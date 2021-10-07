DonNichols/iStock via Getty Images

Capital gains and dividend growth are nice, but there’s nothing like current income that you can use today to fund living expenses today. The beauty of a dividend is that unlike executive bonuses, it is yours to keep, and can never be clawed back by anyone.

Dividends also speed up an investor’s ‘payback’ period, which essentially means that when the accumulated payouts exceed the original investment amount, the investor is essentially playing with ‘house money’.

This brings me to the high-yielding BDC name, Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC), whose share price has been largely rangebound between $14-15 over the 7 months, all while generating a high yield for its investors. It’s currently sitting towards the low-end of this range, and I highlight what makes ORCC a solid income Buy at the moment, so let’s get started.

Why ORCC Is A Buy

Owl Rock Capital is the second-largest publicly-traded BDC, with an $11.9 billion investment portfolio. It’s externally-managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors, and targets making loans to middle-market companies with annual EBITDA in the $10-250 million range.

ORCC’s portfolio is well-diversified across 29 industries and 129 portfolio companies. As seen below, ORCC primarily invests in defensive and growing industries such as internet software, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, and distributions. These top 5 industries represent a robust 37% of Owl Rock’s portfolio fair value.

Management mitigates risk of any one investment going south, by limiting positions to 1-3% of portfolio value. As seen above, ORCC’s top 10 positions represent just 19% of portfolio value. The portfolio also carries a relatively safe profile, with 93% secured loans, comprised of 76% first-lien, and 17% second-lien. This, combined with prudent management practices, has resulted in ORCC having a low annual loss ratio of just 0.17% since inception, and at present, just 0.5% of the portfolio fair value is on non-accrual.

Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by the continued rise in ORCC’s NAV/share since falling during the early months of the pandemic. This is reflected by the $0.08 per share improvement on a sequential QoQ basis, and the $0.81 per share improvement since Q1 of last year, as seen below.

All the while, ORCC has maintained a $0.31 per share quarterly dividend since IPO in 2019, returning $1.24 per share over the past four quarters. It’s worth noting that the dividend is currently slightly over the $0.30 NII/share that ORCC generated during the second quarter. I see the coverage picture changing in the near term, however, as ORCC is seeing robust origination activity with improving investment spreads, as noted during the recent conference call:

Turning to originations, we were extremely pleased with our activity this quarter, both in terms of volume and quality. Originations were up significantly from last quarter and exceeding Q4 driven by the strong performance of our investment team and a pickup in M&A activity as a result of the continued strong economic backdrop. Gross originations for the quarter were 1.6 billion with 1.4 billion of funded activity and net funded originations of 663 million. Our average spread on new commitments was approximately 670 basis points, up from 640 basis points last quarter. Our overall spread increased as a result of our ability to originate some higher spread unit tranches particularly in the software sector, as well as an increase in second lien investments and a new preferred investment. We're pleased with our success at increasing the average spread on our investments over the last year which is now roughly 20 basis points higher than it was a year ago. We believe this reflects the strength of our origination capabilities and relationships and the continued attractiveness of our direct lending solutions.

Management’s comments are supported by the following chart, which shows a healthy and growing portfolio yield trend despite the decline in interest rates since last year. This is a sign of strong demand.

Looking forward, I see ORCC as being well-positioned to continue meeting robust demand, as it has $2.2 billion of liquidity, comprised of cash on hand and undrawn debt. It also carries a reasonable debt-to-equity ratio of just 1.0x, sitting well below the 1.5x level that I prefer, and the 2.0x regulatory limit.

I see value in ORCC at the current price of $14.25, with a price-to-book ratio of 0.95x. Considering the strong track record of low losses and the improving NAV, I believe a share price premium to NAV is deserved. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on ORCC with an average price target of $15.40, implying a potential 17% one-year total return.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

External management could result in conflicts of interest. However, ORCC has a shareholder-friendly base fee structure, charging a 1.5% base fee for assets over 200% asset coverage ratio and 1% on gross assets below this threshold. This structure rewards management for maintaining financial discipline.

Adverse macroeconomic environment could negatively impact ORCC’s portfolio companies.

Investor Takeaway

Owl Rock Capital is a well-run BDC that maintains a strong balance sheet and has an improving NAV/share. It has a history of low loan losses and currently carries a low non-accrual rate. Meanwhile, it’s seeing robust origination activity and has plenty of liquidity to meet demand. I see value in the 8.7% dividend yield, especially in this low-rate environment. ORCC is a Buy.