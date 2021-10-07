Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

It is certainly not news to anyone that the American market has delivered tremendous capital appreciation over the past decade. There have been a few reasons for this, including a significant increase in the money supply and low interest rates driving money out of bank accounts and into risk assets in search of any type of yield. Unfortunately, this has also caused the market to show numerous signs of being in a bubble, which ends up exposing investors to a fairly significant level of risk. This is because bubbles always eventually come to an end. Fortunately, there are some ways to protect yourself against this risk without having to resort to going to cash. In this article, we will discuss one way to do this and earn a fairly attractive 8.48% yield at the same time. This is by investing in the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ), which is a fairly unique closed-end fund that is designed to produce an income while minimizing the risk of loss. I have discussed this fund before but a great deal of time has passed since then so naturally quite a few things have changed. This article will focus specifically on these changes and provide an updated analysis of the fund's financial situation.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has the stated objective of providing investors with current income with a secondary income of capital appreciation. This is hardly unique as most equity income funds have very similar objectives. The unique thing here is the strategy that the fund uses to achieve this objective. As is the case with most equity income funds, this one invests its money into a portfolio of common stocks. It does not state a preference or a specific focus on dividend-payers but this would certainly not be uncommon among equity income funds. The twist comes from the options strategy that the fund uses to reduce its risk of loss in a market decline. In short, the fund purchases out-of-the-money put options against the S&P 500 index (SPY). The fund finances these put option purchases by selling out-of-the-money call options against the index with the same maturity date as the put options. This is a classic options strategy known as a collar.

A collar protects a position against a price decline because of the put options. These options enable an investor to sell a position (in this case, the S&P 500 index) at a guaranteed price regardless of the asset's price in the broader market. Thus, these options limit losses in the event of a price decline. The downside of a collar though is that it also limits the upside potential for the asset. This is because of the call option that basically forces the investor to sell the asset at a below-market price if its price is higher than the option's strike price at the time of maturity. It would be more common to buy the option back prior to maturity if it looks as though this scenario will happen, although this results in a capital loss. The reason why the fund is selling the call options is because that reduces the cost of the overall strategy because the money received from selling the call option can be used to offset the cost of the put option. This strategy has the net effect then of making the overall position range-bound.

The largest positions in the fund are not exactly what we would expect to find in an equity income fund. Here they are:

The reason why these positions are surprising is the sheer number of technology companies that we see here. Technology companies are not particularly known for their dividends, although Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) are the only technology stocks in this list that do not actually pay one. Admittedly though, most of the technology companies listed here do not have particularly impressive yields. With that said though, this fund is primarily attempting to generate income off of the options strategy and not through dividends paid by the stocks in the portfolio. The overweighted position towards technology here is likely an attempt by the fund's management to produce capital gains off of the underlying portfolio. The substantial technology exposure could also have to do with the fact that the fund is technically using naked options as a part of its investment strategy. As I pointed out in previous articles, a sizable percentage of the S&P 500's total returns over the past several years have come from the technology sector. Thus, the presence of these companies in the portfolio could be to ensure that its performance somewhat matches the performance of the S&P 500 index. This helps to offset the inherent risk of the options strategy, even though a collar is generally a reasonably safe strategy.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely eliminated. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not and if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this scenario may cause it to end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are four positions that individually account for more than 5% of the portfolio, all of which are the mega-cap technology stocks. As such, any potential investor in the fund should ensure that they are willing to be exposed to these assets individually before taking a position in the fund.

A look at the largest positions in the fund above may make one think that this fund is very heavily-weighted towards the technology sector. While it is true that technology accounts for the largest single sector weighting in the fund, its overall sector weighting is not nearly as high as one might think. We can see that here:

As we can see here, technology only accounts for approximately 23.20% of the fund. This is actually a bit less than the 27.52% weighting that it has in the S&P 500 index. This reinforces that the fund's management appears to be attempting to devise a portfolio that will perform roughly in line with the broader index while using far fewer stocks. The Eaton Vance fund only has 59 positions in it as of the time of writing. It does make some sense that management would attempt to put together a portfolio whose performance roughly mirrors that of the index. This is something that fund managers often do since nobody wants to be that fund manager that underperforms the index since this is a surefire way to scare off investors. As already mentioned too, this fund may want to do it as a way to reduce its risks from the options strategy. It is the options strategy that serves to protect the assets of the fund, as already discussed, and as evidenced by the fact that this is the only closed-end fund that managed to deliver a positive return in 2008.

The Overvaluation In American Markets

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the reasons to invest in the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is to protect your assets against the risks inherent in the American markets. This risk is that the American market looks substantially overvalued. Indeed, this should not really come as a surprise to anyone as we have been hearing numerous media commentators and stock analysts discussing this over the past few years. There is in fact a great deal of evidence supporting these convictions.

One ratio that is frequently used to value the market as a whole is the cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio. This ratio was popularized by Yale University professor and Novel laureate Robert Shiller and is essentially a way to smooth out corporate earnings to adjust for the natural fluctuations that accompany the business cycle. As might be expected, we also adjust for inflation in order to compare earnings across the ten-year timeframe that is used to smooth out the business cycle fluctuations. As of the time of writing, this ratio stands at 37.69. Here is how that compares to historical ratios:

As we can see, this ratio is pointing to the market currently being more expensive than at any time in history except for during the technology bubble of the late 1990s. In fact, it is currently more expensive than it was just prior to the Black Tuesday market crash that is widely considered to have precipitated the Great Depression. The one thing that we notice here is that every time in history that the ratio has reached the levels that it currently has, a crash has followed. There is no reason to believe that things will be different this time. With that said though, this ratio does not predict when this crash will happen, only that it will.

Another ratio that we can use to value the market is the total market capitalization-to-gross domestic product ratio. This is not a ratio that we hear very much about but Warren Buffett has described it as "the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment." The ratio is calculated exactly as might be expected. In short, we take the market capitalization of every publicly traded American stock and compare it to America's gross domestic product. As of the time of writing, the Total Market Index is at $45.3463 trillion, which is 199.4% of the last reported gross domestic product. As we can see here, this is one of the highest values in history:

This is important because this ratio reverts to its mean value over time. For the United States, this is about 100%. Thus, this ratio is also predicting a significant decline in the market at some point in the future, although like the previous value, it does not predict when this will happen, only that it will. We can therefore clearly see that it may make a great deal of sense to take steps to protect your assets. This fund offers a way to do that.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier in this article, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. As such, we might expect that it pays out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.076 per share ($0.916 per share annually), which gives it an 8.48% yield at the current price. The fund has generally been consistent about this distribution over the years, although it was higher prior to March 2017:

This general consistency is likely to be appealing to those investors that are seeking a fairly stable and secure source of income to finance their lifestyles. This general history for stability also shows that the fund is fairly effective at providing a great deal of safety through all market conditions. Unfortunately though, those same investors might be very concerned about the fact that a relatively high percentage of these distributions are classified as return of capital:

The reason why this might be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though, most notably the distribution of unrealized capital gains and the distribution of option income in certain circumstances. These are both things that this fund may be doing. As such, we want to investigate how the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a reasonably recent report that we can consult for this task. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. As such, it will show us how well the fund negotiated the strong market that we saw in the first half of this year as well as provide us with a great deal of insight into the source of those return of capital distributions. During the six-month period, the fund received a total of $5,123,430 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, we see that the fund had a total of $5,125,084 in income. It paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $1,518,862 available to the shareholders. This was obviously nowhere close to enough to cover the $29,150,188 that it actually paid out in distributions. The fund does have other sources of income that it can use to finance the distributions though such as the option income and any potential capital appreciation in the portfolio. It does not specifically break down the exact amount of option premium that it received, instead, the total profits off of the options positions are netted into realized or unrealized capital gains depending on the situation. The fund had a total of $17,781,466 in net realized and $31,192,298 in net unrealized capital gains during the period. Overall, its assets did increase even after paying out the distributions so we can conclude that it can indeed afford the distributions that it pays. Thus, it appears that the payout is reasonably sustainable.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are obtaining the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. As of October 5, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $10.14 per share but it actually trades for $10.80 per share. This gives its shares a 6.51% premium to net asset value. This is slightly above the 6.16% premium that the fund's shares have averaged over the past month. Admittedly, I do not typically like to buy a fund at a premium and certainly not at a premium this large, but it might be worth it to pay that premium to obtain this excellent fund and the wealth protection that it can help provide.