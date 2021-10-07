ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is a Brazilian-based leading provider of financial technology solutions for merchants. While the Brazilian economy was locked down during much of COVID, the company's stock has suffered and is now down nearly 70% from all-time highs. However, given the strong fundamentals of the company's operations and the long-term growth potential within Brazil, I believe long-term investors should take a deeper look at STNE.

StoneCo provides the necessary technology solutions for merchant to conduct omnichannel transactions. The company recently announced the acquisition of Linx, which further pushes the company into the SMB market, one that was severely impacted by the global pandemic.

What makes StoneCo unique is their focus on being close with their customers via their Stone Hub, or local operations which include operations, sales, and service employees. Given the dense population within Brazil, StoneCo has a competitive advantage of being close to their customers.

With Brazil being Latin America's largest economy and a majority of transactions still being conducted either in-person or with cash, there remains a significant pathway towards increasing the use of electronic payments. In addition to Brazil's developing economy experiencing strong long-term growth, as more commerce moves to omnichannel and card-based payments, StoneCo is positioned well to capture plenty of upside and market share.

Brief Financial Review

During the company's most recent quarter, their SMB business grew total payment volume by 104%, which also reflected a 48% growth CAGR over the past two year. This metric accelerated from the 42% two year growth CAGR seen in Q1 and demonstrates the strong SMB recovery that is currently going on within Brazil. In fact, management noted that in July, volumes continues to accelerate with growth reaching a two year CAGR rate of 58%.

Part of the strong growth compared to last year is being driven by easier comparable as SMBs were very weak during the onset of the global pandemic. However, the two year growth CAGR provided by the company demonstrates there is underlying strength within StoneCo's portfolio of clients.

In addition, StoneCo is doing a great job adding new SMBs to their client base. The total number of SMB payment clients grew to 1.05 million during the quarter, which represented an increase of 188k. In fact, the number of SMBs added actually accelerated from 138k added during Q1. As the Brazilian economy continues to re-open and recover from the pandemic-induced lockdowns, there will likely be more opportunities for StoneCo to add SMBs to their client base.

Within their SMB additions, 140k was driven by their TON product, which focuses on micro-merchants. With this client base now reaching 330.3k clients, there remains a long runway of micro-merchant growth yet to come.

StoneCo has also seen continued improvement from their banking solutions segment. These solutions are still in their early stages of development and were also hit quite hard during the pandemic as extending credit became difficult for the volatile SMB businesses.

However, the long-term credit opportunity remains highly attractive in Brazil as the traditional banking model is ripe for disruption. As more businesses start to be founded in Brazil and as more payments move to online methods, the need for a flexible, technology-enabled business becomes a necessity. By offering both sides of the equation, payments and banking, StoneCo is uniquely positioned in the SMB market.

During the quarter, the number of active banking clients increased 43% compared to Q1, reaching 340.1k. In addition, nearly half of StoneCo's SMBs are active in multiple financial solutions, which is up from 42% just last quarter. This provides a long-term tailwind for the company as the more financial solutions StoneCo offers, the higher the potential attach rate. New banking clients may start off with just one product, but over time they are more likely to adopt multiple products, which increases the overall yield StoneCo receives.

Banking money-in volume, which does not include their payment acquiring TPV, grew by 4.4x compared to the year-ago period and nearly 2x compared to last quarter. Banking money-out volume grew 5.5x compared to the year-ago period and prepaid card TPV grew 4.4x compared to the year-ago period. Yes, StoneCo's banking business is still in the early stages of growth, but the significant expansion during a global pandemic demonstrates the underlying demand in the market.

While growth has remained impressive, management noted there are some challenges within their credit operations, mainly driven by higher levels of non-performing loans and lower expectations regarding the recovery of non-performing clients.

Although we recognize that our underwriting capabilities and collection process still have to evolve given the early stage of our credit solution, we believe that the malfunctioning of the providers of registry of receivables services has played an important role in the poorer-than-expected results, as it has enabled merchants to shift transactions to other acquiring services that in practice by-passed the collateral guarantees they had given to us. The demand from merchants, especially those more affected by lockdowns, to by-pass the "lock" of receivables met the supply of temporary alternatives by opportunistic acquirers and sub-acquirers in the market.

Given these circumstances, the company has taken a new approach regarding disbursements and increased their coverage for potential losses. Yes, providing banking and credit products to SMBs in an emerging market is a risky business, however, their banking solutions are still developing. Over time, I would expect their credit decisioning and scoring to improve, thus resulting in less-risky NPLs and a corresponding increase in disbursements.

Valuation

Given the stock has pulled back nearly 70% since reaching their all-time high, valuation has seen a corresponding pullback. I believe there remains a long-term growth story yet to be achieved given StoneCo's unique positing in the payment and banking market in a fast-growing emerging market known as Brazil. Yes, there will be some volatility along the way as their economy continues to recover from the global pandemic, but the long-term growth story remains solid.

In addition to Brazil's economy naturally improving as restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the economy will continue to experience accelerated growth as COVID vaccination rates improve. Much like what was seen in the US, as more consumers became vaccinated, there was a corresponding increase in payment volume as consumers returned to shopping in-person. Yes, the rise of e-commerce sales was very prominent throughout the pandemic, however Brazil does not have as large of an e-commerce presence as the US and is more dependent on in-person consumption.

Currently, given the challenging economic conditions in Brazil resulting from the lockdowns, I believe StoneCo is under-earning relative to their long-term potential. Valuation can be a little challenging with stock in emerging markets because there tends to be more volatility and it's a bit of a guessing game on how much volatility is already embedded within the stock price.

Per Yahoo Finance, consensus is expecting EPS of $1.10 during 2022, which results in a current valuation of ~30x forward EPS. Given the long-term growth trajectory and margin expansion opportunity as the company scales, I believe EPS could be on a strong trajectory going forward.

If we were to assume a conservative 25% EPS growth for the next two years, we could see 2024 EPS of ~$1.75, which would mean the stock is trading at just 19x 2024 EPS. Given the significant pullback in recent months as investors have rotated out of riskier international names, I believe long-term investors should take a closer look at StoneCo.

One of the biggest risks to this investment is the company's presence in Brazil. While the country has long-term potential for strong economic growth, there remains heightened risk when it comes to investing in emerging markets. There are many unknowns about future growth targets, potential regulatory impacts, and how long it will take for their economy to fully recover from the global pandemic. In addition, StoneCo will continue to face increased pressure from competition as the market expands and as the payments opportunity become more profound within Brazil.