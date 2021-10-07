Motortion/iStock via Getty Images

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was a big blemish in my speculative biotech and pharma portfolio and that blemish has quickly turned into a gash that will most likely leave a mark for the foreseeable future. HRTX grabbed my attention following Zynrelef’s 3-month extension on its PDUFA date in the first quarter of 2020. Following the extension, I moved HRTX to the top of my watch list and was stalking the ticker for a quick entry in anticipation of FDA approval within that 3-month window. Fortunately, I was able to load up on HRTX during the COVID Crash and was able to book some profit ahead of the second CRL. However, I decided to hold onto an oversized position and was caught off-guard by the second CRL, and dumbstruck by Zynrelef’s post-approval sell-off. It appears that the COVID-19 headwinds and Zynrelef’s unfavorable label are fueling the bears’ voracious appetite. Despite the challenges ahead, I believe Heron will be able to push through the headwinds and could be a great turnaround story in the coming quarters. Therefore, I believe HRTX is undervalued at these prices and is worthy of a speculative buy. Consequently, I am looking for an indication of a bottom for HRTX where I can start working my way back into the green.

I provide a brief background on Heron Therapeutics and will discuss my views on some of the recent events. In addition, I present a fresh thesis for HRTX and will reveal my strategy for “working my way back into the green” over the next few quarters.

Background on Heron

Heron Therapeutics is a small-cap biopharma that employs their exclusive Biochronomer drug delivery technology to develop a variety of products designed to work for days to weeks. The company recently received FDA approval for ZYNRELEF (HTX-011) for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular installation to produce postsurgical analgesia after a bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty. In addition, the company has two other FDA-approved products, CINVANTI and SUSTOL.

Figure 1: Heron Therapeutics Pipeline (Source: HRTX Presentation)

Zynrelef’s Approval

Heron went through a pretty long process to get Zynrelef through the FDA and on the market. Zynrelef was first submitted back in October 2019 with a Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Priority Review. Unfortunately, those designations didn’t help in the final stretch and the FDA issued two CRLs prior to Zynrelef’s recent approval, which was tainted by a narrowed label and a black box warning. Zynrelef’s label is limited to bunionectomy, hernia repair, and total knee arthroplasty, which reduces its addressable market from about around 14M procedures to only ~2M procedures. This may not stop Zynrelef from being used in other procedures but it severely limits Heron’s ability to market and promote it as a “must-have" product.

The label also contains a black box warning due to the meloxicam, but that shouldn’t be seen as Zynrelef specific issue and shouldn’t hinder its application due to most providers being proficient with meloxicam. What is more, Heron can submit additional PK and safety data to the FDA to help support a broader label.

As a result, I believe Zynrelef does have the clinical prospects to be a successful product. However, I am not as confident in its commercial demand at this point in time. I can’t find any branded acute pain meds having a banner year in terms of revenue. In fact, I cover several of Heron’s peer companies and their products are not exactly disrupting the markets. Admittedly, I believe the biggest near-term issue is the headwinds being created by the ongoing pandemic including the drastic reduction in elective surgeries. As a result, I believe the majority of the freshly launched acute pain products will have a rough go for the foreseeable future.

Long-term, I expect most of these products to find their place in the treatment paradigm with Zynrelef and Exparel from Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) battling it out in several uses. Heron did price Zenrelef at a discount to Exparel, so it should have a better spot on the formulary. In addition, Zynrelef’s 72-hour efficacy and reduced need for opiates during recovery should make it one of the top choices once the company is able to broaden its label.

Leaning on the Oncology Care Franchise

The company is going to have to lean on their oncology care franchise while they wait for Zynrelef to recover from its delayed approval. At the end of Q2, the company pulled in $42.5M from their oncology franchise and they believe CINVANTI and SUSTOL sales will continue to increase in the second half of this year. Earlier in the year, the company expected their CINV franchise to pull in $130M-$145M in net sales for 2021, but pulled their guidance due to uncertainty.

Despite the uncertainty in sales and the threat of generics, I believe the company’s Oncology Care Franchise has the prospects for a sharp rebound once the pandemic is under control. What is more, the company is looking to push Cinvanti into post-operative nausea and vomiting “PONV”, which has a market that is 20x of its CINV opportunity. Heron anticipates submitting the NDA at some point this quarter.

So, not only are these products the current breadwinners, but they could be the primary source of revenue for several more quarts as we wait and see if Zynrelef can gain some traction.

Keeping an Eye on the Financials

At the end of the first half, Heron had $257.7M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and used $104.9M in net cash in the same time period. The company has been burning cash at a solid clip in preparation for Zynrelef’s launch including building inventory. The company, expects their cash usage to stabilize as they move deeper into launch. It is important to note that the company has an affinity running secondary offerings, so investors should accept there's a high probability the company will have to dilute at some point in the future. Although the company has a healthy cash position at this point time, the cost of commercialization and general OpEx is going to keep the company in the red for the near future. However, Street analysts project that Heron will ultimately break even in a few years (Figure 2), so, it is possible that the company won’t require extensive dilutive financing to fund the company in the meantime.

Figure 2 HRTX EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

My Thoughts

Like many SMID-cap biotech/pharma tickers… the market has taken the selling way too far with HRTX over the past several months. Yes, Zynrelef’s narrow label and COVID-19 headwinds do justify a lack of enthusiasm but not a prolonged sell-off that stripped most of the premium out of the share price. In fact, HRTX is now trading with a ~$1B market cap, which is a bit underwhelming considering the company could be pulling in $1B in revenue in about six years (Figure 3).

Figure 3: HRTX Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Indeed, HRTX is still trading at a premium multiple for this year’s revenue estimates, however, it looks as if the ticker goes from trading at a premium to being incredibly undervalued for analysts’ forward revenue estimates. The industry’s average price-to-sales is roughly 5x, so HRTX is trading in line with its peers for 2022 projected revenue, but is significantly undervalued for 2025’s estimated of ~$544m, which is roughly 2x price-to-sales.

What is my point?

Heron might be overvalued for its 2021 estimated revenue… but we could be only a few years away from being incredibly discounted when considering the company’s forecasted growth. I believe HRTX could return to trading at a healthy multiple if the company is able to show this level of growth and establish some positive momentum in EPS that shows a clear path to profitability. Admittedly, most of this is just projections and speculation, but it does illustrate how HRTX could quickly turn things around and return to trading at a healthy premium. What is more, I have yet to see any evidence that tells me Heron won’t be able to expand Zynrelef’s label and drive sales enough to reach these projections… Keep in mind Zynrelef is just getting off the launch pad.

My Plan

Looking at the daily chart (Figure 4) you can see a potential for a higher low or even a double bottom setup. In addition, we could see a potential bullish divergence in the RSI if the share price dips slightly below the previous low while the RSI shows some strength. This can be a good indication of an impending reversal, but I would wait to see if the share price breaks the recent downtrend established back in mid-May.

Figure 4: HRTX Daily (Source: TrendSpider)

Obviously, the share price could easily deteriorate a drop to a new 52-week low, so, it would be wise to see a bit more confirmation before committing to an upsized addition. However, I don't plan on being gun shy when it is time to pull the trigger. I expect to take an aggressive approach in order to take advantage of these discounted prices in anticipation the market recognizes the same opportunity and elective surgeries begin to return to pre-pandemic levels. My goal is to generate a “house-money” position in the coming quarters to take the pressure off and allow Heron time to find a foothold for Zynrelef.

Long term, I'm going to circle 2025 as my pivotal year gear for HRTX because at that time Zynrelef should have an expanded label and is starting to reveal where its peak revenue will top out. In addition, that is when the street is projecting the company will start recording a positive eps. My hope is to take a house money position and move it into my growth portfolio.

Thank you for reading my research on Heron Therapeutics