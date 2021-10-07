Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

LATAM Airlines (OTCPK:LTMAQ), the largest carrier in South America, has recently published its medium to longer-term business plan in conjunction with the ongoing Chapter 11 process, along with advances regarding its exit financing process. Encouragingly, this marks one of the final stages before the presentation of its full-fledged reorganization plan in the upcoming months. However, the presented business plan featured some notable disappointments, suggesting a slower recovery and below-par EBITDA generation relative to consensus estimates.

On the other hand, LATAM Airlines seems on the right path with regard to its liquidity position and ability to adapt the business model even with demand still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic impact. While an eventual acquisition by Azul SA (AZUL) could still be on the cards, I remain on hold in light of the current c. 7x EV/EBITDA valuation.

Updated Business Plan Reveals a Longer-Than-Expected Recovery Path

After months of suspense, LATAM Airlines Group has finally unveiled its restructuring plan to the public. While the business plan did feature some insightful details on the vision of a post-pandemic demand recovery and fleet plan, the medium to longer-term financial and operational projections through fiscal 2026 was disappointing. Specifically, management is guiding toward ASK ("available seat kilometers") only returning to pre-pandemic levels by fiscal 2024 on the back of an estimated domestic market recovery by fiscal 2022 and an international recovery by fiscal 2024.

As the Brazilian domestic market has been the fastest recovering region in terms of seat supply, the domestic recovery path is trending in the right direction, although international progress remains a concern.

Source: LATAM Airlines Five-Year Business Plan Presentation Slides

LATAM also noted the increased variable portion of its cost structure, rising to c. 80% in fiscal 2021/2022 (from 65% in fiscal 2019), which could weigh on margins in the meantime but should allow the group to capitalize on a non-linear demand recovery path ahead. Longer term, the key concern is that revenues are only set to meaningfully exceed pre-pandemic levels by fiscal 2026, with passenger revenue growth lagging cargo. As a result, the slower top-line recovery should offset planned cost-savings initiatives, translating into a below-par fiscal 2024 EBIT margin of c. 7% (matching pre-COVID-19 levels).

Source: LATAM Airlines Five-Year Business Plan Presentation Slides

Promising Updates on the Chapter 11 Process

At present, LATAM is negotiating with stakeholders on a plan of reorganization and exit financing to emerge from Chapter 11. While negotiations remain ongoing, the airline did disclose that it had received non-binding exit financing proposals from its most significant claim holders and majority shareholders. Each proposal contemplates raising a massive $5+ billion through the issuance of new debt and equity, with LATAM already receiving proposals to capitalize the company. While the specific terms have not been disclosed, the scale of the proposed financing likely entails massive equity dilution for current shareholders down the line.

In addition, LATAM is also soliciting interest from potential lenders to provide up to $750 million of its Tranche B of the DIP ("debtor-in-possession") financing on top of the c. $800 million in undrawn DIP financing. This ties in with LATAM's existing DIP financing, which provides for a possible additional third tranche of secured financing up to $750 million, in addition to the existing US$1.3 billion Tranche A and the US$1.15 billion Tranche C (not fully drawn as of the business plan announcement). For now, the airline has a solid financial position, with c. $1.9 billion in liquidity on the balance sheet as of end-July, of which c. $1.1 billion is held in cash and c. $800 million in undrawn DIP financing.

M&A Pending Amid Wait for LATAM Airlines' Restructuring

While LATAM Airlines has finally made its restructuring plan public, the final proposal remains pending, as the company is receiving proposals for the $5 billion in equity and debt financing, along with $750 million in DIP financing. As things stand, LATAM has requested the extension of its exclusivity period to Oct. 15, 2021 (from Sept. 15, 2021), which means creditors will have to vote on the restructuring plan by Dec. 15, 2021.

Nonetheless, with the release of LATAM's business plan and below-par operational results, Azul (recall the company was first reported to be interested in a takeout in March) still stands a chance of making a compelling merger case for creditors, as synergies can be incorporated, de-risking the business case. However, it appears the market has not priced in a potential merger, and as such, I see Azul's shares rallying if the carrier launches a formal bid to acquire the LATAM Brasil assets. An Azul / LATAM Brasil combination should face limited antitrust hurdles as well –LATAM Brasil only overlaps with Azul on c. 15% of its domestic network, limiting market concentration post-deal.

Final Take

The filing of LATAM Airlines' business plan, along with advances in the exit financing process, are clear steps in the right direction as the carrier looks to emerge from Chapter 11 protection with its existing operations intact. While the updated forecasts were disappointing, M&A could still be on the cards assuming the courts approve the request to solicit acceptance of its recovery plan through mid-December. Nonetheless, I would stay on the sidelines for now as the restructuring plan could result in significant equity dilution ahead, while valuations seem somewhat optimistic at the current c. 7x EV/EBITDA.

Source: MarketScreener