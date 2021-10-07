Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is, by far, the most frustrating stock in my portfolio. That's not based on company fundamentals - otherwise, this article wouldn't make sense. That statement is only based on the company's price action. Being one of the world's largest refinery companies, Valero is extremely cyclical and prone to all headlines that are even remotely bearish when it comes to consumer health and energy demand.

Nonetheless, I have been a long-term Valero bull for many reasons, one of them is its yield as discussed in my most recent article titled "Valero: Come For The Valuation, Stay For The Yield". Over the past month, the stock price has increased by 14%, pushing the year-to-date total to more than 30%. Yet, its yield remains close to 5.3%, which is a good deal - in my opinion. However, that's not everything as I expect the company to raise its dividend and provide investors with longer-term capital gains as the world is finding out that renewables aren't replacing traditional oil & gas. While Valero is shifting to renewables, 'traditional' refining will remain its bread and butter for the time being. Now, let's look at the details!

Energy Is Back - Again

45%, that's how much the energy ETF (XLE) is up year-to-date. The S&P 500 is up 15%. So, right off the bat, investors in energy are benefiting from this year's uptrend in inflation - which is a huge part of the long-term thesis to own energy. Recently, this divergence has grown. Over the past month, XLE has added 10% while the S&P 500 has fallen roughly 5.6%. The overweight tech ETF (QQQ) has underperformed the S&P 500 as rising inflation is not a good thing for stocks that rely on low discount rates (when it comes to putting a valuation on future growth).

Data by YCharts

One of the core reasons why XLE is doing well and the S&P 500 is not, is the fact that we're dealing with supply chain issues and the need for affordable energy. I discussed this in length in two recent articles (article 1, article 2).

One of the screenshots I used in article 2 can be seen below. Valero isn't a natural gas provider, but it perfectly highlights that we, as a society, still rely on affordable energy. And that won't change anytime soon.

Source: CNN Business

The surge in natural gas also provided oil with a boost. On top of that, it is highly unlikely that energy production will rise by a lot as discussed in a recent Financial Times article.

This provided Valero investors - like me - with a nice boost. And boy did we deserve one. Right now, and excluding dividends, we're still 42% below the company's 2018 all-time high. Last year, our VLO investments were 75% below their all-time high. So yes, this is nice. But believe it or not, this is not what I care about most.

Data by YCharts

What I care about is that high global energy demand is a blessing for dividend income. Right now, Valero yields 5.3%. And I am convinced that this will continue to rise thanks to dividend growth.

Here's why.

Valero Means Quality Yield

Valero has a $29.1 billion market cap while I am writing this. This makes it one of the largest energy companies.

In its most recent investor presentation, VLO made the case that it offers an attractive yield. Basically, what this pyramid shows, is that Valero is a large-cap company with investment-grade debt, a high historic shareholder return, high expected EBITDA growth, and a >3% yield. While all of this is true, I am not making the case that VLO is better than all other stocks shown in the overview. What makes the difference is its yield, that's where the company shines. Any other comparison excluding the yield would be silly.

Source: Valero Investor Presentation (September 2021)

In the case of Valero, its business is backed by a huge infrastructure network. The company has over 3,000 miles of active pipelines, over 130 million barrels of active shell capacity for crude oil and related products, roughly 5,200 railcars, and 50 docks, which the company uses to supply the world with refined products.

While the chart below is a chart-crime (no y-axis), we see that demand took a hit in late 2018. Back then, global economic growth declined. Before it was able to pick up again in late 2019, we were confronted with the still ongoing pandemic, which - as everyone knows - did a number on refinery stocks are travel and related transportation demand got crushed.

Source: Valero Investor Presentation (September 2021)

The good news is that this is about to end. The refinery utilization rate in the U.S. is back at 90%. On top of that, a lot of investors that I've talked to are buying because energy is so cheap (I'll get to that in this article) and because even environmentalists will soon have to accept that global energy use will increase by roughly 50% by 2050. In this reference case, petroleum will remain the largest source of energy.

Source: EIA

Short term, this means that Valero will go back to generating between $2.7 and $3.0 billion in free cash flow. Free cash flow is operating cash flow (earnings adjusted for non-cash items) minus capital expenditures. Last year, the company couldn't even cover its own maintenance. That's about to change. Using $2.7 billion in free cash flow, we're dealing with a 9.3% free cash flow yield. That's based on the company's $29.1 billion market cap.

Right now, the dividend yield is much lower, which means there's a lot of room to grow the dividend and to repair the company's balance sheet. For example, net debt is set to fall to $9.9 billion next year. That's still almost $3.0 billion above pre-pandemic levels, but still, just 1.6x EBITDA thanks to the company's expected recovery in sales and EBITDA.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

While this might sound like a pipe dream, the company has been a fantastic dividend growth stock prior to the pandemic. Over the past 5 years, dividend growth has been close to 21% per year. That's one of the reasons why VLO's total return is still more than 100 points above the S&P 500 total return despite all the post-2018 drama.

Data by YCharts

This outperformance is remarkable and somewhat unique in an energy industry dominated by slow growth majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) - I own both - and companies that have struggled to remain profitable since the oil peak of 2014.

I cannot promise anything, but I believe that Valero will continue to outperform the S&P 500 on a long-term basis. Its dividend helps, but so does the fact that energy exports aren't going anywhere. Oh, and of course, its valuation is good.

Valuation

Let me throw a few numbers at you. The company has a $29.1 billion market cap, $9.9 billion, and roughly $1.1 billion in minority interest. This gives us an enterprise value of $40.1 billion. That's roughly 6.4x 2022 EBITDA ($6.3 billion).

This valuation is not deep value, which is OK, because 6.4x EBITDA is still attractive and it doesn't keep me from buying a few more shares.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, a 5.3% yield is above any recent pre-pandemic levels. That makes potential future dividend growth much more attractive. To give an easy example, 10% dividend growth turns a 5.3% yield into a 5.8% yield.

Data by YCharts

It also helps that refiners, as displayed by the Refiners ETF (CRAK) are trading at multi-year lows compared to the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

I wasn't planning on doing it, but after careful consideration, I decided to increase my already large energy exposure (17% of my total portfolio). I will add Valero for a number of reasons. I'm a big fan of the company's ability to generate long-term wealth through increasing energy demand. The company is set to generate strong free cash flow again, used to boost dividend payments and improve balance sheet health. While we will encounter periods of high volatility and steep drawdowns, I believe that VLO will continue to outperform the market. Add to that its attractive yield, and I think we have an investment that will benefit both yield-seeking investors as well as investors looking for dividend growth.

However, please keep in mind that the stock is volatile and very cyclical as I have mentioned a number of times in this article. Know what you get into as high energy exposure will make an 'average' portfolio a lot more volatile. Not everyone can stomach that.

Anyway, once you keep that in mind, there's a lot to look forward to - especially long-term growth in quarterly dividend payments. This also explains what my one big reason is to own VLO as described in the title.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!