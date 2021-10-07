A Monster Wealth Creator
Summary
- Monster Energy is one of the best-performing stocks in the United States over the last 30 years.
- I believe continuous product development, sales & marketing efforts, and an accretive capital deployment strategy will drive future growth.
- At current valuation levels, Monster Energy may currently be an advantageous entry point for long-term investors.
Thesis
While Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has been one of the best performing U.S. stocks in the last 30 years, future earnings growth will be key in sustaining attractive returns for shareholders, in my opinion. I believe future growth will be driven by continuous product development, brand recognition & marketing efforts, and a capital allocation strategy focused on share buybacks and potential accretive acquisitions.
Background
Monster develops, markets, and sells energy drinks to consumers around the world. They operate primarily under 31 different brand names as of the end of 2020. Included in the Monster product suite are the original Monster Energy drink, flavored drinks, espresso drinks, sports drinks, and other energy drink brands (ex: NOS®). The industry Monster conducts business within is also known as the “alternative” beverage category which includes iced teas, cocktails, fruit beverages, coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks, and others. According to Monster, by the end of 2020 U.S. wholesale sales for the “alternative” beverage category totaled $60.5 billion, an increase of 1.8% YoY.
Monster reports earnings under three segments:
- Monster Energy® Drinks: Primarily consists of Monster Energy® drink and Reign Total Body Fuel® high-performance energy drinks.
- Strategic Brands: Primarily consists of the energy drink brands acquired from Coca-Cola (KO) in 2015 as well as the affordable energy brands.
- Other: Primarily consists of products sold by the wholly-owned subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors.
Monster's customers are full-service beverage bottlers/distributors, retail grocery, drug and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military. Coca-Cola is the company's largest customer/distributor with all Coke-related subsidiaries making up over 1/3 of revenues in 2020.
|2020
|2019
|2018
|U.S. full-service bottlers/distributors
|56%
|58%
|61%
|International full-service bottlers/distributors
|34%
|33%
|31%
|Club stores and e-commerce retailers
|8%
|7%
|6%
|Retail grocery, direct convenience, specialty chains, and wholesalers
|1%
|1%
|1%
|Direct value stores and other
|1%
|1%
|1%
Thesis Support
Product Development
The alternative beverage market is rapidly evolving around the world as new competition emerges and trends change among consumers. Even though the majority of Monster's revenues are domestic, their products are now distributed in 154 different countries and territories around the world. As international revenues as a percentage of total sales continue to increase, I believe Monster will have to focus even more extensively on how trends and competition change in different geographies.
In order to stay relevant, but more importantly capture future top-line growth, I believe it's vital for Monster to continue developing new products. In my opinion Monster demonstrates this trait as they introduced 25 new products in 2020 alone.
When analyzing the new suite of products, I think it is important to note Monster's focus internationally on introducing products specifically for China and Brazil. I believe if international revenues continue to increase relative to domestic sales, focusing on developing a product suite for those markets will be a key driver for the top line.
Brand Recognition
One of the main ways Monster and other energy brands advertise is through image-enhancement programs developed mainly through sporting events. While I agree with the company when they state that making brands and products visually appealing and distinctive will put them ahead of the competition, I also believe diversifying and focusing on successful teams and athletes will be a bigger driver for brand growth.
I believe the success of athletes may have some impact on brand awareness, but the diversification among sports they represent will allow for the company to expand its audience and further develop brand growth regardless of performance.
Capital Deployment, Strategic Partnerships
Back in 2015, Monster entered into a strategic partnership with Coca-Cola where Coke transferred ownership of their worldwide energy (drink) business in return for Monster's non-energy (drink) business. Monster received a cash payment from Coke for $2.15 billion and Coke received newly issued shares of Monster common stock, accounting for approximately 16.7% of the outstanding shares at the time.
In 2016, Monster acquired American Fruits & Flavors [AFF]. The AFF deal was worth $690 million in cash which Monster was able to acquire partly using the cash brought in from the Coca-Cola partnership a year prior. The AFF transaction effectively brought Monster's primary flavor supplier in-house, securing the intellectual property of Monster's most important flavors. While this deal wasn't massively accretive financially, it was vital in protecting the intellectual property of their products and simplifying their supply chain strategy. AFF's financials are recording under the "Other" segment of the financial statements.
I believe if Monster can continue acquiring (or entering strategic partnerships) to add to their product line or simplify the supply chain they will be able to increase margins allowing for valuation multiples to expand more easily in my opinion.
Financials
Historical Chart
In my opinion Monster has been a monster stock in terms of performance over the past 30 years, returning 212,468% for investors since the beginning of 1990.
I believe potential future earnings growth spurred by the points discussed in my thesis will drive the share price moving forward.
Model
Over the next five years, I project Monster's top-line to continue to clip 10% per year until breaking $8 billion in 2025. I did not account for any new acquisitions in my forecasts so I have margins staying relatively stable in my projections. I did this to take more of a conservative approach and derive price targets based on organic growth. Driven mainly by sales growth and buybacks, I also project EPS to reach $4.63 by 2025. While I haven't included acquisitions in my model, I believe new partnerships/acquisitions will be possible via potential stable free cash flow growth over the next five years.
Valuation
Below are the next twelve month [NTM] multiples for both price to earnings [P/E] and enterprise value to sales [EV/S] over the last ten years.
When analyzing both charts, I believe a consistent channel that Monster trades in regarding NTM P/E is between 25x - 40x. For NTM EV/S I believe the channel lies between 7x - 10x. Based on these historic channels and my earnings projections over the next five years, I have derived 2025 price targets for Monster.
Price Targets
Using bear, base, and bull case P/E & EV/S multiples for Monster, I have created 2025 price targets based on my 2025 EPS & revenue forecasts.
(EPS-based PTs are calculated by multiplying EPS of $4.63 by the P/E multiples of 40.0x, 32.5x, and 25.0x. Revenue-based PTs are calculated by multiplying revenue of $8.187 billion by the EV/S multiples of 10.0x, 8.5x, and 7.0x subtracting net debt of -$1,155.4 million and dividing that by my projected 2025 diluted shares outstanding of 480 million. % Return and CAGR columns use a present value share price of $89.55. CAGR is using an n=4.5 years.)
Risks
Competition
The "alternative" beverage market is highly competitive and new entrants or new product development from current competitors could inhibit Monster's future growth. While I believe energy drinks are still an industry ripe for secular growth, shifts in health trends or general beverage trends could affect Monster's organic growth rate.
Distributor Relations
In 2020, U.S. full-service bottlers/distributors accounted for 56% of Monster's total revenues. Monster's largest individual customer, Coca-Cola, accounted for almost 1/3 of Monster's total 2020 sales. Strained relations with Coke and other distributors could massively inhibit Monster's earning power as they are responsible for such a large chunk of revenue. A mitigant to this risk is that as of 12/31/2020, Coca-Cola owned 19% of Monster common stock so they have skin in the game regarding Monster's financial performance.
Summary
While my forecasted median base-case CAGR is meager compared to Monster's historical returns, I believe that growth may still deliver investors' alpha over the next five years. With a well-known brand, continuous product development, and the potential for future accretive acquisitions, I believe Monster may continue delivering shareholders value.
