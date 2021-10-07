The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2021

Summary

  • For the first month in 11, equity CEFs on average suffered losses, declining 1.64% on a NAV basis for September.
  • While for the first month in seven, fixed income CEFs posted returns in the red (-0.39%).
  • Thirty-three percent of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 28% of equity CEFs and 36% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
  • Energy MLP CEFs (+3.26%) for the first month in three posted the strongest one-month returns of the equity classifications in the CEF universe for September.
  • For the first month in eight, the Loan Participation CEFs (+0.71%) classification posted the strongest plus-side returns in the domestic taxable fixed income CEF macro-group for September.
For the month, only 35% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value (NAV) based returns in the black, with 31% of equity CEFs and 38% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the third month in four, Lipper’s mixed-assets CEFs (-0.87%) macro-group mitigated losses better than its two equity-based brethren: domestic equity CEFs (-1.38%) and world equity CEFs (-3.17%). The Energy MLP CEFs classification (+3.26%, August’s laggard) for the first month in three outperformed all other equity classifications, followed by Natural Resources CEFs (+2.84%) and Real Estate CEFs (+0.24%).

For the first month in three, the domestic taxable fixed income CEFs macro-group posted the strongest returns in the fixed income universe, posting a 0.24% return on average, followed by municipal bond CEFs (-1.19%) and world income CEFs (-1.23%). Fixed income investors remained slightly more risk-seeking during the month. They pushed Loan Participation CEFs (+0.71%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard for the first month in eight, followed by General Bond CEFs (+0.35%) and High Yield CEFs (+0.17%).

For September, the median discount of all CEFs widened 82 basis points (bps) to 2.40%—still narrower than the 12-month moving average median discount (4.75%). In this report, we highlight September 2021 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

