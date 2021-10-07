Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images News

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has long been the gold standard in the video game industry. Even as competition intensifies in the increasingly lucrative gaming space, Activision Blizzard continues to maintain dominance in a wide variety of genres. Activision Blizzard's latest quarter, which showcased a quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion and a total MAU of 408 million, is further proof of the company's staying power.

Despite Activision Blizzard's continued success, the company is showing some big weaknesses. Activision Blizzard's increasingly stale lineup and numerous scandals are starting to take a major toll on the company. In fact, the company's growing list of workplace scandals have likely played a large role in the company's stock price deterioration over the past few months. Investors should be more wary of this gaming giant moving forward, especially as competition in this industry intensifies.

Activision Blizzard has been hammered by serious scandals over the past few months. Activision Blizzard's stock price has reflected the growing negative sentiment around the company.

Data by YCharts

Stronger competition

Activision Blizzard has dominated some of the most popular gaming genres for decades now, from RTS to MMOs. The company's flagship products like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft have generated billions of dollars over the years. However, even these titles are starting to show some weakness.

Call of Duty is still undeniably one of the most popular FPS franchises in the world. However, this title has started to face far greater competition in recent years, most notably from EA's (EA) Battlefront. Moreover, Call of Duty does appear to be growing stale with its high frequency releases, which many are starting to view as little more than rehashes of previous versions. The early negative reviews surrounding Call of Duty Vanguard Beta are consistent with the growing negative sentiment surrounding the franchise as a whole.

World of Warcraft is facing arguably even larger obstacles as a sizable portion of the player base appears to be leaving the game entirely for other MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV. Years of disappointing expansions and poor communication have helped contribute to the latest exodus from the game. The wild success, at least from a numbers standpoint, of Amazon's (AMZN) latest MMO New World will likely also present challenges to World of Warcraft.

Much of Activision Blizzard's success is dependent upon older and relatively stale franchises like CoD, WOW, and Diablo. The company's attempts to rejuvenate their lineups with titles like Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm have largely failed, especially when compared to direct rival games such as Apex Legends or League of Legends. While the company's established titles will likely continue to be huge revenue generators for the foreseeable future, they are clearly facing more pressure than ever before.

Newer MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV have started to attract millions of former World of Warcraft players.

Source: Square Enix

Increasingly poor reputation

The number of scandals plaguing Activision Blizzard seem to be growing at an exponential rate as of late. In fact, Activision Blizzard recently announced that it will pay $18 million to settle a harassment lawsuit, which alleged harassment discrimination. The allegations against the company are truly disturbing, especially for a company that continually advocates for gender and racial equality.

These scandals will likely have a large negative impact on Activision Blizzard in the long term, primarily on the talent acquisition front. Demand for talent in the video game industry is already incredibly high. Activision Blizzard's increasingly poor reputation will make it even harder for the company to acquire and even retain talent.

The gaming industry has exploded over the past decade. As a result, larger companies like Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and even Netflix (NFLX) have started to invest heavily into the space. Demand for talent will likely be unprecedented moving forward, putting Activision Blizzard in an even more difficult spot. Talent will have far greater leverage in choosing where to work, which will cause problems for Activision Blizzard given the company's increasingly negative reputation.

Conclusion

Even in spite of the challenges facing Activision Blizzard, the company is still a powerhouse in the industry. However, investors may be better off staying neutral at the company's current valuation of $60 billion and P/E ratio of 20. There are more compelling gaming companies like Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), which boasts incredibly strong IP while having a far lower valuation.