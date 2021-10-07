phillyskater/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the largest companies in the world, and undoubtedly one of the most popular household names, is The Home Depot (NYSE:HD). This retailer has grown into a true behemoth, providing both residential and commercial customers throughout its markets in North America access to the goods and services they need to build homes, furnish them, and engaged in other activities. Recent financial performance achieved by the company has been stellar.

However, this does create some uncertainty for investors. It is unclear whether the current trend will eventually experience a pullback, and what that might look like for the company if it does come to pass. Some slowdown for the enterprise is definitely probable, but this does not mean that the company makes for a bad investment prospect. In the best case, shares might be slightly undervalued today. While even in a realistic bad outcome, it is hard to imagine shares being overvalued by much at all. This makes for an interesting risk/reward prospect for investors to consider adding to their portfolio.

Home Depot is a force to be reckoned with

Home Depot is undoubtedly a massive player in the retail space, particularly retail that is dedicated to home construction, repair, and other activities. At present, the company has 2,298 stores in operation throughout North America. Of these, 1,988 are located in the US. The other 310 are split between Mexico and Canada, with its Canadian footprint 43% larger than its Mexican footprint.

Through these stores, the company sells between 30,000 and 40,000 different items every year. These include a variety of products, but management has divided them largely into three different categories. In the first half of the current fiscal year, 35.7% of the company's revenue was associated with building materials and related products. 32.2% of sales were attributable to decor. And the remaining 32.1% fell under the category of hardlines. Examples of hard lines include hardware, indoor and outdoor garden, and tools.

What's really impressive about Home Depot’s footprint is just how much of its space is owned by the company. In total, the company owns 90% of its stores, with the other 10% under leases. Total square footage for its stores comes out to 238.6 million square feet. The opposite is true when you look at the warehouses that it operates. Only 5% of these are company owned, while the remaining warehouses are under leases. In total, warehouse space for the company comes out to 75.9 million square feet. The company also has offices and other properties, of which 23% of the 5.1 million square feet is owned.

In addition to running this physical store empire, Home Depot also is dedicated to servicing customers digitally. The flagship product for this appears to be a platform called One Home Depot, which management claims connects the shopping experience between the digital and physical worlds. Clearly, this shift toward e-commerce is worthwhile, because according to management, 13.3% of the company's overall revenue comes from online channels. And with store count growth having slowed, with just 3 new stores opened last year alone, it is likely that much of the company's future expansion will involve initiatives like this.

Over the past few years, financial performance for Home Depot has been quite positive. Revenue expanded from $94.60 billion in 2016 to $110.23 billion in 2019. This implies an annualized growth rate of 5.2%. But then, in 2020, with government stimulus in play and worldwide shutdowns, consumers picked up the pace of purchases. Revenue in 2020 came in at $132.11 billion. That represents a 19.9% increase over the $110.23 billion the company generated a year earlier. Strong growth continues into the current fiscal year. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $78.62 billion. This is 18.6% higher than the $66.31 billion the company generated in the first half of 2020.

As revenue increased, so did profitability. The company went from generating a net profit of $7.96 billion in 2016 to $12.87 billion last year. This year, profits are up to $8.95 billion, 36.1% higher than the $6.58 billion generated in the first half of 2020. Operating cash flow rose from $9.78 billion in 2016 to $18.84 billion in 2020. The figure this year is lower, having declined from $14.83 billion in the first half of 2020 to $9.95 billion this year. However, if you adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow actually increased from $7.95 billion to $10.59 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA increased from $15.45 billion in 2016 to $20.72 billion last year. This year, the figure stands at $13.83 billion, 31.2% higher than the $10.54 billion achieved in the first half of 2020.

Author, SEC filing

With the global economy having opened up, it remains to be seen whether growth will remain strong or if it will weaken in the future. I do not expect that strong expansion will continue to occur in the years to come, but I don't think we are due for a pullback in spending either. This is due to the fact that housing data is incredibly encouraging, and it is the construction and maintenance of houses that help to fuel the company's business.

According to government data, housing permits in August of this year were up 13.5% compared to the same time last year and were up 6% sequentially from July. Housing starts, meanwhile, are up 17.4%, and 3.9%, respectively. Year to date, the data is even more encouraging, with permits up 25.7% while starts are up 21.5%. A lot of this activity is attributable to a massive housing shortage across the country. Such a shortage will likely take years to truly sort out.

To price the company, I decided to extrapolate financial results for the rest of this year based on performance in the first half of the year so far. If current trends persist, the company looks to be trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 13.9. This compares to the 18.5 figure achieved if we use the 2020 data. The price to earnings multiple is a bit lofty at 19.9, but that is better than the 27.1 if we rely on the figures from last year. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company looks to be about 14, down from 18.3 if we use the 2020 figures.

Takeaway

Right now, Home Depot is in an interesting position. There is some probability that my assessment could be wrong and that the business could experience a material weakness in demand for its goods and services in the not-too-distant future. In that scenario, however, shares of the business don't look terribly overpriced for such a large and attractive market leader. If, however, we see figures just level off after this year, then shares are trading a bit on the cheap end. This suggests a favorable risk/reward opportunity whereby being right can generate attractive upside, while being wrong could hurt only a bit.