SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is a Delaware-registered global financial holding company. It operates in four primary segments: full range commercial banking, private banking and wealth management, investment banking, and venture capital investment. This mix of services, especially after the acquisition of Leerink Holdings LLC. in 2019, has led to a unique business model where income is split in near equal portions between interest and noninterest revenues. This strategy has a marked impact on SIVB's risk approach as it is less reliant on the risky business of underwriting loans compared to the conventional bank. Additionally, the fixed nature of noninterest income has a positive impact on the company's revenue trajectory. SIVB has also shown prudency in operations and risk management practices that serve to protect its bottom line. Consequently, an investment in SIVB is recommended based on a positive trend of the company's profitability, operations management, risk management, and business model.

Annual Returns

Return on equity [ROE] is a primary indicator of shareholder returns. Figure 1 shows that SIVB's ROE has increased significantly between 2016 and 2020. It is also notable that the company's shareholder returns are much higher than those of the industry. These outcomes are attributable to several factors discussed below.

Figure 1: ROE trends

Source: FRED: SIVB

One of the leading factors is the business model adopted by SIVB. Unlike other banks where interest income constitutes a sizeable portion (at least 70%) of gross revenues, there is a near equal split between noninterest and interest income at SIVB as seen in Figure 2. The consequential presence of noninterest income in SIVB's financial statements means that a sizeable portion of the bank's income has a fixed nature. Admittedly, a portion of noninterest income comes from investment gains that are reliant on external markets. However, the great majority of this income is in terms of standard banking fees. This is opposed to interest income that is more variable as it depends on the prevailing interest rates.

Figure 2: SIVB income split

Source: SIVB

Recognizing the important role played by noninterest income, SIVB has pursued strategies that grow this revenue source. One of the most important strategies implemented over the last five years is the acquisition of Leerink Holdings LLC. in 2019 for $273 million. Between its purchase and 2020, this subsidiary has generated more than $759 million in noninterest income and $130 million in income before taxes. This sustained pursuit of noninterest income has led to a trend of growth that is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: noninterest income to gross income ratio trend

Source: SIVB

Besides seeking to grow noninterest income, SIVB also appears to have a sustainable approach to human resource management. Specifically, revenues and profits per employee ratios have been on the rise over the past five years ending 2020. These are shown in Figure 4. Admittedly, there has been a dip in 2019 and 2020 with regard to net income. These can be attributed to the acquisition of Leerink and the costs associated with mitigating the impacts of COVID-19. Nonetheless, 2020 figures are higher than those of five years prior. Therefore, SIVB has earned more in net income per employee in 2020 compared to 2016. This exemplifies prudency in human resource management regardless of challenges in internal and external business environment.

Figure 4: Human resource management trends

Source: SIVB

Operational efficiency is emphasized by trends in return on assets (ROA) that not only measures asset returns, but also management's ability to generate profits from scarce resources. Figure 5 shows SVIB has grown considerably since 2016, at one point outperforming the industry average. Undeniably, 2020's business environment was negatively impacted by COVID-19, which explains the sharp dip. However, that year's ROA was still significantly higher compared to 2016.

Figure 5: ROA trends

Source: FRED: SIVB

Quarterly Results and Risk Management

While profitability is certainly important to an investor in the banking industry, it is also critical to assess a firm's risk approach. The reasoning is that a bank liberal approach to risk might lead to short-term profitability, but lead to a possibility of substantial losses and even collapse in a few years. One of the critical measures of a bank's risk strategy is the ratio of nonperforming assets (NPAs) to gross loans. Figures 6 and 7 indicate that this ratio has been on the decline at SIVB. It is also noteworthy that this ratio has remained below industry levels over the last five years and also in the half-year ending June 2021. This can be attributed to SIVB's business model that directs nearly equal attention to both interest income, thus loans, and banking fees. This strategy ensures that the bank does not excessively rely on loans, thus the possibility of taking excessive risk by taking on risky lending.

Figure 6: NPA trend

Source: FRED: SIVB

Figure 7: Quarterly NPA trends

Source: FRED: SIVB

Although SIVB has a lower-than-average NPAs, it provides higher-than-average loan losses. Figure 8 indicates that SIVB has a conservative approach to risk during a crisis owing to its higher-than-average loan loss provision (LLP) to gross loans. This strategy then reverted to a more logical approach given the economy's recovery in 2021. While not related to LLP's, it is necessary to note that SIVB did not recognize any goodwill impairments to its business units. The suggestion here is that the bank expects its segments to continue operating as profitable units in the foreseeable future despite the wider economic ramifications occasioned by COVID-19.

Figure 8: LLP quarterly trends

Source: FRED: SIVB

Conclusion

Unlike other banks, SIVB has adopted a business model where noninterest income accounts for a growing share of overall income. The implication is that the bank is less reliant on the risky business of loan underwriting owing to the fixed nature of noninterest income. This has notable impacts of SIVB's risk approach and profitability. From the foregoing discussions, it is apparent that SIVB recognizes lower than average NPAs as its business model is less emphatic on loans. Additionally, SIVB has a credible approach to operational costs that has led to higher profitability and income per employee. Its ROA has also been on a growth path over the five years ending 2020. Therefore, an investment in SIVB is recommended as the bank has shown a credible pattern of profit growth, sustainable operations management, and conservative approach to risk management.