DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

REITs can make for an attractive avenue for investors to explore if they are looking to generate strong returns that include regular cash distributions. They come in all types and areas of concentration, with one of the key niches being the firms that focus on office space. Undoubtedly, one of the largest office space companies on the market today, and one that focuses on owning Class A properties, is a firm called Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP). In recent years, the financial performance of the business was generally positive. 2020 proved to be a bit of a challenge for the firm. However, financial performance this year is showing some signs of improvement. And it is likely only a matter of time before the company returns to a position of growth. Shares are anything but cheap, but they also don't look awfully pricey for a quality industry leader either. In all, this entity probably makes for a decent prospect. Especially for investors who are interested in capitalizing on key markets and the life sciences industry.

A major property owner

Boston Properties

According to management, Boston Properties owns 197 properties amounting to 51.5 million square feet of space. As its name suggests, the business has a special emphasis on the Boston area. An estimated 34% of its NOI, or net operating income, comes from there. In second place, you have New York at 28%. And this is followed up by San Francisco in third place at 21%. It is important to note, however, that the company was not always as Boston-centric as it is today. Back at the end of the second quarter of 2011, for instance, only 28% of its business was dedicated to the region. An impressive 40% came from New York, while just 10% was attributable to San Francisco. So what we see here is management making moves to reduce its New York exposure while growing the key markets of Boston and San Francisco.

Boston Properties

This is no accident. Management has expressed its interest in expanding its life sciences portfolio. Today, just 4.3 million square feet of its properties are dedicated to life science tenants. This results in just 6% of its annualized base rent coming from those types of firms. To put this in perspective, legal services companies contribute 22% to the company's annualized base rent. 20% comes from technology and media firms, and 17% comes from financial services companies. Its top 20 tenants account for 29.3% of its annualized base rent, with Salesforce.com (CRM) the largest at 3.6%. But the shift to Boston and San Francisco has been craftily calculated. That is because 25% of all life sciences properties are located in the Boston area, followed by 20% in the San Francisco market. What's more, these regions also have high demand for more office space dedicated to the life sciences category, as evidenced by vacancy rates of just 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

Boston Properties

To capitalize on this, management is undergoing significant development and redevelopment activities. In all, these amount to a further 4.3 million square feet of space. It has $2 billion in its pipeline of office development work, 87% of which has already been locked down in leases. This is in addition to another $558 million worth that is dedicated solely to life sciences development and redevelopment. This pipeline, collectively, will add an estimated $234 million in cash NOI to the company upon becoming fully stabilized. In addition to developing and redeveloping certain assets, management is also interested in acquiring properties. The two most recent, one of which is yet to close, represent 1.25 million square feet and come at a combined purchase price of $765 million.

Boston Properties

Between 2010 and 2021, management has dedicated $7.4 billion to development and redevelopment activities. They have also dedicated $5.6 billion to acquisitions. Some of this funding came from the company's own internal cash flow. However, it was also funded with $6.5 billion worth of divestitures. Between 2022 and 2024, the company expects development deliveries totaling $2.4 billion.

Author, SEC filing

As you might expect, a company focused so much on acquisitions and development and redevelopment work is destined to have grown some in recent years. Revenue expanded from $2.55 billion in 2016 to $2.96 billion in 2019. But then, in 2020, it declined slightly to $2.77 billion. This growth may not seem impressive to some, but given the scale of its divestitures, it is a wonder the company was able to grow at all. Between 2016 and 2019, FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $1.03 billion to $1.21 billion. But then, in 2020, it dropped slightly to $1.09 billion. Funds available for distribution, operating cash flow, and EBITDA all followed suit, as you can see in the chart above.

A reasonable price for a major player

For the current fiscal year, growth continues on the top line. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $1.43 billion. This is slightly higher than the $1.41 billion achieved the same time a year earlier. However, some profitability metrics suffered. FFO declined from $520.97 million to $512.45 million. Funds available for distribution dropped from $389.55 million to $360.26 million. And EBITDA shrank from $794.70 million to $792.86 million. The only profitability metric to improve over this period of time was operating cash flow. Stripping out preferred distributions, this metric increased from $549.19 million in the first half of 2020 to $555.40 million in the first half this year.

Author, SEC filing

To put all of this data in perspective, I decided to value the company based on its 2020 figures. On a price to adjusted operating cash flow basis, the firm is trading at a multiple of 16.3. The price to FFO multiple is 17.2, while the price to funds available for distribution multiple is 26.5. Finally, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company is 20.1. As part of my analysis, I then decided to compare Boston Properties to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the companies ranged from a low of 12.4 to a high of 13.7. Clearly, our prospect was the most expensive of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 10.8 to 26.1. Only one company on our list was more expensive than our target.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though Boston Properties has done quite well growing its business in recent years. Its emphasis on the life sciences segment is interesting and logical. Divestitures did prevent it from growing at a more rapid pace, but they did help to fuel the company's transition to where it is today. Ultimately, shares do look pricey relative to the competition. But what do you expect for an industry leader with consistent cash flows behind it? In all, I have to imagine that the long-term outlook for a company like Boston Properties should be positive.