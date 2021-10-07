Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Since I last wrote about Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) on August 12, the stock has dropped a little over 23% to $9.13 at the time of this writing. There are several reasons for the decline with two main ones.

The first reason is that investors do not like the fact that the company has a large customer concentration risk problem, as it was disclosed in the company's 10-K in 2020 that only three games accounted for 79% of the company’s revenue.

The second reason is that many investors think the company is exaggerating its long-term growth potential because the Monthly Active User ('MAU") number has really disappointed investors as Q2 2021 MAUs actually declined over the same period last year. This alarms investors that use MAUs to gauge the health of a platform.

Skillz is currently dealing with strong headwinds in the form of high advertising prices, which has forced the company to reduce User Acquisition marketing, which has the knock-on effect of producing sluggish user growth, which shows up in the MAU numbers.

The third reason is that many investors think that Skillz spends too much on marketing and that this level of spending is unsustainable as it is costing the company too much to acquire customers.

The fourth reason is that the company is not only unprofitable but its profitability numbers have only gotten worse year-over-year. Many short-term investors despise companies that are in heavy investment mode because profitability numbers worsen and in the case of newly public companies, there is no track record on how well the company is at making their investments pay off.

The fifth reason has nothing directly to do with Skillz but has more to do with a skittish overall market. The market has generally turned bearish toward all speculative growth companies for various macroeconomic reasons.

Skillz is a very speculative company. Like most young, disruptive companies that are attempting to build out a new business model, the company is very risky and there is a chance that the company might not succeed in its endeavors.

Right now, Skillz exists in a very chaotic period as the company moves from being a privately owned start-up to a public company that has to meet Wall Street's high expectations

Then Why Buy Skillz?

On the opposite side of being high risk, Skillz has an extremely high upside if its new gaming distribution and marketing business model proves itself out. Skillz is currently investing very heavily in the near term in an attempt to achieve outsized long-term results.

Investors that buy Skillz at this stage of the company's development are essentially speculating that the CEO and management team, which has several members of management with a history of scaling up an innovative idea to a viable company, are able to produce market-beating results with Skillz.

CEO Andrew Paradise has a background working for venture capital and private equity firms. The highlights of Andrew Paradise's career can be found on Wikipedia. One thing that becomes quickly obvious is that Paradise has a background in web 2.0 digital media and advertising, as well as a background of having created several successful start-ups.

Paradise's experience in digital advertising is very relevant to Skillz because at its core, Skillz is a marketing and advertising company for mobile games.

Scott Henry is the Skillz CFO. His claim to fame is that he helped steer Beats Music through its $3 billion sale to Apple in 2014. Henry also has a lot of experience in capital raising and exits. Capital raising will likely be something the Skillz CFO will be doing a lot over the next several years, as the company has the pedal to the metal pushing for growth and considering the size of the opportunity that growth will likely need to be funded through some form of capital raising.

Skillz is not an investment for the risk-averse but only for investors that are looking for the incredibly high upside inherent in the business of marketing and monetizing games for the over 10 million developers which have a huge need to get their games noticed and are not finding satisfaction in the current distribution and marketing system for mobile games.

With the current way most games are distributed and marketed, it can be extremely costly to market the games and get that game noticed. One of the primary problems that Skillz solves for game developers is that Skillz believes they have a much better way to get developers' games noticed and monetized.

Games on the Skillz platform get exposed to a current highly engaged audience of 2.4 to 2.6 million MAUs and Skillz offers a way to monetize many of those users through a model that seems far superior to the old model of in-game ads or purchases. In-game ads often ruin the gaming experience and often severely annoy the gamer, which only drives people away from the mobile game rather than attracting them.

If Andrew Paradise is correct and Skillz has found a better way to distribute and monetize games, the Skillz platform would then be considered a truly disruptive force in the gaming market and the stock would have extremely high upside for investors buying at current prices.

This stock is a potential multi-bagger stock several times over in a three-to-five-year time frame, but only if the company hits many of its long-term goals like having a long-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% (with Customer Acquisition Costs included). Currently, Skillz EBITDA losses are only getting larger and investors are starting to wonder when these losses will peak or if they will only get worse.

The Positives

Skillz grew revenue during the second quarter up 52% over the prior year to $89.5 million. This growth also came with a high 95% Gross Margin. The revenue growth was also achieved with the company undergoing strong headwinds of rising ad costs, which can be measured by Skillz experiencing a record-high CPI (Cost Per Install).

Skillz second quarter Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") was up 62% YoY to $12.46. ARPU is an extremely important number for an advertising or marketing company like Skillz, as it is essentially a measurement of the attractiveness of advertising on Skillz platform. A rising ARPU is a good sign for Skillz.

There are many long-term reasons to invest in Skillz, which include:

The Aarki acquisition

Skillz' investments in data science

The partnership with Exit Games

Increasing brand awareness

New content

I addressed the importance of those long-term considerations in my last article on Skillz.

Skillz is also starting to address some of the concerns that have recently contributed to a declining stock price. I want to now look at what the company appears to be doing to address some of the various concerns that bearish investors have about the company.

Customer Concentration

Recently Skillz hasn't been disclosing how much revenue their top three games are generating but in the first quarter, it said games from its "top developers" accounted for 42% of its top line. Skillz will likely release its next earnings in early November, so perhaps there will be further news then on customer concentration.

While some investors have a big issue with customer/developer concentration, I don't think Skillz management views things the same way as many investors that express this criticism. Just reading between the lines, I don't think management is concerned with customer/developer concentration per se, but I do think Skillz has more of a concern about increasing the quality and attractiveness of the games on its platform.

Skillz seems to view games on its platform, in a similar manner to how a streaming platform like Netflix (NFLX) might view movies or a TV series on its platform, in that it is most interested in promoting its highest quality content to attract more users to the platform. Skillz CEO recently alluded to this in the following analogy:

I'll take an analogy that investors are probably familiar with, if you think about Game of Thrones on HBO, when Game of Thrones was in its heyday, they were promoting it very heavily, because they wanted to onboard customers onto the HBO network. Very similarly, with Skillz, when you have whatever is your top piece of content, that piece of content is your best retaining, best engaging piece of content on your platform. It is therefore your easiest way to attract new customers and to cross market them into other products. Source: CEO Andrew Paradise - Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

To further the analogy, once upon a time, Netflix had a hit series named House of Cards that the company heavily promoted because it attracted many users to its streaming platform. After six seasons, for a variety of reasons, the show lost its ability to attract viewers and was superseded by other shows becoming the top shows like the hit show Stranger Things.

Well, if people listen closely to Andrew Price, he claims that Skillz has a similar rotation of top games on its platform that resembles the rotation of top new shows replacing older shows in popularity on a Netflix or HBO. Just as Netflix and HBO have a constant search for new and better content to promote to attract users, Skillz must also engage in a similar search to attract new and better games.

The issue is not so much customer concentration for Skillz, but more that Skillz needs to get better at bringing on new and much better games to replace the current top tbree games, in order to increase the popularity of the platform

So, customer concentration might not be exactly the "issue" that some people might think it is.

Increasing Engagement

There are many investors that have concerns with Skillz engagement numbers, especially since the second quarter's MAUs were lackluster and declined year over year.

Source: Skillz Q2 2020 Supplemental Information - Skillz website

While MAUs do have some importance, company management has pointed out in the past that it is really the Paying Monthly Active Users ("PMAUs") that Skillz is targeting and trying to grow. During the second quarter, Skillz grew PMAUs 53% YoY to 0.46 million.

In reality, in the short term, the lack of MAU growth won't break Skillz. In the long term, however, growing both MAUs and PMAUs is a must. What is Skillz doing to help with both MAU and PMAU growth?

Well, the need for more attractive games comes up again, which Skillz is addressing in the short term with games like N3TWORK's Tetris Clash, Hidden Pixel's Pool Payday, and Grey Square Games' Dominoes Gold, and Play Mechanix's Big Buck Hunter.

Additionally, Skillz has collaborated with the NFL to both launch and provide cross-platform promotion of the winning games of the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge. The launch of these games will coincide with the start of the 2022 NFL season. These games carry the potential to be very popular and could raise the MAUs and PMAUs on the platform.

Last but not least, the partnership with Exit Games over the longer term should not only bring on Exit Games' approximately 500,000 developers but it opens up a way for Skillz to build games in entirely new popular genres, such as Battle Royale and First-Person Shooter Games.

Skillz management sees the future of content going moving on to mobile and the tablet, especially as 5G becomes more widely available, as 5G is an enabler technology that will lower latency. Currently, the main problem with attempting to deliver the mobile synchronous video game experiences that Exit Games will enable is too much latency, which is the big problem that 5G will solve.

Even longer-term, Skillz has plans to go beyond mobile and gaming by moving into non-gaming applications for competition. CEO Andrew Paradise recently mentioned this at a virtual tech conference:

So, in the really long-term, go beyond mobile, go beyond not in gaming into non-gaming applications for competition, whether it's innovating against fitness, I think there are some really interesting early competition apps in fitness like Strava, or an education, again, early apps like Duolingo. Source: CEO Andrew Paradise - Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Lowering Marketing Costs

The most recent direct action that Skillz has shown to lower marketing costs is through the acquisition of an advertising business called Aarki.

Aarki self-describes themselves as an AI-enabled mobile marketing platform that helps brands grow and re-engage mobile users by using machine learning, big data, and engaging creative.

Aarki is considered a demand-side platform ("DSP") for mobile apps. In plain English, Aarki allows advertisers to discover places in which they can place their ads and also make bids to buy the ad spot.

In the shorter term, Aarki allows Skillz to lower marketing expenses by moving some of the user acquisition marketing spend, that in the past went to other DSPs, to the Aarki platform and/or force other DSPs to compete with Aarki for Skillz business. This should improve pricing and efficiency for the company. Wedbush's Michael Pachter claims that Skillz could save 20% to 30% on ads placed through Aarki.

In the longer term, Aarki can help Skillz provide better marketing tools for game developers by increasing the ability to add ads within those games appearing on the Skillz platform.

Concerns Over Profitability

Investors are currently worried that widening EBITDA losses as most of incurred losses last quarter were due to money invested in marketing to get that high revenue growth. During the second quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $31.6 million which was $28.3 million lower than last year.

However, during the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, Andrew Paradise explained that because Skillz has a Gross Margin of 95%, the company could be profitable today if the decision is made to take the foot off the gas and slow the growth down.

The company, however, prefers to grow as fast as possible in order to penetrate what the company often cites as a massive $2.8 billion mobile esports gamer market.

CEO Andrew Paradise claims that Skillz is already at a level where the company is able to have a better than industry average payback on acquiring customers. Currently, the mobile gaming industry has an average payback of around 18 months on acquiring customers. Paradise claims Skillz is doing substantially better than average.

In addition, the Skillz CEO mentioned that Q2 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin before user acquisition was around 17% and reiterated that the longer-term margin profile of the company is targeted to be an adjusted EBITDA of 30% including the customer acquisition costs for marketing. Paradise believes the EBITDA target margin will be achieved through both increased scale which will increase efficiencies and by increasing the take rate.

In the near term, the company remains in investment mode and continued losses should be expected. Over the long term, the company believes profitability is well within the range of being achieved.

One Additional Risk

One additional risk that I have yet to mention in my previous articles on Skillz here and in the August article, is that I have slight concerns about Skillz's ability to hire and retain the employees needed for the company to outperform.

Skillz is growing rapidly and the hiring standards at the company are incredibly high. Like many high-tech startups struggling to reach scale, the work can be hard, the compensation low for new hires, and there often can be a poor work/life balance with long work hours.

High growth companies often put a great deal of stress on their employees which can sometimes result in employee burnout, disgruntled employees and a high employee turnover rate. Often any workers that do choose to leave are very hard to replace because there is a shortage of talented tech workers for all companies in such areas as software developers, machine learning engineers, big data experts and other qualified personnel. The Skillz CEO has mentioned these concerns before in conference calls:

And at the rate our business has been growing, which is 2 to 4x in revenue each year, it's an increasingly large challenge to hire and retain the best talent. We definitely saw this play out last year, where we underinvested in our revenue organization. Source: CEO Andrew Paradise - Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

The reason why I mentioned this risk is because I have read many of Skillz Glassdoor reviews and there are much more criticisms of the company by employees than many of the other companies that I am invested in. I consider this a yellow flag.

Employees are a company's lifeblood and quality hires are not only needed for this company to both improve its platform but also attract game developers to the Skillz platform.

Short Interest

Data by YCharts

“Days to Cover” is the number of days it takes short sellers on average to cover their positions and that number was 2.79 as of September 15. A “days to cover” of between 1 and 4 days usually normally indicates strong positive sentiment and a lack of interest from short-sellers. A “days to cover” above 10 indicates extreme pessimism, according to the website Power Cycle Trading.

The short interest as a percentage of float was 18.70% as of September 15. According to Power Cycle Trading, short interest as a percentage of float below 10% indicates strong positive sentiment. Short interest as a percentage of float above 10% is fairly high, indicating the significant pessimistic sentiment. Short interest as a percentage of float above 20% is extremely high.

Skillz level of short interest is fairly high and is something to be aware of. It suggests that a number of sophisticated investors are currently betting against Skillz. The short interest as a percentage of float is a common parameter used in gauging the short interest in a stock.

In March, Wolfpack Research released a very critical short report on Skillz, so investors need to be aware that some short sellers remain relatively pessimistic on this stock.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The above is based on six Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Skillz in the last three months. The average price target is $18.00 which is around 26% lower than the average price target of $24.25, when I last wrote about the company in August. So, analysts have been ratcheting down price targets. The high forecast is $25.00 and the low forecast is $13.00. The average price target represents an approximate 97% increase from the last price of $9.14.

Skillz has recently been beaten down to a relatively low valuation considering the company's revenue growth and gross margins. Skillz currently has a PS ratio of 11.05, which is at the 1-year low. Investors are obviously more focused on the risk side of the equation rather than the upside with Skillz.

Conclusion

Q3 Earnings should be released in early November. Skillz also signaled in their guidance that they had plans to continue to hold back on their marketing spend in Q3 if the cost of acquiring users remained high, so MAUs could possibly continue to come in lower than investors desire, which could further the downdraft in the stock. So, it is completely possible that this stock might continue falling in the short term, especially in the current overall market environment.

However, the stock has reached a valuation where the possible reward more than compensates for the risk that investors would be taking on. If an investor believes that Skillz has a decent chance of both continuing its strong revenue growth while eventually achieving an EBITDA margin of 30%, then this is the perfect stock to speculate on. Skillz is a buy for very aggressive investors willing to speculate on the long-term future of the company.