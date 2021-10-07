mphillips007/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Homebuilder stocks have been beaten down over the last 60-days, with companies like D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), falling over 15% while the S&P has traded down just 5%.

Investors are missing the proverbial boat when it comes to housing. Home prices are still grinding higher, housing inventory is still at historical lows, and moderate mortgage rate increases are doing nothing to dampen demand.

Secular tailwinds from COVID such as increased desire for homeownership, millennial's accelerating their household formation, and the ability to work from home and relocate across the country will benefit housing-related stocks for years to come.

As the largest homebuilder in the U.S., D.R. Horton stands to disproportionately benefit from these secular tailwinds. D.R. Horton has the largest footprint of any homebuilder, has massive amounts of scale, and is positioned to generate an insane amount of cash flow over the coming year. D.R. Horton recently updated its guidance to reflect ongoing supply chain shortages and the stock has traded down on the news of lower anticipated home closings for the company's fourth quarter. However, those homes are already sold and in many cases built and paid for, so all these delays really do is cost the company time value of money. With falling lumber prices, in some ways, construction delays are benefiting a company like D.R. Horton who now will build a home that has a fixed price while benefiting from a lower cost as lumber falls.

Investors have unfairly punished D.R. Horton and I expect the company to begin punching back. D.R. Horton will close almost 84,000 homes this year and has guided to double-digit growth in FY 2022. Combining double-digit volume growth with likely double-digit ASP growth and you can now buy the largest homebuilder in the U.S. at a great discount. The same company that has invested over $650M year to date buying back stock and is likely to significantly ramp up the pace of repurchases next year as the company generates more cash than it can re-invest (or needs to re-invest) into the business.

D.R. Horton has lagged peers like Pulte (PHM) and Toll Brothers (TOL) who have massively reduced their share counts over the last five years as seen in the chart below.

D.R. Horton is the undisputed Alpha, the largest homebuilder in the country, and has furthered its market share gains since the onset of the COVID pandemic. As detailed below, I expect D.R. Horton to generate almost $6B in cash from homebuilding operations in FY 2022. The company will likely generate another $500M+ in its last quarter of FY 2021.

D.R. Horton has a market cap of $30B, ~$2B in cash, and only ~$4B of debt. If Horton generates another $6.5B of cash by the end of FY 2022 the only place that money can go is into buying back stock.

When D.R. Horton pre-announced lower closings for the company's fiscal fourth quarter they also provided more important news, which is that gross margins would be higher into the range of 26.5% to 26.8% (up 50bp at both ends from previous guidance).

The importance of this guidance update is two-fold:

D.R. Horton primarily builds spec homes, which are sold later in the build cycle. That means that recent home sales are continuing to come in at higher prices than the company previously guided for. D.R. Horton is still going to be closing homes that were built when lumber prices were at their peak. Lumber has fallen almost 60% from the highs seen in the summer of 2021, which is around the time most of the Q4 homes that will close likely had to pay for lumber. Falling lumber prices will become a margin tail-wind for D.R. Horton heading into FY 2022 and investors should expect that margins will easily climb above 27% heading into FY 2022. With SG&A running at around 7%, this means D.R. Horton should generate operating income of around 20% at a minimum in FY 2022.

With D.R. Horton shares trading more than 20% off their 2021 highs, this is a great entry point for investors looking to take a stake in the largest U.S. homebuilder that is poised to continuing capitalizing on a strong housing market.

Cash Flow Model

Investors know that D.R. Horton is cheap on a PE basis, with the company generating over $3 per share in earnings in the last fiscal quarter. Analysts are looking for that momentum to continue into FY 2022, with the average estimate at just over $13 per share for FY 2022. This leaves D.R. Horton trading at just over 6x on a Forward PE basis. Considering that analysts are also estimating almost 20% revenue growth, the discounted PE valuation alone makes D.R. Horton a buy. Most analysts are likely also not picking up yet on the fact that D.R. Horton is likely to expand operating margins in FY 2022 which would lead to even higher EPS.

What intrigues me even more is the amount of cash I expect D.R. Horton to generate in FY 2022. A few years back we saw Pulte generating a lot of cash, and Elliott Management took an activist stake and forced the company to buy back stock much more aggressively which ultimately led to shares rocketing higher. I think the same situation will be at play with D.R. Horton. George Soros already owns almost $400M of D.R. Horton making it his 2nd largest position in his hedge fund. The unenviable fact for D.R. Horton is that the company already operates in an asset-light manner, and no large investors want to see the company get overly aggressive, and so even after funding almost $7B in land investments in FY 2022, the company is still going to be printing cash. The company has a limited amount of debt, at very low interest rates, so buying back debt does not make a lot of sense. This means buying back your own stock at a discount is the best option.

See below for my estimated cash flow from operations in FY 2022 for D.R. Horton:

FY 2022 Cash Flow Estimate (Author Estimates and Company Actual Results)

Using the company's FY 2022 closing guidance, and actual results from the latest quarter, we can easily derive an estimate for cash flow in FY 2022. The above assumptions assume the housing market simply stagnates at current levels, and given little credit to how far lumber prices have fallen.

In a "blah" housing market that just maintains the status quo, D.R. Horton should be in a position to generate almost $6B in cash from home building operations. This is before factoring in what is likely an additional $500M in cash flow generated in Q4 2021, and $500M in earnings from the companies mortgage operation in FY 2022. Altogether, D.R. Horton could generate upwards of $7B over the next 12 months.

As I noted earlier, D.R. Horton has been much slower to repurchase shares compared to some of the company's peers. The management team at D.R. Horton is top-notch and is likely well aware that simply banking cash is not acceptable to investors. I expect D.R. Horton to offer robust guidance for FY 2022 when they report Q4 earnings in November and outline a path to getting much more aggressive in terms of share repurchases.

The Final Takeaway

Housing is strong. Perma bears have hated the homebuilders since the last housing crash. The factors that went into that crash, specifically easy lending standards, simply do not exist today.

As the largest homebuilder in the U.S., D.R. Horton stands to be a winner as the housing market normalizes from a price standpoint while capitalizing on the 500,000+ lots that the company owns or controls at below market prices. At an annualized closing pace of just under 100,000 homes per year, D.R. Horton is in the enviable position of having a lot of supply over five years.

With more cash flow coming than the company will be able to deploy, investors should be handsomely rewarded as D.R. Horton will be best served using that money to buying the cheapest asset it can find: the company's own stock.