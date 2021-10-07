My Dividend Growth Portfolio Q3 Update: 30 Holdings, 11 Buys, And 2 Sells

Maglara/iStock via Getty Images

Buckle up; this is going to be a ride. To start, September wasn't a great month for the market, with major indices down about 5%. I finished down about 4.4% for the month, just back under the 500K mark. After experiencing the Covid meltdown, I do feel much better equipped to handle this. I would consider a 5% nearly a "nothing"; this should happen typically a few times a year through average volatility.

Source: Created by author

I spent a lot of my investing time this month researching new products and comparing them to my existing holdings. I try to strike a balance of having individual companies that I plan on holding for years and bolstering that with various ETFs to fill out my portfolio. Those ETFs are building blocks to help add either growth or yield tilts. Of course, it's been painful trying to develop any kind of reliable income portfolio when yields are crushingly low, and equity prices are sitting near all-time highs.

I'll jump to quoting myself from last month to start that conversation.

I've seen many references lately to both the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI). I don't know enough about them yet to consider a position, but my homework for September is to learn more about the inner workings. They both seem to offer eye-popping yields but use other tools under the covers to generate that. I don't know yet if these are a "better mousetrap" than something like the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) that I hold. I want to review my international holding of the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV). It has a decent yield, but I'm not sure it generates enough total returns. I might want to consider another international fund like the iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) or the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY).

Taking the first paragraph, I did review both NUSI and JEPI. While I did find them both interesting and see the appeal, especially for retirees, I ultimately decided they probably don't fit in my 401k portfolio given the time I have until I can use it. I think ETF providers have done a terrific job creating new products to provide income with growth potential. With how mature the ETF landscape is, there's not a lot of room for "more of the same" products. JEPI and NUSI, along with the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) and the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 (QDPL), are differentiated products to try and meet investors' demands. I'll pull on this thread more below.

I also mentioned SDIV, I use that as an income generator, and it's been somewhat successful in its goals. When it was launched, I was not an original holder, so my cost basis is much closer to the current prices. This is another ETF that the Covid crash found chinks in the armor, and it hasn't fully recovered yet. I haven't found a compelling chart that highlights SDIV in a great light; the closest alternative I would use is the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF).

Even when I include some additional high-yield funds and stop the comparison at the beginning of 2020, the story remains. FOF, SRET, and BIZD performed pretty well over 4 years, with total returns in the 52-82% range. SDEM, DIV, and especially SDIV brought up the rear.

All of this to say, I'm still somewhat optimistic that the Global X income funds will return to some path of normalcy. They weren't designed to be growth drivers; instead, they are income producers to help fuel ongoing purchases of my core holdings. The struggle has been that when shares are below my basis, I think it makes sense to reinvest the dividends. That has been constant for the past 18 months, and it has not reversed to where I have a few hundred dollars each month for other purchases.

For my international observations, I dug deeper into both IDV and SCHY. I'm proud to say I have the first published piece on SCHY on Seeking Alpha! While it's still new, and there are some distributions to sort out as the fund gets going, I find the fact that it so closely mimics SCHD to be highly appealing. Taking the ruleset behind SCHD and applying it internationally seems like it should be pretty successful if the backtesting is any guide at all. I'll cover it more below, but I ended up selling my IDV to buy SCHY. With my preamble complete, let's jump into it!

About Me

For reference, this article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401(k) plan.

My portfolio aims to generate a perpetually growing income stream for my wife and me during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal.

Dividend growth stocks and ETFs are the chosen vehicles to meet that goal. I'm 36 and have approximately 23 years before I can freely touch any of this money.

Another primary goal of writing is to assist other investors. Therefore, I hope there are facets of my strategy that you find appealing and can implement yourselves.

For anyone interested, I have a sample version of a portfolio tracking spreadsheet you can freely take for yourself, found here.

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

Source: Created by author

2021 Goals

I want my dividend growth holdings to have an average dividend growth rate of at least 7%. Currently 10%, this includes holdings I sold this year because of lackluster raises. By the end of 2021, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $17,000. Currently $14,704. I want to suffer no dividend cuts on my holdings. Currently zero cuts.

I've been happy with my dividend increases and not having any cuts on my holdings, but the income target does not look achievable at this point. There have been some downward revisions of the income ETFs, which has put a damper on my target.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worth adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

Here is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here, and is it better than an existing holding or ETF?

What are the risks and downsides?

Are we near an all-time high?

How long is its dividend growth streak, and is it safe (60+ on Simply Safe Dividends)?

Chowder Rule (current yield + five-year growth rate) > 10%.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. Total shareholder yield is another valuable metric to analyze: the metric aggregates net dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale. I try to limit portfolio turnover, but I'll sell when circumstances change.

Company degradation could be deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, and credit rating loss. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. The pandemic exposed a lot of names in this category.

A dividend cut, suspension, or paltry increases. The dividend increase is a visible outward sign of a company's success.

Based on available information, I can focus capital on better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares before the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase. The increase provides a glance into how management thinks the company is operating. A hefty increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running well. The reverse is true too, a small raise is a red flag, and it's time to research what's up. If this sounds interesting, you should check out my weekly article to get the complete list.

Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. So a quality company with a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. I keep tabs when prices dip below their 50/200-day moving averages.

Dividend Reinvestment

I have access to free stock trading now that the trend swept over brokerages in 2020. I'll generally leave on reinvestment for my core holdings or when I can lower my cost basis.

I have conditional formatting on my spreadsheet to highlight cells if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis. Here's an example.

Source: Created by author

I can quickly cross-reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally, I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off.

I have reinvestment turned on at the moment for everything I own. In the past, I found myself turning reinvestment off for specific companies. That led me to ask why I held it if I didn't want more shares. In those situations, I've sold the shares.

Contributions

Source: Created by author

I've been able to max out my 401(k) plan for many years now, and I'll have it maxed out by the end of the month. I receive a "true-up" contribution every March for fully funding my plan before the end of the prior year. However, my understanding is not everyone has this, so check with your plan sponsor.

Portfolio-Level Metrics

Here are high-level aggregate statistics for my portfolio. After peaking over 6% in March 2020, my portfolio yield has steadily declined with the rise in asset prices. The yield sits just under 3% for my whole portfolio, and I have a projected income of $14,704 over the next year.

Projected Income $14,704.34 Cash $4,500 Cash Ratio 0.91% Total Value $499,366.45 YOC (Divi Companies) 4.96% Yield (Divi Companies) 3.19% Portfolio Yield 2.97% Yield w/Cash Drag 2.94%

Projected Income - The sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - Percentage of cash in the portfolio

For this next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income."

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend-paying companies)). The percent is my yield based on what I put in. The measure is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend-paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend-paying companies.

Portfolio Yield = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). The percent is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today. This would be the headline figure advertising the portfolio.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield, given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

The Portfolio

Here's the portfolio with a few of my data points highlighted.

Name Ticker % of Portfolio CCC Status Income Apple (AAPL) 7.60% Challenger $240 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.86% Challenger $445 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1.63% Challenger $126 BlackRock (BLK) 2.07% Contender $207 Walt Disney (DIS) 2.88% None $0 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) 3.90% None $979 Cohen&Steers Opportunity CEF (FOF) 3.07% None $1,182 Home Depot (HD) 2.78% Contender $281 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 3.39% Contender $365 Mastercard (MA) 3.83% Contender $98 Medtronic (MDT) 2.26% Champion $228 Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 2.25% None $953 Altria (MO) 3.57% Contender $1,380 Microsoft (MSFT) 1.78% Contender $70 NIKE (NKE) 1.22% Contender $46 Realty Income (O) 1.48% Champion $314 Pacer US Dividend Multiplier 400 (QDPL) 90.99% None $125 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 (QQQJ) 1.30% None $32 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) 0.87% None $2 iShares mREIT ETF (REM) 2.24% None $680 Starbucks (SBUX) 2.87% Contender $231 Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) 10.20% None $1,489 Schwab International Dividend ETF (SCHY) 2.50% None $75 Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging (SDEM) 2.35% None $851 Global X SuperDividend® ETF (SDIV) 3.00% None $1,213 SPDR S&P High Dividend (SPYD) 9.26% None $2,211 Global X SuperDividend REIT (SRET) 1.69% None $528 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.78% Champion $199 Visa (V) 3.92% Contender $112 Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) 1.33% None $44

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

King: 50+ years

Dividend Safety

I use the table below to keep tabs on the dividend safety score from Simply Safe Dividends and how that meshes with the S&P credit rating. I also keep tabs on the recent dividend increases for my companies. I add the safety score and the growth score to come up with an aggregate score. My superstar companies are the ones with a total score > 100.

Name S&P Credit Rating SSD Safety Score SSD Growth Score Total Score T. Rowe Price - 94 20 114 BlackRock AA- 98 14 112 NIKE AA- 99 12 111 Microsoft AAA 99 11 110 MasterCard A+ 99 10 109 Medtronic A 99 8.6 107.6 Apple AA+ 99 7.3 106.3 Visa AA- 99 6.7 105.7 Home Depot A 87 10 97 Abbott Laboratories A+ 71 25 96 AbbVie BBB+ 70 10 80 Starbucks BBB+ 67 8.9 75.9 Realty Income A- 70 3 73 JPMorgan Chase A- 60 11 71 Altria BBB 55 4.7 59.7 Walt Disney BBB+ 0

This cut of data has led to a few insights and actionable items:

I bundle my riskier companies into ETFs than individual exposure.

I mostly own safe (60+ score) companies; Altria is my only borderline safe one after selling Simon Property Group.

Generally, out of dividend safety, dividend growth, and current yield, you can pick two.

Disney has no safety score because of dividend suspension, though I expect management to reinstate the dividend.

Performance

Here's my performance of my holdings versus their benchmark since I've first owned shares. Results are sorted against the benchmark, though actual results may not align perfectly with my results due to subsequent purchases. This helps me decide whether I'm better off rolling money into an ETF or adding to my best winners. I will sell underperforming holdings based on this data.

Ticker Owned Since Benchmark Versus Benchmark Versus S&P AAPL 4/13/2015 SCHD 250.92% 250.32% TROW 9/29/2016 SCHD 142.68% 133.08% JPM 7/15/2016 SCHD 91.38% 79.81% MSFT 11/14/2019 SCHD 58.54% 56.72% HD 5/3/2016 SCHD 56.47% 48.49% BLK 10/16/2019 SCHD 47.38% 45.68% NKE 5/3/2016 SCHD 40.20% 32.22% MO 10/31/2013 SPYD 15.40% -94.39% MA 7/26/2018 SCHD 6.22% 8.43% V 7/26/2018 SCHD 2.63% 4.84% ABT 1/10/2020 SCHD 1.85% 3.70% ABBV 1/28/2019 SCHD -7.01% -9.08% MDT 11/22/2016 SCHD -14.35% -23.25% SBUX 12/3/2015 SCHD -21.94% -22.10% O 2/21/2020 VNQ -23.52% -45.88%

The data runs off the API I host over at Custom Stock Alerts (documentation here). This set exposes the stock return calculator as an API call available on the web, MS Excel, or Google Sheets.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. REITs, for example, compare against VNQ. Short of that, I generally compare everything to either SCHD or SPYD, depending on the yield/growth profile.

Versus S&P: This measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. I calculate using the stock return calculator here, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. The results are not exact, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I can compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. My stock return calculator provides the data (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets).

Correlation Matrix

I use the correlation matrix from Portfolio Analyzer. It's a table mapping out how one asset trades with another from a relation of -1 to 1. -1 means they move perfectly opposite another. One means they move in perfect lockstep.

I've used this information to remove holdings that move in lockstep (correlation > 0.90). It's also a factor when adding in a new position. It doesn't necessarily make sense to add something if another holding closely mirrors it. All of this goes out the window during panics, as we saw in March 2020. Bonds and preferred shares weren't spared either.

(Source)

Dividend Increases

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) declares a $0.49/share quarterly dividend, an 8.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) declares a $0.62/share quarterly dividend, a 10.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.56.

Dividend Cuts

None

Trade Summary

My Sells

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

I wrote last month that I was interested in a new launch by Schwab called the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY). I did a follow-up on that and published an article on it here. I was initially intrigued because the index of SCHY closely mimics that of SCHD, my favorite dividend ETF.

With that complete research, I started comparing those results against IDV and similar high-yielding international dividend ETFs. I became less enthralled with IDV as the high-yielding fund lagged other international dividend growth ETF options like the iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) or the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI). I was bearish on IGRO, which has performed better than IDV!

My conundrum wasn't much of a puzzle anymore; it was pretty evident that I should be better off with SCHY. The yield will probably be slightly lower than IDV, but the return potential appears to be substantially higher. With that, I sold my IDV and rolled it all into SCHY. In the end, I did just fine with IDV. I returned just under 20% total, or about 8.8% annualized for how long I held it.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon is a company that has been well-touted here on SA for a while. I first bought back in April of 2019 and had made subsequent purchases over the next ten months at continually lower prices. The last one was in early February 2020, and we all know how that turned out.

So for the past 18 months, I've watched shares collapse into the $50 range after halting and then cutting their dividend and seeing mall closures from Covid. I held fast through those tough times, not adding because I had a full position at that time. Sometimes though, the damage is done, and even as it has recovered quite a bit and seen subsequent dividend increases, I knew I was done with owning shares. This wasn't purely emotional; there are far better opportunities out there; SPG doesn't fill any particular niche that can't be easily duplicated with less risk or higher income.

It all comes full circle that my holdings need to be all-stars in one respect or another. Looking at the 5-year total return chart of SPG, Realty Income (O), and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) tells the tale.

Even leading up to 2020, SPG was in a very rough patch. O even lead VNQ going into 2020. The returns during the recovery have been uneven. Even O, another holding of mine, has not returned to its full former glory. Still, I feel much more confident in owning the monthly dividend company for a variety of factors.

I'll cover it more below, but I took my SPG funds and rolled them into the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL).

My Buys

AbbVie (ABBV)

I wasn't particularly planning on adding more ABBV this month, but a news story on September 1st caught my eye when shares dropped 10% as a result of a competitor's drug needing new FD warnings. Having cash on the sidelines helped, and I picked up another 15 shares.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

I wrestled with SRET quite a bit over the past year. It took a sharp decline during Covid and hasn't come back yet. I did some analysis to get a better understanding of the fund. Come to find out; it was performing quite well before 2020.

The fund launched in 2015, but I took the start of 2016 until the beginning of 2020. I placed it in a comparison against the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF), the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) (my favorite dividend growth ETF), and the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Fund (RQI). The results were quite encouraging; SRET was right up there with those other three funds, giving a nice blend of both high yield but also capital appreciation. RQI, in particular, was a big laggard, having their entire performance runup just in 2019.

So with SRET, I don't believe the concept itself is fundamentally flawed, and eventually, it will start offering better returns again. Since 2020, the shares have been down about 35%, while the distribution is down about 50%. It's not pretty, but I suspect a turnaround might be around the corner. Perhaps the recent pullback in the broader market will bring about some normalcy.

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

SDIV, like SRET, I added to this one also before the monthly ex-dividend day. I'm still trying to get my cost basis down to where the current share price is. It sounds like catchup, and to some extent, it is, but the dividend payments have been on the upswing since plummeting from Covid. Trees won't grow to the sky; the share price will follow if the dividends keep their momentum upward.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY)

SCHY caught my eye as being an international SCHD. That summary was enough to pique my interest. To add more flavor to it, please do check the article that I've linked already.

Here are the highlights of the companies that make up the index:

10+ years of dividend growth

Fundamental metrics based on free cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield, and dividend growth rate.

Backtesting shows about a 10% annual return over the past decade

The dividend seems to be a semi-annual payment and should be in the upper 3% range. This sounds great to me, solid total returns expected with an excellent yield to boot.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Since being put on my radar, I have enjoyed the concept behind DIVO. It's a covered call strategy on top of dividend growth stocks. The fund throws off monthly distributions in the 5% range (the dividends themselves from the holdings + option premiums). This is a neat product, in my opinion, and scratches the itch for having an income stream while not giving up returns.

Comparing DIVO to SCHD over the past five years, the total return profile is quite similar, even with that added yield boost on DIVO. It has only been during the Covid crash recovery that SCHD separated itself some from DIVO. Before that, those returns were virtually identical between the two.

This is the kicker for me because I also have SPYD and used to own DIV. SPYD and DIV are for current income, it's no secret, but their total returns have been nowhere near DIVO. Funds that can offer 4-7% yield while also providing lots of upside potential seem like they could be a sweet spot for investors.

Realty Income (O)

I was busy on September 20th; if you recall, the market was down about 2%. O is down about 8% over the past month. I've been working to build up my position, so I added another 15 shares that day. Looking at a FAST Graph for O, it seems reasonably valued at its P/AFFO of 19. It's not a screaming, back up the truck kind of buy, but it is also a better valuation over the past few months.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF)

As September 20th rolled along, I got my alert that FOF dropped below its 200-day moving average. I'll use the 50/200-day averages as a "finger in the air" sense of a deal. Crossing below 200 usually means this is about the best price anyone has gotten in the past year. I've shared charts of FOF before, but it's been a great fund with a long track record of success.

Running an analysis from 2016 to 2020, the results between FOF and SCHD mirrored each other. The Covid recovery has favored SCHD, but I wanted to illustrate this point. I picked up another 100 shares.

BlackRock (BLK)

I've long been looking for a reasonable time to add to my BlackRock holding; it's been a few years. It was my 3rd longest time since purchase after Amazon and Google.

I highlighted the time frame from when I first bought shares until the recent drop; it's been virtually straight up. I did nibble two more shares; BlackRock has too much momentum behind them with their ETF offerings and nearly $10T under management.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM)

I'll preface by saying that REM currently has me confused. I bought more shares before their ex-dividend and was promptly underwhelmed by the payment amount. The $0.2002 was the lowest quarterly payment ever for a fund that dates back to 2007.

What confuses me is that the top holdings have not cut their distribution; Annaly still yields about 10%, AGNC yields about 9%, and STWD just under 8%. With the amount being about 1/3 of prior payments, my only idea is that they are moving to a monthly distribution schedule, but I've found no evidence of that.

Sum all of that up, and REM is now on my shortlist for review. I won't make any decisions before getting confirmation on the payment schedule. The newly launched REIT that I've mentioned seems intriguing. That fund contains some of these mortgage REITs as holdings, and with Hoya's expertise in this space, it might make sense to migrate to that.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM)

SDEM is another Global X ETF that saw a significant drawdown and subsequent payment cuts during 2020. Now, it hasn't been pretty, but the payments have been on the upswing the past several months. We are still about 10% under the payments seen in 2019, but perhaps we'll move closer to that in a few months.

I picked up another 150 shares, and my cost basis is currently under the current share price, so I have that feather in my cap. If the recent dividend continues, shares yield in the 7-7.5% range today.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 (QDPL)

Last but not least is QDPL, a new ETF launch from Pacer in July. Pacer has some innovative ETFs - I did mention the ETF market is seeing new creative products come to market.

QDPL (pronounced quadruple (and its brother TRPL)) is designed to deliver either 3-4x the yield of the S&P without forgoing upside. QDPL has 88% exposure to the S&P, and that remaining 12% (3% per tranche) goes to buying S&P dividend futures. The final product is touted as offering 88% upside to the market with 4x the yield. The "triple" variety would offer 92% upside and 3x the yield.

There is not a ton of historical dividend data; there's only one data point. At the end of September, QDPL made its first payment of $0.3875. Suppose that payment was annualized, at $1.55, that represents a 4.5% yield for the fund, which is where it should be. With some quick calculations, the "triple" variety is currently at a 3.3% yield.

After that quick overview, I hope it makes more sense why I'm intrigued by products that offer lots of upside potential while giving a healthy yield.

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

This chart covers a rolling three-month average of my dividend income. The average view smooths out monthly variations. The data has also fit the blue trend-line pretty closely over time.

Source: Created by author

Progress was very steady and consistent for many years. There were times where I deviated into more growth and the dividends dropped; other times leading up to 2020, I had dabbled in the high-yield market. I dropped this month because my dividends took a hit that I'll cover in a minute.

Over the past three years, I've been compounding at about 2.2% per month. Using the Rule of 72, I can expect to double my income about every 33 months. Calculating forward, I might reach my next big goal of $2,000 a month in April 2023.

Source: Created by author

Here's who paid me this month and the prior quarter. With such a significant change, I went back to previous articles to see where I moved money.

Observations:

The first thing is that since June, I've sold DIV (went to SPYD), GLW, HYLB (went to DIVO), IDV (went to SCHY), PFFD, PRU, and TRV (went to SCHD).

Some of those proceeds went to SCHD and DIVO (more went to other companies that don't pay in this month of the quarter).

Some income is genuinely in flux; SCHY is probably a semi-annual fund, so I took the hit by removing IDV. I bought QDPL on the day of the dividend, so I won't get that until December (that would have been about $100).

This will be my last dividend from SPG.

Source: Created by author

Dividends by Position Size

Source: Created by author

The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y-axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x-axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

On the x-axis, AAPL, SPYD, and SCHD battle monthly to be my largest holding. On the y-axis, SPYD is my top income provider, followed by SDIV, FOF, MO, and SCHD.

Growth

I created the following graphics to assist in charting out my progress over time. This one shows my income per month for the current and prior year and any growth associated. September was a mere 3.6% improvement over last year, for the reasons discussed above. When I smooth the data out, I'm up 8.3% over last year.

With the third quarter complete, I can look at the whole picture. I received a total of $3,524 in the 3rd quarter, which is up just about 14% over last year. Again, the rolling total of 8.3% should match the table above.

Finally, the chart below is my projected income view (adding up all known dividend rates multiplied by owned shares). This has seen some downward revisions by having some ETF dividend rates set too high. Right now, my best guess is a forward income of $14,704. That figure is up just 5.6% from a year ago.

Portfolio Targets

My target portfolio is how I've aimed to split money across different asset classes.

Category Actual Target Delta Cash 0.90% 5.00% -4.10% Dividend Growth 72.39% 65.00% 7.39% Growth 12.21% 15.00% -2.79% High Yield 14.49% 15.00% -0.51%

Dividend Growth" comprises both my dividend growing holdings as well as ETFs like SCHD, SPYD, DIVO, and now QDPL.

"Growth" has my Amazon, Alphabet, QQQM, QQQJ, VPN, and WCLD holdings.

"High Yield" has mostly the Global X income ETFs and FOF (the fund of funds).

Visualizations

Source: Created by author

This chart shows the income provided by different sources. ETFs provide almost 2/3rds of my income; this figure has grown over time as I've reduced having individual holdings and bundled up higher-yield into ETFs. The rest is allocated over CEFs (FOF) and finally across common equity sectors.

Sector Allocations

Source: Created by author

This chart shows how I've invested my money. I have 44% in ETFs, with the rest sprinkled across some sectors. I tilt heavily towards tech, and several sectors have no holdings.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

Source: Created by author

I categorize my picks based on their dividend growth history.

Kings 50+

Champions 25+

Contenders 10+

Challengers 5+

I use this to help keep me focused on quality, and while it has been beneficial, it is not entirely predictive.

This field on my spreadsheet is an automated pull from my API. I have a "King" status for those with streaks over 50 years. I want to note that the Abbotts per the CCC list are not Champions, though, by legacy S&P rules, they are both Dividend Aristocrats. Also, Altria now shows up as a Challenger and not a King.

Things Coming Up/Action Items

Now that we are coming down the home stretch of the year, here are the dividend increases I'm waiting on (and when I think they'll be announced):

Visa (October)

Nike (November)

Disney (maybe a reinstatement in November?)

Mastercard (December)

Here's a quick snapshot of the increases I've seen this year:

Name 2021 Increase Abbott Laboratories 25.0% T. Rowe Price 20.0% BlackRock 13.8% JPMorgan Chase 11.0% Microsoft 11.0% AbbVie 10.2% Home Depot 10.0% Starbucks 8.9% Medtronic 8.6% Apple 7.3% Altria 4.7%

This is the fun part of the article where I muse about what I might do in the upcoming month.

My discussion and research into SRET this past month also put two other funds on my radar. The newly launched Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) and the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI). I'm still working on whether either of them is a better overall product than SRET, as I'm well aware I need to allocate more real estate as a sector. Right now, I have about 3% of my portfolio directly tied to real estate (5% including REM). Alternatively, I might just buy something like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). This also includes my thoughts on REM and their recent unexpectedly small payment.

With the novel approach used in QDPL and TRPL, I want to explore the Pacer ETF lineup more this month to see if anything else scratches an itch. As I mentioned before, when ETFs can offer 4-7% yield plus upside growth, that seems extremely interesting to me. It does have me looking more closely at my Global X yield funds and even SPYD if that might be better invested into one of these newer products.

Conclusion

All in all, I received $1,609 in dividends in September. That amount was up 3.6% YoY, though it was down from June. For the quarter, I received $3,524, which was 14% better than the $3,093 in Q3 of 2020. For the full year, I've collected $10,685, currently up 8.3% over 2020.

With some of the market volatility in September, I sold my holdings in IDV and SPG. I used those proceeds to start positions in QDPL and SCHY. Additionally, I added to ABBV, SRET, SDIV, DIVO, O, FOF, BLK, REM, and SDEM.

As always, thanks for taking the time to read this, and happy investing!