my previous article, so I'll just say a few words about them. QCA stands for Quality Circuit Assembly, which is a small printed circuit board assembly services provider with facilities in San Jose, California, and Fort Smith, Arkansas. It’s focused on box builds, PCBA and cables, and harness assembly. Morris stands for Morris Sheet Metal, which is a sheet metal contractor specializing in HVAC, and electrical systems among others. It's merging Deluxe Sheet Metal and the aim of the combined firm is to reach sales of $50 million in three years.

I want to focus on Alt Labs, since this company was supposed to bring scale to Alpine 4's operations. Alt Labs stands for Alternative Laboratories, which is a contract manufacturer focused on nutraceuticals. It produces liquids, powders, tablets, and capsules. Alpine 4 bought this company on May 10 and during that same month said that it had great margins and its revenues were just over $40 million in 2019 (at 2:48 here).

The Q2 financial report of Alpine 4 included pro forma results of operations. This means that the results were presented as if Excel, Impossible Aerospace, Vayu, TDI, and Alt Labs were bought on January 1, 2020. This gives an insight into the financial performance of Alt Labs as it has the highest revenues of any company Alpine 4 has bought in 2021 to date. There are no revenues at Vayu, which means that the entire increase in sales for 2021 should come from Alt Labs and TDI. So, you can see that the inclusion of the results of the two firms from January 1, 2021, adds just $3.3 million to the Q2 2021 revenues (an increase from $14.1 million to $17.4 million) and $9.5 million to the H1 2021 revenues (an increase from $22.5 million to 32.1 million).

This means Alt Labs and TDI booked combined sales of just $7.6 million in Q2 2021 ($3.1 million+$1.2 million+$3.3 million). Even their combined sales are far away from $40 million on an annualized basis.

The gross profit in the Q2 2021 pro forma results is $1.6 million higher compared to the reported numbers, so at least the margins look compelling. However, another thing I didn't like about the Alt Labs purchase was that the company barely has any tangible assets.

Regarding that uplisting to NASDAQ, CEO Kent Wilson said in a press release from August 24 that the company was looking forward to announcing a firm up list date. I wouldn't hold my breath. As I pointed out in my first article, the company has been saying for several years that it plans to uplist to a major stock exchange.

Yet, this press release seems to have attracted fresh retail investor interest and twitter and Stocktwits are full of optimism. Looking at history, I don't share that optimism. I remain bearish and I think that Alt Labs isn't delivering the sales it was supposed to bring. I continue to think that Alpine 4's share price is likely to drop levels close to $0.05 per share. This was the share price before Alpine 4 became a meme stock in November when it announced an acquisition in the drone space. I'm also comfortable with changing my stance from neutral to bearish as the short borrow fee rate has dropped significantly over the past few months. It stood at 33.34% when I wrote my first article and it's at 19.06% as of the time of writing.

Investor takeaway

I continue to view Alpine 4 as an ambitious conglomerate that hasn’t been delivering on its growth plans and the Q2 2021 pro forma results show that Alt Labs' annualized sales aren't anywhere near the $40 million mark.

It seems that the market valuation has spiked once again due to optimism that Alpine 4 is about to uplist to NASDAQ, but I remain skeptical this will happen at all considering the company has been planning to do it for years now.