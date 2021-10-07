Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In this article, I identify the key drivers of the potential continuation of the dry bulking carriers' prosperity and also state that Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) seems to be one of the best buys out there based on its new buyback program, dividend policy, and undervaluation.

Why dry bulkers?

Yesterday I published an article about Danaos (DAC), in which I provided some information about the recent correction of the entire "Marine Shipping Industry" - the day before yesterday, the whole sector lost ~6% (median value) and Eagle Bulk was no exception:

Source: Author's calculations based on FinViz

Yesterday, as I expected, most of this dip was bought out - the severity of negative news was simply not enough to outweigh all those catalysts that are still relevant for this sector.

Source: Author's calculations based on FinViz

As you can see, dry bulk carriers recovered the most. First of all, I associate this rebound with the fact that the main negative news was more related to container shipping companies like DAC, Global Ship Lease (GSL), and others. For dry bulk carriers, it had only an indirect effect.

Moreover, I believe dry bulk carriers now have even more tailwinds and reasons to prosper than container ship companies (I am bullish on both sectors though). Let's define those reasons.

Reason #1 - oil prices continue to rise. If you read some of my articles, you are probably aware that high oil prices are good news specifically for dry bulk carriers, as opposed to tankers or container ships.

Data by YCharts

<...> And high fuel prices are good for dry bulk. They're not good for the container business necessarily. They're not necessarily good for the tanker business, because tankers carry fuel. But dry bulk ships do not carry fuel oil. They burn fuel oil, and the more expensive the fuel oil gets, the slower the fleet will tend to go. And therefore, in effect, the carrying capacity of the fleet is reduced, which drives charter rates up. So, the carbon tax is great for us. Source: Hamish Norton's words taken from "Star Bulk Carriers Updates On Surging Bulk Markets (Podcast Transcript)"

OPEC+ has decided not to increase production, so this led to a jump in oil prices. However, the rise in oil was not colossal since Saudi Arabia lowered selling prices for Asia. According to Reuters, "the deep price cuts come as lockdowns across Asia to combat the highly infectious delta variant of the Coronavirus have capped fuel demand in the region." Anyway, I think that the upward trend is likely to continue as long as gas and electricity prices rise - that leads us to another reason why dry bulkers' stocks are set to soar further.

Reason #2 - winter is coming, so the topic of the energy crisis in China, the EU, and the US will gain momentum.

Natural gas contracts hit new highs in Europe on Tuesday, as soaring prices continue to put pressure on the region’s energy sector ahead of the winter period. November contracts at the Dutch TTF hub — a European benchmark for natural gas — were trading at around 118 euros per megawatt hour (MWH) just after midday in London. The front-month contract was up almost 19% on the day, setting a new record high, and has risen almost 400% since the start of the year. Source: CNBC, "Gas price surges to a record high in Europe on supply concerns"

UK Natural Gas prices (NGLNMc1)

Source: Investing.com

The increase in natural gas prices, in my opinion, will lead to an increase in the profit of a) LNG carriers such as FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) and b) our dry bulkers since at least in the short term, coal consumption will grow. The rise in prices for natural gas has forced many enterprises to switch to coal, the production of which has significantly decreased in recent years - a shortage has formed and, as we know, an intensification of the energy crisis occurred. Coal is one of the most common commodities transported by EGLE, so increased demand for it could lead to great profits by the end of 2021.

Reason #3 - China's actions concerning Taiwan suggest that Australian coal and iron ore will be "politically unacceptable" for China. Against the background of all of the above, China also needs coal to the bone, because despite all the statements about "a bias towards environmental friendliness", the country is still very much dependent on this dirty source of energy.



Leading countries by coal consumption worldwide in 2020 (in exajoules) Source: Statista.com

In 2019, about 96.3 percent of China's coal imports came from Australia (~77 million metric tons), however, tensions between the two countries forced China to look for other suppliers - mainly Russia and South Asia. I have already mentioned this in my other articles, but then it was about iron ore. Now the situation is aggravated by the tense situation with Taiwan - Xi Jinping "has vowed to reunify the island, and he hasn't ruled out the use of military force to do so."

I am not a political expert, but it seems to me that I don't have to be one to make the following conclusion - the West will not stand aside in the event of an attack on Taiwan (a democratic state), which will further aggravate the situation. Without Australian commodities, China will order both iron ore (so necessary to increase production in the country) and coal from more distant countries, while increasing the profit of dry bulk carriers like EGLE - this can certainly be considered a macroeconomic catalyst.

Why Eagle Bulk Shipping?

You may ask me: "Okay, but why EGLE?" Well, I can give you a few main reasons why.

Firstly, this company, despite belonging to an industry that has more than doubled over the past year (EGLE itself has grown by ~190%), remains undercovered here, on Seeking Alpha - the most recent article (a gorgeous one, worth noting) was written by J Mintzmyer over 3 months ago. In this regard, SA readers remain ignorant about it, although this particular company has something to brag about.

Secondly, the company launches a share buyback program and dividend policy. That's what I was talking about in the paragraph above. EGLE also refinanced old debts on more favorable terms, which will allow to "comb" the capital structure.

The refinancing, which closed on Oct. 1, 2021, has significantly improved Eagle's capital structure and increased financial flexibility, leading to reduction of ~$8M in annual interest expense, as well as an extension of the nearest bank debt maturity to the end of 2026. Source: From SA news

Thirdly, the fleet structure of EGLE brings less volatility - as J noted, "midsized dry bulk rates are posting the strongest levels in more than 11 years and there's also little volatility, as contrasted to the larger Capesize market." This leads to more predictable TCE values and, as a consequence, more predictable EBITDA.

TCE Reconciliation

EBITDA Reconciliation

EGLE's IR presentation, 2Q 2021

Bearing in mind the foregoing predictability, I propose to evaluate the company by discounting free cash flows.

Valuation

I'm going to use the same approach for valuing EGLE as I have done in my previous articles on Danaos. The main point of my approach is the following assumption - the company will make as much revenue as analysts expect from it. With this in mind, we can assume average EBITDA margins and, as a consequence, free cash flows. With a WACC of 10% (my standard discount rate for all shipping companies) and assuming the 3-y median EV/EBITDA of 10.47x as the exit multiple, we can answer the question: "How undervalued or overvalued the company is, provided the Street is right about its potential growth in the coming years?"

Data by YCharts

Here's how the Street sees the next 3 years for EGLE in terms of its revenue:

Source: Revenue projections, author's calculations based on SA data

In all three scenarios, revenues are projected to fall on average from 5.41% to 6.06%. Therefore, I continued this trend for the next 2 years (2024 and 2025).

EBITDA's margin has shown significant improvement over the past two years as a consequence of the continuing supercycle.

Source: Author's calculations, based on EGLE's financials

However, I believe that the current level of margin will also fall along with revenue, albeit not so sharply - from 34.42% (TTM) to 30% (2025). On the contrary, the ratio of free cash flows to EBITDA will grow due to the updated capital structure and previously described catalysts (from 10.76% of TTM to 25% in 2025).

Therefore, I get the following results:

DCF's output, EGLE, author's calculations

The results of this assessment are generally not very sensitive to key assumptions (WACC and exit multiple):

Sensitivity tables, author's calculations

Based on this, I conclude that EGLE is undervalued, which makes it a very attractive idea to buy amid so many catalysts around.

The impending correction and takeaway

While I was writing this article, EGLE corrected at the pre-market by> 6%:

EGLE's main page, Seeking Alpha

And this is happening throughout the industry (data at the moment of this writing):

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) -0.93% pre-market;

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) -2.52% pre-market;

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) -2.13%;

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) -1.91%;

Danaos Corporation -1.32%.

So when you read this article, the whole sector may be dropping like a rock again. And EGLE is experiencing the most serious pressure of all.

But the worst thing is that I do not understand what provokes this fall. The news feeds are full of information about Palantir (PLTR) and the upcoming Levi Strauss' (LEVI) report, but there is no news related to the impending fall (I will be grateful if you share what you know in the comments). In any case, at the time of this writing, I remain in the dark about the reasons for what is happening. Perhaps something in the industry has changed dramatically, which we do not know yet, and which can put an end to my thesis.

Given the impending correction, I propose to wait a bit and not buy right away - let the market breathe out again, look at the news background and buy. I am planning to do so - yesterday I sold part of other assets before loading up with DAC, but there is still a little left in cash. Let's see how events turn out on the horizon of several months (don't forget about stop-losses).