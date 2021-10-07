Kore Wireless CEO Romil Bahl - Getting Ready For 5G (Video)

Oct. 07, 2021 12:00 PM ETKORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE), KORE.WS1 Like
CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • Kore Wireless, which helps clients across a number of sectors build end-to-end IoT solutions, went public late last week via SPAC.
  • CEO Romil Bahl explains how its solutions are at the center of the 5G revolution.
  • Edge computing and a play into many expanding demographic trends.

Kore Wireless (NYSE:KORE), which helps clients across a number of sectors to build end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, went public late last week via SPAC transaction with Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Kore CEO Romil Bahl explains how its solutions are at the center of the 5G revolution, edge computing and a play into many expanding demographic trends.


This article was written by

CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.47K Followers
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.