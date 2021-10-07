metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is a general-purpose database platform. Its stock isn't cheap at 29x next year's revenues. But it's halfway through its fiscal year and it has already raised its guidance twice. Moreover, MongoDB is the leading cloud database programming platform and is printing $1 billion in run-rate revenues, and is expected to grow at 35% CAGR this fiscal year.

Investors willing to take a long-term view may consider this stock, as its intrinsic value catches up with its valuation.

MongoDB's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Solid

Source: author's work, company guidance

As you can see above, MongoDB's topline is guided to grow at more than 35% CAGR this year. In fact, despite only being halfway through the year, MongoDB has already raised its guidance twice, a vote of confidence no doubt.

The key takeaway here is that MongoDB is a high-growth company and well-positioned to take market share in the database market. In fact, IDC forecasts databases to be $73 billion growing to $119 billion in 2025, so it's a big market and rapidly expanding. Now, let's discuss some micro dynamics investors are facing.

A Very Discerning Market

Data by YCharts

Above I've chosen some peer companies, a general basket of stocks with exposure to the digital revolution. I've added open-source search company Elastic (ESTC), monitoring company Datadog (DDOG), identity company Okta (OKTA), communication platform-as-a-service company Bandwidth (BAND), and cybersecurity company Zscaler (ZS).

And what you'll see is a remarkable divergence taking place in how investors are appraising stocks.

Allow me to clarify, starting February into May the stocks traded remarkably close, like an indistinguishable basket. Then, from May into early summer again, very closely traded. But starting July, investors have been very discerning of what's worthwhile picking up again and what's not.

Furthermore, with the exception of Okta, this is the dynamic you can observe. The most expensively traded stocks in the group have been the ones to gain ground, while the ones that are relatively undervalued, the market has been throwing away.

Typically, you'd expect to see a different dynamic, where the cheapest in the group are converging back. So why is this the case?

I make the argument that investors as a group are all willing to pay a very high premium for leading companies that are rapidly growing, those companies that investors know will be around over the next decade or longer. Meanwhile, for the cheaper growth names, that investors are unsure of how they will survive in a higher interest environment, investors are dumping the baby out with the bathwater. This I find astonishing.

Indeed, it shows that investors that are willing to do a little work to sieve through many rocks, sometimes find something worthwhile.

So Why MongoDB? Why Now?

MongoDB is a general-purpose database platform that allows developers to leverage the vast volumes and varieties of data applications hold. MongoDB has a freemium model that blends open-source with its proprietary platform and offers developers the ability to organize and process data.

MongoDB allows developers to derive insights from both relational databases, that are fixed in size and shape, a rigid database (you can think here of a basic spreadsheet), but mainly, its value proposition is its highly scalable non-relational "always-on" database.

This is the type of data that is stored in different formats. It could be a document or a website, or in a format where information is constantly changing. MongoDB is capable of digesting and organizing these various types of data side-by-side and gives developers the ability to search for answers.

To this end, MongoDB's crown jewel is MongoDB Atlas. MongoDB Atlas is the company's multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution. This allows customers to do away with managing databases and related infrastructure and simply focus on managing their applications.

(Source)

As you can see here, this unit makes up 56% of total revenue as of Q2 2022 and grew by 83% y/y. In practice, what this means is that over the next twelve months, MongoDB Atlas will make up nearly two-thirds of the underlying business, and its revenue growth rates will offset the slower growth legacy side of the business and drive revenues higher than the mid-30s% CAGR investors expect for this fiscal year. Now, let's discuss its valuation.

Valuation - MDB Stock is Never Cheap

MongoDB is valued at 29x next year's revenues. This is far from cheap. But as you look back note that MongoDB has always been an expensive stock to start with.

After all, we are talking about a company that's 96% subscription-based, these as-a-service companies are in vogue because they have plenty of visibility and predictability. What's more, as discussed above, MongoDB is growing at a very rapid pace and is already on a $1 billion revenue run rate.

It's very difficult to be reporting $1 billion in revenues and growing at more than 35% CAGR unless the company offers something remarkable. And I make the case that this is so with MongoDB.

The Bottom Line

The database platform continues to grow at scale at a very rapid rate, making it the leader in its space. It certainly isn't cheaply valued at 29x next year's revenue, but looking back, it has never been cheap to start with.

That being said, despite my bullish enthusiasm for this stock, I prefer to buy stocks with a few more hairs on them, where I find the valuation even more attractive. Good luck and happy investing.