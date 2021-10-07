The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2021

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

For the month, only 35% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value (NAV) based returns in the black, with 31% of equity CEFs and 38% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the third month in four, Lipper’s mixed-assets CEFs (-0.87%) macro-group mitigated losses better than its two equity-based brethren: domestic equity CEFs (-1.38%) and world equity CEFs (-3.17%). The Energy MLP CEFs classification (+3.26%, August’s laggard) for the first month in three outperformed all other equity classifications, followed by Natural Resources CEFs (+2.84%) and Real Estate CEFs (+0.24%).

For the first month in three, the domestic taxable fixed income CEFs macro-group posted the strongest returns in the fixed income universe, posting a 0.24% return on average, followed by municipal bond CEFs (-1.19%) and world income CEFs (-1.23%). Fixed income investors remained slightly more risk-seeking during the month. They pushed Loan Participation CEFs (+0.71%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard for the first month in eight, followed by General Bond CEFs (+0.35%) and High Yield CEFs (+0.17%).

For September, the median discount of all CEFs widened 82 basis points (bps) to 2.40%—still narrower than the 12-month moving average median discount (4.75%). In this report, we highlight September 2021 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.