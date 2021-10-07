naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Developer operations firm GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) has filed for an initial public offering. GitLab’s major rival in the DevOps market is GitHub, purchased by Microsoft (MSFT) in 2018 for $7.5 billion. While the world adjusts to a remote-first posture, GitLab has had that stance for a long time. It has embraced the openness that it seeks to promote, and has always been a very transparent firm with respect to its metrics, announcing a long time ago on its “team handbook”, for instance, that it planned to debut on public markets on November 18, 2020. We also knew, by way of another example, when it earned $100 in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company’s long-anticipated IPO will, therefore, be richer in background data than is typical for a business of this scale. In its last primary fundraising round, the company raised $286 million, earning a post-money valuation of $2.75 billion, according to Pitchbook data. In January this year, the company raised $195 million in a secondary transaction, earning a valuation of $6 billion. According to Crunchbase data, to date, GitLab has raised $414.9 million in all its funding rounds. The company has indicated that it is seeking to raise $624 million and earn a valuation of as much as $8.6 billion in its IPO. To do this, the company will offer the public 8.42 million shares of its class A common stock, at an initial price range of between $55 and $60 per share. In tandem with this, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and largest shareholder, Sytse Sijbrandij will sell 1.98 million Class A shares.

The Effects of Competition Have Hurt Profitability

In 2019, GitLab earned revenues of $81.2 million, while making an operating loss of $128.4 million and a net loss of $130.7 million. In 2020, revenue rose by about 87% to $152.2 million year-over-year. The company expects revenue to grow to $233 million in its current financial year. Meanwhile, operating loss swelled some 67% to $213.9 million, with net loss totalling $192.2 million. In that window, gross margins have been flat, though at a very higher 88%. Gross margins are this good because customers host their own GitLab suites, meaning that they pay for their hardware, instead of using GitLab’s cloud, reducing costs and boosting gross margin with respect to other cloud products. Growth has been fueled by spending in sales and marketing, which in both years were higher than gross profit.

With respect to sales and marketing expenses, sales efficiency stands at 0.67, implying that with a contract size of $55,000, there is a 17-month payback period. The enterprise side of the business has been a great platform for the business as well. Customers with contracts over $100,000 have grown by 75% year-over-year to some 383.

Cash and accrual accounting tells us that GitLab burns a lot of money to grow this fast. Its net income margin is -120%, while its cash flow from operations margin is -48%. The figures suggest that customers often pre-pay their contracts.

GitLab is not alone in having profitless revenue growth. Indeed, the majority of IPOs are of companies that make a loss on their core business. In an era of easy money and slow growth with the prospect of stagflation, investors have been willing to bet heavily on those businesses that are growing, even if it means waiting a long time for profitability.

Although investors know that revenue-growth can be profitless, the reasons for this are often ignored. GitLab has a very attractive addressable market. GitLab estimates that the DevOps Platform’s addressable market is worth around $40 billion. Gartner estimates that the total addressable market for Global Infrastructure Software will be $328 billion by the end of the year and $458 billion by the end of 2024. GitLab believes that it can serve $43 billion of this market by the end of the year and $55 billion by the end of 2024.

The side-effect of such an attractive market is that it inevitably attracts competition, and with the low barriers to entry of DevOps, coupled with the small size of the industry, a company like GitLab faces pressure not just from existing and new entrants, but also from Big Tech, who, as Microsoft did with GitHub in 2018, can buy their way into the industry. The hyper-competitive landscape ensures that rivals do not have a great deal of pricing power and vast sums must be spent, not just on research & development, but on sales and marketing, eroding the possibility of profitability. The very attractiveness of the company becomes a barrier to profitability. It is not an insurmountable barrier, but a barrier that investors often ignore in their mania to invest in growth. Interestingly, and perhaps as a sign of the competitiveness of the market, GitLab’s net dollar retention rate fell from 179% to 148% between 2019 and 2020, climbing to 152% in the first six months of its fiscal year.

Of course, the biggest reason why GitLab’s competitive position is so weak is GitHub. Despite its $233 million run rate, over 2,600 developers contributing to its open-source platform, a fully remote organizational model with 1,350 workers, this impressive company still trails behind GitHub. GitHub boasts that it will have around 100 million developers by 2025 (let’s ignore how accurate this figure is). It is the default platform for developers looking to promote their open-source code. It is also the default platform for companies who want their development teams to collaborate. As such, it enjoys immense network effects.

The long shadow of GitHub will not block GitLab from growing. A crude differentiation of the two is that GitHub is for your public repositories, while GitLab is for your private ones. This crude line is useful in showing that GitLab does have a niche within which it can grow and serve. Companies that need to integrate their business, development, IT, operations and security teams will need GitLab’s more ambitious vision. The two can co-exist because their offerings are not as similar as first appears.

Conclusion

It will not be surprising to see GitLab’s stock take off at IPO. It is the third fastest growing software company at IPO and growth is an even bigger concern for investors this year than in previous years, with supply-chain disruptions suggesting that the growth of the beginning of the year was a false dawn.

Cloud stocks, the darlings of 2020, have continued to do well in public markets as investors have realised that cloud will form an essential part of the infrastructure of businesses going forward.