Kore Wireless CEO Romil Bahl - Getting Ready For 5G (Video)
Oct. 07, 2021 12:00 PM ETKORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE), KORE.WS1 Like
Summary
- Kore Wireless, which helps clients across a number of sectors build end-to-end IoT solutions, went public late last week via SPAC.
- CEO Romil Bahl explains how its solutions are at the center of the 5G revolution.
- Edge computing and a play into many expanding demographic trends.
Kore Wireless (NYSE:KORE), which helps clients across a number of sectors to build end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, went public late last week via SPAC transaction with Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Kore CEO Romil Bahl explains how its solutions are at the center of the 5G revolution, edge computing and a play into many expanding demographic trends.
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com