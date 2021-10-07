Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:DTIL) is uniquely positioned, having developed their own proprietary genome editing technology. Their business is spread across three technology platforms, namely immunotherapy, under which DTIL has developed a pipeline of allogeneic CAR T cell candidates, in vivo gene correction, and food and agriculture. DTIL's current share price appears to be undervalued and its market cap considerably smaller than competitor companies. An introduction to the company and technology landscape as well as a full valuation are presented below highlighting current risks and future upside potential.

Company background

Founded in 2006, DTIL is a Durham, North Carolina based clinical-stage company. DTIL has developed its own proprietary genome editing technology, called ARCUS, which it utilises in various applications including cancer immunotherapy, namely in the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR") T cell candidates, in the development of in vivo gene correction candidates as well as in food and agriculture applications, the latter being through its wholly owned subsidiary Elo Life Systems, Inc.

DTIL currently has four candidates, all allogeneic CAR T cell therapies, in clinical trials. The lead candidate, PBCAR0191, is a CD19 targeting allogeneic CAR T cell therapy developed in collaboration with Les Laboratoires Servier (Servier) which is currently being tested in a phase I/II clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL) or r/r B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL). In addition, DTIL is developing a pipeline of in vivo genome editing candidates, some of which are being developed in partnership with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), as seen below.

Figure 1: DTIL's Allogeneic CAR T cell therapy candidate pipeline and status of development

Figure 2: DTIL's Gene Editing candidate pipeline and status of development

Scientific Basis

Genome Editing and ARCUS

Genome editing involves deletion, addition or repair of a specific portion of DNA within a genome and offers hope for treatment of genetic diseases. Endonucleases, which are DNA "cutting" enzymes, are used to target specific DNA sequences and cut the DNA strands at specific locations necessitating the repair of the DNA break, which can be achieved as seen below.

Figure 3: DNA cuts can be repaired by non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) or homology-directed repair (HDR). (Source: Virtual Gene Editing R&D Event, 2021)

Over recent years, the major genome editing technologies have included CRISPR/Cas9, TALENs and ZFNs, a comparison of which can be seen below.

Figure 4: Comparison of genome editing technologies

DTIL developed their genome editing technology, ARCUS, with the goal of addressing some of the limitations associated with the other genome editing technologies above. In comparison with other genome editing technologies such as CRISPR, which aim to deliver quick and easy genome editing, DTIL is focusing on "safety, delivery and control of edits" with its ARCUS platform. ARCUS is based on a gene editing enzyme, homing endonuclease I-Crel, which is found naturally in a type of algae. I-CreI naturally makes targeted single DNA edits and has a built-in safety switch "to shut itself off". DTIL uses protein engineering to develop ARCUS candidates from I-Crel by changing its "specificity, affinity, and catalytic efficiency", through an iterative optimisation process as seen below.

Figure 5: ARCUS structure and candidate development process (Source: Virtual Gene Editing R&D Event, 2021)

Development of the 1st generation ARCUS nuclease in the process above takes approximately seven weeks, at which point the nuclease can be used for "research and development, proof-of-concept studies or other non-therapeutic applications". The subsequent iterative optimisation process often requires two to four cycles to achieve a "therapeutic grade" nuclease and can take 6 months or longer. (Source: SEC Form 10-K 2020)

The two monomers which make up the ARCUS single chain can take a closed (inactive) or open (active) configuration. The ARCUS chain will only assume the open or active position, which allows the active site to bind to the target DNA, when the target DNA is present. This characteristic allows for ARCUS expression to continue without off-target gene edits accumulating, a challenge associates with other genome editing technologies. In order to identify off-target edits during the optimisation process, DTIL developed a process called Oligo Capture whereby a DNA "tag" is incorporated at all ARCUS cut sites in the genomic DNA, next-generation sequencing can then be used to identify these tags in the genome and identify both on-target and off-target incorporation. Oligo Capture is thought to be more sensitive than the "gold standard" method utilised to identify off-target edits caused by CRISPR. ARCUS's mechanism of genome editing can be seen below. (Source: Virtual Gene Editing E&D Event)

Figure 6: I-Crel-based ARCUS advantages and mechanism of action

Delivery of the genome editing elements is an additional consideration and challenge when considering in vivo genome editing technologies and can include both viral, involving the use of a viral vector such as retroviruses, lentivirus, adenovirus ("ADV") and adeno-associated viruses ("AAV"), and non-viral, involving lipid and polymer nanoparticles, methods. DTIL's ARCUS technology allows for delivery through both methods and allows multiple ARCUS candidates to be delivered simultaneously

T cell immunotherapy and allogeneic CAR T cell therapy

CAR T cell therapy has shown promise against haematological malignancies leading to a number of CAR T cell therapies being FDA approved, including KYMRIAH® and YESCARTA®, while many others are in development and clinical trials. Success of CAR T cell therapy in solid tumours has however been limited.

Two main approaches to CAR T cell therapy have been developed, namely, the original autologous approach which involves engineering of a patient's own T cells, and the allogeneic approach which is an "off-the-shelf" solution derived through engineering T cells from healthy donors. Some of the benefits and challenges associated with both approaches can be seen below.

Figure 7: Characteristics of autologous and allogeneic CAR T cell therapy approaches

DTIL is developing a pipeline of allogeneic CAR T cell candidates, using ARCUS to genetically engineer the donor T cells in a one-step process, as seen below. (Source: SEC Form 10-k 2020)

Figure 8: DTIL's allogeneic CAR T cell approach

With their allogeneic CAR T cell technology, DTIL aims to achieve the below. (Source: SEC From 10-k 2020)

Figure 9: Key features of DTIL's allogeneic CAR T platform

In 2016, DTIL entered into an agreement with Servier under which it was agreed that DTIL would conduct research and development for five antigens. In April 2021, it was announced that DTIL reacquired the global rights to the six candidates in development (two lead CD19 candidates and an additional four candidates nominated in 2020). As part of the reacquisition, DTIL was liable to "pay $1.25 million in cash and waive earned milestones totalling $18.75 million" and Servier is "eligible to receive milestones and low-to mid-single-digit royalties subject to product development milestones".

Genome Editing - in vivo gene correction

Gene editing technologies and therapies are being developed and tested as a treatment for genetic diseases which are caused by errors in the DNA/genome. In vivo gene correction involves delivery of gene editing technologies (nucleases) directly to a patient's cells in an effort to rectify the DNA errors in vivo, making safety a major factor both in terms of delivery and on-target editing.

DTIL believe their ARCUS technology is "particularly advantageous" for in vivo gene correction applications given its characteristics including "low-level of off-target editing and efficient delivery". (Source: SEC Form 10-K 2020)

Food and Agriculture

DTIL is also using their ARCUS technology in food and agriculture applications, through their wholly owned subsidiary Elo Life Systems, Inc. (Elo) in an effort to address the need for adequate food supply into the future as well as address changing consumer preferences towards healthier foods.

Elo's candidates include ZeroMelonTM, a low-calorie watermelon-based sweetener developed using ARCUS which Elo advanced to greenhouse trials. Elo has additionally partnered with Dole Food Company (NYSE:DOLE) to co-develop bananas which are resistant to Fusarium wilt and is also conducting research into the Vanilla planifolia genome, amongst others.

Furthermore, Elo has an Australian subsidiary, Elo Life Systems Australia Pty Ltd (Elo Australia), whose lead program is focused on creating gene edited chickpea plants (ClimateSmart Chickpea).

In January 2021, DTIL announced that they intend to spinout Elo. Details around the potential spinout or sale are still being considered by DTIL including various strategic options and timing thereof. (Source: SEC From 10-K 2020)

Clinical Results

As mentioned above, DTIL currently have four allogeneic CAR T cell therapy candidates in clinical trials, as summarised below, and numerous other in pre-clinical development.

Figure 10: DTIL clinical trial summary

3.1. PBCAR0191

PBCAR0191 is DTIL's lead candidate and is a first generation CD19-targeting allogeneic CAR T cell candidate being tested in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of r/r NHL and r/r B-ALL. PBCAR0191 has been awarded Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA for the treatment of ALL and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); and B-ALL respectively. (Source: SEC Form 10-K 2020)

As of data presented in a July 2021 interim update for the PBCAR0191 trial, focusing on results from trial participants with r/r NHL who had received PBCAR0191 at dose level 3 (DL3), 6 participants had received standard lymphodepletion ("sLD") and 12 enhanced lymphodepletion ("eLD") regimens prior to PBCAR0191 administration - see clinical design below. As of data with a cut-off date of 21 May 2021, no dose-limiting toxicities or grade ≥ 3 adverse events had been noted in the sLD cohort and no incidences of GvHD were observed in either the sLD or eLD cohorts. No grade ≥ 3 cytokine release syndrome ("CRS") events were noted in the eLD cohort either, however a number of other Grade ≥ 3 adverse events were noted in this cohort including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity ("ICANS"), neutropenia and infection, as seen below. Three deaths were also recorded in the r/r NHL DL3 cohort, one of which was deemed by investigators to possibly be related to the treatment. (Source: Corporate Deck July 2021)

Figure 11: PBCAR0191 clinical trial details and data including i) trial design, ii) study overview, iii) r/r NHL DL3 safety data iv) r/r NHL DL3 efficacy data, V) DL3 CAR T cell expansion data and vi) r/r NHL DL3 with eLD response duration data (Source: Corporate Deck July 2021)

eLD pre-treatment resulted in increased peak CAR T expansion and persistence compared to sLD pre-treatment and yielded an overall response rate (ORR) of 75% (9/12) and complete response ("CR") of 50% (6/12) across the eLD cohort (at DL3), independent of prior CAR treatment [down from the ORR of 100% (4/4) and CR of 75% (3/4) reported in 2020]. Evidence of CAR T activity was noted after sLD however with limited durability. (Source: SEC Form 10-K 2020)

PBCAR19B

PBCAR19B is a 2nd generation "stealth cell" which builds on PBCAR0191. CAR T cell rejection can be overcome either through lymphodepletion, as used for PBCAR0191, or by engineering the CAR T cells in such a way as to avoid immune detection. The latter is what DTIL is attempting to do with their 2nd generation "stealth cell" technology, as seen below:

Figure 12: DTIL's 1st and 2nd generation CAR T cell technology

PBCAR19B is currently being investigated in a recently (2021) commenced Phase I clinical trial in patients with NHL. No data is available at present.

PBCAR20A

PBCAR20A is a CD20-targeting allogeneic CAR T cell candidate being tested in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of r/r NHL, r/r chronic lymphocytic leukemia ("CLL"), or r/r small lymphocytic lymphoma ("SLL"). PBCAR20A has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of MCL, an NHL subtype. The PBCAR20A trial commenced in April 2020, with the most recent update seen below. (Source: SEC Form 10-K 2020)

Figure 13: July 2021 PBCAR20A clinical trial update (Source: Corporate Deck July 2021)

PBCAR269A

PBCAR269A is a BCMA-targeting allogeneic CAR T cell candidate being tested in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of r/r multiple myeloma ("MM"). PBCAR229A has been awarded both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA for the treatment of MM. The PBCAR269A trial commenced in June 2020, with the most recent update seen below.

In September 2020, DTIL announced a trial collaboration with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) pursuant to which, as part of the same trial, PBCAR269A will be evaluated in combination with nirogacestat, SWTX's investigational gamma secretase inhibitor. (Source: SEC Form 10-K 2020)

Figure 14: July 2021 PBCAR269B clinical trial update (Source: Corporate Deck July 2021)

In vivo Gene Correction Preclinical results

DTIL is also developing a pipeline of in vivo gene correction candidates, all of which are still in research and pre-clinical development phases. Preclinical studies showed "high-efficiency in vivo genome editing in non-human primates (NHPs)" and that it was well tolerated. In their pre-clinical study, DTIL delivered a one-time vector administered ARCUS therapy to NHPs to knock-out the PCSK9 gene, implicated in Familial Hypercholesteremia. Subsequently, the subjects have been monitored for over three years, showing continued reduction in "low density lipoprotein cholesterol levels while maintaining stable gene editing without any obvious adverse effects".

DTIL's lead, wholly owned in vivo gene correction candidate PBGENE-PH1 targets the rare genetic disease Primary Hyperoxaluria type 1 ("PH1"), caused by "loss of function mutations in the AGXT gene. DTIL aims to use their ARCUS technology to knockout gene HAO1, which acts upstream of AGXT, and is involved in calcium oxalate formation. According to DTIL, "NHP data supporting this approach has shown, on average, a 98.0% reduction in HAO1 mRNA and a 97.9% reduction in the encoded protein after a single administration of an AAV vector encoding ARCUS. Compared to published results with siRNAs targeting HAO1, DTIL's approach appeared to provide an improved metabolic profile with the potential for long-term benefit from a single dose."

Further in vivo gene correction candidates include:

PBGENE-DMD for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) (in partnership with LLY): ARCUS candidate to delete a segment of the Dystrophin gene which encodes exons 45-55, a region of the genome which is a deletion hot-spot for DMD

ARCUS candidate to delete a segment of the Dystrophin gene which encodes exons 45-55, a region of the genome which is a deletion hot-spot for DMD PBGENE-PCSK9 for Familial Hypercholesteremia (FH) (in collaboration with iECURE): ARCUS candidate to knock-out expression of the PCSK9 gene in the liver.

ARCUS candidate to knock-out expression of the PCSK9 gene in the liver. Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR): ARCUS candidate to knock-out the TTR gene in the liver.

ARCUS candidate to knock-out the TTR gene in the liver. Autosomal Dominant Retinitis Pigmentosa (adRP): ARCUS candidate to target single-nucleotide polymorphism through editing the most common mutation causing adPR, P23H. (Source: Corporate Deck July 2021)

ARCUS candidate to target single-nucleotide polymorphism through editing the most common mutation causing adPR, P23H. (Source: Corporate Deck July 2021) PBGENE-HBV for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV): ARCUS candidate to knockdown HBV covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA). Preclinical data reportedly shows that "ARCUS efficiently targeted and degraded HBV cccDNA in HBV-infected primary human hepatocytes and reduced expression of HBV S-antigen (HBsAg) by as much as 95%. Similar levels of HBsAg reduction were observed in a newly developed mouse model of HBV infection following administration of ARCUS mRNA using lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery."

ARCUS candidate to knockdown HBV covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA). Preclinical data reportedly shows that "ARCUS efficiently targeted and degraded HBV cccDNA in HBV-infected primary human hepatocytes and reduced expression of HBV S-antigen (HBsAg) by as much as 95%. Similar levels of HBsAg reduction were observed in a newly developed mouse model of HBV infection following administration of ARCUS mRNA using lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery." ARCUS for mitochondrial genome editing: In preclinical studies, DTIL used mitochondrial-targeted ARCUS (mitoARCUS) to "selectively eliminate mutant mitochondrial genomes that cause disease in cell and animal models", and demonstrated that in a "hybrid cell model with a mixture of wild-type (healthy) and mutant mitochondrial genomes, a single treatment with mitoARCUS mRNA converted the cells to >99% wild-type".

In preclinical studies, DTIL used mitochondrial-targeted ARCUS (mitoARCUS) to "selectively eliminate mutant mitochondrial genomes that cause disease in cell and animal models", and demonstrated that in a "hybrid cell model with a mixture of wild-type (healthy) and mutant mitochondrial genomes, a single treatment with mitoARCUS mRNA converted the cells to >99% wild-type". Additional targets pursuant to the LLY agreement: one liver-directed target (PBGENE-LLY2) and one CNS-directed target (PBGENE-LLY3).

Clinical milestones and timeline

Milestones for DTIL's immunotherapy candidates, as set out in their July 2021 corporate update, can be seen below:

Figure 15: Milestones across DTIL's allogeneic CAR T cell platform (Source: Corporate Deck July 2021)

DTIL additionally announced milestones for their in vivo genome editing platform in September 2021, including that the company expects three of its preclinical programs to advance to the investigational new drug ("IND")/clinical trial application ("CTA") phase in the next three years, namely:

PBGENE-PCSK9 for FH - iECURE expects to advance this candidate through Phase 1 clinical studies with CTA filing expected as early as 2022

- iECURE expects to advance this candidate through Phase 1 clinical studies with CTA filing expected as early as 2022 PBGENE-PH1 for PH1 - IND-enabling activities initiated with IND application submission expected in 2023

- IND-enabling activities initiated with IND application submission expected in 2023 PBGENE-HBV for HBV - IND/CTA submission expected in 2024 (Source: Presentation - Precision BioSciences Outlines Clinical Development Strategy)

Competitive Landscape

DTIL faces competition from players across its various platforms, including from other technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9, Zinc Fingers and TALENS and companies employing these technologies to develop immunotherapies and fight various genetic diseases.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTLA) in vivo genome editing pipeline currently includes target diseases including Transthyretin ("ATTR") Amyloidosis - caused by an accumulation of misfolded transthyretin ("TTR"), amongst others. NTLA's ATTR candidate, NTLA-2001, is currently being tested in a first in human Phase I clinical trial (ClinicalTrial identifier: NCT04601051). Data from this trial is the "first-ever clinical data supporting safety and efficacy of in vivo CRISPR genome editing in humans", and thus far indicates that NTLA-2001 is generally well tolerated in the acute phase by day 28 (N=6), with no serious adverse events noted, and that a single dose yields a deep, dose-dependent reduction in serum TTR. NTLA is additionally also developing an immunotherapy candidates including a genome edited Hematopoietic Stem Cell-approach-based candidate targeting Sickle Cell Disease (ClinicalTrial identifier: NCT04443907), and a TCR-T cell based approach developed for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, amongst others.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (NASDAQ:CRSP) in vivo gene editing pipeline currently includes target diseases including glycogen storage disease type Ia, DMD, Myotonic dystrophy type 1 and cystic fibrosis, all of which are currently in the research phase. Further along is CRSP's immunotherapy platform including allogeneic CAR T cell candidates targeting CD19 (CTX110TM), BCMA (CTX120TM) and CD70 (CTX130 TM), all three of which are currently undergoing Phase I clinical trials. Per data with a cut-off date of 28 September 2020, 12 patients had been dosed at the time in the CTX110 clinical trial, with efficacy data presented relating to 11 of the patients showing that four had achieved both an ORR and a CR. Safety data showed an acceptable safety profile however four serious adverse events had been noted. Top-line results for the CTX120 and CTX130 trials are expected in 2021.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is also developing a CRISPR/Cas9 mediated in vivo gene editing pipeline, predominantly for ocular diseases. Data from the phase I/II trial of its lead candidate, EDIT-101 (ClinicalTrial identifier: NCT03872479) developed for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10), was reported in September 2021 however "failed to impress" with improvements in functional vision through six months only seen in one of four patients treated.

No in vivo gene editing therapies have as yet progressed to and received market approval.

Other players in the allogeneic CAR T cell therapy space include Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), Servier and Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO). CLLS is developing a Universal Chimeric Antigen Reception T cell ("UCART") technology platform utilising TALEN gene-editing technology, some in collaboration with ALLO and Servier, such as CD19-targeting UCART19 and ALLO-501 and BCMA-targeting ALLO-715, as well as additional candidates including CS1/SLAMF7-targeting UCARTCS1 against r/r Multiple Myeloma. Allogene is further also developing additional allogeneic CAR T cell candidates.

DTIL's Elo subsidiary also faces competition from numerous companies developing similar products including Tropic Biosciences UK Ltd which has employed CRISPR gene editing and RNAi to develop disease resistant crops, livestock and aquaculture, including, similar to Elo, developing Fusarium Wilt (Panama disease) resistant bananas. Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT), utilises TALEN® gene editing technology to "enhance the unique characteristics that naturally exist in each plant" with target crops including winter oats, high saturated fat soybean for palm alternative, hemp, high fibre wheat and high oleic low linolenic soybeans, amongst others.

Valuation

While it is difficult to value DTIL's ARCUS technology which has the potential to be used in many applications in the future and be licensed to other companies, even just the risk-adjusted value of its allogeneic CAR T cell therapy pipeline exceeds its current market cap. In addition, its current (end September 2021) markets cap (~$690m) is significantly lower than competitors CRISPR Therapeutics (~$8.5b), Intellia (~$9.9b), Editas Medicine (~$2.7b), Caribou (~$1.3b), and Allogene (~$3.5b).

Our valuation of DTIL, based on its allogeneic CAR T cell therapy pipeline is $924 million or $15.5/share and is based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis, using a Monte Carlo Simulation to test various R&D expenses, product sales prices, and peak uptake values for the CD19/CD20 targeting candidates, assuming only one (PBCAR0191, PBCAR19B, PBCAR20A) would be commercialised across the markets, and BCMA targeting candidate PBCAR269A, all currently undergoing clinical trials. Valuation focused on these however developmental expenses were forecast and included for the other two CD19/CD20 targeting candidates as well as other preclinical allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing candidates. Assumptions used in our model can be seen below:

Figure 16: Financial valuation assumptions and inputs

We used the USA and Europe (EU27) as an indication for target population calculations, patent applications however span numerous other regions suggesting there may be additional upside potential in terms of target population. In addition, DTIL has a wholly owned subsidiary registered in the United Kingdom, Precision BioSciences UK Limited, which may aid them in tapping the UK market.

CAR T cell candidate pricing was benchmarked to CAR T cell therapies currently available on the market (~$402,647 - $475,000), a discount was however applied given the allogeneic approach and the increasing attention being given to enhancing manufacturing processes as well as findings which suggest that current CAR T therapy prices are not "cost-effective".

Our valuation omits potential future revenue from the other candidates in preclinical development which may generate material revenue if commercialised in future. Furthermore, DTIL has fast track potential for certain indications, which may allow them to enter the market more quickly.

Additional upside exists emanating from DTIL's partnership with LLY which could lead to over $2.5 billion in potential milestone receipts. Furthermore, as part of a recent Licensing and Collaboration with iECURE, DTIL is set to "receive an equity stake in iECURE and is eligible to receive milestone and royalty payments on sales of iECURE products developed with ARCUS".

Furthermore, DTIL disclosed their intent to spinout Elo which may lead to a cash injection or other positive movement in their balance sheet. In the current valuation, a detailed valuation for Elo has been omitted and an estimated value of ~$100m has been included, benchmarked to the current market cap of similar entity, CLXT.

For this valuation, we assumed an overall 25% probability of success for the two candidates included in the model to reflect their phase I/II clinical trial status. As of 30 June 2021, DTIL had a cash balance of ~$174m which the company expects will support operations into 2023. A tax rate of 23% was assumed, incorporating state (North Carolina) and federal tax rates.

Figure 17: rNPV valuation

Financials

DTIL posted a loss from operations of $109 million for the year ended December 2020, compared to a loss of $87 million in the previous year, with expenses mainly related to research and development, as seen below:

Figure 18: Consolidated statement of operations (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Source: SEC Form 10-K 2020)

In 2020 DTIL announced a genome editing research and collaboration license agreement with LLY, pursuant to which DTIL received an upfront cash payment of $100 million, as well as an equity investment by LLY of $35 million in DTIL's common stock. Accordingly, during the first six months of 2021, DTIL recognised revenue under the aforementioned agreement of $10.7 million, and deferred revenue of $97.5 million.

Figure 19: Condensed consolidated statement of operations (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) (Source: SEC Form 10-Q 2021) The increase in revenue in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to $70.3 million recognised as revenue under the Servier Agreement, the $10.7 million recognised under the LLY Agreement, and $1.5 million recognised from a partnering collaboration.

Risks

DTIL faces numerous risks associated with safety and efficacy of its technologies, manufacturing, intellectual property, competition from other companies and funding, amongst others. Safety and efficacy of both in vivo gene editing and allogeneic CAR T cell therapies are still being evaluated, with no candidates of either as yet achieving FDA approval.

DTIL's use of their ARCUS technology to disrupt the TCR-encoding gene to prevent GvHD appears to have been successful as no incidences have been observed thus far, a risk of GvHD however still remains as testing is expanded. Furthermore, other side effects have the potential to lead to failure of the clinical trials. Severe adverse events noted thus far have predominantly been related to infection (sepsis), which has also led to the death of some trial participants, neutropenia and ICANS. While infection also presented a challenge in trials of autologous CAR T candidates, this may impact approval, uptake and sentiment around DTIL's therapies. Furthermore, efficacy achieved with DTIL's candidates may not match or improve upon autologous CAR T cell therapies currently on the market and/or the many other candidates currently in clinical trials.

There are additionally multiple risks associated with DTIL's in vivo gene editing pipeline, as the efficacy and safety, both short- and long-term, of in vivo gene editing remain under evaluation. Additionally, DTIL has only limited safety and efficacy information in humans, and data from pre-clinical NHP studies may not translate to favourable outcomes in a clinical setting. Off-target edits, which pose a major risk for other gene editing technologies, also pose a risk to DTIL, even though DTIL claim that ARCUS generates fewer off-targets edits and that their Oligo Capture process more effectively identifies these edits compared to methods employed when using CRISPR technology. EDIT's recent candidate, EDIT-101, for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10) "failed to impress" with improvements in functional vision through six months only seen in one of four patients treated. Furthermore, gene therapy approaches have also been plagued by delays and setback. These setbacks and side effects highlight the uncertainty associated with gene editing and gene therapy approaches, which poses a risk to DTIL's candidates if they progress to clinical trials.

Further risks associates with DTIL include their mediocre cash balance which, together with their available credit, namely a $30.0 million revolving line of credit from Pacific Western Bank under which DTIL has as yet not had any borrowing, the company expects will fund operations into 2023 (Source: SEC From 10-Q 2021). After this however, DTIL will be dependent on milestone and other partnership related payments and/or on securing additional partnerships, issuing further equity or increasing debt.

Elo also faces risks associated with its candidates as no candidates from the food platform have as yet entered field testing and it will be several years, if ever, before any candidates are commercialised. DTIL may also not be able to secure a purchaser for Elo with a favourable sales agreement.

Conclusion

DTIL is in a unique position within the highly competitive immunotherapy and gene editing markets as it has developed, and has full control over (with a strong patent portfolio), its own gene editing technology, ARCUS, which it has developed with "safety, delivery and control of edits" in mind.

ARCUS has been shown to yield a "high level of on-target editing while rarely cutting off-target". DTIL's Oligo Capture process (specific to ARCUS) to identify on-target and off-target edits is additionally allegedly more sensitive than the "gold standard" method utilised to identify off-target edits caused by CRISPR. ARCUS may therefore offer potential for the development of candidates with improved safety compared to other gene editing technologies, while also being compact in size, offering efficient delivery to tissues and cells and being compatible with both viral and non-viral delivery technologies.

Efficacy and safety data coming from the eLD DL3 cohort in the PBCAR0191 trial thus far appears to be in line with autologous CAR T cell therapies currently on the market as well as other allogeneic candidates in clinical trials, as seen below. In addition, DTIL is developing 2nd generation allogeneic candidates without the need for the harsh and potentially toxic lymphodepletion regimen, currently required to prevent graft rejection, which may be the next step in improving allogeneic approaches.

Figure 20: CAR T cell therapy safety and efficacy data DTIL has funds available to fund operations in 2022 and has a potentially lucrative partnership with LLY as well as in-house cGMP compliant manufacturing facilities to scale manufacturing if required. Furthermore, DTIL's (end September 2021) market cap is significantly lower than competitors.

In conclusion, DTIL's undervalued stock price, significantly smaller market cap compared to competitors and promising technology suggests there is upside potential for the stock.