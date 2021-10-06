MiguelMalo/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Basic materials, which LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is part of, is a cyclical sector which trades in tandem with GDP growth and raw material price volatility. The company has a strong focus on shareholder returns with the Wall Street consensus price target suggesting significant upside compared to where the price is at today. I propose caution for prospective investors given that the raw materials utilized in LyondellBasell's manufacturing process have seen a significant price spike since the early summer. The company itself states it is subject to volatility herein and its ability to transfer upstream price increases downstream to its customers, with strong competition causing uncertainty in terms of their ability. Given that, combined with how the market has recently been responding to companies suggesting a weak or disappointing guidance, I suggest caution while waiting for the Q3-21 at the end of October. I would describe the stock as a coiled spring, that could go either direction depending on what happens during the earnings call.

Introduction

I'm long LyondellBasell not least because of its shareholder-friendly priorities in terms of capital allocation and focus. I find it to be a good way to obtain basic materials exposure and especially if you are a dividend growth investor. I published an article on the company back in March with the headline "LyondellBasell Recovery Confirmed, But The Stock Has Gotten Ahead Of Itself"

Here I argued that the company had seen its earnings recover upon EPS dropping 55% as a result of Covid-19, but that the stock had gotten ahead of itself in terms of price. Since then, the stock is down 10% (excl. dividends received) and the S&P 500 is up 8.4%. The Wall Street price target consensus comes in at $120 per share suggesting 26% upside compared to today's share price of $94.7. Interestingly, this bullish consensus is on the back of more than half of the analysts taking a neutral stance on the stock, suggesting a 'hold' in my interpretation.

In my previous article, I concluded that a stock price between $85-90 would prove a more interesting entry point, and I continue to hold that opinion, and I believe we might have an opportunity to test those waters come the Q3-2021 earnings expected at the end of October. Here I'll discuss why.

What We Can Learn From Two Other Recent Market Reactions

The headline for this article is a bit teasing, but I'll get to the point quickly. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) released its most recent quarterly result at the end of September and saw its stock price tank 15% intraday. Let me quickly point out, that BBBY dwells in the twilight zone where one could argue for assigning it meme stock status, as such what transpired for it, is harsher than can be expected for other and less volatile stocks. However, what did happen was that management provided a weak outlook and also, that the most recent quarter disappointed due to slower than expected sales.

The CEO, Mark Tritton, stated the company was struggling with unprecedented supply chain challenges and steeper cost inflation during the quarter, which may also impact coming quarters.

Another example is the case of Nike Inc. (NKE). Famed for being in control of one of the best supply chains in the world according to Gartner. The stock responded strongly to its Q4-2021 during June this year and even provided an outlook with acceleration in both top and bottom-line. The stock has however retraced its steps and has been slowly seeping to the point where it is down 4.5% since the strong upwards move as a result of the news.

At the end of September, management was forced to communicate an expected revenue reduction due to supply chain woes. A company famed for its supply chain management was staring down inventory shortages due to Covid-19 impacts.

Why Is This Relevant To LyondellBasell?

Most importantly, the investment community doesn't easily forgive missed guidance or weak outlooks at this point in the market where we have seen a strong bull market YTD. We are at a point where we see surging raw material prices for some categories which could impact LyondellBasell negatively.

10-Q

LyondellBasell, 10-Q, P. 41.

If we take a look at LyondellBasell's 10-Q, the section concerning cautionary statements contains the paragraph above. That the cost of raw materials represents a significant portion of operating expenses, and that the company may struggle to pass these costs onto its customer base given the competitive environment. In other words, that its profit margins may be squeezed in a situation as the one we are witnessing right now.

Let's exclude 2020 as it was heavily impacted by Covid-19, but instead, take FY2019 as an example. The company generated $34.7 billion in revenue with gross profit of $5.4 billion illustrating the potential from an upwards move in raw material volatility and inflation that can't be passed onto its customer base.

Data by YCharts

One of the important inputs for LyondellBasell's manufacturing process related to olefins, polyethylene, polypropylene, propylene oxide, oxyfuel, ethylene oxide, and glycol is the components of natural gas, such as Ethane and Butane. The lists of products above made up 72% of LyondellBasell's Q2-21 revenue and 95% of EBITDA. Just to translate all those fancy chemically related words to everyday language, polyethylene is the most commonly produced plastic utilized globally, think of your grocery plastic bag for instance. Polypropylene would be found in your sportswear fabrics or food containers. In other words, these are massively used compounds, that rely on inputs where the price is currently going upwards.

Natural Gas Liquids And How They Are Used

U.S Energy Information Administration

Diving into the 10-Q we can observe that the company utilizes financial instruments to hedge its exposure to volatility across both currencies and raw material prices as a form of risk management (10-Q, p. 14). Observing the 10-K (annual report) under note 13 (p. 103-112) allows for a further dive into LyondellBasell's operational hedging. At the end of 2020, the company settled a double-digit amount of dollar millions in relation to raw material hedges, but there is no information related to what extend the company hedges on short or long-term. Given their dependence on raw material prices, it would make strategic sense to hedge significantly, but it's a pure strategic priority as also seen amongst airlines where some hedge their vast majority of jet fuel consumption while others ride the roller-coaster and see profits fluctuate accordingly.

No matter what, the raw material contracts the company initiate today will be at a significantly higher price than just some months ago. It is not unusual for natural gas to experience a price increase during the colder months of the year, but this time it's happening sooner than the usual season, which could even suggest that we will experience extraordinarily high prices later in the year depending on how the winter turns out. Taking Europe as an example, we see lower inventories than usual, which creates vulnerability towards higher prices should the weather require increased demand. European inventories entered 2021 11% below its long-term average and have lagged since seeing the gap increase as the year progressed. One of the major gas providers, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) who account for 11% of the total European gas storage has seen its current inventory across Austria, Germany and Netherlands 70%+ lower YoY. This development is driven by a demand surge in Asia and instability in supply due to operational disruptions upstream. It has however also been suggested that Russia plays an active role in the low supply, with the international energy agency urging Russia to supply more gas to Europe.

It is a little complex in terms of raw material price developments as it differs across midstream providers, spot market development and geographical zones depending on the actual source of the material, but in general, we have seen the price move upwards as the example shows in the illustration below.

Ethane Price Development ICIS spot assessment for Mont Belvieu ethane prices. Prices are listed in cents per gallon on a free-on-board basis.

Another important input to LyondellBasell's manufacturing process would be other products from the petroleum family such as gasoline and distillate fuel oil. While Hydrocarbon gas liquids make up the majority input across the spectrum, other types of petroleum products also contribute to the process. They would be part of the petrochemical feedstocks which are derived from partially refined products for use in the manufacturing process. With WTI Crude Oil pushing towards its five-year max at $80, that might also be a factor that could be affecting LyondellBasell.

Summarizing and going back to the original 10-Q statement extracted from LyondellBasell's own reporting and it seems appropriate to conclude, that there is a high probability that management will have to address the raw material price development during the upcoming earnings call and how it affects the profitability of the company going forward. It could result in uncertainty as to how the coming quarters will unfold and to what degree the company can succeed in transferring those prices onto their customers.

How It Could Impact Valuation

At its current price, LyondellBasell isn't exactly an expensive stock, instead, it's trading somewhere in the middle of its historic range for the last few years. Wall Street's consensus, however, would push the stock to its all-time high in spite of the gloomy outlook for growth in the coming years as per their own consensus estimates.

LyondellBasell Earning Outlook Www.Seekingalpha.com Data by YCharts

When observing the forward P/E ratio, we see why the current situation could potentially provide a bit of downside to LyondellBasell if the earnings outlook is reduced compared to current expectations. LyondellBasell typically trades at a P/E somewhere between 6 to 10 while currently at 8. The forward P/E is at 5, and if the forward expected earnings are negatively impacted, it could result in the stock having to correct downwards to maintain its current trend.

This is of course just one potential option, and if the raw material impact is lower than could be feared, then the stock could rally instead. However, from my vantage point, I'd await an investment decision until the Q3-2021 release as we should expect to hear from management how they guide over the coming quarters. Both in terms of impact from global GDP as well as raw materials. If the global growth doesn't live up to expectations, that is also something that could scare investors when talking about a company that is cyclical.

As such, I disagree with the Wall Street consensus, but already being a shareholder, I'll happily hold onto my shares given management's shareholder-friendly prioritization of capital equaling a strong return via dividends for years to come.

Conclusion

LyondellBasell will publish its Q3-2021 results during the end of October and the current Wall Street consensus estimate is a share price at $120 which is significantly above today's price. However, looking into LyondellBasell's costs of goods sold and how they hedge themselves combined with a difficult outlook for passing increased costs onto customers, I conclude that there is a fair probability that management will have to address a weakening outlook for coming quarters due to spikes in raw material prices, in particular natural gas prices. Such rising prices are not out of the ordinary during the colder parts of the year, but this years' spike has been happening much sooner and we don't yet know if we are at the top.

During spring of 2021, I published an article concerning LyondellBasell where I concluded the stock had gotten ahead of itself but that a fair entry could be made somewhere around $85-90 per share. I continue to hold that opinion with my own average share price at $77.3.

If we could learn anything from recent news out of other companies such as Nike and Bed Bath & Beyond, it is that the current market is unforgiven towards weak guidance and missed estimates on top and bottom-line. Given the cyclicality of the basic materials sector, I'd await the coming Q3-2021 if I was a prospective investor. However, as a current shareholder, I'll hold.