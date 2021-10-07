Osvaldo Maldonado/iStock via Getty Images

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is a company I've written about in the past, and still own a small stake in, having divested most of the larger position back during overvaluation. Since my last article, things took a decidedly negative turn, at least for some time.

The company is close to flat for the 1-year period, but estimates have changed, and even considering cyclicality, the prospects for Whirlpool are now different.

Let's take a look.

Whirlpool - How has the company been doing?

The company has had a number of positive quarters - and 2Q21 was no different. The company saw significant cost and price/mix upside, brought down only slightly by inflation and feedstock/raw material pricing. The company's margin expansion is better, or higher than the overall cost of inflation, and WHR generated near-on $800M worth of quarterly FCF, a quarterly EPS of $6.64.

Segment-specific results were equally positive - and while we're close to getting the 3Q21, these results still bear mentioning to confirm the current positive thesis. Take a look at NA results.

And these positives were despite ongoing supply constraints, showcasing very strong execution and top-line growth. And the results from EMEA were, in terms of sales and margin expansion, even better. Whirlpool saw growth across all countries, delivering towards long-term company targets.

Yet no segment performed as well as LATAM.

So, what we're seeing is significant revenue growth from most every segment except Asia, which was flat - though this was mostly because the company divested Whirlpool China, and some COVID-19 related limitations. Still, the company managed some pricing and productivity actions, and India showed signs of recovery starting in June.

As a result of these trends, the company has updated its guidance.

The new guidance calls for EPS growth even higher than before, and as you can see, significant expansion from previous guidance. Whirlpool is doing quite well, as evidenced by the price mix, cost improvements, and new product launches. Consumer trends, including massive new building of houses in NA and sales trends in other regions.

The company expects NA to grow even more, while most other regions are expected to stay relatively unchanged for the remainder of the year.

While investors may have expected Whirlpool to face issues due to the volatile market it's been facing, the previous few quarters have proven how little the company sees impacts from this. Whirlpool is able to operate in such an environment without seeing much impact - and this has not always been the case. Back in 08-09, the company saw 2 years of consecutive, 40-50% EPS drop.

Instead of this, we can expect massive EPS outperformance during this year - and with the recent stock price dip, I see Whirlpool becoming more interesting here.

The price we're seeing for Whirlpool here is one we've not seen for some time.

Let's look at valuations here to see what we can make out of Whirlpool at this price.

In the last article, I called for options - let's see if this has changed.

Whirlpool - What is the valuation?

There's no doubt to me that what we're looking at here is a potential opportunity, even on conservative estimates. Whirlpool is set to soar, and under current estimates, we're able to make significant returns from investing here.

While this company is consumer cyclical and we usually want a margin of safety of a relatively low valuation, we're still able to make nearly 17.6% annually over the next 3 years on a 10.7X forward basis. I view this as a conservative estimate - but given that EPS might come in lower, even considering a lowball forward EPS of below 8.8X, you're still making 6-8% per year, and you won't be losing money here.

The yield is nothing to lift your eyebrows at - 2.75% is acceptable, but many companies have better. Still, it's extremely well-covered at less than 27% of ongoing EPS, and you needn't worry that you won't get your money here. The combination of valuation, yield and safety here means that Whirlpool, as I see things, is a very decent investment at this time, provided you:

Want a consumer cyclical

Are fully invested/consider WHR more appealing than any of the other deals available on the market today

Agree with the overall thesis presented here, and consider the company to have an upside similar to the one presented here.

Of course, there are still several options as to how to go about investing in the company here - much as I wrote about in my last article.

How To Invest In Whirlpool

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

Unlike in my previous article, the common share investment makes sense here. The upside you're getting is good enough here to justify an investment, and over 15% annual conservative upside makes this one a "BUY" even at a forward P/E lower than 11X.

Whirlpool is a "BUY" here.

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

This is a very decent option, though the annualized yield is below what we'd be getting if our conservative thesis turns out to be correct. However, if it doesn't, you're buying Whirlpool at a price of less than $182, to a yield of 3.12%. That's a great price for this company, even if the upside turns out to be less than expected.

The only problem, like last time, is the massive amount of capital outlay, of nearly $20,000 for as little as one contract. It's not something I'm willing to do at this point - though you might be willing to.

I would consider this a valid strategy for investing if this contract's capital exposure is no more than 5% of your TPV and you're willing to take the risk.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

I could find the following covered call for WHR here.

The call options on this investment are unfortunately trash. What we're seeing is the $250 strike options, and it only gets progressively worse from there when you start bumping up the price. While the call options might have been a good one in my last article, and the fact is that these would have expired worthless, allowing you to keep the premium, these are bad. I would not be willing to sell my shares of Whirlpool at this valuation.

I say "No" here.

Thesis

The current thesis for Whirlpool is:

The company is very qualitative, and has reported excellent results. You can make good money by investing in Whirlpool, that is what I believe that this particular juncture.

Forecasts are positive, and even on a conservative basis you're likely to make over 6-8% per year.

Not happy with that risk? Look at the put options - you're able to net annualized yields of 15% in less than 5 months provided WHR does not drop below $190/share.

WHR is a "BUY" here - either in common shares or options.

Thank you for reading.