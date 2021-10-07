Thithawat_s/iStock via Getty Images

For quite some time now, one of the biggest problems facing investors has been an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This problem is particularly acute for retirees, who are highly dependent on their portfolios for the income that they need to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade as well as the high valuations that we currently see in the United States. Fortunately, there are a few ways around this problem. One of the best of these is an income-focused closed-end fund since these funds provide the advantage of a diversified professionally managed portfolio that can often boast a higher yield than almost anything else in the market. In this article, we will look at one of these funds, the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD), which currently boasts a very respectable 7.17% yield. I have discussed this fund before but it has been a few months so naturally a few things have changed. As such, this article will focus specifically on these changes as well as provide an updated analysis of the fund's finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on both dividend income and capital appreciation. This is certainly not a unique objective. In fact, most equity income funds have a similar objective. As is also the case with most equity income funds, this one aims to achieve its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying securities. The one thing that sets this one apart is that the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund specifically states that it has a focus on investing in the common and preferred stocks issued by utility companies. This is something that many utility and infrastructure funds do but this one is not forced to stick to that sector and is free to invest outside of it. That is something that could prove to be attractive to many investors since it allows the fund to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

As my regular readers are likely aware, I have devoted a great deal of time discussing utilities and other dividend-paying assets on this site over the years. As such, several of these companies that comprise the largest positions in the fund are likely to be familiar to many readers. Here they are:

Source: John Hancock Funds

Although I have discussed numerous utilities before, I have not discussed most of the companies shown above. In fact, the only ones that I have are Ameren (AEE), The Williams Companies (WMB), Eversource Energy (ES), and NextEra Energy (NEE). As mentioned earlier too, we can see here that not all of these companies are utilities. The Williams Companies, for example, is a midstream company that primarily supplies natural gas to the utilities sector. The one characteristic that they do all share though is a relative stability in their cash flows. This is exactly the kind of thing that we like to see with an income investment because it serves to provide a great deal of support to the company's dividend and by extension to our own incomes. It should not be hard to see why a utility would enjoy stable cash flows; after all, utilities are generally considered to be necessities so people typically prioritize paying their utility bills over other expenses during times when money gets tight. In the case of midstream companies like The Williams Companies, it is because they conduct their business under long-term contracts with their customers. The companies are compensated based on the volume of resources moving through their infrastructure and not on the value of them. These contracts also include minimum volume commitments that require the customer to send a certain volume of resources through the infrastructure or pay for it anyway, which provide a certain base level of cash flow. Overall, this is all quite appealing for income-focused investors.

A few of these companies were on the largest positions list the last time that we looked at the fund, although the weightings have changed. There have been a few notable additions though including Eversource Energy and NextEra Energy. These replaced Entergy (ETR) and a PPL Capital Fund preferred issue. NextEra Energy has become a very popular holding for many utility investors, which may have something to do with the popularity that the stock enjoyed in the market last year due largely to its status as the largest producer and developed of renewable power and facilities in the United States. This may have unfortunately caused it to become overvalued, as I discussed in an article earlier this year. The fact that many of these companies have not changed over the past few months may lead some to expect that the fund has a relatively low turnover. This is indeed the case as the fund's 20.00% turnover is one of the lowest that I have ever seen in an equity fund. A low turnover is generally a very attractive thing since it helps to keep trading expenses down. All else being equal, this should mean that more money is available to make its way down to the investors. It is easy to see why this is attractive.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely aware, I do not like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the total portfolio. That is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if it accounts for too much of the portfolio then the risk will not be completely eliminated. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market does not and if it accounts for too much of the portfolio then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it in such an event. As we can see above though, there are no positions that account for such an outsized portion of the portfolio so this is not something that we really need to worry about here. Thus, overall, this fund appears to be reasonably well diversified.

As we can see above, all but one of the largest positions in the fund is an electric utility. This fits in well with the fund's statement that it has a specific focus on utility stocks. However, the entire portfolio is somewhat more diversified as shown here:

Source: John Hancock Funds

This is admittedly a bit heavier focus on utilities than the 53.12% weighting that we saw the last time that we looked at it. We can also see fairly sizable allocations to financials and energy here, which is somewhat interesting. These were among the hardest hit sectors by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns, although both have begun to recover as the vaccine has become more widespread and the national economy has begun to reopen. Thus, these could be recovery plays, especially in contrast to the utility companies that comprise the majority of the portfolio. The fund's management may be hoping to get some capital gains out of these positions and not solely income. As capital gains do still fit with the fund's objectives and are tax-advantaged, we should be able to appreciate this.

The Problem For Income Investors

As stated in the introduction, one of the biggest problems facing investors today is an inability to generate any significant degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a particularly big problem for retirees due to their dependence on their portfolios to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade. Specifically, this refers to the central bank's control over the federal funds rate, which is the rate at which the nation's commercial banks lend money to each other on an overnight basis. As we can see here, the bank cut this rate to all-time lows in 2007 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers and left it there for more than a decade until the early days of the Trump Administration. Although the bank did start to raise the rate at that time, it remained low by historical standards. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic changed all this and the bank again cut the federal funds rate to all-time lows, where it remains today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.08%. This is the same as it was the last time that we looked at the fund. The reason why this is a problem is that the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why mortgage rates are currently so low. It is also the reason why things such as savings accounts and certificates of deposit are yielding essentially nothing. This has rendered traditional retirement income strategies such as laddering certificates of deposit basically useless. This has thus naturally forced retirees to pursue other options to obtain the income that they need to support themselves.

The primary option that many have opted to pursue is to move their money out of safe bank accounts and put it into riskier assets such as stocks and bonds. This influx of new money into the capital markets is one reason for the tremendous appreciation that we have seen in the market over the past decade. This has had the unfortunate side effect of driving up prices and by extension suppressing yields. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the S&P 500 index, which yields a paltry 1.31% as of the time of writing. The bond market is not really any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields a scant 1.82% currently. At these yields, even a $1 million portfolio would produce less income than a minimum-wage job.

The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is able to do much better than this due both to the nature of the assets that it invests in and its ability to use certain strategies to boost its yield that are unavailable to other funds. As noted in the introduction, the fund yields 7.17% as of the time of writing. This kicks the income off of our $1 million portfolio to $71,700 annually. We combine this with Social Security, we can see that someone should be able to generate sufficient income to live reasonably well in most areas of the country.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier, the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on dividend income and capital gains. This emphasis on dividend income may lead one to think that the fund pays out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.1380 per share ($1.656 per share annually), which gives it a 7.17% yield at the current price. The fund's distribution has varied somewhat over the years, although it has been consistent about increasing it over time in the years since the financial crisis:

Source: CEF Connect

This general consistency in recent years is undoubtedly going to appeal to those investors that are looking for a steady and secure source of income to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. Another thing that these same investors are likely to be appealing is that the majority of these distributions consist of capital gains and dividends, although in recent months there have been a significant amount of return of capital distributions. These return of capital distributions could be concerning:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why the return of capital distributions may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be considered return of capital though, including the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such then, we should investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions so that we can determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent financial report that we can consult for this purpose. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended April 30, 2021. As such, this report will not provide us with any information about how well the fund has performed over the past month. It will however give us a good idea of how well it did in the incredibly strong market earlier this year. During that six-month period, the fund received a total of $26,112,633 in dividends and another $5,011,568 in interest off of the investments in the portfolio. After we net out the foreign taxes withheld, the fund had a total of $31,057,775 in income. It paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $24,548,230 available for the shareholders. This was not enough to cover the $30,048,215 that it actually paid out during the period, although it did get surprisingly close. Fortunately, the fund does have other methods to obtain the money that it needs to cover its distributions, such as through capital gains. It managed to succeed here as it had $1,351,761 in net realized and $122,340,603 in net unrealized capital gains. Thus, the fund appears to be easily covering the distributions that it is paying out. In addition, it is quite possible that the substantial amount of unrealized capital gains are the source of the return of capital distributions that we have been seeing in recent months, even though the fund's financial statements do not specifically refer to the period in which they were being paid out.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can obtain them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is fortunately the case here. As of October 5, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $24.51 per share but the shares only trade for $23.49 per share. That gives the shares a 4.16% discount to net asset value, which is not quite as attractive as the 5.30% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month but it is still far better than the premium that the shares had the last time that we looked at the fund. Overall, the valuation certainly looks to be improving here and it is not altogether unattractive for such a solid fund.