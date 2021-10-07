AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

One of the best types of investments is companies that make a critical component where the customer cannot afford to buy something of a lower quality just because it is a little bit cheaper. An example would be an electric motor which, if it fails, would stop an entire manufacturing line from working. This is similar to BlackLine's (NASDAQ:BL) continuous accounting software, where the stakes are so high that the customer is likely to pay more for a reliable solution that works very well and reduces the risk that something could go wrong with the financial closings every quarter.

The main competitor to BlackLine's software is Excel, together with manual accounting processes that are prone to errors and incredibly complicated. The slide below shows the type of complexity that goes together with manual accounting:

In addition to the criticality of its software, BlackLine also has a flywheel that further increases its moat. As it grows its partner ecosystem, it improves the collaborative accounting experience, and it becomes even more indispensable for the financial controller, which leads to more partner ecosystem reseller opportunities.

In addition to a wide moat, BlackLine is also growing quickly and has several growth levers to maintain a good pace of expansion. These include new customers, customer expansion as existing customers adopt new solutions, international expansion, and new products adjacent to the existing ones.

Currently BlackLine estimates that they have only penetrated < 2% of their $28 Billion TAM, which means the company can keep growing at the current pace for a long time before it reaches market saturation.

BlackLine's Margins & Financials

BlackLine has very healthy gross profit margins approaching 80%, and it is getting closer to profitability. As revenue continues to increase, the company should have no problem being profitable and generating free cash flow.

Revenue has indeed grown with a surprising consistency, roughly quadrupling in the last five years. We believe the company is likely to continue delivering on the growth front for at least a few more years before experiencing deceleration.

The high visibility subscription growth model is based on a land and expand model, where the company up-sells more services to each customer. This can be visualized by analyzing their revenue by customer cohort. As can be seen in the slide below, for every customer vintage the revenue customers bring is higher at the end compared to its initial year, meaning on average the land and expand business model is being very successful.

BL Stock Valuation

The one thing that keeps us from investing in the company is the excessive valuation. For example, looking at analyst estimates for the next three years, the company is still trading at a triple-digit forward price/earnings ratio.

Even compared to its own history the company is expensive. It spent several years trading at a 10x EV/Revenue multiple, which has expanded to a 17x multiple now. We would be much more interested in the shares if the EV/Revenue valuation multiple is under ten again. Forward EV/EBITDA is also in the triple-digits. That said, given the massive TAM opportunity and how consistently the company has been growing, it is not impossible for the company to grow into its valuation, but that would probably take several years at current growth rates. Still, there is no debating this is a high quality company.

Conclusion

BlackLine is offering an attractive SaaS solution that we believe will continue gaining customers and retaining existing ones. The company has been growing revenue very consistently and is on track to achieve profitability soon. In its target operating model the company expects to reach operating margins above 20%. The company's software is incredibly sticky as financial controllers do not like changing procedures that could result in errors. We believe the huge cost to customers in trying a different solution will keep churn low, and based on the land and expand model the company can actually increase the spent per customer as time goes by.

The only issue we have is the enormous multiple of sales at which shares currently trade at, as well as triple-digit P/E ratio based on analyst estimates for fiscal year 2023. This is a company to keep on the watch list to buy during the next bear market.