On September 27, Ford Motor (F) shook the automotive world when it announced it would “Lead America’s Shift to Electric Vehicles” with the development of a new mega campus in Tennessee and twin battery plants in Kentucky. In a prior report, we detailed REIT holdings in the Louisville, Kentucky market as Ford’s BlueOvalSK Battery Park comes online. In this article, we will identify which REITs might benefit in the Memphis, Tennessee market as Ford’s Blue Oval City Mega Campus is in development.

Tennessee Lands its Second Automotive Assembly Plant

More than eighteen years after Nissan Motors (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) opened its auto assembly plant in Smyrna, TN, the state is welcoming its second automotive production facility. Covering nearly six square miles in Stanton, TN, near Memphis, the all-new Ford Blue Oval City Mega Campus will build the next generation of the nation’s best-selling vehicle – the all-electric, Ford F-150 Lightning.

So Which REITs Might Win?

Ford’s investment is the one of the largest single manufacturing expenditures in U.S. automotive industry, but it doesn’t happen overnight. The Blue Oval City campus will build the next-generation F-Series truck lineup, but production is not expected to begin until 2025.

Because Stanton does not yet resemble what it will become in the next few years, it would be hard to say who the property players will be when the new industrial town is complete. But, in the interim, we can look at who already has holdings in the area and how they might benefit.

Using Portfolio Income Solutions’ Property Directory, a search of all property types shows that publicly owned real estate companies currently hold 324 properties in the Memphis MSA, ranging from shopping centers to office buildings to healthcare and more. For our purposes of identifying which companies might benefit in the near term though, we will focus on residential, hotels, and industrial.

Residential

Stanton is about 50 miles northeast of Memphis via I-40. Not an ideal commute, but until Blue Oval City is built out, Memphis will absorb the new residential demand.

Multifamily

At present, REITs own 14 multifamily properties in the Memphis MSA. If you recall, in our prior report on Ford’s BlueOvalSK Battery Park, we revealed that Independence Realty Trust (IRT) was a big winner in Louisville, and they have hit the jackpot again here with 4 properties in Memphis. With an MSA population of about 1.35 million, 6,000 new automotive jobs will bring meaningful new household formation to Memphis’ already strong housing market and apartment owners will reap rewards.

BRT Apartments (BRT) has only 2 properties here, but with a market cap of just $350 MM, the benefit of Ford’s investment might have a bigger per share impact. Full disclosure – we are long BRT.

Manufactured Housing

UMH Properties (UMH) has two area properties with a total of 524 home sites. UMH’s modus operandi has always been to buy undermanaged communities, improve their curb appeal, and grow their cash flow. New industrial development will create ancillary, service sector jobs and help UMH’s efforts. Long UMH.

Hotels

Our scan reveals that REITs own 11 properties in the Memphis MSA, but that doesn’t really focus on the opportunity over the next 4 years of constructing the Blue Oval City campus. With groundbreaking beginning now, Ford, its building contractors, and its vendors will shuffle staff in and out of central western Tennessee. If they are smart, they will do it on a budget and that narrows our search to extended stay hotels.

Extended Stay Hotels

The table shows 4 publicly owned extended stay properties in the MSA, but the information is misleading. Earlier this year, a division of Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Starwood formed a partnership to acquire and take private Extended Stay America (STAY), the Nation’s largest owner of extended stay hotels. As it turns out, the STAY portfolio held 16 Tennessee properties (7 in Memphis). Adding in Blackstone’s recently announced acquisition of Condor Hospitality’s entire hotel portfolio, which brings the BX market share to 8 Memphis extended stay properties. The legacy STAY portfolio will enjoy high occupancy and REVPAR for the next decade. Long BX.

Industrial

Nationwide, the industrial sector has enjoyed at least six years of high occupancy and rising rents and Tennessee’s experience has been no different. The buildings are full, the tenants will pay higher rents on renewal; all landlords are winning in this sector.

After the Blue Oval City campus announcement though, the strategy has shifted. Stanton, TN used to be nowhere; now it is poised to become an epicenter of North America’s EV industry. With that, the focus shifts to development, and the advantage here tilts to Blackstone. Development has not been a strict focus of Blackstone REIT, but with BX’s recently announced acquisition of WPT Industrial (OTCQX:WPTIF), they pick up WPT’s 7 Memphis assets and WPT’s experienced spec-development team.

The Takeaway

Ford’s Blue Oval City Mega Campus will transform southwestern Tennessee’s entire economy. The area’s landscape will evolve richer and greener for property owners of all types.