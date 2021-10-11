Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

When Facebook (FB) services were interrupted for several hours on October 4th, it painfully showed how much we are used to being connected or how much time we normally spent watching kittens and puppies on Instagram. For me, it was the former. At the same time, the Facebook outage was a relatively small connection loss. The bigger service interruption we have been seeing is actually airlines halting most of their operations in the first months of the pandemic. Often not recognized, airlines and jet makers play a vital role connecting people, connecting nations, exchanging knowledge, expertise and goods and supporting economies. When all of that halted last year we saw issues arising in supply chains, some of which certainly are still there. So, the importance of industry is big, and it requires the industry to continue evolving its product to meet demand and requirements.

One of the new aircraft that might be launched in the near future is an unsurprising one and one that does not do much to patch gaps in the commercial aircraft lineup of Boeing (NYSE:BA). According to a Bloomberg report, Boeing is close to launching a freighter version of the Boeing 777X. In this report, why Boeing is looking to launch a new dedicated freighter while it could have opted for other more pressing developments.

Economics & Environment

Freighter aircraft are often regarded as aircraft that can only be successfully operated when the acquisition costs of the aircraft are low. This is often the case with second-hand aircraft and also a reason why there is a strong converted freighter market. However, more and more airlines are increasing utilization of their freighter equipment which makes the use of dedicated freighters also attractive.

Source: Frankfurt Airport

Most definitely, the use of dedicated freighters instead of second-hand aircraft converted to freighters is not the best solution for all operators. However, a dedicated freighter comes with a big benefit of lower maintenance costs compared to an aircraft that has already been in service a couple of years. The obvious drawback is that dedicated freighters are more expensive. A brand-new Boeing 777F can cost around $140 million to $155 million, whereas converted aircraft can be acquired for tens of millions of dollars.

Figure 1: Oil price projections by US Energy Information Administration

Digging further into the economics, a new Boeing 777X Freighter or Boeing 777XF benefits from an improved aerodynamic efficiency, which should be around 12% better compared to the Boeing 777-300ER which is the best selling member of the Boeing 777 family. Additionally, the aircraft is powered by GE9X turbofans which are said to be 10% more efficient than the GE90 turbofans used on the current generation Boeing 777 freighter. So, the launch of a new Boeing 777X freighter should reduce the fuel bill of airlines compared to current generation freighters, even more so when considering that oil prices and subsequently jet fuel prices are expected to rise in the years to come and there also is an increased focus on reducing emissions. So a reduction in fuel burn like the Boeing 777X Freighter would offer is beneficial to the fuel bill on rising oil prices, but also when considering that biofuels which at least for the years to come will be more expensive than traditional jet fuels are going to become more widely adopted as the focus on reducing emissions is increasing.

Protecting its crown in the freighter market

Looking at how Boeing has been doing, there is not a lot of positive things to say other than that the long-term prospects remain bright and the US jet maker has been smashing it on the freighter market. While Airbus managed to sell only 28 dedicated freighters, Boeing delivered over 500 dedicated freighters and with demand for 890 widebody freighters in the coming twenty years, Boeing will want to maintain a strong freighter portfolio.

Figure 2: The Boeing 777-300ERSF launched by GECAS (Source: GECAS)

Airbus obviously thinks differently about that and after eliminating the Airbus A330-200F from its product line, which was a miserable failure, the jet maker has launched an Airbus A350 freighter with a possible service entry in 2025. It puts pressure on Boeing to come up with a response or leave chances of significant changes in the cargo aircraft market post-2025 sky high. That Boeing is preparing a launch is not a surprise. Even less so when we consider that GECAS already has partially been threatening dedicated freighter sales with the launch of the Big Twin program in which Boeing 777-300ERs are being converted for freighter services.

In some sense the nature of dedicated freighters and converted freighters are different, but they certainly do have some overlap and with Boeing 777-300ERs coming off lease there is a growing pool of aircraft that could be competing with the Boeing 777F now and in the future. So, Boeing will really want to launch something to keep Airbus and GECAS behind.

Timing of the launch and choice for 777XF

A launch of a dedicated freighter for the next generation of the Boeing 777 has always been a matter of when rather than if. In fact, Qatar Airways has made it clear for years that it wanted to become the launch customer of the Boeing 777X Freighter and Boeing has also envisioned a freighter variant since the Boeing 777X launch in 2013.

So, why launch now? There is no huge need to launch a Boeing 777X Freighter if we look at replacement of the Boeing 777F. The first Boeing 777F has been delivered in 2009, so the Boeing 777F has enough life left to continue operations well into the 2040s. The Boeing 777F is still selling well, in fact, it has been carrying the Boeing 777 program for some years now. So, also in that regard, there is no imminent need to come up with a 777X-F. In terms of replacement needs, there is some need to replace Boeing 747 freighters in the coming years as well as MD-11s and MD-10s.

The launch can partially be seen as the response to the Airbus A350F launch. However, Boeing announced the end of the Boeing 747 program last year which already provided reason to expect that a Boeing 777X Freighter would be forthcoming. In terms of development, Boeing also has to do something. The Boeing 777X development itself is not going smoothly, but Boeing needs something in the pipeline to keep busy on the development side and in that regard the Boeing 777XF is what would be the next logical step because Boeing currently does not have all things ironed out to launch a complete new jet such as a jet addressing the middle of the market, the space between single-aisle and wide-body jets, and it is too early to start thinking about an all-new single-aisle jets. Add to that the financial strain on the company and you end up with a launch for the Boeing 777XF.

What drives timing of an announcement for launch, which could happen in weeks from now, is that the Dubai Airshow will start in five weeks from now giving Boeing a nice stage to launch the aircraft and I would not be surprised if Airbus will also want to use that stage to announce customers for their freighter.

Supporting the Boeing 777 program

Source: Boeing

A major reason for Boeing to launch a Boeing 777X Freighter centers on the Boeing 777 program itself. The Boeing 777X program launched with extremely high hopes, but optimism has dimmed significantly and there is doubt that the Boeing 777X can build on the success of the Boeing 777-300ER to the extent previously expected. Boeing even halted development of the Boeing 777-8 on the back of engine delays on the Boeing 777X program and the financial strain stemming from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. That virtually left the Boeing 777X program with one member, the Boeing 777-9, for which demand also was not as robust.

By adding the Boeing 777XF, there are a few things that are happening for the Boeing 777 program and associated capital expenditures. Firstly, it is possible that the development of the Boeing 777-8 can recommence. Secondly, this would turn the Boeing 777X from having only one member to an aircraft family with three members. That opens up opportunities to market the members of the Boeing 777X family in tandem and subsequently could also provide more support to the production rate of the program amortizing costs over more units. The third benefit is a follow-up on costs as launching a Boeing 777XF would also result into more efficient use of its composite wing center for which Boeing invested $1 billion. Lastly, the launch of a Boeing 777XF allows Boeing to fully complete the transition from the previous Boeing 777 generation to the current.

In some way, Boeing is returning to the full family solution with the Boeing 777X and putting emphasis on utilizing and leveraging its facilities and sunk costs with a prospective launch of the freighter. How important the program and the wing composite center are is also explained in my report Boeing Building On Future With 777X published in January 2019. Boeing is actually returning to that plan now.

Conclusion

The launch of a Boeing 777XF is not a surprise. Part of the plan for the Boeing 777X has always been that there would be a freighter variant. However, the halt on the development of the Boeing 777-8 driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and the setbacks on the Boeing 777-9 development delayed the launch of a freighter variant. With more converter freighter initiatives and the launch of the freighter variant of the Airbus A350, Boeing has even more reason to launch the Boeing 777XF sooner rather than later. Also to keep its engineering department occupied, the Boeing 777XF launch is a straightforward candidate considering that for other developments the timeline does not fit and for the all-new mid-market aircraft the development costs are rather steep at this moment and a launch would be justified only when Boeing's debt levels start reducing. The Boeing 777XF is not a revolutionary aircraft, far from that, but it is the launch that could significantly help Boeing increasing rate on the Boeing 777X program in the future and improve costs and attractiveness of the Boeing 777X.